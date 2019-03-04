MedMen Hovers On The Brink As Its Co-Founders' Learn On The Job

Investors need to look at the MMNFF share price as a call option with no known expiration, and a better bet than the Powerball Lottery.

This is the fifth in a series of articles on cannabis companies focused on establishing operations throughout the United States. These companies are referred to as multi-state-operators or MSOs. Prior articles have focused attention on Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF), iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF) and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF). This article examines MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:MMNFF).

Origin of MedMen Enterprises Inc.

On January 9, 2018, MedMen was formed as a joint venture to own, operate and develop businesses related to the cultivation, production, distribution and dispensing of cannabis and cannabis related products under the "MedMen" brand in legally authorized jurisdictions. The contributors in the roll-up were MMMG LLC, MedMen Opportunity Fund LP, MedMen Opportunity Fund II LP, The MedMen of Nevada 2 LLC, DHSM Investors LLC, and Bloomfield Partners Utica LLC. These contributors were given membership interest in MedMen based on the valuations assigned to their contributed assets, which were located in California, New York and Nevada.

The total dollar value of all assigned membership interests was $212,590,261 when MedMen was formed. MedMen co-founders, Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin, each effectively received $53,549,357 or 25.19% of those interests. Another key person in the roll-up, Chris Ganan, received $34,750,357 or 16.3%. Bierman, Modlin and Ganan became CEO, President and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively. Together they controlled over two-thirds of MedMen equity at the time it was established.

In the month following its formation MedMen acquired a dispensary and real estate in San Diego, CA for $20.4 million, a dispensary in Las Vegas, NV for $10 million plus real estate there for $4.3 million and real estate in Venice Beach, CA for $19.35 million.

MedMen Goes Public

On May 29, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:MMNFF) was created via a now traditional reverse-take-over, RTO, with Ladera Ventures Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia. In conjunction with the RTO, MedMen Enterprises Inc. became a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, CSE, where its stock symbol is MMEN and in the United States on the OTC under the symbol MMNFF.

Ladera Ventures, formerly T.M.T. Resources, was originally incorporated on May 21, 1987, but like many other Canadian resource companies it had fallen on hard times and its most valuable asset was its stock listing. Ladera reported an accumulated deficit of C$5.8 million on April 30, 2018. For its role in the transaction, Ladera shareholders were paid 863,714 Subordinate Voting Shares in MedMen Enterprises Inc. with a lock up expiring July 8, 2018.

MedMen Stock Price

MedMen was brought public at C$5.25 (US$4.00) by Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. and immediately fell to close at $3.38 on the OTC. Since that date, MMNFF has traded as high as $7.57 on October 18, 2018 and as low as $2.53 on December 28, 2018. Interestingly, the high occurred one day after Canada's full legalization of recreational marijuana. MMNFF stock is actively traded as evidenced by the fact that it normally trades about 1 million shares a day on the OTC and another 1.5 million per day on the CSE. The CSE reported that as of January 31, 2019 there were 129,409,366 MedMen Enterprises Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares listed and trading out of a possible 475,814,041 shares.

MedMen's Vision

MedMen believes that cannabis is a consumer product; and, as such there are profound consequences regarding how marijuana is cultivated, produced and marketed. Its management says, "Quality standards matter, best practices matter and brand reputation matter."

A review of the MedMen website leaves the impression that the founders have almost a missionary zeal to create a product beloved by consumers. It's possible that impression comes from the fact that they are headquartered in Culver City, California in a 12,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art office complex that was designed and executed by MedMen's own facilities team, showcasing the company's design and construction capabilities.

MedMen's mission is to establish itself as the most prominent member of the multi-state-operator, MSO cannabis club. It intends to do that with product branding and through opening locations in the high traffic locations like Beverly Hills, Fifth Avenue in NYC, Las Vegas Strip, San Francisco, Venice Beach and San Diego.

