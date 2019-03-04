PPL Corp: Safe Income From A Stalwart Utility

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a pure-play, regulated utility. Roughly 1/3 of assets are in the United Kingdom with the remaining 2/3 in the United States. Regulated asset base is forecasted to grow by 5-7% per year leading to 5-6% annual EPS growth. This growth is driven by $3 billion of annual spending to improve reliability and improve customer outcomes. Happy customers lead to happy regulators - and that means favorable returns for shareholders!

Let's talk about PPL's three major regulatory jurisdictions:

United Kingdom:

The United Kingdom has a great framework for utility regulation. They have 8-year regulatory periods where all capex is pre-approved and able to be earned upon in real-time. Assets, returns, and earnings are indexed to inflation. And there are clearly defined incentives for providing exceptional service. Thus, the actual earned returns can be extremely high. PPL's UK utilities have a long track record of outperforming allowed returns and providing exceptional customer outcomes. PPL hedges currency exposure to avoid it being a near-term distraction to EPS.

Pennsylvania:

The origin of PPL Corp, Pennsylvania Power & Light, is still an important piece of the company. Pennsylvania has a history of favorable utility regulation - with forward test years, distribution cost trackers, and alternative ratemaking. Thus, utilities in the state can earn their allowed return (unlike many other states). Further, roughly half of PPL's rate base (and planned capex) in the state is FERC transmission - which has enjoyed higher than average returns and real-time cost tracking.

Kentucky:

Kentucky is the toughest of the three jurisdictions, but still has strong attributes. For example, it has a fuel adjustment clause, so PPL isn't on the hook if fuel prices rise. It also uses a forward test year for base rate cases, which is pretty progressive. This means minimal lag between capex becoming earnings. Furthermore, retail rates are quite low. Below the national average. So modestly increasing rates while improving service isn't too much of a battle.

Valuation:

Valuing the U.S. utilities is fairly straightforward. They earned $1.21 of ongoing EPS in 2018. In 2019, they should earn $1.27. Consolidated Edison (ED), the most vanilla utility around, trades at 18.6x P/E today. PPl's U.S. utilities deserve at least a 1x premium, so 19.6x P/E. That makes the U.S. worth $24.90/share.

The UK utility is wonderful. It earns great returns, but some of that is non-recurring incentives (though the incentives have been earned for many years). I forecast the segment to earn $1.33 in 2019. Because of the inflation-linking of the asset base, UK utilities earn less cash than U.S. utilities but enjoy longer lives. Thus, the P/E should be significantly lower than a comparable U.S. utility as the earnings stream is smaller but longer. Let's say we require a 10% earnings yield, or 10x P/E. So the UK segment is worth $13.28/share.

PPL holds corporate debt and other costs. I forecast it to lose $0.18/share in 2019. I value corporate costs at 12x P/E. So it's a negative of $2.14/share.

PPL Valuation Summary EPS P/E Value/Share U.S. 1.27 19.6 24.90 U.K. 1.33 10.0 13.28 Corporate (0.18) 12.0 (2.14) 2.42 14.9 36.04

Thus, I see PPL being worth $36.04/share. With shares trading right around $32/share today (3/1/2019), that's 14% undervalued. Throw in the current 5% dividend yield and it's a compelling story.

Risks:

As with most regulated utilities, the biggest risk is a change in regulatory backdrop. That is to say that the mostly favorable regulations we've discussed become more onerous and less balanced.

In the UK, this is highly unlikely in the near-term as regulatory periods are 8 years in length and the process for the next regulatory period begins about halfway through. The process in the UK to alter regulatory approach is beyond transparent and involves countless research & thought papers and rounds upon rounds of feedback. Any changes take a long time to come to fruition.

In the US, changes in regulation happen much more quickly and without as much openness and input from all parties. That said, the company's reasonable retail rates (below the national average), history of sound regulation, and uncontroversial plan should avoid any drastic changes. Low customer bills and great reliability are a great shield.

PPL hedges their exposure to the British Pound, usually out 2 years. This is to smooth any impacts to earnings and minimize the distraction of currency on an otherwise great fundamental story. This hedging could result in lower EPS if currency moves (and stays) unfavorably.

Interest rates are important to utility valuation. As with bonds, quickly rising rates reduce value - though also lead to higher allowed returns and earnings if rates stay elevated. Similarly, falling rates increase value but will lead to lower allowed returns and earnings if rates stay low. Thus, interest rate changes mostly matter in the near-term as there are counterbalances over time.

Summary:

Hopefully you see the great regulatory backdrop for PPL. This backdrop, with improved and improving customer outcomes (fewer outages, better reliability) should lead to continued favorable regulation. Growth is robust at 5-7%/year at the asset level and 5-6% for EPS. The history of dividends and current yield of just over 5% means investors will enjoy total annual returns of 10-11%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.