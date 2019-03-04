YY: Q4 Earnings Preview: Low Expectations

With YY Live, HUYA and BIGO Live, YY group operates three of the largest live streaming platforms in the world. YY will report earnings on March 4th, after market close. In this article I will discuss recent developments and dig deeper in analysts’ expectations for the quarter.

My previous Seeking Alpha article on YY was about BIGO, where I essentially argued the market is significantly underestimating BIGO’s performance. YY’s share price has appreciated 18% since, but still underperformed most other Chinese internet stocks.

(Source: YCharts)

HUYA reached 100 million MAU

To start, YY’s subsidiary HUYA exceeded 100 million monthly active users (MAU) in Q4, compared to 99 million MAU at the end of Q3. The number suggests weak Q/Q growth, as HUYA only added 1 million MAU. To put the number into perspective I computed the following table, showing HUYA’s MAU, mobile MAU and paying users over the past two years.

(Source: HUYA)

As the table shows, Q4 has historically (n = 1, unfortunately) been a weak quarter in terms of MAU & paying users growth. MAU only grew by 0.4 million Q/Q in Q4 last year. So adding at least 1 million MAU does not seem that bad in comparison, especially considering Beijing’s crackdown on online content and the 2018 game approval freeze.

A particular interesting development came from the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court two weeks ago regarding game live streaming. The court ruled that Xigua, a live streaming platform from Bytedance, is not allowed to broadcast live streams of Honor of Kings, a popular game made by Tencent. The court argued that Tencent had not authorized Xigua to live stream its game, and should therefor stop hosting Honor of Kings streams. Tencent seems to be making sure its platforms (HUYA and Douyu) are the ones benefiting from Tencent's most popular games the most.

BIGO

BIGO is YY's overseas subsidiary, in which YY will have a controlling stake by June this year. More details on BIGO's business and my estimations of BIGO's financials can be found in my previous Seeking Alpha article. In this article I will only provide a brief update.

BIGO’s core platform, BIGO Live, exceeded 275 million registered users in February, up from 225 million in November last year. Furthermore, BIGO Live is a top 10 grossing non-gaming app in 35 countries including Australia, India, Norway, Indonesia, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

BIGO’s short-video app LIKE exceeded 181 million registered users this month (February), up from 100 million in December 2018 and 50 million in June 2018. As you would expect, LIKE appeared in the top 50 free app rankings in more than 25 countries, including Indonesia, India, Russia, Pakistan, Colombia and Costa Rica.

In early February, competitor TikTok drew regulatory scrutiny from the Indian government related to content on the platform. A few weeks later BIGO announced a $100 million investment in India, most likely to avoid similar measures. A similar development was seen in Bangladesh on February 27th, where the government banned BIGO, TikTok and more services due to ‘offensive content’. Looking ahead, BIGO will most like have to invest more money into regional offices in order to meet local regulation regarding content.

Earnings call

Besides the regular questions around margins, user guidance etc, I hope management discusses the following topics:

BIGO’s financials. BIGO guided mid-2018 for $1 billion in revenue and $200 million in EBT, up from $300 million revenue in 2017. Updated/confirmed figures would really help me and other analysts value (YY’s stake in) BIGO. Comments on BIGO’s 2019 outlook would be really helpful too.

Partnerships. In the last earnings call management mentioned they were looking for partners in the domestic market. Any update on this and the partnership with Xiaomi would be great.

Analysts’ expectations

For Q4, analysts expect 23.4% revenue growth in RMB terms to 4,476 million RMB ($651 million) and EPS growth of -17.6% in RMB terms to 12.17 RMB ($1.77). This would mean record low revenue growth for YY group.

(Q4 exchange rate: RMB 6.8755 to US$1.00).

Furthermore, analysts expect record low revenue growth for both YY Live and HUYA. HUYA is still predicted to grow at a very fast > 90% pace. On the other hand, YY Live is set to grow just 5% Y/Y.

(Source: YY Group and HUYA)

Bloomberg intelligence analyst Tiffany Tam “warned” YY investors last week for lower margins due to slower growth in YY Live. She also expects the sales mix to “shift rapidly towards its faster-growing game-streaming business HUYA, which is much less profitable”, which caused the stock to drop 6%. I am not sure why this was newsworthy and caused YY shares to drop, as she was pretty much stating the obvious. The shift in YY group’s sales mix towards HUYA and the slower growth for YY live were already known and included in management's guidance.

Despite her points being obvious, they are valid. I stripped out HUYA and reverse engineered YY Live’s implied EPS growth to dig deeper in the profitability of YY Live.

Analysts expect a 17.6% decline in EPS, despite an increase in HUYA’s contribution to YY group’s EPS. HUYA is set to report EPS of 0.34 RMB, which equates to a contribution to YY’s EPS of 0.49 RMB (0.34 * 203,800,000 / 63,480,000 * 44.5%) versus a contribution of -0.12 RMB in the same quarter last year.

In other words, YY group ex HUYA is estimated to report EPS of 11.68 RMB ($1.7) versus 14.89 RMB last year, a Y/Y decline of 21.6% while growing revenue 5% Y/Y. There are a few reasons for the expected decline in YY Live’s EPS:

Macro-headwinds.

Increase in marketing costs as a % of revenue Y/Y. The main reason here is tough 2017 Q4 comps, where marketing costs as a % of revenue were relatively low.

Higher revenue sharing costs. The expectations are that the competitive environment pressures YY to reduce its relatively high take rate (the % the company takes from virtual gifts).

Higher costs related to content regulation.

Despite the fair arguments, I still think the EPS expectations are low. Furthermore, YY has beaten analysts EPS expectations 8 out of the last 8 times.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In addition, YY tends to under promise and over deliver. 8 out of the last 8 guidance beats in % would be sufficient to beat analysts' revenue estimations this time. (guidance of 4,465,000,000 RMB * historical beats in % > 4,476,840,000 RMB)

(Source: YY Group)

Takeaway

For Q4, analysts expect YY's core business' profitability to slow down significantly. They expect just 5% Y/Y revenue growth and a 20% EPS decline. Based on the low expectations and YY's history of beating EPS consensus and their own revenue guidance, I believe odds are in YY's favor to beat expectations on Monday.

