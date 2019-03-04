Seven Generations: Why I Sell At The Money Puts

With the discount to my estimation of fair value, selling at the money puts is an opportunity to get shares at a cheaper price while being patient.

Considering the similarities with Tamarack Valley, I compared both companies.

The guidance confirms the profitability threshold at a WTI price of about US$50/bbl.

Even with the depressed Canadian oil prices, the company generated positive netbacks.

Seven Generations released the Q4 earnings and the 2019 guidance.

Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) released the Q4 earnings and the 2019 guidance.

Even with depressed Canadian liquids prices, the company operated at a profit thanks to better U.S. gas prices. And management confirmed the profitability threshold corresponds to a WTI price at about US$50/bbl.

Considering the similarities with Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF), I compared both producers. The valuation of Seven Generations is more attractive.

Also, the market values Seven Generations at a discount to my estimation of fair value. Selling at the money puts is an opportunity to get shares at a cheaper price while being patient.

Image source: Seven Generations

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

The production increased by 9% year-over-year to reach 215,100 boe/d. And for the FY 2018, the company exceeded the symbolic threshold of 200,000 boe/d with a production of 202,600 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The increase of the natural gas prices at the U.S. hubs contrasted with the decrease of the condensate prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As a result, the per-unit realized prices decreased to C$33.66/boe compared with C$37.13/boe and C$42.99/boe year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But with the increase in total production, the Q4 revenue decreased by only 1% compared with last year.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The total per-unit cash costs, at about C$16/boe, stayed stable compared to the previous quarter.

The table below summarizes the costs and the netbacks the company realized over the last two quarters. I also include Tamarack Valley in the comparison. From the production mix perspective, the comparison is not perfect. The gas production represents a smaller part of Tamarack Valley's total production.

Source: author, based on company reports

But both companies claim to have a profitability threshold at a WTI price of US$50/bbl. And both producers planned a capital program to keep the production flat during 2019.

Source: author, based on company reports

Seven Generations operate at lower costs due to the lower DD&A costs. I had estimated Tamarack Valley's replacement costs at about C$20/boe in a previous article.

About Seven Generations replacement costs, the March 2019 presentation indicates a sustaining capex of about C$1.1 billion. Thus, with the mid-range of the production guidance for 2019, the per-unit replacement costs amount to C$1.1 billion / (202,500 boe/d * 365 days) = C$14.88/boe.

Over the last two quarters, Seven Generations generated better netbacks compared with Tamarack Valley. But with a more important part of oil production, Tamarack Valley will generate higher netbacks when oil prices reach higher levels.

With the stabilization of the production, Seven Generations expects lower sustaining capex.

"This 2019 budget means that average production year-over-year is essentially flat at our $50 WTI price assumption. However, volumes will grow modestly into the back half of 2019 as we see incremental production from our development activities, while delineating activities will replenish and grow our top tier liquid-rich drilling inventory. As we progress into 2020, we expect that our sustaining capital requirements will moderate." - Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

Seven Generations at an attractive valuation

Let's continue the comparison between both producers to see if one of them offers a better investment opportunity.

From the debt perspective, both companies are prudent. The net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow amounts to 1.6 and 1.2 for Seven Generations and Tamarack Valley, respectively.

From the reserves perspective, the market values Tamarack Valley's proved and 2P reserves at an important premium compared with Seven Generations.

Source: author, based on company reports

The bigger part of liquids in Tamarack Valley's reserves explains a part of the difference. But Seven Generation's proved RLI, based on the estimated 2019 production, is 82% higher than Tamarack Valley's.

The flowing barrel valuation shows the market values Tamarack Valley at a premium compared with Seven Generations.

Source: author, based on company reports

Despite generating similar netbacks during H2 2018, the market gives more value to the potential netbacks Tamarack Valley would generate in a context of better oil prices.

In my article about Tamarack Valley, I had estimated the intrinsic value at C$4.00/share. I assumed a multiple of 12x the profits generated of estimated netbacks at C$9/boe. With the current stock price at C$2.83/share, the market values Tamarack Valley at a 29.3% discount to my estimation of fair value.

Let's assume a lower total netback potential of C$7/boe for Seven Generations due to the higher part of gas production. With the same method, my estimation of fair value amounts to C$17.14/share.

Source: author, based on company reports

Based on the stock price at C$9.64/share, the market values the company at a 43.75% discount to my estimation of fair value.

Thus, despite more prudent assumptions for Seven Generations, the market still offers a bigger discount compared to Tamarack Valley.

It's also interesting to note that both producers take advantage of this discount by buying back shares instead of paying a dividend.

In a previous article, I had highlighted the low market capitalization of Seven Generations. Over the last few months, I took advantage of the situation by selling at the money puts at a strike price of C$10/share. So far, all the puts I sold expired worthless.

Considering the Q4 results and with the 2019 guidance, I estimate the discount to the fair price is still important. Thus, I will continue with this strategy to get shares at a cheaper price while being patient. I will be happy to keep my shares if the puts are exercised.

Conclusion

Management confirmed the company is profitable at a WTI price of US$50/bbl. And the threshold will lower after 2019 as the production stabilizes.

Tamarack Valley announced the same profitability threshold and both companies are well-managed. The debt levels are low and both producers buy back shares instead of paying a dividend to take advantage of their discounted market valuation.

Tamarack Valley's exposure to oil is more important. But even with a lower netback assumption, the market values Seven Generations at a more important discount to my estimation of fair value.

Thus, investing in Seven Generations is more attractive. And selling at the money puts is a patient way to get shares at a cheaper price.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold Seven Generations puts at a strike price at C$10, expiring on March, 15.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.