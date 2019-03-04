Ruger: 2018 Earnings Results - The Smart Kid Who Does Not Get Picked First

We take a deeper dive into the earnings and the opportunities for the company ahead.

After market close on Wednesday, February 20th, Ruger (RGR) reported their Q4 2018 and full year 2018 earnings results.

As my previous Ruger article was published just a few days prior, I wanted to take a few more moments to digest the information and compile it over the weekend, having sufficient time to both listen to the replays and reading the reports.

In this article, I want to focus primarily on the numbers and what they mean. I will point you to my most recent article on the company, "Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!" for my personal take on where I believe Ruger is and their current position in the market.

So, let's dive in.

Earnings Results

For the 4th quarter 2018, the company's net sales were $121.1 million on which they earned $.69 per share. This is up from $118.2 million in sales and $.59 per share a year earlier.

For the full year, the company announced net sales of $495.6 million on which they earned $50.933 million or $2.88 per share which was down from $522.3 million in sales and $52.142 million and $2.91 per share in 2017.

One thing we have to keep in mind is that comparatively, the earnings results were a bit worse as the 2018 earnings results were positively impacted by non-operating factors, namely share buybacks and the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The tax cuts increased the EPS by $.27 and the 1.3 million shares repurchased helped increase the EPS by $.20.

The company continues to be a cash generating machine and had generated $119.8 million in cash from operations for the year.

The company ended the year with over $152 million in cash and short term investments.

Reading the Earnings

By all means, Ruger is a very healthy company despite the slowdown in sales caused largely caused by outside factors.

We do have to consider though that the latest full year revenue numbers are the lowest in about 5 years.

The numbers are essentially consistent with the background check data which we covered in my latests NICS article, "NICS: Wrapping Up 2018, Starting 2019."

Source: NICS Data from FBI, compiled by Author

The primary difference however is that in 2018 we generally had less sales at lower prices. That of course was reflected in the net income which we clearly see is meaningfully short of the peaks.

Dry Powder

On every conference call and meeting I have had with the team a point was brought up that the company tries to be a good steward of investor's capital, and they certainly have.

Today however I believe the company is approaching that critical time perhaps where something should be done. Here I am talking specifically about the cash on the balance sheet.

On the conference call, CEO Chris Killoy did mention that they would be looking to do something with it, either using it or distributing back to shareholders.

I think this is a very unique situation and warrants some discussion.

On one hand, it is very easy to say that the money should be distributed back to shareholders, either in the form of a special dividend or further buybacks. Personally, I am a fan of dividends as that allows the investor figure out what they want to do with the money, either to buy more shares, use it to buy more guns or whichever way they see fit.

On the other hand, I think we are at a very unique time in the firearms market and this will not come at all as a surprise to anyone who has followed this market, gun sales are in the midst of a prolonged "Trump Slump." Many companies are on the verge of trouble or even insolvency, particularly smaller leveraged companies. There may be opportunities throughout the industry, both with small manufacturers and even distributors who are having financial difficulties.

We currently see this with Vista Outdoor (VSTO) looking to sell its Savage firearms brand and there are a lot more in private with companies either looking for investors or existing investors being unhappy with their experience.

The strategic investor would absolutely want to have dry powder in the barrel and it will be even more important in the next 2 to 6 years.

Product Gaps

Where can those acquisitions help?

I think a large part of it can be in the product gaps we discussed in my last article.

As we discussed, over the previous few years, the most meaningful products which the market LOVED are the Ruger Precision Rimfire, Precision Rifle and the Pistol Carbine.

It was therefore not a surprise that rifle sales helped make 2018 a better year for the company as rifle sales increased to $258.1 million, up from $243 million in 2017.

Source: Ruger FY2018 10K

It was also not a surprise and quite frankly a bit scary that the company's pistol sales have plummeted to $144.3 million from $176 million a year ago and $250 million in 2016.

Source: Ruger FY2018 10K

Revolvers have not fared as well either falling to $63.3 million in 2018 from $74.6 million in 2017 and $104.9 million in 2016.

Source: Ruger FY2018 10K

Are the guns bad?

No, not at all.

On the revolver side, I think the revolvers are top notch and would gladly recommend any Ruger revolver to any gun owner. The problem is revolvers are not typically the first gun you buy and even the old adage of "If your gun must absolutely go 'bang' buy a revolver," is no longer gospel.

