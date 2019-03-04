Welltower Inc. (WELL) CEO Tom DeRosa Presents at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference Call (Transcript)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference Call March 4, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Tom DeRosa - Chief Executive Officer

Tim McHugh - Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

Shankh Mitra - Chief Investment Officer

Michael Bilerman - Citi

Nick Jones - Citi

Michael Bilerman

Welcome to the 9.30 AM session at Citi 2019 Global Properties CEO Conference. I'm Michael Bilerman, I'm here with Nick Jones from Citi. We are very pleased to have with us Tom DeRosa from Welltower.

Tom, I'm going to turn it over to you to introduce Welltower, provide the audience three reasons why they should be buying your stock today. And then we'll go with Q&A.

Tom, I'm going to turn it over to you to introduce Welltower, provide the audience three reasons why they should be buying your stock today. And then we'll go with Q&A.

Tom DeRosa

Great, thank you. As I Michael said, I'm Tom DeRosa, CEO of Welltower. Joining me today are, Tim McHugh, our Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Shankh Mitra, our Chief Investment Officer, who have just come into the room. Welltower is a $30-ish billion equity market cap publicly traded REIT that invest primarily in seniors housing, post acute care facilities and medical office buildings. We currently own 1,334 premier senior housing and long-term post acute assets across the U.S., UK and Canada, as well as 20 month 1 million square feet of self-managed medical office space in the U.S.

Before getting to the three reasons I just -- why investors should buy Welltower now. I wanted to highlight a few key things about our organization since we were last here in March of 2018; we delivered 15.3% total return to shareholders, outperforming all peers for the year; we completed over $4 billion of gross investment activity at a 7% yield, while selling nearly 2 billion of non-core assets, further improving the quality of our portfolio and cash flow; we leverage relationships with next-generation operators like Conseil to realign legacy relationships like Brookdale, enhancing the quality of our cash flow while positioning the Welltower platform for future growth; we experienced year-over-year occupancy gains during the fourth quarter for the first time since 2015, and we're encouraged by the general stabilization in seniors housing fundamentals seen during the second half of '18.

Turning to '19, the results at the end of '18 give us confidence and the continued positive momentum in the senior housing business, which gave us the confidence to announce a return to FFO growth in 2019 at our Investor Day in December. We've already identified over $2.5 billion of investments, which will close in the first half of 2019. We significantly equitized our balance sheet by last week converting the over 14 million shares of convertible preferred stock into common equity, reducing our leverage from 6.2 times debt plus preferred plus EBITDA to EBITDA to 5.8 times, and increasing the security of our dividend, providing us greater financial flexibility going forward.

Lastly, we remain committed to environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives that continue to enhance our workplace, but strengthen the quality of our platform. You may be aware that we were admitted to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2018, one of only two North American REITs included in the index. We are a champion of diversity and inclusion. We were named to the 2019, Bloomberg gender equality index, 50% of our executives at Welltower represented by minorities, women represents half of our employee base. And with the addition recently of Catherine Sullivan from United Health to our Board of Directors, 60% of our independent directors are now represented by women and minorities. At Welltower, we know firsthand that diversity leads to better culture, better investment decisions, better capital deployment and it's leading to better shareholder returns.

So, three reasons why you should buy Welltower now, number one reason, Tim is going to talk.

Tim McHugh

Thanks, Tom. Number one reason is the strength of the embedded growth in our portfolio. The main backdrop for our asset class never has been better, Bloomberg driven demographic ways, it's really just about to begin. And through over $10 billion of asset sales and restructuring of the past three years, Welltower has ensured that it's multi decades, demographic trends, will translate to significant earnings growth, not only in the future but this year as well.

Tom DeRosa

Thanks, Tim. Shankh?

Shankh Mitra

Number two, is the external growth opportunities that we have capitalized on last year that just Tom mentioned, is the only we're getting started. So you know that we have a relationship investing model in the senior housing space. We believe that we have been able to replicate that in the medical offices, and health system side. So you will see there is a $600 billion of assets that are trapped and that users, which are the health systems and you will see the monetization is starting in that business in that sector. We have positioned ourselves to take advantage of that. So we are super excited about not only the internal growth aspect that Tim just mentioned but also external growth.