The problem with establishing retail operations in those zip codes is the cost of real estate. If you buy a location it costs a fortune; and, if you rent it still costs a fortune. Beverly Hills and Fifth Avenue happen to be places in the world where rent is quoted in dollars per square foot PER MONTH! It is now commonplace to see great chefs and other retailers close seemingly successful businesses in high cost zip codes, because they can no longer afford the cost of occupancy.

Frankly, however, marijuana dispensaries are among the very few legal enterprises that can presently afford to pay astronomical rent and remain profitable. For Q1 Fiscal 2019 MedMen's California stores produced an annualized per square foot revenue of $6,188, arguably the highest reported average sales per square foot of any publicly reporting retailer, regardless of the industry. Its average pre-tax purchase amount during the quarter was $73.44. Furthermore, MedMen reported that its California stores generated three times more revenue than its competitor's stores.

The desire to establish cannabis retail locations in fashionable, high traffic, expensive locations may in fact be absolutely wrong. It has been suggested by D.H. Taylor, a SeekingAlpha Contributor, that wealth upper income people consume less cannabis than other people who are less well off.

The presence of MedMen retail sites in expensive, high traffic areas, however, might properly be viewed as a basic part of the advertising and branding process. Jonathan Taylor has specifically pointed out the importance of branding when he noted, " MedMen's location in Venice Beach, California, reportedly has 35% of its customers coming from out of state - and those customers may be more likely to choose MedMen over other dispensaries due to familiarity with the MedMen brand."

Maybe the rich folks in Beverly Hills and Fifth Avenue will not buy a vape cartridge loaded with THC. However, maybe they will be impressed by the look and feel of the MedMen store and buy a 100,000 shares of MMNFF stock.

MedMen Enters Florida

At the beginning of 2018 MedMen only had cannabis operations in California, Nevada and New York. In September 2018, however, it entered Florida via the acquisition of Treadwell Simpson Partnership and its affiliates.

Treadwell Nursery of Eustis, Florida, which is about one hour north of Orlando, is one of only 14 vertically integrated Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, MMTC, licensed in the state of Florida. Florida is a vertically integrated state; therefore, an MMTC license permits its holder to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana. The license allows MedMen to open as many dispensaries as it wants in Florida, since the Judicial Circuit Court in Leon County ruled on January 2, 2019 that a MMTC could have an unlimited number of dispensaries.

MedMen has been unbelievably slow in capitalizing on its Florida licensure. Six months after its license purchase, MedMen's only sign of retail life and revenue in Florida is a delivery service being offered in the Orlando area.

On its February 27, 2019 Q2 analyst call it said it expected to open retail stores in Key West, Orlando, West Palm Beach and St. Petersburg within 90 days. MedMen said it had secured prime locations with long term leases, and that its locations would allow it to continue expanding its footprint in premium retail districts with high visibility and heavy foot traffic. MedMen also said it planned to open 12 Florida dispensaries in calendar 2019.

MedMen paid $53 million for Treadwell Nursery. Half of the purchase price was paid in cash and the other half was paid by issuing 8,549,132 Redeemable Units of MM Enterprises USA LLC, a subsidiary of MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:MMNFF). One Redeemable Unit is exchangeable into one Class B Subordinate Voting Share starting on January 1, 2019. The cash payment of $$27.5 million was comprised of a payment of $6,625,000 at closing, September 6, 2018, and equal amounts payable three, six and nine months after closing.

Based on the price paid for another MMHT license at about the same time, MedMen absolutely stole its Florida license. For example, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) in September 2018 acquired the remaining 30% minority interest in the Curaleaf Florida a MMHT license holder for $55 million, of which $25 million was in cash and the other $30 million in Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) shares. That transaction essentially valued the full MMHT license at $133 million. Obviously, the total price MedMen paid was extremely low and the terms it received were generous.

There are many cannabis companies that would be happy to buy MedMen's MMHTC Florida license for tens of millions more than MedMen paid. That license is a hidden gem on MedMen's balance sheet, and its key to unlocking a steady stream of revenue and cash.