That adage has turned into "If your gun must absolutely go 'bang' buy a Glock."

Today revolvers are generally a collectible either to show off to friends or for unique situations such as hunting in bear country where you need a big bore revolver. Another place where revolvers are still used are gun games like Cowboy Action, SASS (Single Action Shooting Society) and to a lesser extend USPSA and IDPA.

Furthermore, we recently had Kimber enter the revolver game and Colt has come back and launched a number of models that further split the pie.

On the semi-auto pistol side unfortunately, and let me say this as politely as I can, gun owners generally don't care about Ruger pistols.

By all accounts the Ruger American Pistol is a good gun that offers modularity but it has failed to draw in buyers. Of course the company did not help by not coming to market with the caliber conversion or various grips that the modularity was supposed to provide.

The Security-9 pistol is certainly reliable and affordable but it is working against a number of other affordable and competitive guns from Walther, Smith & Wesson and others.

The compact carry gun offerings however are however in a race to the bottom with tons of offerings from pretty much every handgun manufacturer, big and small. Unfortunately here, Ruger is not Glock, Sig or H&K which would sell millions of anything they put their name on, good or bad.

We can further see proof of this in the sales order numbers below.

Quite clearly we can find that the average sales price of the backlog is higher in 2018 than in 2017.

Source: Ruger FY2018 10K

Ruger's long gun offerings were the saving grace for the company last year.

Looking Ahead

By now we have discussed what I believe are the current gaps in the company and how they surfaced in the financial results.

As long as we don't go into the whether or not Ruger should pick up accessories and outdoors companies and become a conglomerate like American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO), I see 3 gaps in the company: shotguns, a mid level pistol offering that competes against Glock, Sig, Smith & Wesson and one which consumers DEMAND, and full featured pistols that can command a price point of $1,000 to $1,500, such as what Smith & Wesson can do with the "Pro Series" and "Performance Center" guns.

It was therefore quite nice to hear the company state that the capital expenditures in 2019 will increase to around $25 million from the previous $10.5 million or so in 2018. Keep in mind that CapEx was $33.6 million in 2017 and $35.2 million in 2016.

I believe shotguns would certainly generate new revenue for the company as it would generally not steal sales from existing Ruger products and knowing the company, I am sure those sales would be profitable and a net benefit to the bottom line.

The challenge will really be on filling in the other two gaps as the company may only be shuffling around dollars between its own products. I am hopeful though and a good start would be to come out with the custom shop version of the 1911 in the $1500 price point which puts it head on against higher end offerings like Smith & Wesson Performance Center, Sig, Dan Wesson and Kimber, rather than niche shop offerings which we discussed in previous articles.

Bottom Line

I view Ruger as that book smart student who always follows the rules but NEVER gets picked first, and there is NOTHING wrong with that.

But... there is so much more greatness that can come out of the company if perhaps they took on a bit more risk?

Ruger does come out with good product and good ideas, however they are quickly copied and that leaves the company passed over. as such, I don't believe the company is doing enough to become the company that gun owners LINE UP to buy guns from.

Do they have to? Absolutely not, not right now at least. But it would not hurt, nor would I think investors mind if Ruger invests some of that $150 million on the balance sheet on either acquisitions or at the very least, marketing that will further enhance their brand, something that Glock, Sig and H&K are masters of! Even if costs a bit in the short term, the dividends would keep on paying out.

If I was working at Ruger, my main priorities would be on the ground game and getting guns into as many people's hands as possible.

Here is the dirty secret... you give ANY gun to a first time gun buyer, and they will LOVE IT! Seriously, did you ever hear of any first time shooter who said... "Wow, I loved shooting BUT this gun has a gritty trigger, wrong choice of sights, poor texturing, a lack of ambi-safeties, and tough to break down to clean?" Of course not! (I am not saying Ruger pistols suffer from this, merely that first time gun owners will generally fall in love with the first gun they shoot.)

This is also where it is only a matter of time until others copy them, BUT Walther pulled a rabbit out of their hat. Generally, there is too much social risk with buying a first gun and I do not know of too many retailers where you can return a gun if you do not like it. Walther recently announced a program where if you try one of their guns, if you do not like it, they will send you a refund! BRILLIANT! They just removed one of the biggest hurdles to someone buying YOUR gun... the buyer's remorse.