Tom DeRosa

And number three would be the sustainability of our competitive edge. I talked at our Investor Day on December 4th about building a mode around our business platform. This mode it becomes quite formidable based on the fact that we are demonstrating that we can connect over 300,000 residents of our senior housing post acute care assets at a larger healthcare deliveries landscape. It's about our unique and diverse operator platform and finally, it's about our world class data and analytical capabilities.

Michael Bilerman

I want to congratulate you, because I think out of the three years we've been doing that question, not one CEO ever had his other management members provide the other answers. So that's nice, very inclusive culture, Tom, part of the ESG score that's going to go up now.

Tom DeRosa

Thank you.

Michael Bilerman

I'll let Vanguard know that later at the lunch. So we've been starting each one of these sessions asking about disruption. And I'm curious what you believe is the biggest potential disruption to your business and what are you doing to either take advantage of it or mitigate the risk of it?

Tom DeRosa

Michael, I've continued to think the biggest disruption in our business is what is happening at the large non-profit health systems in the U.S. They currently own about $600 billion of real estate on their balance sheet. And in our estimation this is the largest pool of real-estate that's still owned by its users. So you can see there's very little institutional ownership of the real-estate that is sitting on the balance sheet of the large non-profit health system.

Given the challenge in that business and the intense pressure for them to move their services out of acute care hospital beds into lower-cost settings, including ambulatory settings, including home, including seniors housing and skilled nursing, it will be very difficult for them, we believe, to continue to control and own all that real estate on their own balance sheet. So we think this is going to be -- this is a massive disruptive event. We're starting to see many health systems based on, particularly which was highlighted by the joint venture we announced earlier this year with ProMedica, many health systems are starting to think differently about where they provide services. And so we think this will lead to opportunities to acquire good quality commercial grade real-estate on an accretive basis.

Nick Jones

Maybe on that, what are the main obstacles you face when you're talking to health systems about potentially partnering with Welltower?

Tom DeRosa

Nick, I would say the main obstacles are the fact that there's a level of inertia that comes with being a legacy non-profit institution and that has always owned all of its real estate. But the fact is their businesses were double-digit margin businesses 20 years-ago, 15 years-ago and today, they're not. Today's they're low single-digit businesses. And I think many of them are realizing where they need to invest capital today, it's going to be increasingly difficult to have all this capital tied-up in real estate with the same decision that a lot of other industries went through 30, 40 years-ago, the days when every corporation owned its own corporate headquarters. I think that transition is just starting.

Nick Jones

And of that 600 billion of potential opportunity, how much is of interest to you?

Tim McHugh

It's about half of that. So about 300 billion of that is acute care hospitals in markets or in contracts that will have no interest. But if you look at where the services are going 20 years-ago, 15% to 20% of all the services took place in outpatient settings, today that's 50% and that trend is continuing. So obviously, we have interest in those assets as a whole ambulatory network, but also growing the ambulatory network with the health systems where the services are going. And there will be a new -- we believe a asset class that will emerge as that $300 billion that we're not interested in, much of that will come out of service because you can't economically invest in a lot of this acute care real-estate anymore. And we think it will be replaced by next generation of real-estate assets like what we announced with the Atrium health system in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael Bilerman

Tom, how do you think about the business globally? Welltower has been very successful in the UK, up in Canada. How do you think about the trends that are happening and how much time you're spending acquisitions and external growth here in the U.S. versus I think outside of the U.S.?

Tom DeRosa

Michael, I would say that there we see such rich opportunities here in the U.S. at returns that are compelling that that's where most of our attention is focused. As you know, we have teams in Canada and the UK that are continuing to look for interesting opportunities and we are continuing to grow in those markets. We haven’t yet really seen the right return scenario to merit investment outside of the UK and Canada for us. We just don’t think the returns are there for the added risk. That may change in the future. We always look, but we haven't seen anything to-date.

Nick Jones

From the property type perspective, where are you seeing the best risk-adjusted returns today?