MedMen Enters Arizona

On October 2, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. signed a definitive agreement with WhiteStar Solutions LLC to acquire control of Monarch, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based licensed medical cannabis license holder with dispensary, cultivation and processing operations through the acquisition of Omaha Management Services, LLC. In addition, MedMen said it would acquire from WhiteStar their exclusive co-manufacturing and licensing agreements with Kiva, Mirth Provisions and Huxton for the state of Arizona.

In announcing the agreement Adam Bierman, MedMen CEO, stated "Our strategy has been to establish our brand in the primary markets of California, Nevada and New York. We now have a leading presence in those primary markets and we are now ready to expand our reach. Arizona, with its robust medical marijuana program and connectivity to California and Nevada where our brand is already strong, makes this a great fit." Bierman noted that Arizona is one the largest medical marijuana markets in the country with over 172,000 current patients.

Founded in 2013, Monarch was the first cannabis dispensary to break ground in Scottsdale. At the time of MedMen's announced acquisition, Monarch's sales revenue was $10 million annualized. In addition to the medical marijuana dispensary, Monarch is licensed to operate a 20,000-square-foot cultivation and manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona. As one of the top wholesalers in the Arizona market, Monarch distributes branded products to over 60 dispensaries in the state. MedMen paid 80 percent in MMNFF stock and 20 percent in cash and closed the deal on December 5, 2018.

MedMen Acquires Another Arizona Cannabis Operator

On November 1, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire control of Kannaboost Technology Inc. and CSI Solutions LLC, collectively referred to as "Level Up," in a cash and stock transaction valued at $33,000,000. Approximately 51.5 percent of the purchase was to be satisfied in cash and 48.5 percent in Class B Subordinate Voting Shares. At the time of the agreement Level Up was on track to surpass $22 million in retail and wholesale revenue for calendar year 2018, a 62 percent increase over its 2017 revenue.

Level Up holds licenses for two vertically-integrated operations in Arizona, which include retail locations in Scottsdale and Tempe, as well as 25,000 square feet of cultivation and production capacity in Tempe and Phoenix. As part of the transaction, the MedMen will also receive a 40 percent stake in top-selling brand K.I.N.D. Concentrates, which is distributed in over 90 percent of the dispensaries in Arizona.

In announcing this agreement CEO Bierman noted, "This acquisition strengthens our presence in one of the top cannabis markets in the U.S. We will continue to identify highly accretive transactions in core states and remain laser focused on executing our retail playbook."

Level Up was founded in 2013 and its flagship location in Scottsdale is one of the highest-grossing dispensaries in the state, and will be MedMen's second dispensary in the city. Level Up has a second location that opened in Tempe shortly before the agreement with MedMen. This acquisition closed on February 13, 2019.

MedMen Enters Illinois

On October 3, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Seven Point, a licensed medical cannabis dispensary located in the historic Chicago suburb of Oak Park, Illinois. MedMen's CEO stated, "Illinois is one of the fastest growing medical marijuana markets in the country. Since the beginning of the year the number of qualifying patients increased 41 percent to 42,203, and retail cannabis sales grew 35 percent, according to the state. Illinois also expanded its medical cannabis program recently to allow people, who have been prescribed opioids, the opportunity to obtain temporary medical cannabis cards."

CEO Bierman stated, "This acquisition brings the MedMen brand to yet another major stage. MedMen has established a presence in the primary markets of California, Nevada and New York. Our strategy has been to put our brand in high visibility commercial districts in popular locations like Beverly Hills, Manhattan and Las Vegas. Oak Park, just outside Chicago, fits the mold perfectly."

Seven Point is located in a high foot traffic shopping district among popular restaurants, cafes and major retailers like Whole Foods, Gap and Pier 1. The amount of consideration paid was not disclosed. MedMen did, however, state that the transaction included cash to be paid at closing along with deferred cash and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of MedMen Enterprises Inc. The acquisition closed on February 8, 2019.

