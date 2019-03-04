British American Tobacco: Still Heavily Undervalued

We have been long British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) since around the $33.70 level. The stock actually dropped to close to $31 a share in late January but has rallied pretty aggressively since that point. Since this company is a low-priced stock, we have a nice number of shares which gives us options in the future on whether we would like to sell derivatives against our long position. At present, our British American Tobacco position makes up just under 5.5% of our portfolio.

The reasons we went long were numerous. British American Tobacco fit and still fits the conditions we seek for being a true value play. The firm has just announced its preliminary 2018 results. Nothing has changed concerning our long exposure. Here are the main reasons why we went long a few months back

We bought the stock below book value. This immediately puts the odds in our favor as we bought under the intrinsic value of the company. Even with the sharp increase in the share price since late January, shares are still now only trading at book value. Despite being out of favor, British American Tobacco increased its adjusted operating profit in 2018 by 4% The high dividend yield was an obvious calling card. Incidentally, it has just been increased by 4%. The debt to equity ratio continues to look strong at around the 0.70 mark. Buying a stock with low debt (as opposed to its equity) is crucial when investing in a stock that has been beaten up.

Here is why we believe investors should focus more on the numbers instead of the negative press that beaten down stocks like BAT regularly receive.

The firm's valuation metrics such as its book multiple of 1, sales multiple of 2.7, cash-flow multiple of 6.4 and earnings multiple of 10.9 are all well below what the industry is trading at in general. These numbers along with the company's dividend as discussed and solid operating profit is what investors should be focused on. In fact, we maintain British American Tobacco is trading at least 30 to 40% below its intrinsic value. However, since the share price was literally cut in half over the past 12 months or so, which crushed sentiment levels to ultra-bearish extremes, many must have thought at the time that the tobacco industry was going out of business as a whole.

What happened over the past 12 months with this stock was irrational in our opinion. Warren Buffett has spoken at length about this as it can be a regular occurrence when heightened emotion enters the scene. Buffett's premise is that we can invest like the market in general (emotional) or we can remain rational. The regulatory situation regarding the potential menthol cigarette ban has definitely seemed to put a cloud of uncertainty over this stock. However, was the uncertainty enough to justify the market cap being literally cut in half over the past 12 months? We do not think so.

The rational investor, if he remains calm, can take advantage of the market's irrational behavior by buying when there is blood on the street. When the market eventually comes to its senses and shares are once again flying high, the rational investor can return the basket of shares for a handsome profit. This is what value investing is all about. Unfortunately the masses have this backwards which is why hoards of investors continue to lose money.

To sum up, value plays invariably come with complications. Earnings may be subdued or forward-looking fundamentals may not look favorable. However, the advantage of investing in a "cheap" stock is the downside risk. For example, we believe BAT is at least a $50 stock. If we are wrong, remember that we bought this stock below its book value. This gives us a margin of safety. Expectations are not that high also, which should put a floor under the share price. On the contrary, a growth stock (with much higher expectations) trading at a much higher valuation has to keep on growing aggressively to ensure a successful investment. If it doesn't, the downside risk is much larger. We aim to remain rational. Remaining long British American Tobacco.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.