Tim McHugh

Today, pricing is changing dramatically. 12 months ago skilled nursing was where most opportunity was. You saw that today we went from a buyer to a seller. We sold just close $150 million of Genesis assets that we announced with our fourth quarter results. What's changed is changing our pricing in the private side, skilled nursing assets the values went up 40%, 50%. Our appetite went from a buyer to a seller. You can see the same thing in medical office. 18 months ago two years ago there was a frenzy of buying these assets. We didn’t participate in this frenzy. We outbid in a very significant way. Last six, nine months there was a loss, there was an air-pocket in that particular market. And so far we have announced $2 billion plus of medical office acquisition. If that changes tomorrow, we will be out of that market too.

So it is hard purely from a market basis, it is hard to buy senior housing assets today with a good operator, but our business model, because the pricing again does not make sense to us. However, our business model is not buying assets in the senior housing space from brokers and in auction. It is that we have a relationship model. We have 18 plus operators that we are constantly growing one, two assets at a time and we have structural rights on what price we pay when we buy those assets. So you saw we have announced $750 million of senior housing acquisition during our December Investor Day at 6% plus cap rate, if I remember correctly. That's not the market but that's where our rights are with those operators that were set long time ago. So we are going to continue to grow that. But today, seniors housing with a good operator is at our cost of capital is almost impossible to buy, that’s the most expensive asset class in the private market.

Nick Jones

You mentioned been active in terms of asset management and I think you talked about being a seller of any property at a price. But what percentage of the portfolio would you actively like to exit based off of your data analytics that you talked about?

Shankh Mitra

I think we think that we have the portfolio that we want today. So the asset base that we wanted to change, you have seen us restructure ourselves $10 billion to $15 billion of assets in last three years, we bought another $10 billion plus assets. So we like where the portfolio is today, having said that, at a price. So if we get unsolicited offer for our portfolio our buildings all the time, we have forward IRR on every one of our assets. So if someone is willing to pay more than what we are willing to hold this asset for, we re-underwrite our assets. So we are happy to sell. So we think about everything as an opportunity cost of capital. We are happy to take if the market has a better view and I'm not suggesting the market's view is wrong. It's just that if they have a better view than we do, we will be happy to sell.

Michael Bilerman

From a capital markets perspective, how do you see about issuing your stock? Now that it trades at a premium to underlying value and how aggressive would you be in enlarging the equity base for opportunities?

Shankh Mitra

We don’t think that our stock trades at a premium to our underlying value. It trades at a premium to the street NAV. Those may not be the same things.

Michael Bilerman

So street NAV is $59, you traded $74.

Shankh Mitra

Yes, that's why I said that it trades at a premium to street NAV, not underlying value.

Michael Bilerman

And so where do you think underlying value, do you trade at discounts?

Shankh Mitra

I'm not going to answer that question, Michael.

Nick Jones

Tim, why don’t you talk about how we have issued equity?

Tim McHugh

On the equity side, we've been active for the better part of last three years when we've had opportunities to invest and we've used our equity to fund it in lockstep. So it's more have been driven by the opportunities we are seeing in the investment side, less so by our cost of capital that we think we need to take advantage of and we would issue equity at. And so our cost of capital when we talk about where it sits on the equity side is really in relation to what we're investing in.

Michael Bilerman

So you don’t view it more as a relation to the underlying value of the assets, you view it more of the implicit cost rather than anything else. And last year you were comfortable issuing it at lower prices, some in direct deals and some through ATM. So we should expect that the current price…

Tim McHugh

And I think what we want for you to take away is that last year we saw a lot of very accretive high quality investment opportunities. So for us to take advantage of those and not use equity would put our balance sheet at risk. So we use equity and we have continued to use equity as a way to stay very disciplined on the investment side.

Tom DeRosa

So I think that’s an important point. I mean, we're never going to put our balance sheet at risk. And we think we have created multiple avenues to capitalize the business, including asset sales. And in environment like this we look very closely at opportunities to sell assets that are non-core to us that may be core to another buyer and they are willing to purchase those assets at very attractive prices. And that's another, I think we've demonstrate that's another avenue for us to capitalize our business going forward, and were very focused on how do we have the optimal real-estate platform for the future of where the industry is going, that's what we sit around the table and talk about.