MedMen Acquisition of PharmaCann

On October 11, 2018 MedMen announced it and PharmaCann, a private company, had signed a binding letter of intent for MedMen to acquire PharmaCann in an all-stock transaction valued at $682 million. The total transaction will be satisfied by the issuance of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of MedMen. Under the terms of the Agreement, PharmaCann holders will own approximately 25 percent of the fully-diluted shares of MedMen upon closing and will be subject to lock up agreements for a period of 6-12 months.

MedMen CEO Bierman noted, "The resulting pro-forma company (including pending acquisitions by MedMen) will have a portfolio of cannabis licenses in 12 states that will permit the combined company to operate 76 retail stores and 16 cultivation and production facilities. Through the transaction, MedMen will add licenses in Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia and Michigan. This is a transformative acquisition that will create the largest U.S. cannabis company in the world's largest cannabis market."

The above statement by Bierman is not entirely accurate. Jonathan Cooper, a SeekingAlpha Contributor has pointed out, "MedMen's 32 pro forma stores place them in second place among their peers. Curaleaf has more stores open today, with 42, and also plans to open more stores than MedMen in the coming year: Curaleaf has aggressive plans to have 69 stores open by the end of 2019."

Founded in 2014, PharmaCann operates 10 retail stores and three cultivation and production facilities across multiple states, including New York, Maryland and Massachusetts, and in Illinois, where it is the largest holder of medical cannabis licenses. The company also owns licenses for retail stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia and Michigan, and cultivation and production licenses in all of its markets, excluding Maryland.

The Boards of Directors of MedMen and PharmaCann have unanimously approved the transaction. Eight Capital provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of MedMen, while Marquis Partners acted as financial advisor to PharmaCann on the transaction.

On Christmas Eve 2018 MedMen announced it and PharmaCann, in furtherance of their binding letter of intent, had entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement, pursuant to which MedMen and PharmaCann will combine their respective businesses. Under the Business Combination Agreement, a newly formed holding company ("New MedMen") will acquire (A) all of the securities of PharmaCann in exchange for Subordinate Voting Shares of New MedMen that are identical to the current Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of MedMen, and (B) all of the existing Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of MedMen will be exchanged for New Class B Shares on a one for one basis. In addition, all of the Class A Super Voting Shares of MedMen will be exchanged for Super Voting Shares of New MedMen one for one. It is estimated that once the transaction is completed there will be about 700 million MMNFF shares outstanding, which would give MedMen Enterprises Inc. a market capitalization of about $2.3 billion.

On closing, the New MedMen board of directors will consist of eleven directors, who are anticipated to be the nine current directors of the MedMen and two additional directors to be nominated by PharmaCann. As part of the Transaction, MedMen has agreed to make available certain funds to PharmaCann in order to permit PharmaCann to make certain expenditures pursuant to an agreed interim spending plan. Such funds will be lent to PharmaCann and will bear interest at market rates and, if the Transaction is terminated, such will be repaid within 12 months of termination.

PharmaCann Impact on MMNFF Share Price

The initial announcement of MedMen acquiring PharmaCann was greeted with applause by investors. On the day following the announcement MMNFF rose $1.26 or 28.3% to close at $5.71. It then continued to trade higher, reaching its all-time, interday high of $7.57 on October 18, 2018. It then went into a tailspin reaching an interday low of $2.53 on December 28, 2018.

While some of the swoon in the price of MMNFF can be attributed to the bloom coming off the cannabis sector's rose, much more can be attributed to growing concern about the MedMen's leadership. Investors began to wonder if hooking up was worth MedMen giving PharmaCann owners 25% of the combined company. Investor displeasure heightened as MedMen encountered a flawed financing in November, reported ugly Q1 financial results and experienced the sudden resignation of MedMen's CFO along with his lawsuit against the company.

