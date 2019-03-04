Execution And Capital Allocation Drive Foot Locker

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) rallied nearly 6% to $63 after the company posted fantastic Q4 results driven by a strong comp sales growth rate across multiple businesses. Over the past month, Foot Locker has not only posted great financial results, but the firm has updated capital allocation plans and made a number of strategic investments. As a result, I am increasing my fair value range to $57-70 per share, as I see more upside to the company’s long-term strategy than I previously assumed. The combination of strong financial performance and smart capital allocation should provide investors with strong long-term results.

Q4 – Blow-out Comp Number Driving Strong Earnings Growth

On an absolute basis, Foot Locker’s Q4 sales grew only 2.8% y/y to $2.3 billion, but this was an anomaly driven by an extra selling week in Q4’17. However, comp-store sales grew 9.7% y/y, a strong acceleration from the 2.9% growth in Q3 and well above the low-to-mid single digit expectation management had previously guided to. Even when considering the 3.7% decline in Q4’17, the two-year stack sits at 6%, which is a solid growth rate in store productivity. For the full-year, comp store sales were up 2.7% on top of a 3.1% decline in 2017. Although the last two years are essentially a wash, I believe Foot Locker is well positioned to drive mid-single digit comp growth in FY19, improving the two-year stack trends.

What happened in Q4? I believe there were numerous drivers, including sales of the Nike’s (NKE) Air Jordan XI Concord, a larger allocation of adidas’ (OTCQX:ADDYY) Yeezy sneakers, as well as continued strength from smaller brands like Vans (VFC), Champion, and FILA. Small brands have surged with a return to ‘90’s fashion, and I believe Foot Locker also benefited from an on-trend apparel allocation. I expect this momentum to continue into Q1, though Foot Locker may face a slight headwind from tax return timing.

In addition to simply having the right product, Foot Locker appears to have captured share in the online channel. In-store comps were solid, up 5.9% y/y, but far more impressive was the 29.7% jump in direct-to-consumer (online) sales, which also increased by 300 basis points as a percentage of the overall mix to 19.1% of sales. Foot Locker has done a wonderful job of investing in order fulfillment, and though I do not have hard data to support it, I think the company is doing a strong job of leveraging its distribution network to reduce shipping times.

From a cost perspective, the benefit of full-priced sell-through, occupancy leverage, and the improving apparel margin drove gross margin up 160 basis points y/y to 32.4% of sales. Full-year gross margin hit 31.8%, an improvement of 40 basis points y/y. Strong sales growth and solid inventory management should provide some upside to this number again in 2019. Impressively, inventory was up just 1.3% y/y in constant currencies, far below the comp sales growth rate of 9.7%. This disciplined inventory management will reduce the risk of future discounting while improving Foot Locker’s returns on capital – a wonderful combination for shareholders.

SG&A expense management was solid in Q4, with SG&A up 70 basis points y/y to 19.9% of sales versus a forecasted 100-120 basis point increase. As I noted last time, this is natural due to the industry-wide wage drag as well as a higher mix of online sales. I expect management will remain focused on minimizing expense growth, but some cost inflation here is expected and welcome to compete going forward.

Overall, non-GAAP earnings per share, adjusting out one-time charges for litigation, asset impairments, and a few other non-cash items, were up 37% y/y to $1.56. Admittedly operating earnings grew significantly, but Foot Locker also benefitted from a 6% reduction in share count and a significant reduction in income tax expenses. Total non-GAAP net income increased 27% y/y in Q4, and impressively, increased 7% for the full-year to $547 million. For 2018, Foot Locker achieved non-GAAP EPS of $4.71 per share, up 18% y/y, strengthened by management’s aggressive share repurchases, as total share count was over 9% lower in 2018.

Overall, Q4 and 2018 in total ended positively for Foot Locker, and it is clear the company understands the levers required to drive sales growth.

