Yield Curve - Understanding All The (Conflicting?) Messages: Part I

There are three distinct movements in the yield curve today - what do they mean and are they conflicting?

The shape of the yield curve and the various rates on Treasury bonds provide the most comprehensive outlook on growth, inflation, Fed policy and more across various time frames. Many analysts either dismiss the yield curve and the Treasury market all together which more than likely stems from a simple misunderstanding of what the Treasury curve is representing, confusing messages across various time durations or simply from an unwillingness to accept or learn the information that can be gleaned from the most informative market in finance.

In this note, I will take an extremely deep dive into various parts of the yield curve, actually starting with Fed Funds futures, and dissect what each part of the curve is saying. When someone says, "yield curve," the immediate reaction is to the 2s10s spread or the difference between the 10-year Treasury rate and the 2-year Treasury rate, but there is much more information that can be gathered from across the curve.

We are going to start and the front-end of the curve and works towards the back, lengthening the time duration we are discussing.

After this note, all the messages from the Treasury market should be much more clearly understood, and thus the moves across interest rates and the expectations of growth that have been baked into equity prices will make more sense.

Once you have a firm understanding of exactly what the Treasury curve is saying, across various time durations, it will become a standard part of your investing process.

Without having a firm grasp of what is priced into markets, you are flying blind with your forecasts of the future. As Ray Dalio from Bridgewater always says, what happens is not important; what happens relative to what is already priced in is what moves markets.

If you think growth will slow, but the market is already pricing in growth slowing, if your forecast proves accurate, don't expect much reaction in risk assets.

After analyzing the yield curve in depth, we will have an extremely solid understanding of market expectations for growth, inflation, and Fed policy over the short-term, the medium-term and the long-term.

This will become an integral part of your process going forward.

Fed Policy

It is vital not only to have a forecast on Federal Reserve policy but it is critical to know what the market is pricing in. To understand what the market is expecting in terms of interest rate policy, we can analyze the Fed Funds futures curve.

After understanding the market expectations, you can place bets in the market with more knowledge. If you think what is priced into markets is incorrect, you can exploit that mispricing. You need to know what is priced into markets and have an opinion on the accuracy of what is priced into markets based on sound analysis.

Right now, the Federal Reserve is holding the effective Federal Funds rate at roughly 2.40% and is on "pause" based on the most recent statements from the FOMC.

Still, some analysts are calling for maybe one rate hike later this year, but once we understand what the market expectations are, we will understand how bold of a call this is.

Below is a table that shows the current effective Federal Funds rate (2.40%), as well as the implied Fed Funds rate 3-months, 6-months, 1-year, 2-years, and 3-years into the future.

Implied Fed Funds Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart shows, two years from now, the market is expecting the Fed Funds rate to be 2.22%; this implies the market is already pricing in a rate cut is coming within the next two years. To get more specific, we can look at the entire Fed Funds futures curve below.

As the chart below shows, the market is not pricing in any upward movement of the Fed Funds rate other than a drift higher of 5-10 basis points in the next 3-months, most likely due to QT.

The sharpest delta in the curve below comes between the end of 2019 and the middle of 2020. The most specific answer as it pertains to market expectations is the Fed will cut interest rates one or two times over the next three years with the bulk of the easing occurring in between 2019 and 2020.

Fed Funds Futures Curve:

Source: Bloomberg

To clarify, this is not my expectation but rather what is priced into the market. This may sound optimistic for some who think the economy is heading towards a recession and far too dovish for those who believe the economy is strong.

If you think a recession will come in the next three years, the market is way underpricing the probability of Fed rate cuts. As we will get to later in this note, the market has no recession in the forecast which is why this curve is only suggesting one rate cut over the next three years.

More interesting information can be gathered from the "Fed Pivot" that we saw take place late in 2018.

We can compare what the Fed Funds futures curve looked like in September of 2018, at the peak of market optimism and when most were calling for an additional 3-4 rate hikes. The curve as of September 2018 is in green, the current curve as of one week ago is in orange and the delta between the two curves is noted in the green bar chart below.

Fed Funds Futures Curve Comparison:

Source: Bloomberg

In September, the market was pricing in a peak Fed Funds rate of roughly 2.90% coming in the middle of 2020. While the Federal Reserve was signaling a target rate of 3.5%, the market was saying that about 3% is all the Fed Funds rate would get to.

Those expectations have collapsed, dropping a massive 70 basis points in the two year time period.

Why is the 70 basis point change in expectations important? Well, that is nearly exactly how much the 2-year and 5-year Treasury rate fell. The market was expecting the Fed to hike rates a few times and built that into the 2-year and 5-year Treasury rate with the 5-year rate, getting to a peak level of 3.09%.

One week ago, the 5-year Treasury rate sat at 2.45%, hovering mostly in the 2.40% range, ~70 basis points below the peak. The peak to trough move in the Fed Funds curve was about 70 basis points, and the peak to trough decline for the 5-year rate was 72 basis points.

Short-Term Interest Rate Changes:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

All the market did was pull short-term rate hike expectations out of the front-end of the curve.

The 5-year rate has now increased 18 basis points from the low level in January as the market expects less easing.

The fact that the market is now expecting very modest rate cuts explains why the 2s5s spread or the difference between the 5-year Treasury rate and the 2-year Treasury rate is inverted and has been that way for a number of weeks.