PharmaCann Financials

Concerns about the merger with PharmaCann emerged as investors began to learn more about that private company. PharmaCann's financial results finally reached the light of day on January 3, 2019 when MedMen revealed them in a SEDAR filing.

PharmaCann's September 30, 2018 financials showed it had total assets of $153 million and had accumulated losses of $48 million in its four years of existence. In the first nine months of 2018 it had an operating loss of $8 million. Its audited financials showed similar operating losses of $13 million and $16 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Like most other companies in the cannabis sector, PharmaCann has been bleeding cash as shown by the fact that in the first nine months it had a negative operating free cash flow of $18 million. In 2016 and 2017 it also had negative operating free cash flow of $12 million and $20 million, respectively.

As a result of its persistent negative operating free cash flow PharmaCann has had to consistently raise funds. In 2016 it raised $30.7 million, in 2017 it raised $30.4 million and in the first nine months of 2018 it raised $47.3 million. In the 33 month period ended September 30, 2019 PharmaCann, therefore, had to raise $108.4 million.

In presenting its unaudited September 30, 2018 financials, PharmaCann management was careful to point out its ongoing need to raise cash. It specifically made the following statement, "These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. While the Company has been successful in raising capital in the past, there is no assurance it will be successful in closing further financing transactions in the future."

MedMen's Financing Activity

As a cannabis company, PharmaCann is certainly not unique in needing cash. MedMen itself has had to secure external financing several times in the past year.

On February 2, 2018, MM Enterprises USA completed a $36.5 million non-brokered private placement comprised of 10% convertible notes and warrants maturing July 31, 2019. The notes were converted into Class B MM Enterprise USA Units at a price of $3.10. Each warrant entitled the holder thereof to acquire 50% of the number of Class B MM Enterprise USA Units issued to such holder of their corresponding convertible note at $3.10 per unit.

On February 26, 2018, MM Enterprises USA completed a non-brokered private placement of 8,110,620 Class B MM Enterprise USA Units at a price of $4.44 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $36 million.

On May 10, 2018, MM Enterprises USA completed a $5.0 million non-brokered private placement of 5% convertible notes maturing on August 10, 2018. The notes are convertible by the holders at a conversion price of $3.15 per share. Lenders were also issued warrants to acquire 793,650 shares at an exercise price of $3.15.

On May 28, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc., in conjunction with consummation of the RTO, issued 27,301,729 Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of $4.03 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $110 million. The underwriting was co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

On September 27, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. announced it completed a bought deal financing of 15,681,818 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of C$5.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$86,250,000.

The Offering was conducted by way of a short form prospectus through a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriters, and including GMP Securities L.P. Each share was accompanied by one-half of a warrant of the Company. Each Warrant entitled the holder thereof to acquire one Class B Subordinate Voting Share at an exercise price of C$6.87 for a period of 36 months following the closing. The Warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol MMEN.WT.

On October 1, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. entered into a $77 million senior secured term loan facility with funds managed by Hankey Capital and an affiliate of Stable Road Capital. The rate was 7.5 percent per annum, paid monthly, with a maturity date of 24 months or October 1, 2020.

The stated purpose of this borrowing was to provide funds for acquisitions, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. MedMen can repay the balance of the loan with a prepayment penalty of 1.0 percent of the outstanding principal amount if repaid before December 31, 2019.

In a release accompanying the announcement, MedMen Co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman said, "This industry is more investable than ever, and this loan is reflective of that progress. Hankey Capital and Stable Road Capital's knowledge of this sector and their creativity allowed us to structure one of the first true senior secured loans in cannabis. Our operations in the primary markets of California, Nevada and New York are robust, and now we are turning our attention to the most promising and strategic markets across the country and the industry."