Shankh Mitra

So Michael, I would just add one thing to think about when we buy an asset, there is an implied unlevered IRR. There is an implied high lever IRR from our stock. We are constantly thinking what we are buying versus selling, whether that’s stock or from other assets.

Nick Jones

I want Shankh to go and dance, clearly…

Michael Bilerman

Everybody, get up and dance. As we think about, you issued the equity to QIA last year. Has that evolved at all into opportunities on the direct side with them?

Tom DeRosa

One of the reasons they made the invest in the company was to have the opportunity to investment with us directly as a joint venture partner in new assets that we may acquire or develop. And so those discussions are ongoing. We've been attracted by a number of -- have been approached by a number of similar type investment platforms that are have identified healthcare, as an healthcare real-estate as an asset class that they would like to build a platform in and want to work with us. And so obviously, we believe we build a lot of intellectual property at the Welltower level that our potential joint venture partners will benefit from. And when they make an investment in the company, certainly, that’s a benefit to everyone in this room and on the phone. So I would expect you might see more of these large direct investors looking to own our shares as well.

Michael Bilerman

There is a question that came through live QA, talking about the relationship with the operators, because a lot of your business is managing the manager and that is important. Does that create any potential issues when Welltower is continually buying and selling assets?

Shankh Mitra

So that is why you see more of when we sell assets. We sell the whole relationship than one of assets, and not just as a rule but generally you have seen us doing that. So when we are selling assets, we have been very clear that the industry, the legacy industry model 5% of the top, which is how senior housing operators always got paid, doesn’t work for us, because we and our shareholders get paid on bottom line not on top line. So we have been trying to align that for a long time, which we call idea 30. On our Investor Day, we had our discussion on this topic. And I mean not every capital partner is right for every operator. So we have a very -- we have a view that there needs to be alignment, there needs to be alignment of interest, both on upside and downside. And some operators would think that is the right thing to do and some wouldn’t, and that's okay. So we are here, we're a shareholder owned company, we are here to make money, that means that we are not always the most popular person in the room, that’s okay too.

Tom DeRosa

But I think the new structures that I very much give credit to the gentleman on my right ,Mr. Mitra, for coming up with this idea 3.0 structure really puts us very much in line with the operator and vice versa. And at the end of the day, we want to both be successful because that's how we drive shareholder value. And I think that going forward these restructured operating arrangements will definitely enhance our ability to drive sustainable cash flow growth.

Michael Bilerman

There is another question that came through about how Welltower would think about a fund to management model or business similar to what Prologis has?

Shankh Mitra

We are not smart enough to balance…

Michael Bilerman

Shank, I know you are smart, come on…

Shankh Mitra

We are not smart enough to balance your fiduciary to your shareholders versus JV partners. That is why you saw what happened in the QIA model. We work for our shareholders, we are owned by our shareholders and our shareholders pay for the G&A that we all of us here as well as -- we have data analytics platform that cost millions of dollars on an annual basis. Who is paying for that, our shareholders. So, we don’t want that IP to be shared. If the market access went away and we have to do for capital access, that’s a different conversation. So we are trying avoid that, which is why you are seeing as well as we could that's why you are seeing that more of our model is evolving in the QIA model, which is if you invest in our company and the common and the topco then you are owned by you, if you want the shares and that’s make it easier for us to do joint ventures. So we are more leaning towards that model that takes away that conflict of interest, if you will.

Nick Jones

Maybe turning to senior housing fundamentals overall, you were talking on the last call about being cautiously optimistic as occupancy seems to have reached inflection point. How do you see the recovery from here? Do you think we'll still be around the high 80s in occupancy, do you think we'll have a more B-shaped recovery?

Shankh Mitra

There is no upside to answering that question, as you know. What I can only you tell you that if you look at our Investor Day deck that we talked about $400 plus million EBITDA that's embedded in our portfolio where we have already spent the capital, it's been leased-up or a CIP that was spent money on. On $2.2 of base EBITDA that's a massive growth we think we will get that in next four or five years. I'm not going to comment what the recovery will look like in next 12 months. But we can tell you that when we have the call, we talked about that we are optimistic about senior housing business. And today we are as optimistic when we made that call on February 12th as we have that if not better. That's all we can say.