The call for a rate hike later this year is always a possibility but now that we know where the market is positioned, we can understand how radical of a shift that would be, causing the short-term rates, namely the 2-year rate to shoot up likely more than 25 basis points, moving from a rate cut to a rate hike.

Interest rates have been rising across the Treasury curve because over the last week; the market thinks that the Fed will ease policy less than previously estimated.

Over the past week or two, interest rates have been rising, and many are scrambling to understand why. The answer can come from the Fed Funds curve where we still see no rate hike expectations but about 20 basis points less easing.

The green line is the curve one week ago, and the orange line is the curve today. The market shifted the FF futures curve higher by 10 basis points in one week and about 20 basis points from the lows.

Fed Funds Futures Curve Comparison:

Source: Bloomberg

The market was expecting about 1-1.5 rate cuts through 2022. Today, that is down to 0.5 rate cuts. This change in expectations has caused about a 20 basis point parallel shift higher of the entire yield curve. If these expectations reverse, you can expect the market to pull those 20 basis points back out of the curve.

For now, with the market near all-time highs, despite rapidly deteriorating global data, the market thinks only 0.5 rate cuts will be needed in the next 3 years.

Now that the market expectations for Fed policy have been analyzed with hard data, we can move out to the short-end of the curve to judge expectations over the next 2-3 years.

Short-Term Market Expectations

Last week, the 5-year rate fell below the 3-month rate and has been hovering in this range for a number of weeks. This is a clear indication that the market expects the Fed to cut rates. This is not a recession signal but rather a more direct signal of Fed policy expectations.

As the chart below shows, the spread between the 5-year rate and the 3-month rate was trading at roughly 60-80 basis points, the amount of monetary tightening that we discussed above.

A slightly inverted curve is suggestive of the 1-2 rate cuts the Fed Funds futures curve is pricing in; modest easing over the next 2-3 years, nothing radical.

Last week this spread shot from 0 basis points to 12 basis points as demonstrated in the Fed Funds Futures section with a 10 basis point shift higher in the curve via 10 basis points less of easing expected in the next 2 years.

5-Year Vs. 3-Month Spread:

Source: Bloomberg

When the Fed Funds futures curve indicates a rate cut as well as the short-term Treasury curve, typically a rate cut occurs. This does not mean a recession is in imminent as there have been several times the Fed has cut rates in the middle of the cycle, just a few times, steepened the curve and the cycle carried on. Most recently, in 1994 and 1998.

In response to global economic weakness, the Fed cut rates two times in the 1990s. This was forecast by the Fed Funds futures curve and short-term interest rates but longer-term measures of expectations, such as the 2s10s spread and the 5s30s spread were not inverted because the market was not worried about the medium and long-term (a recession) but rather focused on short-term economic issues that required some monetary easing.

As the chart below shows, when the 5-year rate inverted with the Fed Funds rate, the Fed cut rates. That is occurring again today indicating that a rate cut over the next 12-18 months is a probable outcome.

5-Year Rate Minus Fed Funds Rate & Effective Federal Funds Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

To summarize the short-term market expectations, we can say based on hard data, what the market is pricing in is very modest easing from the Federal Reserve. The market was pricing in about 1.5 rate cuts over the next two years, but that has shifted to about 0.5 rate cuts. We can see this in the Fed Funds futures curve and short-term interest rates.

The market is not terribly concerned about the short-term outlook. The market understands growth is slowing around the world, the US may hit a soft patch, and therefore, no monetary tightening will result.

The market thinks this is a situation close to 1994 or 1998. Is there a global slowdown, yes. Will it result in a recession, no. The market thinks the Fed will cut rates one time and the cycle will continue. Again, this is not my opinion but rather what we can clearly see in the market expectations.

The beautiful part about having a firm understanding of what is priced in is you can make more educated bets on what will actually transpire. If you think the Fed will cut rates more than 0.5 times in the next 2-years, you should be buying along the Treasury curve as rates will be lower than the market is expecting. I am in this camp and think that a recession is not in the data but the Fed will ease policy more than 0.5 rate cuts over the next two years.

2s5s Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The 2s5s spread has remained flat to inverted which shows the market still expects the Fed to cut rates, putting some room back in this spread. For now, the market just changed the expectation in the past week from 1.5 rate cuts in the next three years to 0.5 rate cuts. The 2s5s spread did not move much as a result, but the 5-year rate vs. the 3-month rate popped a bit more.

The market, as we have shown, is just pricing in very modest easing in the next 2-years. When the market gets very worried and thinks interest rates are going way down, you can see upwards of 20 basis points of inversion as was seen in 2006.

2s5s Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If you think that the idea the Fed will cut rates in the next 2-years is silly, you should sell the belly of the curve as the 2-year and 5-year rates will move back towards 3%.

Lastly, if you think the market has expectations priced in about right, then don't expect much movement along the Treasury curve other than short-term noise and volatility.

By understanding exactly what is priced in over the next 2-years, you can then compare your expectations to that of the market and make strong, educated bets and give yourself some time to let those expectations play out.

What Is Next

In the next part of this series, I will cover what the yield curve is telling us about medium and long-term market expectations as well as the biggest mispricing I see in the market today.