In addition to providing a portion of the loan, Stable Road Capital, a two-year old family office Venice, CA firm, is providing advisory services to MedMen. Advisory services include introducing MedMen to brands and various service providers, advice on the loan and providing advice with respect to MedMen's planned structured sale of real estate assets. For its advisory services, an affiliate of MedMen has issued to Stable Road Capital 8,105,642 warrants at a purchase price per share of $4.97 and 511,628 warrants at a purchase price per share of $4.73, each being exercisable for one Class B Common Share of MM Enterprises USA for a period of 30 months.

On October 22, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. announced the sale of two of its properties directly to Stable Road Capital, netting MedMen about $8.5 million after repayment of debt. The two identified properties were MedMen Abbot Kinney, Venice, CA and MedMen Downtown Las Vegas.

On November 9, 2018 MedMen Enterprises Inc. announced a letter of engagement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. under which Canaccord agreed to purchase, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, along with Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc., 17,648,000 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of C$6.80 for gross proceeds of C$120,006,400. Each share was to be accompanied by one-half a warrant, and a full warrant would entitle its holder to acquire one additional share at a price of $10 per share for a term expiring on September 27, 2021.

A Broken Financing

On November 16, 2018, the Company announced that it had agreed with the underwriters to amend the aforementioned November 9, 2018 agreement and reduce the size by C$45 million or 13,640,000 shares to C$75,020,000. The per share offering price was amended to C$5.50 and the warrant exercise price to C$6.87. The over-allotment option to allow for purchases of up to an additional 15% of the shares was also amended to reflect the lower per share price. The amended offering was designed to provide aggregate gross proceeds of C$86,273,000 if the over-allotment was fully exercised.

This amended offering closed on December 5, 2018 as a $56 million bought deal equity financing, issuing 13,640,000 units at a price per unit of $4.11, with each unit being comprised of one Class B Subordinate Voting Share and one Class B Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrant. The exercise price of such warrants is US$5.16 per share and they are exercisable for a term expiring on September 27, 2021. Alan Brochstein, Founder of New Cannabis Ventures and a SeekingAlpha Contributor, called this revised capital raise a disaster.

Interestingly, on December 6, 2018 MedMen's CEO, Adam Bierman personally acquired 342,660 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at an average price of C$3.905 for aggregate consideration of C$1,338,087. Prior to this transaction, Bierman held 3,956,324 Class B Common Shares of MM Can USA, Inc. a subsidiary of the MedMen Enterprises Inc. and 9,661,939 LTIP Units of MM Enterprises USA, LLC, another subsidiary and 815,295 Class A Super Voting Shares of the MedMen Enterprises Inc. MedMen's President, Andrew Modlin on the same date acquired 335,815 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares at an average price of C$3.901 for aggregate consideration of $1,310,014.

Q3 Begins With Emphasis on Raising Funds

On January 3, 2019 MedMen Enterprises Inc. filed a Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus to raise up to C$500 million. This open-ended prospectus allows MedMen to tap the funding markets on an as needed basis whenever it decides with whatever instrument it wants to use.

On February 7, 2019 MedMen announced that it completed the sale of three properties to Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. with net proceeds of approximately $18.4 million. Treehouse is a newly organized, publicly held and externally managed real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized retail and industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated adult-use and medical-use cannabis facilities. Treehouse will initially be externally managed and advised by an affiliate of MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Adam Bierman, CEO of MedMen, said, "These proceeds will be deployed into more accretive growth opportunities as we operationalize our national footprint." The properties sold by MedMen were a Venice, CA retail storefront, a Beverly Hills, CA retail storefront and a 45,000 square foot cultivation and production factory located in Sparks, Nevada.

Financial Statement Analysis

The numerous roll-ups, financings and acquisitions, along with the associated issuance of securities with strange names make any analysis of MedMen challenging. At least the people inside the MedMen accounting department seem to know what is going on financially, since MedMen reported its quarter ending December 2018 well before its peers.