Capital Allocation – Shareholder Returns and Strategic Investments

Although Foot Locker has done a great job strategically of partnering with premier brands like Nike and adidas to provide significant distribution value in an industry where brands are more capable of bringing their products direct-to-consumers, the company does not receive enough credit for its excellent capital allocation track record. With its share price significantly below intrinsic value for much of 2018, management repurchased a whopping 7.89 million shares for $375 million, good for an average price of $47.52—well below the current price and my view of the company’s intrinsic value, likely creating significant value for shareholders.

2018’s aggressive buyback is compounded by the $475 million in stock that Foot Locker bought back in 2017 at an average price of $37.66 and the $432 million of stock the company repurchased in 2016 for an average price of $61.89. This equates to $1.27 billion spent repurchase 27.27 million shares over just three years, reducing the share count by 18.4% over that time period. Management announced another 3-year, $1.2 billion stock buyback authorization suggesting that Foot Locker will continue to aggressively reduce its share count. Assuming management avoids paying too much for its stock, this should be a value-creative move for shareholders.

In addition to buybacks, management increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.38 per share. Dividends are not my favorite use of capital, but the current payout equates to a yield of 2.4% at current prices – a nice boost to the overall return profile.

Foot Locker also announced that it would increase capital spending in 2019 to $275 million from $200 million in 2018, reflecting increased confidence in Foot Locker’s ability to generate robust cash flow and the ability to deliver a strong return on investment by remodeling stores, improving digital capabilities, and expanding the store count in Asia. I like that management has identified some uses of capital that can likely drive top-line results.

Lastly, Foot Locker has announced a string of strategic investments that began in earnest when the company purchased a stake in women’s clothing brand Carbon38 in the beginning of 2018. Foot Locker built upon this greatly, starting with a $3 million Series II Seed investment in children’s brand Super Heroic. Foot Locker also invested $12.5 million in Rockets of Awesome – another children’s brand focused on delivering on-trend clothing to customers. I believe management has noticed that Kids Foot Locker could easily help grow some of these brands by significantly increasing distribution, so the company might as well benefit via both sales and equity ownership.

Foot Locker’s spending spree continued with a $2 million investment in PENSOLE, a shoe design academy founded and run by famous shoe designer D’Wayne Edwards. This is an interesting idea, as Foot Locker will partner with academy students to design product exclusive to Foot Locker. All three of these investments, as well as Carbon38, underscore Foot Locker’s desire to gain some proprietary brands.

Cumulatively, these three early 2019 investments total only $17.5 million, and the investments were dwarfed by the company’s $100 million minority investment in GOAT, a secondary marketplace for sneakers online and in-person via the GOAT and Flight Club brands. Undoubtedly, the secondary sneaker marketplace is an attractive space, with the likes of StockX, GOAT, eBay (EBAY), Facebook (FB), and Craigslist all participating. Foot Locker previously made no money off of the secondary sales marketplace, so this allows the company to participate in a growing segment that likely has attractive economics.

Overall, Foot Locker’s clear priority with capital is to return it to shareholders. However, I like that the company is making a number of strategic bets that could yield results in the future.

Shares Look About Fairly Priced

Foot Locker continues to be a story of excellent commercial execution and strong capital allocation, but I believe I was too pessimistic about the velocity of the turnaround in the business. As a result, I am increasing my fair value range to $57-70, also reflecting a wider range of possible outcomes to the upside based on strategic investments.

Looking into 2019, management guided to mid-single digit comp store growth driving EPS growth in the double digits. I anticipate EPS for 2019 will be $5.22-$5.40, implying a current PE in the 11.5-12x range, which I believe is reasonable, if not a bit low for a company with such a strong track record of execution. Investors always run the risk that Nike or adidas has a large style miss, but Foot Locker has demonstrated a strong ability to steer clear of disaster and quickly recover from misbuys or missed trends. The stock does not look materially mispriced, but I do believe there is upside potential from current levels.

