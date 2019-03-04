Elastic: The Future Of Search

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Swierczek as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

It’s not often that a company comes along that's so unique it’s hard to pass up. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is shaping up to be one of those companies.

As the information age is upon us, the value of a company’s underlying data is becoming more and more important. Not only is the data itself important, but accessing the data in a fast, efficient, and concise manner becomes even more important. One of the biggest problems in today’s corporate world is taking petabytes of data, from all different sources, and making sense of it.

This is where Elastic comes into play.

Who is Elastic?

Founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, Elastic is a search company, but not just any search company. When people think of search, they tend to think of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), which helped index the Internet. Elastic created the means to do enterprise search or search within the company’s own walls to derive the most efficient use of their data.

When asked about the business strategy going forward, Banon often responds that he doesn’t want to define the company’s strategic path too narrowly as it may limit its potential. Enterprise search has a ton of different use cases and all which open worlds of possibilities. One constant problem for companies is matching up data from different sources. There could be multiple disconnected databases, a website, a web application, and then a mobile device. Elastic ties everything together and allows it to be searched upon seamlessly.

The use cases seem endless. Current use cases are Tinder matching profiles as they swipe, giving recommendations on Instacart, finding the next ride in Uber, machine learning such as forecasting server utilization or speech recognition, and Application Performance Management to monitor user behaviors within applications. One of the newer use cases is entering network security by scanning millions of logs of data.

With so many possibilities, it seems extremely unlikely that this company will fail.

What Products Do They Provide?

Elastic has created the Elastic Stack which is a stack of open-sourced code designed to interpret data within milliseconds. The Elastic Stack is comprised of four parts:

Elasticsearch: Elasticsearch is the heart of the Elastic Stack. It's a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine and datastore for all types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured.

Kibana: Kibana is the user interface for the Elastic Stack. It's the visualization layer for data stored in Elasticsearch. It is also the management and configuration interface for all parts of the Elastic Stack.

Logstash: Logstash is the dynamic data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously.

Beats: Beats is the family of lightweight, single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash.

Open Source

As the code is open sourced, Elastic has created a huge community that has adopted their product. Since the original release of the code out to the public in 2010, it has amassed more than 350 million downloads.

However, downloads of the product do not equate to revenue. This allows developers to test Elastic’s codebase and see if it brings value to their firm. They then drive that value up through the chain of command and the decision makers decide whether to subscribe to the product.

Revenue, OpEx, and Valuation

This creates a large competitive advantage for Elastic. For people that are familiar with Atlassian (TEAM), they have grown substantially due to word of mouth. Wherever developers went, JIRA needed to be there. Atlassian is known for not having a sales team and growing by creating a community of developers that adopted their product over time. While Elastic still has a sales team, they are taking the same approach by allowing developers to pull the demand forward.

Sometimes the market is just bad at looking at the big picture. Yes, Elastic has an outrageous valuation currently as it's trading at 27x Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) revenue of $241 million. Revenue has been growing at 70%-plus for the last couple of quarters and gaining an increasing number of customers as a result.

As the open source community adopts their products, the sales cycle should shorten, and customers should come on board more quickly over time. Due to this, sales and marketing operating expenses have started to decline as a percentage of revenue. As those costs decline, Elastic starts to gain scale. It's also interesting to note the rise in research and development spending as they are hiring new employees across the board but mainly new developers for working on future products.

When looking at Elastic’s Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) it also shows the company gaining scale. Below is the select data provided by Elastic through their S-1 and latest 10-Qs as to their current customer counts. Their customers are growing rather rapidly, with 500 acquired in the second quarter and accelerating to 900 in the latest quarter. Average Customer Values (ACV) have unfortunately been on a slight decline over the last two quarters. This is likely the result of the acceleration in customers signed in at lower price points. As sales and marketing costs are growing slower than the customers acquired, their customer acquisition costs have declined from $61 in Q2 to $41 in Q4. Unfortunately, Elastic doesn’t provide their churn or retention rates, so I'm unable to compute Lifetime Value (LTV).

Elastic likes to use their own KPI for these metrics known as the customer expansion rate. This shows each cohort’s usage of their paid products over time, net of churn. Since publishing this data, there has not been one quarter of a net expansion rate of less than 1.3. In other words, their customers are spending at least 30% more as they become integrated into their system. If this holds true, Elastic should likely see their ACVs grow as these last two larger cohorts expand by 30%. Below is an example from their S-1: (Source: Elastic S-1)

The Future

It’s possible that Elastic becomes one of the largest enterprise software companies of our time. Connecting websites, databases, Apps, and mobile and connected devices will lead to a compounded impact on customers. Elastic has the capability to power internal analytics, network security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and potential for the Internet of Things if that takes off. They already have strong partnerships with both Google and Alibaba (BABA), as well as Amazon (AMZN) using their base code to help build EC2, which stands for Elastic Cloud Computing. What this means is that this company has the potential to eat up competition from current software providers. Anything mentioned in the markets above should perceive Elastic as a threat to their business. As Logstash’s main job is translating logs into searchable data, it puts Splunk (SPLK) on notice. See these excerpts from the last two conference calls as an example: Shay Banon: “I think Indiana University is a great example of a win vs. Splunk in this case in the context of the security space. And we also see this new customer coming in directly above 100k.”

Janesh Moorjani: “Right now, we’re just pleased with the execution we are seeing against Splunk in the logging space. ”Shay Banon: “An example of this is Groupon, an e-commerce marketplace, who has used Elastic to power the search experience for some time. Recently they share with us that they, and I quote “made a strategic decision to start the replacement of Splunk with Elastic” dramatically expanding their use of our technology to power their global enterprise logging platform.”

Not only will they be going after Splunk, but they have the potential to win over customers from data visualization tools such as Service Now (NOW) or Tableau (DATA) as Kibana already provides analytics and visualization, Fortinet (FTNT) for network security, or even the likes of Amazon for competing against its AWS EC2 forecasting. This is why Banon doesn’t want to narrow the strategic focus.

This is the reason why the valuation is so steep today. This is a company that may not be able to be forecasted within a spreadsheet type model and has the potential for exponential growth. Elastic’s current business model is to provide deployments to infrastructure sources of their code or to build their own search for apps or websites. While this is a great first step, it seems like they are barely scratching the surface for products they should be charging customers for. As the open source community grows, and their users adopt the platform, new use cases for the product will be found, and Elastic will be able to develop those use cases into paid proprietary products to cross sell future customers. Of course, we can’t make investment decisions based on future products that don’t exist, but it doesn’t seem like that much of a stretch. Elastic is still in the first few innings of the ballgame.

What Are the Risks?

Elastic as a company is only seven-years-old. To be honest, by Shay Banon’s own direction, they are still figuring out their business model on how to monetize from the open source community. With an early-stage investment, there are risks that the company may not perform to investors’ expectations. Due to the hype around the company, and rightfully so, it has driven their valuation to the highest price to sales ratio of any SaaS company I follow. It’s fair to state this is not a value investment.

As the story moves forward, I will be paying attention to the customer analysis table above. For the stock to justify the valuation, Elastic needs to continue to sign new customers at an aggressive pace, continue to see customer acquisition costs decline, and ideally see average customer values start to increase. It’s a tall order, but doable. One of the main assumptions is that new use cases are continued to be found with the Elastic Stack and that they continue to win business from Splunk. If either of those cases fails to happen, it probably won’t justify the valuation.

Conclusion

While the current valuation is steep for Elastic at 28x sales, they have the potential to live up to the hype. With plenty of use cases and verticals that Elastic could go into, along with the open source community behind them, it seems like it's only full steam ahead for Elastic.