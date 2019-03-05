Lumber And Weyerhaeuser - Opportunities On Price Weakness

The lumber futures market suffers from a lack of liquidity. The open interest and volume in the market make it almost impossible to trade. With under a total of 3000 contracts of open long and short positions as of the final day of February and an average of fewer than 1000 contracts changing hands each day, lumber is the one market that I avoid like the plague in the futures arena.

While I have never traded one contract of lumber futures, I watch the price action closely. The price of lumber, like crude oil and copper, is a barometer of economic growth and it is a sign of expansion or contraction when it comes to the housing market in the US. When new homes sales increase, lumber tends to move high. Therefore, the price of wood is highly sensitive to interest rates and is closely correlated with the price of new construction.

The lumber futures market traded to its highest level in history in May 2018 when the price of nearby futures hit $659 per 1,000 board feet. However, gravity hit the lumber market during the summer, and the price continued to plunge hitting a low last October.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a real estate investment trust that correlates closely to price movement in the lumber futures market.

Record highs in 2018 lead to price carnage

After finding a bottom at $137.90 per 1,000 board feet in January 2009 following the global financial crisis and housing debacle in the US, the price of lumber made higher lows and higher highs. The most recent significant low came in September 2015 at $214.40 which turned out to be a launch pad for a move that would take the price of wood to its highest price in modern history. The previous all-time high came in 1993 at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price rose above the 1993 peak in late 2017 when it hit the $500 level. After a brief pullback to $417.20, it was off to the races as the price blew through all areas of technical resistance on its way to an all-time peak at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018. After lumber made a new high at $165.50 or 33.5% above the 1993 peak, the bottom fell out of the lumber market.

The price of lumber moved higher as demand for new home construction in the US soared because of the low level of interest rates. However, the newly appointed Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, put his hawkish stamp on the central bank in 2018 and four twenty-five basis point rate hikes caused concerns in markets across all asset classes. Additionally, the trade dispute between the US and China weighed on markets as did a rising dollar. Copper and other metals moved lower during the summer months in 2018, crude oil tanked over the final three months of last year, and stocks corrected sharply in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the price of lumber projected the slump as it began its descent in May and kept on plunging until October when it reached a bottom at $299.90 per 1,000 board feet, a 54.5% decline from the May record high. By the time crude oil and stocks were beginning their declines, lumber had already reached rock bottom.

Consolidation around the $400 level

After trading to a low at just one tick under $300 per 1,000 board feet, the price of lumber entered a period of consolidation before it staged a recovery rally in early 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, lumber futures traded between $300 and $371 from mid-September through January, when the price took off to the upside and filled a gap on the chart that was sitting between $377.70 and $453.70 per 1,000 board feet. In early February, the price climbed to a high at $453.90 before turning lower once again. After four consecutive weeks of losses, the price of the soon to expire March lumber futures was at the $365 level on March 4 with May futures at just over $370.

After the recent recovery, it will be a healthy sign for the lumber market for it to enter a period of consolidation where the price trades around a pivot point at $400 per 1,000 board feet. There are some signs that $400 could be on the horizon for the price of wood. Construction activity is likely to pick up now that the winter season in the US is ending. Moreover, a pause by the Federal Reserve when it comes to increasing interest rates could cause new home construction to expand over the coming weeks and months as demand rises. While interest rates have moved higher, they are still at historically low levels.

WY is a lumber REIT

A period of price consolidation around the $400 per 1,000 board feet level in the lumber market is likely to provide stability for the business and earnings of Weyerhaeuser Company. The company's profile states:

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

More demand for lumber will increase earnings at Weyerhaeuser, and a stable price for wood at the $400 level would enhance revenue flows for the rest of 2019. WY stock tracks the price of lumber. The lumber rose from a low at $214.40 in September 2015 which was around the time when many commodities prices fell to multiyear bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016. Gold moved to its low in December 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce. Copper reached rock bottom at $1.9355 per pound in January 2016, and crude oil fell to its nadir at $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. Lumber's decline to lows in September 2015 was a sign that commodities prices were going to fall and reach significant bottoms. In 2015 lumber sent a signal just like it did in May 2018 when it turned lower.

Lumber rallied by over 207% from the late 2015 low to the May 2019 peak.

Source: Barchart

As the chart displays, WY stock lagged lumber back in 2015 as it waited until February 2016 to hit its low at $22.06 per share. The stock rose to its most recent peak at $38.39 per share in June 2018, one month after the price of lumber turned lower. WY stock appreciated by 74% compared to lumber's rally of over 200%. The illiquidity of the lumber market tends to lead to extended moves on the up and the downside.

An attractive dividend pays while waiting for higher lumber prices

The decline from $659 to $299.90 took the price of lumber 54.5% lower. At the same time, WY shares fell from the June 2018 high to a low at $20.52 per share in late December, a drop of 46.5%. While the loss in WY shares was not far below the percentage decline in lumber, WY also faced the pressure from a plunging stock market during the final three months of 2018.

As of the close of business on March 4, WY shares were trading at $24.70, over 20% above the late December low. A stable price for wood around the $400 level could set the stage for a continuation of price appreciations in WY shares.

Lumber may not be a liquid commodity, but WY is a highly liquid stock. The market cap for the company stands at $18.671 billion and over six million shares on average change hands each day. As a REIT, WY pays a juicy 5.46% dividend at its share price on the first day of March. I look at WY as a company that is real state investment trust with vast property holdings that has the added kicker of a call option on the illiquid and highly volatile lumber market.

A trade deal with China could ignite industrial commodities prices, and lumber is no exception

One of the most significant factors facing commodities markets these days is the ongoing negotiations between the US and China that would end the period of tariffs and retaliatory measures. Commodities are global assets that flow around the world from points of production to consumers. China is the world's leading raw materials consumer given the size of its population and economic growth. The Asian nation is the demand side of the equation when it comes to many industrial raw material markets.

A trade deal over the coming weeks could ignite demand for industrial commodities that have been in the crosshairs of the dispute. We have witnessed recoveries in lumber, copper, and crude oil since their lows in late 2018 and early 2019. Any agreement that lifts the dark clouds of protectionism could set these markets on fire and boost prices to new and higher highs.

I continue to favor WY stock on dips below the $25 per share level. The company that is a real estate investment trust with a call option on the price of lumber offers investors an attractive yield and the potential for capital growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.