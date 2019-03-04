Global Water Resources: Growth Potential And Monthly Dividends

Global Water Resources (GWRS) is a small-cap company operating in the metropolitan area of Phoenix, AZ currently serving circa 20 thousand households in the state. The company engages in what it calls Total Water Management–meaning the company wants to manage the whole water cycle, including providing its customers with reclaimed water.

The Total Water Management is a large part of the investment thesis. According to State of Arizona's estimates, the total population of Arizona is set to grow from the current 7.1 million to 7.8 million in 2025 and 8.2 million by 2030. More people will require more of this scarce and important resource.

The state has quite a diverse portfolio of water supplies. According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, in 2018, 40% of the state's water was sourced from the groundwater, while the Colorado River supplied 36%, 21% was supplied by in-state rivers with the remaining 3% being supplied by reclaimed water. Approximately 74% of water in Arizona is being used in agriculture where most of the water used could be reclaimed water.

Furthermore, the uncertainty of the surface water resources and gradually diminishing groundwater resources make reclaimed water the only resource whose availability is currently growing, according to the paper on Total Water Management by Hill, Symmonds, Smith and Walker from 2017. The paper also discusses the factors that hinder the utilization of reclaimed water, among which they also list the lack of integrated suppliers who are capable of providing such a service.

If the population growth and water usage continues as estimated by the State of Arizona, water usage will have to become more efficient. Surface water is over-allocated and groundwater aquifers will eventually reach a point when the rate of water withdrawal exceeds the point of natural recharge. This is when the Total Water Management saves the day - or fresh water. As the GWRS calculates, using its water recycling model, fresh water usage could be reduced by circa 40%. An advantage of GWRS is it can learn from successful applications around the world.

As only 3% of Arizona's water supply is reclaimed water and, for the reasons discussed above, its share will have to grow, an opportunity presents itself for GWRS. For GWRS, which is a large and integrated enough water utility, such an opportunity fits well. The utility market in Arizona is very scattered–there is a large number of small water utility companies the list of which can be found here. This allows GWRS to acquire these small utilities and their connections. How small these companies sometimes are is proved by a couple of transactions GWRS has recently finalized. In 2018, the company acquired Red Rock Utilities, which serves approximately 800 customers, and a year earlier, the company acquired Eagletail Water Company which serves only 50 customers (!) in Maricopa County, AZ.

It is widely believed water utilities are natural monopolies or the industry is operating more efficiently with a lower number of firms. The strategy of the company is thus to grow through acquisitions that would offer, in addition to more customers, synergies as well. GWRS wants to integrate these acquired companies into its Total Water Management system.

In terms of organic growth, the building permits data have been strong in the Phoenix metropolitan area, especially in Maricopa County where GWRS has most of its customers. The City of Maricopa continues to grow which was reflected in the number of GWRS's new connections in 2017 (7,904). Housing in the city remains affordable, which is the factor behind the strong permitting data.

The company has more than 175 square miles secured in the Santa Cruz and Palo Verde areas, south and southwest of Phoenix respectively, and expects development to return to these areas soon. Santa Cruz is positioned, favorably for the company, between Phoenix and the City of Maricopa.

The company is also present in the West Valley Region (north of Palo Verde, see the map above) where the company currently has only 476 active service connections (as per GWRS's 2017 10-K). While the current number of connections might seem low, the area lies in the expected direction of the future growth of the Phoenix metropolitan area to the west. According to Business Insider, in late 2017, the Bill and Melinda Gates Investment Group has acquired a 20 thousand+ acres in the Belmont area to develop a "smart city." The "smart city" could go hand in hand with the company's Total Water Management system quite nicely. The area lies in the service area of GWRS.

Financial analysis

The company went public only in April 2016 and thus the data that are available do not go back far enough. Despite that, the data that one can work with can offer a nice picture of the company.

The chart above shows the company's revenues and margins over the past couple of quarters. While this picture does not really show a growth story, total revenues in 2018 are likely to be higher than 2017 revenues. This would mark a second consecutive growth of revenues–in 2017, total revenues grew 4.7% year-on-year. Unregulated revenues helped in the second quarter of 2018 when the company booked a $2.4 million of IFCA revenue, which are revenues from agreements with developers under which the company provides "services to plan, coordinate, and finance the water and wastewater infrastructure." Something the homebuilders would have to do on their own but are willing to pay for the company's expertise.

The operating margin decreased in the third quarter of 2018 on a quarterly basis due to this one-off which pushed the margin up in the second quarter of the year. If the 2Q 2018 operating margin is adjusted, the 3Q 2018 margin would increase for a third consecutive quarter.

Global Water Resources is a monthly dividend payer. Dividend safety is thus an aspect of the investment thesis and needs to analyzed. Due to the volatility of the company's quarterly results, the pay-out ratio does not really provide any useful information. Pay-out ratio on the FCF or the cash flow from operations gives a similar picture. The company does not have a dividend policy–only such that it intends to pay the dividend on a monthly basis. From this perspective, the dividends seem to be rather risky.

The senior secured notes, which the company issued in 2016, stipulate that the company can pay dividends to shareholders only if it maintains a ratio of EBITDA to debt service of at least 1.1 to 1. In the first three quarters of 2018, the company was in compliance with these provisions and was thus able to pay out dividends.

($ ths) 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2018 EBITDA $ 3,491 $ 6,215 $ 4,019 Debt service $ 2,629 $ 2,707 $ 2,891 EBITDA/Debt service 1.3x 2.3x 1.4x

While I would not worry about compliance with such rules, due to the company's earnings and cash flows per share compared with the DPS, I view the dividends as relatively risky. As the chart above shows, however, this seems to have improved over the past few quarters.

As a majority of utilities, the company is heavily indebted. By the end of 2017, 89% of the company's capital was financed by debt. By the end of 3Q 2018, this has somewhat improved and debt accounted for c. 20% of the company's capital. The repayment schedule is shown below and the company's payments will rise only in 2021. Significantly larger repayments come only after 2022. While heavily indebted, the company should not have a problem with repaying its debt.

The debt structure is shown below, and the earliest maturity of the company's notes is 2028. How the company is able to service its debt si shown in the table with the EBITDA-to-debt service ratio above. Operating cash to debt service stood at 1.7x in 3Q 2018.

Risks

There are certain risks related to the investment thesis discussed above. First of all, the future growth of revenues is dependent on factors the company cannot control such as the future growth of Arizona's population, the direction of the future development of the metropolitan area of Phoenix and the ACC, which has the administrative power to set rates and determine service areas.

Furthermore, the story of GWRS largely depends of successful M&A transactions which need to offer a good return. Any failure on this front could affect the company's earnings, cash position as well as capital structure. The execution of the transactions is thus very important.

The execution of transactions is important due to the high debt of the company as well. The net debt has been continually increasing from 2015 through 2017.

The company is a monthly dividend payer and I do not see the dividends to be in risk with regards to the dividend payout conditions of the senior notes. However, due to the fact that the company's earnings and cash flows have been rather volatile recently, I think the dividends cannot be considered to be completely safe from potential cuts.

Final remarks

I think the company offers a nice growth story with monthly dividend payments as a bonus for the shareholders. There are certain risks involved such as debt, dividend payments and all the other discussed above which investors should keep in mind and watch. Should the current trends in Arizona continue, the growth should be reflected in the company's business as well as shareholders' return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.