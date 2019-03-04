GE: Danaher Deal Saves The Day

I like the move being made as I see the transaction really supporting my long thesis on the shares.

For the first time in a long time, General Electric (GE) has deserved some real respect as it managed to announce a very impressive feat, selling its promising BioPharma business to Danaher (DHR) in a massive $21.4 billion deal.

As a GE holder I must say that I'm impressed with the sales price and the associated multiples given the financial difficulties which the business has been facing, as GE is deleveraging a lot without sacrificing much or any earnings per share as a result of the divestiture. This makes that I'm comfortable to hold onto the shares as I see real value emerging, certainly with leverage, and thus financial stress coming down a lot.

About The Deal

GE has sold its BioPharma deal for $21.4 billion, of which the vast majority is comprised out of cash (about $21 billion) while the remainder involves the assumption of some (pension) liabilities. This money will take some time to come in, with deal closure seen in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The importance of this deal can not be overstated, as is confirmed by CEO Lawrence Culp. With this deal the company obtains great optionality in terms of cash and leverage ratios while the overall impact on all of GE is not that high. After all, the BioPharma assets are relatively small in relation to all of GE and even in relation to GE Life Sciences.

According to GE the business generates roughly $3 billion in sales, as Danaher reports a slightly higher revenue number based on 2019's expected sales of $3.2 billion. Danaher furthermore reported a 17 times EBITDA multiple based on a $20 billion deal tag after accounting for tax benefits, suggesting $1.17 billion in EBITDA and roughly $1.07 billion in EBIT, according to my best estimates.

The remainder of GE Healthcare still reports $17 billion in sales according to GE with operating margins in the mid teens.

Updating The Thesis

Early February I looked at GE in this article in an article named "work in progress." I praised Mr. Culp's progress in business simplification, restructuring and deleveraging after the company released its 2018 results. Those results were relatively solid. The company reached a $1.5 billion settlement with the DOJ as well, and cash proceeds from the pending deal for Baker Hughes GE and Wabtec (WAB) expected to amount to $10 billion, to be realised in the short term.

More important was the observation that pro-forma sales following these two deals would fall to $85 billion as the sale of the BioPharma business reduces pro-forma sales further toward $82 billion. The industrial business ended the year with $21 billion in cash and $68 billion in debt for a $47 billion net debt load. Pension liabilities were reported at $27 billion in 2018, despite lower return assumptions as GE has reduced liabilities with big contribution, for a pro-forma net debt load of $74 billion.

Including $10 billion to come in following the closure of Baker Hughes and Wabtec, and upon closure of this deal, this realistic net debt level could fall further to $43 billion, of which most is likely comprised out of ¨soft¨ debt, that of pension liabilities at $27 billion.

This is rapidly getting more manageable. After all, we are still left with a +$80 billion industrial power house which in theory should be able to post margins at 10% at a minimum, but probably 15% in the medium terms, especially given strength in aviation and healthcare. That works down to $8-$12 billion in EBIT. With D&A charges running at roughly 4% of sales, that makes for an EBITDA number of $11-$14 billion, for leverage ratios which have already fallen to 2 times, notably on the back of this great sale.

This marks major progress as earnings dilution is likely to be very limited. After all, I pegged EBIT of the sold activities at $1.07 billion. With $21 billion cash being able to retire debt which might yield around 4%, this works down to $840 million in reduced interest expenses. Pre tax, there hardly is any impact on earnings, let alone earnings per share, as leverage ratios fall by nearly 2 turns.

What Now, Holding Onto The Shares

If GE manages to close all the deals without involving major additional costs I'm working with a $12 billion EBIT number under normal conditions. With interest costs on debt falling substantially to perhaps $1 billion (after cash is actually used to retire debt), and working with a 20% tax rate, earnings come in around $9 billion, or at about a dollar per share.

That looks reasonable for a business with a troubled spot in power, but real strength areas well, while leverage is in line with peers and no longer does management have to look for "forced" sales in order to shore up its balance sheet, and that includes the IPO of the entire healthcare segment.

Early February I concluded that I would be tempted to sell small at $11, yet I have not sold any shares upon the move higher as I feel that this has been a great sale, and really has given the company flexibility while ending the largest stress on the business, with no more value destruction and rushed divestitures being necessary. This make that I'm patiently waiting to see the benefits of the recovery.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.