Wheeler REIT: Profiting From A Dividend Suspension

Their strategy was suspect from the beginning and their heavy use of leverage dug them into a predictable hole.

Wheeler REIT (WHLR) is a case study in how not to operate a REIT. In just a little over 6 years, common shareholders have seen their value utterly destroyed. Here is a look at the total return of a $10,000 investment at IPO.

Data by YCharts

Including dividends received, an investor in the common shares would have $636 to show for $10,000 and 6 years. The return would be materially worse if dividends were dripped or reinvested.

Each step of the way, investors were tempted by the dividend and a turnaround story. After two dividend cuts, the common dividend was finally suspended and today, common shareholders only have the turnaround story and the faint hope of the return of a dividend.

There are numerous reasons that WHLR has been an absolute disaster for long-term investors and it is instructive to take a look at what went wrong and the warning signs that were flashing along the way.

Yet despite everything they have done and everything that has gone wrong, investors with a high-risk tolerance were given an opportunity to profit on the preferred shares (WHLRD) and (WHLRP) in December. Faced with being unable to meet near-term debt maturities, WHLR was forced to suspend their preferred dividends. Once they pay off those maturities in Q2, WHLR will likely reinstate the preferred dividends in Q3 or Q4 to ensure they continue to qualify for REIT status.

Bad Strategy

WHLR's strategy at IPO was pretty straightforward. They targeted grocery-anchored strip centers in secondary and tertiary markets. In terms of being consistent with their stated strategy, WHLR achieved that goal.

By Q3 of 2016, WHLR had expanded from their 8 IPO properties to 66 properties and were quite proud of being in lower density markets.

Source

On the surface, it might make sense; people need to eat so a grocery store in an area where there are few grocery stores is going to attract "a lot" of traffic. Isn't it great to own the place where people "have" to go? The bull thesis for WHLR went on to argue that there was little institutional competition in these areas, they were "under the radar", so WHLR could get superior returns from higher cap-rates.

This thesis is fundamentally flawed. When there is little competition, that should send up red flags for investors for two reasons. First, there is usually a reason why nobody else wants the property. That reason frequently has to do with an unattractive risk profile.

Second, if the REIT later decides they want to sell the property, they might not be able to sell it. If there is no institutional interest now, there probably will not be interest later. This is a problem for WHLR right now as they have struggled to sell properties and they need to deleverage.

Finally, from the tenants perspective, when tough times hit their consideration is not going to be how much "need" there is for a grocery store in a particular community. They are going to look at which stores contribute least to their bottom line and cut them.

Grocery stores in low population areas are not destination locations. Nobody in the city is driving way out of town to go to a grocery store when they have half a dozen within a few miles. Grocery stores in high traffic areas generally have larger selections, fresher products, and lower prices. More rural grocers have fewer products to reduce waste, the product turns over more slowly due to slower traffic, and their prices are generally higher due to lower volumes and less efficient logistics. The population that shops at these stores is going to be the population that lives immediately around them. A population that WHLR was proud of being so much smaller than around the stores owned by their peers.

WHLR's strategy was to intentionally seek out centers in low population density areas that were anchored by stores that generally only attract traffic from the local population. In other words, they were intentionally buying properties that had low traffic and no real prospects of drawing traffic from any great distance.

While the initial cap-rates of these transactions are quite high, it should not surprise anyone that these rents are unreliable. Two major trends conspired against WHLR: first, in areas where the population was expanding, the big grocers moved in with significant capex and built shiny new buildings. A new Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Lidl or Food Lion, backed with significant funding and a willingness from the parent company to operate the location at a loss can destroy the business of the old local store. Second, consolidation in the food sector has been causing significant closings. A group of stores are bought and the poorest performers are shut down. The poorest performers correlates heavily with those that have the lowest surrounding populations.

Leverage

To implement their plan, WHLR chose to use an excessive level of leverage. Typically buying properties utilizing 70%+ debt.

Source: Company Filings, Chart Authors

This chart illustrates the value of WHLR's properties at cost (before GAAP depreciation), their net loans due and the ratio of net loans/investment properties. WHLR's leverage level has consistently been between 70-80%.