Nick Jones

How do you think about the ability to drive a higher penetration ratio and get demand from that side?

Shankh Mitra

So if you look at the demand growth of this business and Nick actually has very good data on it. If you look at the demand growth for last really since 2015, you'll see that has been running about 3 times than the population growth we have been in a population law. And that’s starting, really starting end of this year. And so if you look at that penetration growth has been going. And so the product is getting more accepted, the conversations that we are having with health systems and other parts of the healthcare continuum to increase that penetration rate. So we can think of and it's happening, but we have a long way to go. The penetration rate for this business is less than 10%, so we have a long way to go.

Tom DeRosa

But the data analytics platform that we've built can really help guide us and our operators who take direct advantage of that. How do we attract different pools of demand, how do we better understand where the demand is in the markets in which we operate? And I think that because we've really concentrated our real estate holdings in the senior housing space in the major metro market, it's starting to really benefit the bottom line. We're starting to see some -- again, you've heard us talk about green shoots that Shankh just referred to in our senior housing portfolio.

Nick Jones

How do you think about deploying consumer facing technology in the property, certainly on the new builds? And is there a balance between being a first mover there and sustainability of the benefit?

Tom DeRosa

We're looking at most closely at how new technology can reduce what is the biggest issue in senior housing, which is the cost of labor. So that's something that we're very focused on with our senior housing operators becoming, because of our scale we come in contact with lots of interesting technological initiatives, and I would expect you will start to see more at least from a consumer facing standpoint, technology that can potentially help us better manage the population that reside in these buildings at a lower cost.

Shankh Mitra

So in the fourth quarter, I've talked about how arena -- implementation of arena has tremendously helped Sunrise. If you look at what the biggest issue is turnover in this business. The frontline staff times over 50% to 60%, and they have been able to reduce, Sunrise has been able to reduce using arena a 30-day turnover, really first 30 to 90 days is where you see the most of the turnover, high 20% and 12 months turnover in 50% to 60% that’s significant for the business. So you will see what we do is we test out these different types of technology in one operator then roll it out. Last year, I talked OnShift. We started OnShift for Delmont and now we are rolling out OnShift across the board. So that’s the benefit of having a diversified operator pool. So if it works, you can really, really tell. If it doesn’t, you fell quickly and move on the next one.

Nick Jones

How do the operators feel when you rollout best practices as part of it is their competitors themselves?

Shankh Mitra

So if you look at how our senior housing business is structured, majority of that real estate is structured as a joint venture with operators. So it can by 5%, 10%. You will think that’s a small dollar for us, it is not the small dollars for the operator. It is likely, almost in all cases, the biggest source of wealth they have. They do care about bottom line. So when you think about everybody is trying to maximize the cash flow, because they own a part of obviously the real estate and with increasingly this right at through your construct that we are talking about, they are going to share more of that cash flow. So the majority of the operators will welcome that. They bring us technology. We bring them technology. It's really -- the relationship goes well beyond, we are just like each other, let's grab a beer together. It's really trying to improve business on both sides their business and our business. So majority of them really welcome it.

Tom DeRosa

But what's interesting this is an industry sector where the leadership gathers together constantly throughout the year. The real estate industry has NAREIT and the senior housing industry has ASHA, Argentum and NIC that brings them together through three annual events and a lot of regional events and specialty events. So this is an industry sector where the companies are used to collaborating and still an emerging industry. So generally, we don’t find them extremely competitive with each other, particularly when we have a number of operators in the same markets. They are used to working together. They all a little bit different from each other. They have different -- it's rare that they are offering exactly the same experience. We try to make sure when we have multiple operators in a market, there is a level of differentiation so they don’t feel that they are cannibalized to each other. And we have managed that pretty well over many years.

Q - Nick Jones

Is there questions from the audience at all? Go ahead. You can just press the button.

Unidentified Analyst

Tom, just to return to FFO growth. Is now start of a sustainable period of FFO growth and what are the factors that could resulting that’s materializing or not?

Tom DeRosa

So this is something that we spent a lot of time talking about at our Investor Day is why we believe we are on a path to sustainable FFO growth. A lot of it has to do with having taken care of the -- for lack of the better word, the land mines that were in the portfolio that would have inhibited a return to cash flow and FFO growth.

