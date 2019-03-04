What's Next For Qudian

Qudian (NYSE: QD) is a financial technology firm that provides online credit products in China, where the online credit industry boomed a few years ago but was scaled back under the enhanced regulations in 2018.

The company started business in providing credit products on campus in 2014, and then transformed to online cash credit and merchandise credit products. It further launched budget auto loans in late 2017. The business seems evolving, but the stock price has been slipping ever since the company went public in October, 2017. The opening price was around $29, and now only trades around $6. Although the price has come up from the lowest point of $4 in October 2018, it currently trades at a PB ratio of only 1.28. The IPO of Qudian represented the biggest-ever U.S. listing by a Chinese financial technology firm, but now investors apparently are not optimistic about the stock. Why? In my opinion, the main reason is that the firm does not have a clear strategy or competitive advantages, especially in this turbulent credit market.

Let's first look at the business components. As of the third quarter of 2018 report, Qudian mainly had three businesses: 1. Cash credit products, which generated financing income from indirect institutional funding and loan facilitation income from direct institutional funding; 2. Merchandise credit products, which generated financing income and sales commission fee revenue; 3. Budget auto financing, which generated financing income and sales type lease revenue.

So, which business line was driving more profit?

The table below shows that, financing income together with loan facilitation income seemed relatively stable, sales commission fee revenue was shrinking and the revenue from sales type lease was new but did not grow well. The penalty fee increased fast but it is not a good sign.

RMB in thousands 2017 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q Financing income 696,893 830,532 1,053,902 1,060,856 776,746 895,131 960,207 Sales commission fee 100,020 151,149 294,811 251,187 111,379 105,898 35,650 Loan facilitation income and others 36,481 15,223 100,816 149,490 139,677* 295,403* 215,349* Revenue from sales-type lease 0 0 0 26,083 546,034 784,753 586,057 Penalty fee 1,344 1,492 1,478 3,608 4,886 5,766 9,047 Total revenues 834,739 998,397 1,451,007 1,491,224 1,716,622 2,243,651 1,928,911

Source: QD quarterly reports

*: According to the quarterly reports, because QD adopted ASC 606 in 2018, the loan facilitation income increased by RMB 137.9m, RMB 156.7m and RMB 122.6m, in Q1, Q2, Q3 respectively. Therefore, those increased amounts are deducted from reported amounts to be comparable with 2017.

The chart below shows the trend more clearly that QD was mostly relying on cash credit products.

Source: QD quarterly reports

We further analyze each business product.

Cash Credit Products

There are two types of cash credit products: products directly funded by institutions, and those indirectly funded by institutions, trusts or QD's own capital. The directly funded credit products are off balance sheet, so QD only recognize loan facilitation income and guarantee liabilities. The indirectly funded credit products generate financing income, as well as interest expense charged by institutions (cost of revenue) and provision for loan principal. The chart above shows that loan facilitation income gradually gained more weight while financing income has not recovered from online credit market downturn.

Off balance sheet loans

RMB in thousands 2017 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q Loan facilitation income and others 36,481 15,223 100,816 149,490 277,577* 452,103* 337,949* Loss on guarantee liability (6,232) (1,294) (38,527) (104,099) (43,187) (36,747) (28,578) Guarantee liabilities at period end NA NA 21,064 46,981 48,004 86,085 169,816 Guarantee liabilities/ loan facilitation income NA NA 21% 31% 17% 19% 50%

Source: QD quarterly reports

NA: data not available

*: According to the quarterly reports, because QD adopted ASC 606 in 2018, the loan facilitation income increased by RMB 137.9m, RMB 156.7m and RMB 122.6m, in Q1, Q2, Q3 respectively. Here in this table, they are not adjusted to be comparable with 2017, because the purpose of the table is to compare loan facilitation income with the guarantee liabilities of each period.

