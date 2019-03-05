Top Income Pick: 6% Yield And Growing From EPR Properties

With a 6% yield that will continue to grow, EPR is a top pick for any income portfolio.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a unique REIT that targets "experiential" properties. These are properties where consumers go to have experiences as opposed to buying things. Their properties include movie theaters, ski areas, golf complexes, indoor skydiving, amusement parks, water parks, museums and charter schools. These are the kinds of places that create treasured memories.

Other REITs have touched on some of these properties, but EPR alone has carved out a niche that focuses on creating experiences. Their focus and the lack of institutional competition have allowed EPR to dominate this space and produce excellent results for long-term shareholders.

EPR currently trades slightly over $74 and pays a dividend of $4.50/year for a yield of 6%. EPR has provided annual raises for nine years, and the most recent raise was 4.16%. The dividend is paid monthly, providing income investors with frequent payments.

Data by YCharts

EPR had a tough start in 2018 due to overblown fears surrounding the movie industry and the bankruptcy of Children's Learning Adventures ("CLA"), one of their education tenants. Those fears proved to be a buying opportunity as management provided superior leadership.

While the dip is over, we continue to believe that EPR shareholders will be rewarded with capital growth and a stable growing dividend. Due to the high cost of equity last year, EPR showed restraint in their acquisition program with acquisitions slightly lower than dispositions/mortgage payoffs. The 2019 guidance is for more expansion with $600-$800 million in investments.

Leasing

EPR has invested more than $6.7 billion into a diversified portfolio of almost 400 properties. EPR separates these properties into three segments: Entertainment, recreation, and education.

Within these segments, EPR profits from these investments in two primary ways:

They lease the properties in a "triple-net" NNN structure, profiting from rent. They issue a mortgage with the property as collateral and collect interest payments and prepayment penalties.

On the leasing front, EPR has maintained an impressive occupancy rate. Their portfolio, consisting of 22.2 million square feet, is 99% leased. Due to the unique nature of the properties that EPR invests in, near 100% occupancy is routine.

In 2018, EPR demonstrated their ability to maintain high occupancy even when a major tenant files bankruptcy. They already signed an agreement with a new tenant for all 21 of the CLA properties which they anticipate regaining possession of later this year. EPR's properties are unique and in high demand. This provides significant stability in cash-flow.

On average, leasing accounts for over 85% of EPR's revenues. That base has proven to be stable, dependable and growing.

Mortgages

The lending side of EPR's business is less predictable. EPR receives regular interest payments until the mortgage is paid off. If the mortgage is paid off early, they collect a healthy pre-payment penalty, which provides EPR upfront profit but reduces the ongoing interest payments. The result is that quarter to quarter revenues from mortgages can vary substantially.

For example, in 2018, Och-Ziff sold their properties which were securing a $251 million mortgage from EPR. At transfer, the mortgage was paid in full and EPR collected hefty prepayment penalty fees of $65.9 million. This was a significant and unexpected gain for EPR. It's also the primary reason that FFO guidance for 2019 is lower than FFO was for 2018. Such windfalls cannot be predicted and do not occur every year. Since it cannot be predicted, such events are never included in guidance.

In the education segment, EPR collects more predictable termination and prepayment fees. EPR issues mortgages to education companies that are establishing new schools. Once the school is established, the operators generally qualify for subsidized and much lower interest financing. EPR can usually predict within a quarter of when those refinancings will happen and those fees are generally included in guidance.

What investors need to understand is that FFO and AFFO for EPR will vary from quarter to quarter. When the variation is occurring due to prepayments of mortgages, it is nothing to worry about.

2019 and Beyond

2018 was a slow investment year for EPR. They invested $572 million while they had dispositions of $471 million. This was primarily driven by their low share price early in 2018.

Management made the decision to not issue equity just for the sake of growth. We appreciate management's shareholder-friendly decision and their discipline. The decision has paid off as the share price has recovered and is up over 40% from the 2018 lows.

Going into 2019, EPR is ready for more aggressive investments. The share price is high enough that issuing equity can be accretive and they only have $30 million drawn on their $1 billion revolver. EPR has more than enough liquidity to fund their $600-$800 million acquisition plans. Additionally, EPR is only anticipating $100-$200 million in dispositions and mortgage payoffs.

