Clearway Energy: PG&E PPAs Look Like A Dice Roll

In either case, I think this a watershed moment for yieldcos. Perceived risk has been ratcheted up and I'm not sure the industry recovers to prior trading yields.

However, there is clear precedent on PPAs being negotiated down. What happens with this story has some nuance and it'll be an interesting journey for shareholders.

The PG&E Corporation (PCG) bankruptcy is perhaps a watershed moment for the yieldco model. The pitch has always been that these power generation investments should be treated as utility-like in nature: modern builds on diversified, long-term contracts with investment grade counterparties should trade at a premium - at least so went market dialogue. PG&E likely rolling over on its contract obligations and Clearway Energy (CWEN) bearing the impact on its financials illustrates that there is no free lunch. That's my take anyway - Apollo Global thinks the agreements will be honored in full.

In either case, my gut is that the realization that risk actually exists here has something to do with the outsized fall relative to the cash flow impact and the dividend cut at Clearway. Midstream master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) went through the same valuation reset after the oil price crash showed that fee-based cash flows hold risks as well ... remember Kinder Morgan (KMI) and its “energy toll road” statements that got blown apart? This could be a similar story here. I wanted to walk through the potential impact on the financials under various scenarios on the purchased power agreements (“PPAs”) with PG&E to show what investors might be dealing with on coverage on a go forward basis.

History, Quirks Of Management-Presented Leverage

Originally formed by NRG Energy (NRG) late in 2013, Clearway Energy has undergone some changes at the top. Global Infrastructure Partners bought out the renewable energy platform of NRG Energy, as well as its controlling stake and 46% economic interest in what is now Clearway Energy, for $1,375mm in cash in 2018. That changing of the guard was well-received - aided by the Consent and Indemnity Agreement – and the share price marched higher after the deal announcement. Following the story over the past year only on the fringes, I had no issues with the GP change. After all, Global Infrastructure Partners has done a great job creating value since its founding in 2006; it has tens of billions in assets under management (“AUM”) for a reason and is an experienced sponsor of publicly-traded firms (Hess Midstream (HESM), Enlink Midstream (ENLC), others). Renewable energy development is not new for the firm, whether that be domestic or international.

As far as Clearway Energy stands, nothing in regards to strategy has changed. The focus remains on contracted renewable energy, particularly given the right of first offer (“ROFO”) pipeline that focuses on solar and wind assets. The occasional conventional energy project, primarily natural gas, remains an embedded diversifying kicker.

*Clearway Energy, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 14

However, there has always been a clear tilt – at least in presentations - towards a focus on prudent capital allocation and a more conservative capital structure. In the September 2018 Investor Deck (Slide 16) management made it clear that maintaining “robust” dividend coverage was a priority as well as allowing the balance sheet to delever via project debt amortization. Ba2 credit has been the corporate target for quite some time (Slide 7) but I’m certain investment grade is a long-term goal.

The yieldco model is all about spread: pre-interest acquired CAFD yield less borrow cost is how the company makes money. Eventually getting to investment grade likely allows the firm to shave 150bps or so off of its recourse corporate debt and would slightly ease project finance obligations as well. While Moody’s and other ratings agencies have come out to state that even a total loss on the PG&E assets would not jeopardize the current credit rating, I do think some investors have misunderstood the leverage profile.

*Clearway Energy, Q1 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 34

Clearway Energy excludes all of its non-recourse debt from its presented leverage calculations and, to a large extent, simply makes up a number that it calls Corporate EBITDA: cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) before interest obligations. This metric dramatically understates true normalized debt/EBITDA. Current sell-side expectations are for $993mm in EBITDA this year and, held against consolidated debt, represents leverage of 6.2x on a forward basis, 6.5x trailing. It is not a presentation I personally agree with and, if done in other sectors like REITs where non-recourse debt (e.g., mortgages) are common, would likely be scoffed at by the investor base.

PG&E Bankruptcy, Does It Even Matter?

After careful deliberations with management, our board unanimously approved today’s dividend reduction in order to proactively maintain balance sheet and capital allocation flexibility during this period of uncertainty with one of Clearway’s largest customers. The PG&E bankruptcy has heightened the risk that project level cash distributions could be restricted for an undetermined amount of time, thereby impacting the Company’s corporate liquidity and corporate leverage. Today’s announced dividend reduction, the exercise of GIP’s equity backstop commitment for Carlsbad, and our decision to currently forgo the potential acquisition of the additional interest in Agua Caliente are prudent actions which provide the Company financial flexibility to manage through this period of uncertainty.

