Taseko Mines: Improved Copper Prices Point To A Decent 2019

Further upside could come if Taseko can come up with a strong funding plan for Florence Copper that doesn't involve adding too much debt.

Taseko is projected to generate around $28 million USD in positive cash flow in 2019 at current copper prices.

This helps offset much of the impact of the production cost increases at Gibraltar, helping maintain a decent margin for Taseko.

Taseko Mines (TGB) should have a decent 2019 if copper prices maintain their current levels or keep improving. Copper prices have recovered to near $3 USD per pound now, which is the highest they have been since mid 2018. This helps offset much of the impact of the production cost increases at Gibraltar, which have pushed total operating costs (including capitalized stripping) to an estimated over $2 USD per pound of copper produced.

Permanent Cost Increase

I had previously noted that the combined site operating costs and capitalized stripping costs (measured in $CAD per ton milled) had been increasing during 2018. This increased again to around $12.69 CAD per ton milled during Q4 2018, although part of that increase appears to be due to the relatively low mill throughput during the quarter as Taseko encountered some minor operational issues at Gibraltar.

$ CAD Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Per Ton Milled $11.29 $11.68 $11.87 $12.69

Source: Author (calculated from quarterly reports)

In a period without operational issues, the combined cost per ton milled would probably be around $11.50 to $12.00 CAD now. This compares to the $10 to $11 CAD per ton milled range from 2017.

Taseko has provided some more details as to what has contributed to much of the cost increase, noting that there have been significant increases in government-imposed costs such as healthcare funding, the carbon tax and hydro rates (with BC Hydro being a crown corporation).

Taseko is attempting to manage costs where it can, but given the impact of those other items, it seems that modeling a combined cost per ton milled of around $11.00 to $11.50 CAD going forward seems reasonable, after allowing for some cost reduction.

Gibraltar In 2019

If Gibraltar has 30 million tons of mill throughput during 2019 along with an 84% recovery and a 0.26% copper head grade, that gets us to around 131 million pounds in copper production during 2019 (100% basis), which is in line with Taseko's expectations for 130 million pounds (+/- 5%).

A combined cost of $11.25 per ton milled results in combined site operating costs of $1.94 USD per pound of copper produced. This assumes a $1.33 CAD to $1.00 USD exchange rate. This number will differ from what shows up in Taseko's reports since it also includes capitalized stripping.

If by-product credits are $0.23 USD per pound and off-property costs are $0.32 USD per pound, that results in an estimate of $2.03 USD per pound in total operating costs per pound of production for 2019 at Gibraltar (including capitalized stripping).

At $2.95 USD per pound copper, Taseko would then generate around $280 million in revenues, net of the 3.5% smelter payable deduction. This is based on Taseko's 75% share of the 131 million pounds of copper production.

$ Million USD Revenue (Net of Smelter Payable Deduction) $280 Operating Costs (Including Capitalised Stripping) $199 General and Administrative $10 Adjusted EBITDAX $71

Operating costs (including capitalized stripping) would add up to $199 million USD at $2.03 USD per pound. This leaves $71 million USD in cash flow before interest payments and capital expenditures. Taseko's interest payments are around $23 million USD per year, while capital expenditures may be around $20 million USD during 2019 (around half for Florence).

Thus Taseko would be expected to generate around $28 million USD in positive cash flow at $2.95 USD copper. A $0.25 USD change in copper prices would affect Taseko's cash flow by around $24 million USD, assuming no change in the exchange rate.

Source: NASDAQ

Valuation

Taseko had around $233 million USD in net debt at the end of 2018. If it generates $28 million USD in positive cash flow in 2019, its net debt would be reduced to approximately $205 million USD at the end of 2019.

At its current share price of $0.68 USD, Taseko has a market capitalization of around $167 million USD, based on a share count of 246 million now that the Yellowhead Mining transaction has been completed.

Taseko's EV (based on 2019 year end net debt) is therefore around 5.2x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at $2.95 USD copper.

I've used a 5x to 6x EV/EBITDAX multiple when looking at Taseko's value before, so it appears to be roughly fairly valued at current copper prices. A 5x multiple would value Taseko at around $0.61 USD per share while a 6x multiple would value it at around $0.90 USD per share.

This calculation does not attribute value to the potential for Florence Copper to improve Taseko's results. However, I think that more details about how Taseko will finance Florence Copper (without adding an excessive amount of debt) will be needed before Taseko's share price will reflect some of Florence Copper's net asset value.

Conclusion

Gibraltar's operating costs have gone up mainly due to additional costs imposed by the provincial government and its associated entities. The improvement in copper prices over the last couple months has helped maintain decent margins for Taseko though.

At current copper prices, Taseko should be able to deliver a modest amount of positive cash flow during 2019, helping to reduce its net debt to under 3x EBITDAX. Taseko's share price appears to be reasonable for its current situation, with potential upside catalysts involving a further increase in copper prices or the release of a detailed and viable funding plan for Florence Copper.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.