Why The Dutch Bought Part Of Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) probably is one of the best examples of a merger between airlines that has been looking like an unhappy marriage for years now. At the time Air France acquired KLM in 2004 (which was a buy out that looked more like a merger), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was deemed too small to survive on its own on the longer term. As the companies merged, it was agreed on that both companies would maintain their separate identities and hubs which had huge economic importance. So, the airlines and their subsidiaries never became a uniform entity. Recently, the Dutch government took a stake in Air France-KLM that is equal to the stake the French government has in the holding. In this report, I will have a look at what I think are some of the primary reasons for the Dutch government to acquire a 14% stake in Air France-KLM.

Source: KLM

Financial performance

One of the things that has caused a lot of friction between KLM and Air France is the fact that the financial contribution to the group results are in no way comparable. The KLM Group had a profit margin of almost 10% with a profit of almost €1.1B in 2018, while the bigger Air France Group had a profit margin of 1.7% with a profit of €266 million. If we strip off the impact of strikes early on at Air France, the margin would have been 4%. One of the big reasons KLM has been able to operate efficiently is because it asked for concessions from its staff. Those negotiations were not easy, and KLM asked a lot from their staff there, but it allowed the airline to operate at a relatively high margin.

Source: Air France-KLM

Meanwhile, Air France crew hopped from strike to strike. Strikes are more common in France than they are in The Netherlands, likely because unions are not neatly organized to form a strong party to deal with, making striking one of the few tools available to get things done. The absolute bottom was hit when angry Air France employees attacked Air France executives a couple of years ago. At the same time, Air France employees seemed to think that growth of Air France was being transferred to KLM. That is actually not the case, the reason why KLM received new aircraft such as the Dreamliner was because while Air France employees were resisting against necessary actions to make Air France more cost efficient, KLM actually came to an agreement with the unions and its employees that would allow the company to bolster its financial performance and become more competitive as an airline. These efforts were partly zeroed on group level as Air France continued to be a low margin outfit. KLM’s effort or contribution to making the airline group more competitive were basically partially zeroed by Air France employees striking. It would have made absolutely no sense to invest in an airline while the airline and its stakeholders refuse to become more ‘future proof’.

With the acquisition of a 14% stake in the group, the Dutch government wants to prevent that the holding fails under the pressure to transfer growth from Amsterdam/KLM to Paris/Air France. This is growth the airline achieved by asking a lot from its employees and transferring growth would negatively affect the hub position of Schiphol and the Dutch economy.

Governance

By acquiring a stake in Air France-KLM, the Dutch government will increase its influence on the holding… influence the French State already had. In 2018, Delta Air Lines (DAL) and China Eastern Airlines acquired a stake in Air France-KLM, which subsequently acquired a stake in Virgin Atlantic. Even if it was unwanted that foreign airlines would take a stake in the European holding, there was little the Dutch government could do about it to protect the Dutch economic interests that reach far beyond the airline KLM. In fact, there aren’t nearly enough representatives of the Dutch state or stakeholders to protect the Dutch interests. The stake in Air France-KLM gave Delta and China Eastern a permanent seat on the board. Meanwhile, the Dutch government was represented by only 1 member on a board consisting of 19 people. While KLM is important to the Dutch economy, the governance of the holding does not reflect that: There are 5 Dutch people in the group (including 1 State representative) and 11 French directors (including 2 State representatives), which makes the board highly unbalanced.

By acquiring a stake, the Dutch government will aim to expand the number of Dutch representatives on the board. One way to accomplish that is by increasing the number of board members, which is not an easy task given how the French feel about the Dutch stake in the holding. The other way is by voting power, the Dutch government will now have the ability to vote for certain directors on the board. Is it going to help them a lot? Not in the early stages. The French state has roughly twice the voting power, but this will equalize after 2 years and even then, the Dutch government will depend on other parties with big voting power. So, the acquisition of a stake in Air France-KLM is not to become big decision makers, but to at least get more control on Air France-KLM which currently has a Franco focus.