From the above table, we can see that the loan facilitation income was growing in general, until the second quarter of 2018. We should first keep in mind that such growth was partly due to the adoption of ASC 606. Second, we note that guarantee liabilities almost doubled every quarter. Because guarantee liabilities are recognized based on expected default rate, the increased balance as well as the high percentage of the liability balance over the loan facilitation income send an alarming signal that such credit products are becoming more and more risky. In addition, because loss on guarantee liability is recognized when fair value of such liabilities increases, any such loss, especially in large amount, represents that the risk turns out to be more severe than originally calculated. In the third quarter of 2018, the loan facilitation income decreased, but the guarantee liability jumped to a level at half of the loan facilitation income. It seems that the loan facilitation income has been growing at a high cost.

It is even more interesting to note from the 2017 annual report that, in 2017, QD recognized loan facilitation income of RMB 302 million, but paid back institutions RMB 124.8 million for borrower default! This was such a high payout rate and was obviously caught up at yearend. In comparison, shall we be cautiously watching out the fourth quarter of 2018 as the third quarter already saw a jump in liabilities?

2. On balance sheet loans

RMB in thousands 2017 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q Financing income (2) 696,893 830,532 1,053,902 1,060,856 776,746 895,131 960,207 Cost of revenues (1) 122,270 194,295 258,920 281,465 180,404 176,817 166,519 Provision for loan principal, financing service fee receivables and other receivables 50,489 48,539 168,355 337,780 443,614 221,951 292,350 Provision rate (3) 7.24% 5.84% 15.97% 31.84% 57.11% 24.80% 30.45%

Source: QD quarterly reports

Note 1: Cost of revenue consists of interest expense of borrowing paid to institutional funding partners, fees related to lending, and cost of sales type lease. According to the quarterly reports, the cost of sales type lease were 23,895k, 506,000k, 771,000k and 532,000k (in RMB) for 2017 4Q, 2018 1Q, 2018 2Q, 2018 3Q, respectively. Those amounts were deducted in this table for the purpose of analyzing cash credit products.

Note 2: Financing income includes interest income from cash credit products, merchandise credit products and auto loans, but such income cannot be allocated between three products due to unavailable information. Therefore, we should keep in mind that financing income from cash credit products was actually lower than stated in the above table for the period of 2017 4Q through 2018 3Q (although financing income for the auto loans was minimal in 2017 4Q)

Note 3: Provision rate = provision / financing income.

We first notice that the provision rate increased very fast from 2017 2Q to 2018 1Q and kept at a high level for the rest of 2018. Needless to say, such trend was caused by the online lending market turmoil in the past year, especially in 2018 1Q. High provision rate negatively impacted the profitability of the company.

The trend of financing income and cost of revenue is more clearly demonstrated in the chart below.

Just as the entire online credit market change, the financing income increased in 2017, fell in 2018 1Q and slowly picked up afterwards. However, it is interesting that the cost of revenue followed the same trend only until 2018 1Q. Afterwards, the cost decreased slowly, while the financing income increased. Why? Let’s see another chart regarding loan balances.

Source: QD quarterly reports, available only for the above periods

By comparing the two charts, we have a few discoveries. First, cost of revenue vs. payable balances. These two items changed in the same direction in general, which is normal. Except for 2017 3Q -2017 4Q, when the borrowing balances decreased by the cost of revenue increased. It could be either the borrowing turnover was high or the cost of borrowing increased. Second, financing income vs. receivable balances. These two items almost went in the opposite directions. 2017 3Q - 2017 4Q, the receivable decreased, but financing income almost stayed the same, maybe because the loan turnover was higher and/or interest rate charged was higher. Either way, it was a good thing. 2017 4Q – 2018 1Q, the loan receivable slightly increased but the financing income sharply decreased. This was a dangerous sign indicating high default risks, which was also accompanied by very high provisions. 2018 1Q - 2018 3Q, the loan balance went up and down, but financing income slightly increased. By also referring to more operation data in the following table, the credit business didn’t seem to generate improved revenue and the increased financing income was probably contributed by the new auto loan business. In other words, without the auto loan business, financing income would have probably decreased.