Source: Company Filings, Chart Authors

From 2013 to 2017, EPR's FFOAA grew at a CAGR of approximately 7%. As we noted above, the significant jump in 2018 was due to above average prepayment penalties. Controlling for those prepayments, underlying growth 2017-2018 was approximately 4%.

2019 growth will be reduced pending the final resolution of the CLA bankruptcy, a low level of net investments in 2018 and in comparison to 2018 due to more normalized levels of prepayments. Going into 2020, the bankruptcy will be resolved and EPR will have $500 million-plus in net investments. That will return growth to levels in line with their historical experience.

Over the long term, EPR is set to maintain growth of 5-7%.

Source: EPR

Source: EPR

Source: EPR

The Dividend

EPR is a dream investment for conservative income investors. They have a monthly paying dividend that's supported by high-quality properties with very high occupancy rates. EPR has maintained an FFOAA payout ratio in the low 80% range, directly passing along growth in FFOAA to investors. Higher investments in 2019 will lead to greater growth in 2020. We are confident that management will maintain their shareholder-friendly policies and that growth will be passed along to shareholders in the form of larger dividend increases.

Risks and Concerns

EPR shares dropped dramatically in price in late 2017 when movie theaters reported poor results. AMC Entertainment (AMC) is EPR's largest single tenant, accounting for more than 18% of revenue. EPR has been diversifying from movie theaters, but they remain the cornerstone of their portfolio.

We believe such fears are overblown. The movie business has long been boom or bust as relatively few blockbuster movies attract the majority of theater traffic. Large operators like AMC are used to the variability of traffic and continue paying rent, regardless of single year performance. This is evidenced by EPR's megaplexes maintaining 100% occupancy in good years and bad.

The movie theater experience is changing dramatically. Once focused on high attendance driven by exclusive content, theater companies are realizing that the accessibility of content from home means they need to provide a superior experience.

EPR has teamed with AMC where they have been adding amenities to theaters like full food service, more comfortable seating and even bars. While overall attendance has decreased, the amount of revenue generated per patron has increased considerably. Upgrading movie theater amenities has allowed EPR to increase rent and makes the theaters in their portfolio above-average performers.

EPR has other major operators that rely on seasonal businesses that are impacted by things like weather. Their ski resorts, waterparks and amusement parks can all be impacted by yearly fluctuations. EPR manages this risk by teaming up with premier operators. One of their newest tenants is Six Flags (SIX).

These tenants are used to annual fluctuations in attendance, rent is a relatively small portion of their total expenses and their business is reliant upon the specific real estate. It's not easy to move an amusement park to a new physical location. Operators might change, sometimes they might even go bankrupt, but the location itself holds value for other operators.

Conclusion

The foundation of EPR is high-quality properties that are in high demand. They maintain an amazing occupancy rate of 99%, despite the bankruptcy of a top ten tenant. Their rental income provides a solid base for growing cash flow.

Management has demonstrated great discipline, avoiding issuing shares when the equity dropped to dilutive levels. This is a company that grows when there's an opportunity that is beneficial for shareholders long term, not to just pad next quarters numbers.

EPR is particularly attractive from an income standpoint due to their dividend being paid monthly and their consistency in growing the dividend in-line with FFOAA growth. Long-term investors can be confident that EPR will pay a generous dividend and that dividend will grow.

Going into 2019, EPR is poised for growth. Their share price has recovered and they are able to issue equity at an attractive price. Additionally, they have $970 million in capacity free on their revolver. EPR will be making a significant level of investments which will grow FFOAA throughout the year and position them to return to their historic growth rates of 5%-7%.

We believe that the risks are overstated and EPR has demonstrated their ability to manage problems with tenants, while the potential rewards are underrated by the market. Most REITs can only dream of 99% occupancy, for EPR it's a below-average year.

EPR is one of the very few REITs that we could see ourselves holding forever due to its defensive business model. It has all the traits of a blue-chip company with the potential for long-term outperformance.

We continue holding a core position in EPR Properties and we rate this stock as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.