Power struggle and hubs

Pieter Elbers, CEO and President and CEO of KLM (left) and Ben Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM (right) Source: Volkskrant

Probably the main reason to acquire a stake in the airline group is because there has been a power battle going on between Ben Smith, CEO of the group, and Pieter Elbers, CEO of KLM. Ben Smith would like to have more centralized decision making and seat on the KLM board, while KLM wants to stick to its independent status. Pieter Elbers has also committed himself to that cause, which led to friction between him and Ben Smith to the extent that it was rumoured that Ben Smith wanted to get rid of Elbers as the airline boss of KLM. That is something that is hard to understand given that KLM performs so much better than Air France and Elbers really has played a key role in making KLM more profitable. Given that KLM is important to Schiphol and Schiphol as a hub has an important role in the Dutch economy, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Dutch government wants to have more influence on the group’s governance. This might be somewhat amplified by the desire from the holding a few years ago where KLM, as a better performing company, had to stream part of its cash flow to the holding company. The idea that KLM had to give part of its cash to the holding company possibly to be invested in Air France and a possible removal of Elbers from KLM years later must have felt like the French controlled holding was trying to use the success of KLM to cover the miserable performance of its French counterpart and use KLM money to bolster growth at Air France. That can be considered as eroding the position of KLM and Schiphol. All of this would be possible because the board is dominated by French directors.

The appointment of Ben Smith has been good for Air France because it seems agreements are finally being reached with the employees, but instead of having a clear vision for KLM Smith has been way too busy convincing parties involved that KLM wouldn’t become a ‘B airline’. For an airline that performs so well, having to convince others that KLM won’t become a ‘B airline’ doesn’t give much hope and even gives a sense of lacking realism at the board of the holding or failure to admit the importance of KLM on group level.

French dissatisfaction

Currently President Macron is dissatisfied. The Dutch government is being blamed for having affected the value of Air France-KLM and the Dutch government has to provide clarity. Share prices of Air France-KLM dove 10% after it became clear that the Dutch government would become a shareholder. That is not so much because it would affect the value of the holding, but because it turned out the value of Air France-KLM shares has been increasing the past couple of weeks because the Dutch government was accumulating shares and was close to reaching its desired stake and thus the buying of shares would be halted soon. Another reason why the French state won’t be too happy with this is because currently the board of the holding is dominated by French directors, which is partly made possible by the voting power of the French state. With growing voting power in the future, the Dutch government will theoretically be able to put preferred directors on the board.

Conclusion

While France is displeased by the action of the Dutch government, it is understandable that the Dutch government took this action. With all its voting power, the French State has never been able to play even close to a meaningful role to make Air France more efficient while the board has been looking to stream cash back from KLM to the holding, which could be used to grow Air France. This would erode the position of KLM as well as the hub function of Schiphol. With the acquisition of a 14% stake, the Dutch government is not looking for radical changes but it is just looking to counter balance the French stake which to date has shown little to no effectiveness to increase performance on airline level while on group level it has the leverage to parasite KLM and there have been increasingly more doubts about KLM’s position in the group. It’s not to say that Air France or the French State has treated KLM badly but the current governance structure as well as financial outperformance would not make it unthinkable that that would happen in the future and the Dutch State rightfully wants to prevent that.

One thing that remains to be said is that currently there is some friction (which I expect to fade sooner rather than later) between the Dutch and the French, but it is unlikely that we will see the board being expanded with extra seats for Dutch State representatives any time soon, on top of that the Dutch State will have half the voting power compared to the French State in the coming 2 years and after all Ben Smith will be getting a seat on the KLM board, which was the condition for Elbers to remain CEO of KLM. So, the stake acquisition comes too late, possibly a few years too late to limit the influence from Paris on KLM but does come in time to prevent aggressive erosion of KLM and its hub. The Dutch State rarely mingles with business of commercial entities in this way and you could say that by taking this step it is punishing the French State for being an ineffective shareholder for years, a step which was long overdue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFRAF, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.