The British Pound And U.K. Stock Market Are Likely To Become Highly Volatile

March 29 is the deadline for a decision on the futures of Brexit. The UK went to the polls in June 2016 and voted to exit the European Union. After over two and one-half years, the UK and EU have yet to agree on what the departure from the union will entail.

Over recent months Prime Minister Theresa May reached a deal with the leadership of the EU, but the agreement went down in flames in the British Parliament by an overwhelming majority which included members of her Tory Party. While the MPs told the Prime Minister, her deal was not acceptable; they fell short of removing her from a leadership role in both her political party and in the Parliament.

The pound plunged after the 2016 referendum

The British pound fell dramatically in the aftermath of the initial Brexit vote in mid-2016. Against the dollar, the value of the pound plunged from $1.50 to $1.20. With the deadline only a few short weeks away, the pound is now trading at around the $1.32 level against the US currency, and it is likely that we will see volatility increase as Mach 29 approaches and uncertainty about the future increases.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF product (EWU) holds some of the leading companies that trade on the London Stock Exchange. Given the potential for increased volatility over the coming weeks, the EWU could experience growing two-way price variance making it an excellent candidate for day trading this month. Both the pound and the UK stock market are looking for certainty which is likely to provide support for both the currency and equity prices.

The UK stock exchange has followed the pound

The British pound plunged following the 2016 Brexit referendum, and the UK stock market followed the currency reaching its lowest level since 2010 in June 2016.

As the chart of the EWU ETF highlights, shares of companies on the London Stock Exchange reached their lowest level since 2010 during the aftermath of the global financial crisis when the ETF traded to a low at $27.60 per share in June 2016. EWU top holdings include:

EWU is a highly liquid ETF product with $1.94 billion in net assets and an average of over 3.149 million shares changing hands each day.

After making higher lows and higher highs until January 2018 as the negotiations over Brexit took place, the UK shares had moved lower with the EWU slipping from $38.05 per share in late January last year to a low at $28.41 in late December 2018 when all equity markets suffered a significant correction.

As the weekly chart illustrates, EWU posted gains over ten consecutive weeks and was at the $32.63 per share level on March 1. Meanwhile, the pound versus the dollar currency relationship moved from $1.2479 to a high at $1.3364 over the same period.

The UK may move towards a second choice for voters

After rejecting Prime Minister May's proposal late last year, there are not many options left when it comes to a smooth Brexit on March 29. Recently, the UK Parliament voted against extending the hard Brexit deadline. It is possible that the only route left if the Parliament will not agree to any proposal or extension would be a compromise to extend the deadline while a second referendum decides the fate of the divorce from the EU. In that case, the members of Parliament could throw the final decision back into the hands of voters depending on how a second referendum was worded. The 2016 referendum passed by a slim margin, and it is likely that a second vote would be just as close. Another referendum would extend the period of uncertainty when it comes to the final divorce from the EU which would likely add volatility to both the pound and the UK stock market over the coming days and weeks. The next vote in Parliament will come on March 12. Right now, there are not enough votes to pass the standing proposal. If it fails, another vote on March 13 will take place on a "no-deal Brexit." If that goes down in flames, the Prime Minister has said that her government would offer another motion on March 14 "on whether Parliament wants to seek a short limited extension to Article 50," which is the trigger for Britain's departure from the Union. While the March12-14 schedule appears to be the current plan, the Prime Minister has stated that she does not want any extension, rather a deal for a March 29 exit.

While confusion mounts over the coming days, market volatility could follow.

Low odds of a hard Brexit

The European Union and the UK do not want to see a hard Brexit. On March 29, the UK's membership in the EU will automatically end if there is no agreement between Brussels and London. With so many issues facing both sides when it comes to immigration, borders, regulations, and a host of other factors, a hard exit could create mayhem which would impact equity and currency markets in the EU, UK, and perhaps around the globe. Therefore, while there may be few options to avoid and exit without a deal, the odds still favor an eleventh-hour solution. In the days leading up to the votes in Parliament and the March 29 deadline, we should expect current and equity volatility to expand as the markets hope for a best-case solution but prepare for the worst.

EWU for a volatile market over the coming weeks

For those who agree that the Brexit issue will go down to the wire before an agreement is in hand, buying any significant corrective moves in the pound versus dollar currency relationship or the EWU ETF product could yield substantial gains when the dust settles, the divorce becomes final, and terms prevent the worst-case scenario.

Both the pound and UK stock market have developed patterns of moving higher as optimism over a settlement increases, and lower when uncertainty has prevailed. The long period of negotiations is coming to an end in just a few short weeks. I believe that both sides will come together as a matter of necessity which will wind up being good news for the value of the pound and the prices of UK shares. The EWU is an instrument that should be a barometer of the increasing volatility as the shift from optimism to pessimism and then back to optimism occurs over the coming weeks. Volatility creates the most fertile periods for trading. When it comes to UK markets, trading rather than investing will be the optimal strategy for the rest of this month.