For equity shareholders, increased leverage creates increased risk as the debt portion of the capital structure is inflexible. Changes in valuation are felt greatest by common equity, which is very flexible.

The result is that common equity holders have become an inconsequential part of WHLR's capital structure. Additionally, they have the lowest priority in terms of distributions. The common equity cannot receive dividends until after interest has been paid and after the preferred equity has been paid.

When faced with operating results that failed to cover the dividend and failed to provide sufficient cash-flow for the common equity, WHLR decided to double down, using preferred equity and high levels of debt to acquire even more similar properties. This should have been a significant warning sign for common shareholders.

While technically considered equity, preferred shares from a common shareholders standpoint are essentially debt. It is another layer that has to get paid before you get paid.

With so much smothering it, nobody should have been surprised when cash flow failed to make it to the equity level. When current properties are failing to perform up to expectations, issuing more debt to buy more properties rarely helps.

WHLR made a habit of trying to dig their way out of the hole by borrowing more, culminating in the mind-boggling acquisition of JANAF, where they issued 1.3 million shares of WHLRD well below par value.

When a company is doubling their assets inside of a year, what happens is that it significantly muddies up the financials. Significant new cash is coming in and it is really difficult to determine how properties are performing year over year and what ongoing operations will look like. Many investors seem to have been fooled into believing that a turnaround was occurring as new assets increased immediate cash-flow.

When a REIT is issuing equity and borrowing money in an attempt to grow at any price, investors should be alarmed. Growth should come from a position of strength, when the market prices are good and the cost of equity is attractive and debt or preferred shares can be obtained at attractive terms. When REIT management is agreeing to almost any terms just to get cash for acquisitions, run away. A quality REIT should never be in a position where they have to buy properties.

Where They Are Now

With the firing of Jon Wheeler, WHLR is now under new management that has the unenviable job of trying to make the resulting mess into something valuable. Over the last year, WHLR has attempted to reduce their highest interest debt by refinancing to property level mortgages, selling select properties and by suspending the preferred dividends.

These efforts were complicated by the bankruptcy filing of South-Eastern Grocers, their largest tenant. That filing resulted in the modification of several leases and closings at some locations. As the remaining closings are backfilled, management estimates the ongoing reduction in rent caused by the bankruptcy is $1.9 million/year.

The effort has further been challenged by the consequences of being highly levered with properties that are not desirable to other institutions. Refinancings have been possible at some locations, but with only modest proceeds to pay down debt.

Source

WHLR has made progress reducing the KeyBank Line of Credit and Revere Term Loan. Both loans have had multiple extensions and amendments. Subsequent to quarter end, WHLR has reduced the Revere loan to approximately $500k and extended the maturity to April. The Senior Convertible Notes has been reduced to $919k. The $3.8 million due to Key will likely be extended again with a partial payoff, although there was no discussion of it in the conference call.

The Perimeter Square mortgage has been extended to March. This property is a good case study of the risks of overleveraging. WHLR bought the property for $7.1 million before IPO. At IPO, the property was fully leased with annual rents just under $692,000. When their anchor suddenly closed down in 2017, WHLR was quick to backfill the property with Aspire Fitness, lowering rent to $546k. WHLR started marketing the property for sale in early 2018.

In September 2018, Aspire suddenly closed their doors and WHLR is now attempting to backfill the property for a second time with another fitness operator. WHLR intends to sell the property after it is backfilled. It is very questionable whether they will be able to get enough to cover the mortgage and the construction loan. They would have to get in excess of an 8.4% cap rate just to pay off the debt, assuming the new tenant pays the same rent as Aspire.

Wrapping up the significant 2019 maturities are Rivergate and the $48 million due to Key. Both of those can be extended contractually, so they are actually a 2020 issue.

In summary, the remaining maturities that WHLR must deal with for 2019 are

$3.8 million for Key February maturity (likely extended)

$500k for Revere in April

$919k for Senior Notes in June

Unknown amount for refinancing/extending Perimeter Square

Betting In The Slums

WHLR is a REIT with a poor history and is now in a tough position even with perfect execution. It is extremely risky to invest in WHLR at any level. Yet when there is turbulent waters there are often opportunities for market beating returns. Even companies destined for eventual bankruptcy or liquidation have several upswings along the way.