Shankh Mitra

And I will just add to that that we think that our Reindeer business in turning, that’s a big source of FFO growth. And we continue to see -- we are more excited about external growth opportunities today than we were last time when we were here. So also those two contribute, both internal and external growth contributed the bottom line cash flow growth…

Tom DeRosa

Yes. And that was the main point of the way that we laid it out at the Investor Day was the internal growth being first and foremost and talking about that. Because on the external side, as we were talking about cost of capital earlier that can be out of our control and our ability to finance that and continue to grow the opportunities we see externally, that's not something this management team necessarily gets to dictate. So to the internal side we feel more and more optimistic about and the external side, we just going to drive that further.

Michael Bilerman

You talked a little bit about Sunrise before. Maybe you can talk about ProMedica, your second largest tenant and where that integration is and the opportunities.

Shankh Mitra

So again we have the CEO of ProMedica and the CEO of ManorCare panel on Investor Day, I'll repeat what both of those two gentlemen said. The integration seems to be on track, but they see more opportunities for synergies. So we feel better about our ultimate cash flow than we did when we did the deal.

Michael Bilerman



Tom, maybe a question on corporate governance. You've added a lot of people to your board. You talked about the 60% diversity between minorities as well as women. So congratulations on that. How did you -- what relationships did you have with these board members before they came on your board and how did that nomination process go?

Tom DeRosa

That's a good question, Michael. One of them, Johnese Spisso, who is Head of the UCLA Health Systems, I had met in the course of developing relationships with the leadership of the U.S. Health Systems over the last five years. Karen DeSalvo and Catherine Sullivan, both came from a search process. And I spent a lot of time with the three of them over a period of many months. And I think if you ask them why they chose to come on the board of Welltower is that they believe in the vision of the company. They believe in that of their needs to be a transition in the settings by which healthcare is delivered in order to truly meet the demands and the opportunities of the value-based healthcare model, and all of this in the facing of the aging population.

So I think that I personally feel gratified and excited that people of their esteem would be attracted to coming on the Board of Welltower, because it's not always the real estate investment trust factor for people outside of the REIT world is a bit of a mystery to many. And so I think they just see a big opportunity for the company, and believe that they bring a voice to the governance of the company that will enhance our ability to take advantage of those opportunities, all with an eye towards what's in the best interest of the shareholders.

Michael Bilerman

And how do you balance that personal relationship and I think about you being on the Empire Board and being close with the [Mawkins], you were previously on the CBL Board, which you said publicly in here at Deutsche. How do you see that interaction, both you as a board member on boards where you have that relationship with the CEO and also now as Chairman of your Board and CEO of the company with the Board members you're bringing on?

Tom DeRosa

Well, I'm not sharing that. I work for the board. I would say that that's always a balancing act for every CEO. I mean, at the end of the day, there is a conflict between the management team and the Board of the company. And hopefully, that's a positive conflict. If it's a negative conflict and that negativity goes on for too long, the Board has an ability to make changes. I think you want a very healthy level of this course in the board room. You see we have a very diverse board. We have a lot of people who come from the top end of the real estate industry and we have people now who represent some very interesting sectors of healthcare. And I think at the end of the day, it creates a dynamic where better decision-making can be made.

Michael Bilerman

All right. Rapid fire, very rapid. More or less public companies in healthcare sector a year from now?

Tom DeRosa

Same.

Michael Bilerman

Same store NOI growth for the healthcare sector overall in 2020 and this year its 1.4%?

Shankh Mitra

Better.

Michael Bilerman

How much better?

Shankh Mitra

I'm not going to say it.

Michael Bilerman

What will the tenure treasury be a year from now, its 275?

Shankh Mitra

Same.

Michael Bilerman

What year will the U.S. enter a recession?

Shankh Mitra

I'm not going to comment on it.

Michael Bilerman

2021, '22?

Shankh Mitra

I'm not commenting.

Michael Bilerman

And on the better own same store, if we have to put a number into a file. What number should we put in?

Shankh Mitra

Don’t know.

Tom DeRosa

You are not going to get it from this guy.

Michael Bilerman

