Earn 24% Yield To Maturity With Frontier Communications 2021 Bonds

Frontier Communications (FTR) stock popped after the company announced fourth quarter earnings that beat expectations. The rally continued over to bonds where investors picked up high yield bonds at near distressed prices. One such bond, a senior unsecured note maturing in 2021, rallied from 58 cents on the dollar to 71 cents on the dollar. The price, now under 68 cents on the dollar, implies a 24% yield to maturity with a 6.25% coupon. The bond offers the highest yield to maturity of any in the Frontier family, which is impressive considering it is the fourth shortest in maturity duration after the March notes are redeemed in two weeks. If Frontier can generate the cash necessary to get it through the next three years, the 2021 bonds may be a steal for fixed income investors.

Source: FINRA

Source: FINRA (red-2021 bond, orange- unsecured, light green and green- secured, blue benchmark)

Frontier's profit and loss showed a mixed picture in 2018. The company experienced a revenue decline of more than a half a billion dollars. Fortunately, expenses improved by nearly $3 billion, which helped swing operating income to a profit of over $800 million. Investors should carefully note that over $2 billion of the expense variance was due to declines in goodwill impairment and depreciation, both of which are non-cash items.

Source: SEC 10-K

The goodwill impairment and depreciation mentioned above carried over the only noticeable changes to Frontier's balance sheet in 2018. Long term debt (including amounts due within one year) declined by about $400 million, which helped offset some of the decline in equity. The company's current assets, or liquidity remained relatively the same throughout the year.

Source: SEC 10-K

For bond investors, Frontier's cash flow is the most important financial metric to monitor. In 2018, Frontier saw a slight decline in operating cash flow, but it remained above $1.8 billion and 2016 levels. Combined with $1.2 billion in capital expenditures, Frontier generated over $600 million in free cash flow. Two thirds of the company's free cash flow was used towards paying down debt, while the rest was split between preferred dividends (which are no longer available) and other financing costs.

Source: SEC 10-K

Along with debt reduction, Frontier made substantial progress in extending its debt maturity profile in 2018. The company essentially converted a 2019 term loan into a slightly lower interest rate 2022 revolver. The revolver will be critical to helping fund any short-term cash shortfalls related to upcoming maturities. The company paid off its 2018 senior notes, paid down part of its March 2019 from operations, and issued second lien 2026 notes to reduce debt coming due in 2020 and 2021.

Source: SEC 10-K

Going forward, Frontier will need to continue to produce free cash flow to pay down debt and help it negotiate refinancing for larger balances due. For 2019, management guided free cash flow of approximately $625 million. While management continues to discuss cost synergies, I believe that many of these will be offset by declining revenue, hence I am projecting flat free cash flow growth over the next five years.

Even with flat free cash flow, Frontier does not face the need to refinance until 2021. Even then, most of the debt due is in the form of term loans and it will not require the company to underwrite new bonds. I believe the term loans in 2021 will be renewed and the company will be able to pay down its 2021 bonds with cash. Frontier's next maturity challenge will come with $3 billion in debt due in 2022.

Frontier may see some of its free cash flow erode from accelerated revenue declines and/or increasing interest rates (as it negotiates term loans). Despite these risks, I believe the near-term nature of the 2021 bond combined with the current operating performance makes the risk of this investment worth the reward.

CUSIP: 35906AAP3

Price: 67.55

Coupon: 6.25%

Yield to Maturity: 24.131%

Maturity Date: 9/15/2021

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): Caa1/CCC+

Additional disclosure: I am long Frontier bonds maturing in 2019, 2021, and 2025.