WHLR's suspension of their preferred dividends is one such opportunity.

Immediately following the announcement, the prices of the preferred shares dropped dramatically. WHLRP dropped below $8, for a yield over 28%. As a cumulative preferred, the dividends are still owed, even though they were not actually paid.

Each quarter that goes by, the amount of accumulated unpaid dividends will increase. If WHLR files for bankruptcy, that could ultimately be meaningless as all of the debtholders would have priority over the preferred equity.

However, if WHLR intends to continue as a going concern, they will have to resume dividend payments for a few reasons.

First, as a REIT, they are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income. They are not allowed to just hoard cash. Unfortunately, tax documents are not public, so we cannot say for certain what WHLR's taxable income is, but it is unlikely that it will be zero for 2019 and even less likely to be zero for 2020. Dividends cannot be paid to the common shares until all accumulated dividends are paid on the preferred shares.

Second, WHLR has to start doing something with the Series D shares. They have a step-up provision which will increase the dividends by 2% of face value in September 2023 and an additional 2% each year after if they fail to redeem until the dividend on par is 14%. Per the prospectus, WHLR cannot redeem, acquire at the market or exchange the WHLRD shares until accumulated dividends are paid up for both issues.

I do not believe that WHLR management has decided to throw in the towel. Looking at the immediate maturities, it is obvious that WHLR management believed that the dividends had to be suspended to avoid a default.

Suspending the preferred dividends provides WHLR with approximately $3 million/quarter to use to pay off debt, which will further reduce their interest expense. WHLR's 2019 maturities currently stand at $5.219 million, plus a potential paydown on Perimeter.

Dividends will remain suspended for Q1 and it is a good bet they will be suspended for Q2 as well. By Q3, WHLR should have paid off all their maturities for 2019. Their maturity schedule for 2020-2023 actually looks quite healthy; everything except the First National Bank and the Key Bank loans is property-specific mortgages.

WHLR will still have the WHLRD preferred share looming, but will have cleared off their highest interest debt and removed the risk of a near-term default. Paying off Revere and the convertible notes alone will free up approximately $1 million/quarter in cash flow.

WHLR will have little reason to keep the preferred dividends suspended, and they might not be able to due to REIT distribution requirements.

2020 Risks

Source

Even as WHLR gets their debt maturities under control, there is an elevated risk coming in 2020. They have 17 anchors with expiring leases, accounting for over $4.5 million of their base rent.

This goes back to the concern over the quality of their properties. For anchors, when the lease expires is the time when they consider whether they want to move their location or build a new one. Having so many expirations in one year increases the chances of having multiple leases terminated.

Conclusion

WHLR was a poorly conceived REIT from the beginning. Their strategy of focusing on grocery-anchored properties in low-density markets is suspect at best. The grocery industry is a low-margin and highly competitive sector where even the best operators find their margins squeezed. Focusing on areas with low population means areas with low demand.

Using high levels of leverage in such uncertain markets is simply asking for trouble. For years, WHLR attempted to "grow" their way into their dividend using more leverage to make more acquisitions and precious little cash flow ever made it to common shareholders. WHLR was not growing, they were just digging the hole deeper.

WHLR is now doing the best thing they can do given their situation. They have finally stopped acquiring and are attempting to deleverage. This is going to be a very long and very slow process. WHLR has managed to contain their immediate maturities, but meaningful deleveraging will take years. The elephant in the room is the WHLRD preferred shares; something will have to be done and it is unlikely that WHLR will be able to redeem them at par before the step-up.

Even a poor quality company can provide attractive returns. Buying WHLRP under $8 in December has an unrealized capital gain over 60% at today's prices. I continue to hold the position, believing that the preferred dividends will be reinstated by the end of this year. This is the type of trade that is dependent on buying when fear is prevalent. I do not believe adding WHLRP or WHLRD at current prices offers enough upside to offset the risk of touching anything WHLR.

About High Dividend Opportunities: We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. This is a Top-Rated service, ranked #1.

We recently launched our all-preferred stock portfolio to cater for conservative income investors.

Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Due to high demand, our membership rates will increase soon. Beat the price increase and take advantage of our 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio (currently yielding 9.2%), our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHLRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.