Despite the February Press Release quoted above (I bolded some spots for emphasis), there is still been rampant discussion on what the PG&E bankruptcy means for the company and for investors. Complicating matters in my view, this release runs counter-intuitive to what investors were being told recently. See the below quote from a Seeking Alpha article written by The Political Economist from late November:

Mr. Marsh [Investor Relations] did allow me to go down the "rabbit hole" (his words) of imagining a scenario in which PG&E did go bankrupt. He said that the contracts between PG&E and Clearway are under the jurisdiction of FERC and would not be ruled upon by a bankruptcy court. Furthermore, he added, the contracts are "pass-through contracts" so there would be no renegotiation of electricity PPAs.

This was rather shocking for me to see, particularly in hindsight after the cut. While I imagine some longs could defend Investor Relations here, stating that the Clearway Energy dividend cut statements do not necessarily imply a lowering of CAFD due to PPA renegotiation, I don’t necessarily buy it. In fact, bankruptcy courts do regularly reject above-market contracts – including PPAs. PG&E is already trying to reject the PPAs in its early bankruptcy filings, much to the dismay of FERC. There is precedent: FirstEnergy Solutions was allowed to repudiate PPAs in 2018. The judge in that ruling had this to say:

...the economic disappointment a power contract counterparty experiences in a debtor-party’s bankruptcy case cannot be avoided by invoking the Federal Power Act and the filed rate doctrine any more than can the disappointment of any other general unsecured creditor be avoided by invoking the law of contract or tort.

There is still some nuance at work here. PG&E rates are regulated by the California Public Utility Commission (“CPUC”) and the current structure allows PG&E to pass the costs of PPAs to ratepayers dollar for dollar. Why renegotiate in that case? This matters as CPUC might decide that PG&E is not allowed to keep the savings from PPA renegotiation, instead wanting those savings passed along to consumers. That limits the benefit to PG&E from renegotiating the PPAs. However, PG&E would still benefit from rejecting PPAs as it will lower its overall cost structure, allowing for new investments without raising rates. That might be enough to tip the scales.

How the chips fall on PG&E, as well as the interactions between FERC and CPUC in bankruptcy court, will have profound implications for Clearway. 70% of cash flow is generated within California. So while the company has often cited “diversity” in its asset portfolio, there has always been a significant reliance on the Californian energy market. If this case has negative implications for PPA providers in that region, Clearway Energy likely has significant downside as the market reprices risk. While I’m certain that many here might say that California is unlikely to do anything that puts renewable energy project investment at risk given their climate change goals, I have little faith in governmental agencies to do anything with that kind of foresight.

Impact on CAFD, Leverage Under Certain Scenarios

In my opinion, Clearway Energy will report about $970mm in EBITDA next year, a $120mm haircut to prior Q3 guidance of $1,090mm. This is an 11% haircut. Remember that PG&E was 23% of consolidated revenue as of 2017, a little less in 2018 after growth projects. In my view, this estimate prices in a few things: either the PPAs get renegotiated at slightly lower rates (and expenses remain constant) or the PPAs are kicked out the door and the company cuts down on costs, hunkering down to undo the negative impact of the unwind.

*Source: Author calculations.

It’s pretty clear the old distribution was not covered under my scenario. I also don’t think its coincidence that my model points to 81% coverage, basically in-line with Clearway Energy policy of 80-85% payouts. What management is telling investors – at least right now – is to set expectations low for the PG&E assets.

Anecdotally, I think investors get the share count wrong often here, particularly since it is reported incorrectly all over the web given the Class C and Class D shares – which are entitled to dividends – are not included in the diluted share count under GAAP. Keep that in mind.

Takeaway

Is the new payout safe? I think so. However, there is quite a bit of political and regulatory risk at work here and, while a ruling could be positive for Clearway, PG&E is going to push to renegotiate these PPAs lower. Far lower. While I think an agreement can be reached that still generates CAFD for Clearway, I think the likelihood leans toward saving PG&E. The leverage here remains awfully high in my view and the lack of asset diversification keeps me away. There are, in my opinion, so many other ways to pull down similar yields in other areas of the market that I find it hard to be attracted to this one. I'd recommend doing investment shopping elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.