RMB 2017 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q active borrowers for the quarter 6.9M 4.1M 4m N/A outstanding number of borrowers at quarter end N/A N/A 5.1m 4.9m outstanding loan balance at quarter end(*) N/A 12.9b 15b 15.3b transaction amount for the quarter(*) 25.1b 15.3b N/A N/A m1+delinquency rate for the quarter <0.9% <1.7% <1% <1.7%

Source: QD quarterly reports

N/A: not disclosed from the quarterly reports

*: includes both online and offline loans.

Third, loan receivable vs. loan payable. In 2018, these two balances didn’t quite move along in the same direction. Even in 2018 3Q, when both balances decreased, the discrepancy between them was a lot larger than before. We should wonder, what was supporting the increased loan receivable? QD’s own capital? Or QD had difficulty recovering the credits? Another issue to ponder, does decreased loan payable indicate funding problems? QD explained in the third quarter earnings call that some of the funding trusts came to the end of the life cycle and thus QD temporarily funded the loans with its own cash reserve. Further, it signed new funding arrangements with outside partners in the third quarter. Lets wait and see if the fourth quarter financial results prove their moves.

In addition, it has been widely speculated that since the partnership with Alipay terminated in August, QD couldn't acquire sufficient customers and generated less transaction volume. QD argued in the third quarter earnings call that "we saw limited impact from the termination of paid marketing channel on Alipay and our user base continued its solid growth". We shall find out more once their 4Q result is published.

Overall, the cash credit product business was struck by the online credit market change. QD has not proven to recover from such downturn at least as of 2018 3Q. It apparently needs more time and effort to control risks and keep up the volume.

Merchandise Credit Products

This line of business has been apparently shrinking. The sales commission fee revenue has dropped quarter over quarter since 2017 3Q. Especially in 2018 3Q, the commission fee revenue decreased to only a third of the previous quarter. In addition, there has been increased amount of customer complaints regarding various issues on the sale on installment, such as super delayed delivery, unreachable customer service, problematic transactions and too aggressive collections.

Decreased transactions coupled with increased customer complaints, the merchandise credit product does not have an optimistic outlook.

CFO Ka Hong Yeung commented during the 2018 3Q conference call that, “it’s not something that we want to focus on in the near term”, and “we know that from our data, e-commerce installment delinquency is slightly higher than cash lending.” So we can safely conclude that merchandise credit products won’t be the profit driver in the near future.

Dabai Auto Business

Dabai Auto business was launched in late 2017 and CEO Min Luo boasted that they would sell 100,000 cars by the end of 2018. However, such outlook was soon reduced to 25,000 cars in the 2018 2Q quarterly report. In addition, in the 2018 3Q conference call, CFO Ka Hong Yeung claimed that “170 stores for us was a little bit too much” and “30 stores make a lot more sense”. This comment confirmed the rumor that QD has been closing stores in a large scale.

Apparently, this new product is not doing well. From the table below we can see that the Dabai Auto business grew through 2018 2Q and then slowed down in 2018 3Q.

RMB 2017.11 &12 2018 1q 2018 2q 2018 3q Revenue from sale type lease 26,083,472 546,034,000 784,753,000 586,057,000 Cost of sales type lease 23,895,186 506,000,000 771,000,000 532,000,000 Cumulative leased cars N/A 6,608 15,082 21,355 Current leased cars 298(*) 6,310(*) 8,474 6,273 Expected leased cars in 2018 N/A 100,000 25,000 N/A

Source: QD annual report, quarterly reports and earnings presentations

N/A: Data not available from public information

*: This is estimated by using the ratio between the cost of two periods to allocate the cumulative number of cars into two periods, as data is not available from public information.

Not only Dabai Auto business did not expand as expected, it also dragged down the profit margin of QD.

