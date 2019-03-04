Solid Biosciences: Outlook Post-DMD Data

Solid's road ahead is packed with many barriers & initial DMD data does not bode well. I recommend awaiting interim data before initiating a position in shares of SLDB.

Due to competitive concerns & a need for dilutive financing within a year, Solid will need to report stellar interim data in the 2H of 2019 for investors to benefit.

Two of the three patients showed absolutely no response to Solid's therapeutic, whilst one experienced minimal response.

Solid Reports "Not-So-Solid" DMD Data

Recently, Solid Biosciences (SLDB) announced updated DMD data in three patients.

Preliminary analyses are based on three-month biopsy data from the first three patients dosed with 5E13 vg/kg of SGT-001, the lowest dose outlined in the study protocol. In one patient, microdystrophin was detected via western blot below the five percent level of quantification of the assay and in approximately 10 percent of fibers via immunofluorescence. There were also signs of co-localization of neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS) and beta-sarcoglycan associated with microdystrophin expression. In the second and third patients, microdystrophin was detected via immunofluorescence at very low levels, but it was undetectable via adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector.

The disorder

Patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as a consequence of a genetic mutation, lack dystrophin protein leading to progressive muscle deterioration:

The candidate

Solid systematically delivers an adeno-associated viral vector with microdystrophin (SGT-001) in an attempt to restore the mutated gene so that the body may accumulate and utilize dystrophin.

SGT-001 is Solid's most advanced therapeutic candidate:

The data

The company was hoping for a 10% microdystrophin detection via western blot, as evidence of efficacy, but instead reported the following in three patients:

Patient 1: Microdystrophin detection, but < 5%

Patient 2: Zero microdystrophin detection

Patient 3: Zero microdystrophin detection

To contrast, Sarepta's (SRPT) FDA-approved (awaiting confirmatory data for full approval) DMD product procured detections exceeding 200%.

The initial market response

In response to the data, shares in SLDB dropped over 60%, but have since bounced back from oversold [RSI] conditions:

Shares of Sarepta initially responded well to the news, but ended the day slightly down.

Biotech isn't easy

Of note, well-respected institutions I follow within The Formula, Ra Capital and Perceptive Advisors, own large stakes in SLDB and are, undoubtedly, suffering from losses.

Looking forward

Despite the data, Solid remains steadfast in their DMD prospects, claiming that higher doses will yield better responses. Solid will continue to dose patients in the IGNITE DMD clinical trial:

Six patients have been enrolled in IGNITE DMD, three to the active treatment group and three to the delayed treatment control group. The safety profile of SGT-001 remains unchanged and all patients continue to be followed per the study protocol.

Researchers hope higher doses of SGT-001 will move the needle:

The patients who have received SGT-001 as part of the IGNITE DMD clinical trial are all doing well, and we are encouraged to explore higher doses moving forward.

My take: Some of Solid's rally post data can be attributed to Roche acquiring gene-therapy player Spark Therapeutics (ONCE). Did the market overreact to initial data? Probably. However, investors should be forewarned that a lack of apparent efficacy does not certainly bode well for future data (interim analysis is expected in the second half of this year). Sarepta remains a clear leader in DMD and Solid will have to cross a number of barriers to maintain such a valuation (currently > $400M).

Financials

Solid most recently reported cash & cash equivalents of $129M. Solid has no existing debt obligations. Solid burns between $15-$20M per quarter. This gives them cash runway into 2020.

Being able to finance operations at cost-advantageous prices is crucial for a developing biotechnology company. Solid will need to report stellar interim data in the 2H of 2019 to be able to secure funding at advantageous prices.

Summary

Solid posted poor initial data in DMD, but hopes that increasing the dosage will procure efficacy. Two of three patients showed absolutely no response to Solid's drug. One of them showed an extremely minute response. Investors would've preferred to see some response in the majority of patients even with low doses (hence the 60% drop). Because of Solid's need for dilutive financing upcoming within a year, it is crucial that they report stellar interim data in the 2H of 2019. If not, investors could be in for significant downside. At this time I feel there are better biotech opportunities out there.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospective investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

