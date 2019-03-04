Salesforce.Com Earnings Preview

Earnings growth will likely be robust, but margin erosion could become a point of contention.

Salesforce.com Tower Indianapolis. Source: Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com (CRM) reports quarterly earnings Monday. Analysts expect revenue of $3.56 billion and eps of $0.55. The revenue estimate implies 5% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Robust Growth In Unearned Revenue

Salesforce derives revenue from subscription fees from customers accessing its enterprise cloud computing services and from professional and training services. The company's flagship Sales Cloud product represented over 30% of total revenue. Its revenue grew again by double-digits. Service Cloud and Salesforce Platform, the next largest operating segments, grew revenue 24% and 51%, respectively.

A key metric for the company could be its unearned revenue and/or backlog. Unearned revenue could give an indication as to where the company's future revenue is headed. Unearned revenue consists of billings or payments received in advance of revenue recognition from subscription services and recognized as revenue when transfer of control to customers has occurred.



Unearned revenue increased 26% Y/Y. However, it fell 9% sequentially. The company's revenue recognized over time ($3.2 billion) and revenue recognized at a point in time ($0.2 billion) exceeded billings of $2.9 billion. In the upcoming quarter management expects unearned revenue to grow 17% Y/Y and 52% sequentially:

We expect fourth quarter year-over-year unearned revenue growth of approximately 17%. This implies a sequential growth rate of approximately 52%. And let me take a moment to provide some additional context to this UR guidance. First, the FX environment has changed significantly over last year. And we now anticipate a year-over-year FX headwind to UR of approximately $200 million in Q4 versus an FX tailwind of approximately $130 million in Q4 of last year for $330 million FX swing year-over-year. Now, that represents about 5 percentage points of growth. Secondly, as you may recall, in Q4 of last year, we had an extremely strong renewal quarter, including some of the largest renewals in history. This drove outsized growth in our billed and unbilled deferred revenue in Q4 of last year.

Investors could take robust growth in unearned revenue as a bullish sign. Management's revenue guidance for the next fiscal year could also determine sentiment going forward.

Gross Margin

Salesforce's revenue growth has been explosive. That growth as come organically and via acquisitions. A key test is whether the company can continue to grow revenue and maintain margins at same time. Oracle's (ORCL) revenue growth has stagnated, yet it has been able to maintain its bottom line through cost cuts. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter-ended October 2018 was up 26%. Its gross margin was 73.8%, up 2 basis points versus the year earlier period. However, gross margin was down 3 basis points sequentially.

R&D, marketing, and general expenses totaled 71% of revenue during the quarter, up from 68% in the year-earlier period. Saleforce's EBITDA margin fell 900 basis points to 39%. As a result, EBITDA only grew 1% Y/Y, despite strong top line growth. The important question is, "Why are margins falling?" Salesforce likely has to spend money in order to book new business.

If revenue growth stagnates then management may be able to buoy EBITDA with spending cuts. However, if gross margin is falling due to pricing pressure or to lower margin business brought on via acquisitions then that could be more difficult to fix. Margin erosion could be a point of contention this quarter.

Conclusion

CRM is up nearly 30% Y/Y. With a $126 billion enterprise value, CRM trades at an astronomical 91x run-rate EBITDA. The stock is priced to perfection. Revenue growth will likely be robust against, but margin erosion could hurt sentiment long-term. I rate CRM a hold into earnings.

