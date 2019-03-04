Lyft Begins U.S. IPO Process

The firm is comparatively capital inefficient, leading me to wonder if it will need further capital infusions post-IPO, possibly diluting shareholders.

LYFT is growing topline revenue and gross profit quickly, but that growth rate is decelerating.

The company operates a ridesharing service in the U.S. and Canada.

Lyft has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final amount will likely be much higher.

Quick Take

Lyft (LYFT) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement, although the final amount may be as high as $3 billion.

The firm operates a ridesharing service in cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

LYFT is operating a capital intensive business that is showing strong but decelerating growth characteristics.

Company & Technology

San Francisco-based Lyft was founded in 2007 as Bounder to enable drivers to provide ridesharing services to consumers.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Logan Green, who previously created a car-sharing program at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The company has numerous partnerships with other transportation-related firms, metropolitan entities, and other entities.

Investors have invested over $5.1 billion in several financing rounds and include firms such as Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY), Alibaba (BABA), Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG (GOOG), Fidelity Management & Research Company, Floodgate Fund, Forerunner Ventures, Kingdom Holding, Mayfield Fund, KKR (KKR), and others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Lyft has created a transportation network enabled by its mobile application that connects private drivers to give rides to paying customers.

Customers can choose different types of ridesharing configurations and different car characteristics, including those for handicapped persons.

Below is a brief overview video of the founding story of Lyft:

Source: Lyft

Lyft also has several initiatives in the area of autonomous vehicles. Most notably, the firm has developed its Open Platform partnership with Aptiv for deployment of autonomous vehicles coupled with a safety driver in the city of Las Vegas.

Customer Acquisition

Lyft obtains new customers through online and offline marketing as well as word of mouth and marketing partnerships with other transportation companies such as airlines.

The company currently provides services in over 300 markets in the U.S. and Canada and as of the end of 2018 had 18.6 million active riders and 1.1 million drivers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been decreasing markedly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 37% 2017 53% 2016 127%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Customer/User has been increasing, although at a decelerating rate, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Active Rider Period ARPC/U Variance 2018 $115.95 37.8% 2017 $84.12 61.7% 2016 $52.01

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to BLS statistics, U.S. consumers spend over $1.2 trillion on transportation each year.

Key elements driving expected growth in ridesharing usage include increased user awareness of ridesharing options and continued buildout of ridesharing networks in lower-tier cities.

Major competitive vendors that provide ridesharing or ground transportation services include:

Uber (UBER)

Sidecar

DoorDash (DOORD)

Waymo (GOOG)

Light cargo delivery services

Existing taxi companies

A number of automobile manufacturers have announced plans to provide various types of ridesharing services or autonomous vehicle operations in the near future.

Additionally, scooter companies such as Lime and Bird compete for short trips in dense urban areas.

Financial Performance

Lyft’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp topline revenue growth, although at a decelerating rate of growth

Increased gross profit, also at a decelerating rate

Growing gross margin percentage

Increased negative EBITDA, although decreased negative EBITDA margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $2,156,616,000 103.5% 2017 $1,059,881,000 208.7% 2016 $343,298,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $913,216,000 128.1% 2017 $400,348,000 522.8% 2016 $64,287,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 42.34% 2017 37.77% 2016 18.73% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$977,711,000 -45.3% 2017 -$708,272,000 -66.8% 2016 -$692,603,000 -201.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$280,673,000 2017 -$393,526,000 2016 -$487,163,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $2.0 billion in cash & short-term investments and $1.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($349.3 million).

IPO Details

As of the initial S-1 filing, Lyft intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A shares, although some observers expect the IPO could be as large as $3 billion.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share vs. the founders who will hold Class B shares. They will be entitled to 20 votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for senior management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to satisfy our anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations … related to the RSU Settlement... We also intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Stifel, RBC Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cowen, Raymond James, Canaccord Genuity, Evercore ISI, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, KKR, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, Penserra, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co, and The Williams Capital Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.