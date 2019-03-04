Latest Results Show Ship Finance Well-Positioned To Weather Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, ship leasing company Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top- or bottom-lines. A closer look at the company's results though show that there is quite a bit for an investor to be happy about here as the company continued to showcase its strong business model during this quarter. As is always the case though, the results were far from perfect and a few financial metrics did get worse compared to the previous quarter. The company did keep its dividend steady though and for many investors that is the main reason to buy shares in the company as that is always nice to see.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ship Finance International's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Ship Finance International brought in total operating revenues of $118.571 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 6.82% increase over the $110.997 million that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $21.978 million in the quarter. This represents a disappointing 48.95% decline over the $43.054 million that the company had in the previous quarter.

Ship Finance completed the acquisition of two 19,400 TEU container vessels on long-term charters to MSC and took delivery of a third 10,600 TEU container vessel on a long-term hire to Maersk Line.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $55.271 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $51.711 million that it had in the previous quarter.

Ship Finance International reported a net income of $3.470 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $29.731 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2018.

Ship Finance International currently owns 22 dry bulk carriers, which have proven to be operating in a relatively strong market for the company recently. Unfortunately though, that market may be weakening somewhat as I mentioned in my review of Golden Ocean Group's (GOGL) fourth quarter 2018 results. As Ship Finance noted in its earnings report, the dry bulk shipping market started off the quarter quite strong but this strength began to weaken in November and dropped even more precipitously in January. This was due at least in part to trade war fears as tensions between the United States and China have begun to escalate. Ship Finance has fairly significant exposure to this segment of the market as 22 of the 86 vessels in its fleet (26%) are dry bulk carriers. Fortunately, the company's business model provides it with some protection against the weakening in the market. This is due to the fact that fourteen of the company's dry bulk carriers are contracted out on long-term charters, which provides the company with steady revenues and cash flows from these vessels regardless of the conditions in the market. However, the remaining eight dry bulk carriers are trading in the spot market, which means that the revenues that Ship Finance receives from them are much more variable and market dependent.

Interestingly though, the dry bulk carriers trading in the spot market performed better in the fourth quarter than they did in the third. This was particularly noticeable with the seven Handysize ships that are trading in the market (the eighth ship is the Supramax SFL Yukon that came off of a long-term charter in the quarter). The company reports that these vessels earned average time charter equivalent rates of approximately $8,500 per day in the fourth quarter compared to $8,000 in the third. This is something that is certainly beneficial to Ship Finance as it represented higher revenue. Of course, this would not account for the weakening market in the first quarter of 2019 that may have undone the positive effects here.

As mentioned in the highlights, Ship Finance International purchased two container ships and took delivery of a third during the fourth quarter. In fact, this is by far the largest segment of the company's fleet with the liner segment accounting for 47 of the company's 86 vessels. Fortunately, the performance of this segment is at least somewhat insulated from the trade tensions as all 45 container ships are employed under long-term charters (the remaining two liners are car carriers). These charters are all fixed-rate, so Ship Finance should see its revenues remain flat under these contracts for as long as these contracts remain in effect. In the fourth quarter, the company generated revenues of $75.5 million from these ships, but not all three of the newly working ships generated revenue for the entire quarter. Thus, we can expect the liner segment of the fleet to produce somewhat higher revenues than this during the first quarter 2019.

As I have discussed in previous articles on Ship Finance, the company's tanker unit has been struggling. This has been even more true since Frontline (FRO), one of the company's largest customers, has run through its cash buffer and has since been unable to pay the full charter rate on the vessels that it is chartering from Ship Finance. Fortunately, this market improved significantly during the fourth quarter, which may come as a surprise to many given the sharp decline in oil prices during the period. Ship Finance reports that the VLCC market was stronger than it has been during the past two years. The market for smaller vessels improved during the period as well. Ship Finance benefited from this improvement as the tankers chartered to Frontline (which are mostly generating revenue based on Frontline's ability to pay) earned $28,600 on average during the fourth quarter. This compares to $9,500 per day in the third quarter. The base rate on the contracts is $20,000 per day so Ship Finance received a profit sharing contribution, which is certainly nice to see. Unfortunately, the market has been weakening during the first quarter so we may not see this solid performance occur again for a while.

As already mentioned, one of the nicest things about the company's business model is its use of long-term charters on its ships whenever possible. This allows the company to lock-in revenues from its vessels that insulate it from market cycles and provide the company with a stable source of cash flow to support its dividend. As of December 31, 2018, the average remaining charter term across its fleet was over five years, or 8.5 years if weighted by charter revenue. These contracts also provide the company with an impressive backlog of $3.8 billion, which represents 32.05 quarters of revenue at the fourth quarter level. This should provide us with significant confidence that the company can maintain its cash flows going forward.

One of the biggest appeals that Ship Finance offers to investors is its very high dividend yield, currently at 11.38%. The company has paid a dividend out for more than sixty consecutive quarters and maintained that tradition in the most recent quarter with its declaration of a $0.35 per share dividend, which is in line with the previous one. As is always the case though, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. The easiest way to do this is to have a look at the company's free cash flow, which is the amount of money generated by the company's ordinary operations that is left over after it pays its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Free cash flow is usually calculated by subtracting operating cash flow from capital expenditures. In the fourth quarter, Ship Finance International had an operating cash flow of $55.271 million but spent $416.687 million on capital expenditures, which gives the company a free cash flow of -$361.416 million. This is clearly not enough to pay out any dividend, let alone the $37.663 million that it actually pays out with the dividend at its present level. However, it is worth noting that the company does have sufficient operating cash flow to cover its dividend. This is a strategy that is frequently used by MLPs in that the firm supports its dividend with operating cash flow and its capital expenditures via other financing methods.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Ship Finance and was likely better than expected given the rising global trade tensions. This points to the relative strength of the company's business model in that it secures its revenues with long-term contracts. The company continues to focus its fleet towards the areas of shipping strength and appears well positioned to handle comes in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.