I think Ruger is in the same boat with pistols like the Ruger American Pistol, Security 9 and LCP2. I am fairly positive if someone shot one, they would like it and keep it, especially at the low prices where they are today.

Beyond that, I would make serious investments into "Halo Events" such as IDPA, USPSA and steel matches. If the company launches a shotgun, it would also be a great opportunity to sponsor the FAST growing 3-gun sports. While it may not generate immediate sales, people will at least notice and casual shooters would surely be impressed watching a YouTube video of someone shooting 3 various Ruger firearms. H&K did a great job with this with sponsoring a USPSA team shooting H&K P30 and H&K USP pistols and building up brand recognition. When the company came out with the H&K VP9 and it was a "good enough" alternative to the Glock 17/34, shooters snapped them up and brought the "halo effect" to the masses.

Walther has also done this successfully over the previous few years and is now known for their "match guns."

In the publicly traded space, American Outdoors does a GREAT job with this and has been consistently involved in the shooting sports and without a doubt, now enjoying the benefits.

Of course, there are even more things they can do but this article is already twice as long as I intended it to be. Besides, they know where to find me. =)

Bottom line, those gaps, while they are not critical to solve right now, and would honestly not matter if/when we have another Liberal in the White House, WILL be critical to fill in case President Trump gets re-elected OR the US Supreme Court starts hearing and deciding some important gun cases.

The last note is the earnings conference call, is well worth listening to for Ruger, American Outdoors and Vista Outdoors investors. You can do so here or on the Seeking Alpha transcripts page here. Beyond the general education, you can hear some evidence of my tirade on the lack of industry knowledge displayed by the analysts who are assigned to cover this space. Ordinarily I would be on the call and asking questions but prior commitments kept me at the time.

The first was a question that I am not sure if it was rhetorical or not but definitely something that should not have been asked or the analyst should have known the answer to. After all, almost any gun owner certainly knew the answer to.

Rommel Dionisio Yes. Thanks very much. Good morning. Chris, I wonder if you could just give us your perspective in terms of the prolonged downturn. Usually, downturns in market historically have been 12, 18 months, something like that. And we're going on two years now. I wonder if you could just give us your perspective on what it might take to sort of for the market to just sort of snap out of this downturn?

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcripts

Answer: "TRUMP!"

Once again... guns are not regular widgets and anyone covering this space should absolutely know that, especially 2 years into it!

The second reason why you should listen to the conference call is to realize that at least some analysts, read my work on Seeking Alpha.

I "LOL'ed" quite hard when I heard this,

Brian Rafn Gotcha. Your offerings from the Ruger Custom Shop, the Doug Koenig 1911 and then you have 1022? Is that a marketing strategy to create maybe a different here from just the production guns versus something that might be Les Baer or Wilson Combat and kind of what are your thoughts there on that Ruger custom shop? How you're going to build out these selective launches, Chris, or is there going to be five years out of 3, 4 gun line coming out of the Ruger custom shop?

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcripts

The transcript is slightly off but you get the gist of it.

In "Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!" we discussed this gun and I wrote,

Assuming a $2,000 street price, it is still below the "holy grail" guns for the tactical crowd, which are the Wilson Combat and Ed Brown guns. But it is however quite close to a Les Baer custom. If Ruger is targeting these buyers, unfortunately, they are going to spend $500-1000 more and get an Ed Brown or a Wilson Combat.

Source: "Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!"

Naming 2 out of the 3 companies I listed with the question that was a central theme to the article? GASP!

I would not be surprised if only Wilson Combat was chosen or another company like Springfield Custom Shop was named... but Les Baer is too small a player and too niche for someone to pull out... unless they knew high end custom gun makers or owned one themselves.

I certainly know that industry executives read my work here but I am also glad that analysts covering those companies are too. I have had a few of them reach out to me over the years and am always open to share the gun knowledge or take one to the range. Investors NEED and deserve coverage on this industry by people who understand this industry.

Overall though, the quarter was in line with my own expectations and I feel the company is doing a good job being faithful stewards to investor capital. So far, I believe they have done a good job navigating this return to normal but I certainly believe there is more they can do. The great news is, they have plenty of resources to make it happen.

As always, thanks for reading and I hope this was helpful in your due diligence process. As promised, for Income Idea subscribers I will be including an investment strategy for the stock.

In my next article we will be focusing on fixed income and looking at a few of the more popular taxable municipal bond funds.