The relatively early reporting is especially impressive given the controversy surrounding the November 16, 2018 announced resignation of MedMen's CFO Andrew Parker and the appointment of Jim Miller, a vice president of accounting, as interim CFO, then the appointment of Michael W. Kramer, as the permanent CFO on December 6, 2018.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. has had a June 30 fiscal year; however, in its Q2 2019 report Kramer, its new CFO, announced it changed to a 52/53 week year ending on the last Saturday in June, effective beginning with fiscal year 2019. Accordingly, Q2 2019 began on September 30, 2018 and ended December 29, 2018 and is referred to as the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018, which includes one less operating day than the comparable Fiscal 2018 quarter.

At the end of Q2 2019, which was December 29, 2018, MedMen reported total assets of $466 million, cash and cash equivalents of $78 million, current assets of $144 million, property and equipment of $131 million, intangibles of $96 million and goodwill of $84 million.

Compared with its Q1, which ended September 30, 2018, MedMen increased its cash by $15 million, current assets by $32 million, property and equipment by $8 million and goodwill by $67 million. Versus the prior period its intangible assets declined by $15 million.

MedMen's current liabilities dropped by $41 million in Q2 primarily because of a $27 million reduction in the current portion of notes payable. The increase in current assets and the drop in current liabilities allowed MedMen's current ratio to almost double to 1.64 from an appalling 0.87.

MedMen's balance sheet at the end of Q2 was a definite improvement over its comparable Q1 balance sheet. Going forward, significant continued balance sheet improvement can only occur through outright sale and/or sale lease back of MedMen's considerable property, or from raising additional funds. The improvement observed during Q2 could not have occurred without the lease financing, funds obtained via the secured term loan and December issuance of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.

For its Q2 2019 MedMen reported an operating loss of $62 million. In its Q1 it had posted an operating loss of $63 million, so MedMen has reported consistently unpleasant operating losses for the first two quarters of its 2019 Fiscal year.

For the six months ended December 29, 2018 it reported negative operating free cash flow of $125 million. Of that amount, $75 million occurred in Q2 and $50 million occurred in Q1. Accordingly, negative operating free cash flow actually worsened by $25 million in Q2 versus Q1.

While investors may be comforted by the fact that MedMen's balance sheet shows $292 million in equity, it cannot pay bills with equity. A more notable figure in the equity portion of MedMen's balance sheet is its accumulated deficit of $98 million, which is the amount of money it has lost in all its incarnations.

MedMen must liquefy its balance sheet or risk ruin. Its disposal of property is a major step in the right direction and suggests that MedMen's co-founders are starting to understand the problem they created. The realization that cash is a precious resource is something some organizations and people never learn until it's too late.

On The Job Training of Co-Founders

MedMen certainly has an enviable sense of style and a likeable strategy of establishing locations in high traffic and high net worth locations. Unfortunately, that strategy has thus far not provided financial rewards to shareholders. In fact, MedMen's strategy is now being seriously questioned because of the high direct and indirect cost of real estate.

The most recent financial results show that MedMen Enterprises Inc., like most of its brethren in the cannabis space, remains unable to generate profits and positive operating free cash flow. Profits and cash flow are essential financial building blocks that insure the survivability and prosperity of any business enterprise. Any business that fails to achieve these fundamental results will disappear.

Early signs indicate that the on the job training program of CEO Bierman and President Modlin, which has been paid for by MedMen shareholders, is slowly beginning to bear fruit. Their willingness to dispose of property to pay off indebtedness, raise cash and liquefy MedMen's balance sheet evidences a belated recognition of MedMen's perilous situation at the end of its Q1, when it had only enough cash to pay its bills for about three more months.

The more important question is are they far along enough in their management training to figure out how to make a profit and generate cash flow. The fact is the youthful co-founders do not have much time left.

If Bierman and Modlin sold all $131 million in property shown on MedMen's December 29, 2018 balance sheet and received that amount of funds, net of debt, MedMen would only have enough cash to fund operating activities for about 26 weeks. The negative operating free cash flow for the 26 weeks ended December 29, 2018 was $125 million. Accordingly, MedMen is on an operating path to have zilch in its checking account at the end of its Fiscal 2019.