RMB in thousands 2017 1Q 2017 2Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2018 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q Financing income 696,893 830,532 1,053,902 1,060,856 776,746 895,131 960,207 Revenue from sales-type lease 0 0 0 26,083 546,034 784,753 586,057 Cost of revenues (122,270) (194,295) (258,920) (305,360) (686,404) (947,817) (698,519) Gross profit for on balance sheet loan and Dabai Auto business 574,623 636,237 794,982 781,579 636,376 732,067 847,745 Gross margin 82% 77% 75% 72% 48% 44% 55%

Source: QD annual report and quarterly reports

I calculated the combined gross margin of two line of business: on balance sheet credit products and Dabai Auto business, because these two products share the same revenue and cost line items in financial reports. The table above clearly shows that ever since Dabai Auto was launched, the gross margin drastically decreased. It seemed that the more cars were leased, the lower their gross margin.

In addition, Dabai Auto did not operate efficiently, as it invested heavily on assets. QD prepaid vehicle vendors and booked such prepayment into “other current assets”. The following table shows that other current assets increased substantially since Dabai Auto was launched, although both cash and the total current assets have been shrinking in 2018. Even though other current assets also include other prepaid expense and some deposit into trusts or funding partners, those items were unlikely to have increased because both the transaction volume of the cash credit products and short term borrowings decreased. So it is probable that Dabai Auto business took more resources and pulled down the operation efficiency of the company.

RMB in thousands 12/31/17 3/31/18 6/30/18 9/30/18 Cash 6,832,306 5,736,836 2,904,627 2,754,416 Other current assets 482,351 793,335 1,242,202 1,058,713 Total current assets 19,185,571 17,080,213 16,930,867 15,394,875 Other current assets/total current assets 2.51% 4.64% 7.34% 6.88%

Source: QD annual report and quarterly reports

Overall, Dabai Auto did not only generate satisfying profits, but also required burdensome investment. No wonder QD already started to downsize this business in less than a year since its launch.

To summarize the above analysis on the three business lines, QD did not perform well in 2018. The old business of merchandise credit products was shrinking, cash credit products deteriorated, and the new business of auto financing did not have a prosperous outlook.

As if to prove their struggle, QD cut head count and moved the head quarter to a less expensive city, Xiamen in late 2018. What’s more, one main institutional shareholder, Kunlun Tech, has been selling its investment in QD, even when stock price kept decreasing in 2018. Kunlun published a notice to sell on May 22, 2018 and it subsequently sold 14,044,311 shares. Again on November 29, 2018, it published another notice to sell the rest of 41,599,395 shares that Kunlun held of QD. What a negative signal!

Still Strong Financial Positions

The good news is that QD still had a strong financial positions as of September 30,2018.

RMB in thousands 12/31/17 3/31/18 6/30/18 9/30/18 Cash 6,832,306 5,736,836 2,904,627 2,754,416 Total current assets 19,185,571 17,080,213 16,930,867 15,394,875 Total Assets 19,380,416 17,792,752 17,985,619 16,436,664 Total current liabilities 9,330,025 7,693,387 7,847,675 5,649,607 Total liabilities 9,840,049 7,948,387 7,847,675 5,847,607 Debt ratio 51% 45% 44% 36% Current ratio 2.06 2.22 2.16 2.72

Source: QD annual report and quarterly reports

The debt ratio decreased in 2018 while the current ratio increased, both of which improved the liquidity of the firm. The change was mainly due to: 1) Dabai Auto business incurred more inventory asset and financing lease receivable. 2) Short term borrowings and interest payable decreased, which was discussed earlier in the cash credit product section. 3) Due to related parties decreased, probably because the partnership with Alipay was terminated.

In addition, QD does not have any loans other than institutional fundings for the credit products.

However, cash balance decreased. The proceeds from IPO in late 2017 was used to to develop business and repurchase shares. According to the third quarter report, "as of November 21, 2018, we have purchased approximately US$240.9 million worth of shares under the repurchase plan announced in December 2017."

Overall, QD still has a solid financial position, which will allow the company to reboot its cash credit products or seek new opportunities.

Conclusion

Granted, the online credit market was turbulent in 2018, but their business strategy was problematic. QD needs to find the right profit driven product and execute the strategy smartly. The CEO Min Luo is known for his everchanging new ideas and rumor has it that QD already started to enter the online education and home service industry. We shall watch and see!