Financial Imagineering is Over

The financial imagineering that went into the original roll-up and the subsequent RTO have obfuscated MedMen Enterprises Inc. and created opaqueness at a time when investors want clarity. The complex financial machinations that led up to the formation of MedMen Enterprises Inc. via a roll-up of various limited partnerships into another limited partnership, the creation of seemingly new financial instruments with unique rights, the further obfuscation of ownership through a Canadian RTO, and going public with the issuance of a small fraction of outstanding shares is reminiscent of a mad scientist in a laboratory. Perhaps instead of the company being called MedMen Enterprises Inc. it should have been called "MadMen" Enterprises Inc.

Investors and lenders must now be shown a clear path to profits and that begins with dramatic increases in efficiency, resource utilization and productivity. If there are any economies of scale in having operations in multiple states then they must be immediately identified. Similarly, if there are any economies of scale associated with having multiple retail locations within a given state they need to be identified. If the financial resources devoted to one state offer miniscule returns on capital compared to another state then resources have to be re-deployed. In fact, it may be necessary to withdraw from a state by selling MedMen's interests.

Regarding productivity, management proclaiming that they now employ over 1,100 people, as they do on the MedMen website, is the absolutely wrong message to send market participants. Investors would much rather hear that MedMen has a higher revenue per employee than any other cannabis retailer on the planet!

Conclusion

The single greatest strength of MedMen is also its single greatest weakness. It is the youth and lack of managerial experience of CEO Adam Bierman (37) and President Andrew Modlin (31). Their youth and accompanying passion are reminiscent of pioneers in other fields of endeavor who managed to learn on the job and build substantial enterprises. Like those pioneers, Bierman and Modlin, must recognize when they need help and they must have the perspicacity to select the right sources for that help.

The co-founders have absolute control over MedMen Enterprises Inc., because of an organizational scheme they concocted that gave them ownership of all issued 1,630,590 Class A Super Voting Shares, which entitled to them to 1,000 votes per share or a total of 1,630,590,000 votes. They each have 815,295 of those Class A Super Voting Shares, along with 40,764,747 shares convertible into MMNFF shares and 9,661,939 LTIP Units, which are also convertible into MMNFF shares. As of January 31, 2019 the total number of MMNFF shares that would be outstanding if all shares were converted by various investors was 475,817,041. Accordingly, Bierman and Modlin control 77.4% of all possible votes.

If Bierman and Modlin believe they are gifted individuals with all encompassing talents and need no mentors, then they are destined to end up as two tragic figures in the annals of business. The fact that together they have absolute control of MedMen Enterprises Inc. via their ownership of all the Class A Super Voting Shares does not make them omniscient.

At the $3 current price of MedMen, the Bierman and Modlin ownership positions are worth about $150 million each. Investors need to hope Bierman and Modlin want to grow their net worth instead of flaring it. Furthermore, investors need to look at the current MMNFF share price of $3.00 as a call option on MedMen that has no known expiration. It is surely a better investment than buying a Powerball lottery ticket.

The market price of MMNFF reflects the fact that investors do not believe Bierman and Modlin can be dislodged and investors do not believe the co-founders have the business acumen necessary to manage MedMen. The share price also reflects the fact that the MedMen and PharmaCann are both bleeding cash in advance of their combination, conjuring up a picture of trains heading toward each other on the same track. Investors have to wonder who came up with the idea of these two companies combining.

There is clearly no takeover premium assigned to MedMen; however, that could change quickly if a provider of funds requires Bierman and Modlin to give up control as a condition of funding. Alan Brochstein lent a note of optimism last week when he wrote, "For those counting MedMen out already, we remind investors that we have seen several other companies overcome challenges in recent years."

As the TV announcers say on NFL draft day, Co-Founders' Bierman and Modlin are now on the clock!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF,MMNFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.