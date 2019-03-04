Business Performance And Dividend Growth Make TJX Companies A Stock To Own

TJX Companies (TJX) is the largest off-price and home fashion retailer in the world. The company operates more 4,300 stores in nine countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. TJX Companies is composed of four main divisions: Marmaxx, which operates T.J. Maxx and Marshall stores, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. The company generates $39 billion in annual sales and has a current market cap of $64 billion.

The company has partnerships with more than 20,000 different vendors worldwide. These vendors often have additional inventory that they would like to clear to make way for new merchandise. TJX Companies purchases this inventory, often at a discount of 20% to 60% to regular prices, and sells these name brands at much lower prices. The company has a global network of stores, which allows it to identify appealing brands in local communities. These brands can then be shipped to these locations.

Let’s look at the company’s recent financial release, dividend history and valuation to determine if now is the right time to add TJX Companies.

Recent Financial Release

TJX Companies reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 on February 27th. The company earned $0.68 per share during the quarter, which was in-line with consensus estimates. This was a 15.3% increase from last year’s split adjusted totaled (the company’s board of directors approved a 2-for-1 stock split effective November 6th of last year). Revenue grew 1.6% to $11.1 billion during the quarter, which was $110 million above estimates. This was also a quarterly record for sales.

For the full year, earnings-per-share totaled $2.43. This figure was at the top end of the company’s guidance range and a 20% improvement from fiscal year 2018. Included in results was a $0.34 benefit due to tax reform passed at the end of 2017. Excluding this benefit, earnings-per-share still grew 9.3% year-over-year. Revenue grew 9% to $39 billion. Annual sales have now more than doubled over the last decade.

Each division of TJX Companies saw higher same-store-sales in both the quarter and fiscal year.

Source: TJX Companies’ Fourth Quarter Financial Release

Comparable same-store-sales were higher by 6% during the quarter, topping last year’s 4% increase. Higher customer traffic in the all-important holiday season across all divisions was the primary cause of this growth. For the fiscal year, same-store-sales improved 6% compared to the previous year’s 2% increase. This marked the 23rd year in a row that TJX Companies produced comparable sales growth.

Marmaxx, which contributes more than 60% of annual revenues, led the way with 7% sales growth for both the quarter and the year. Higher wages and supply chain expenses caused segment profit margins to decline 50 basis points to 13.8%. Margins were impacted by higher costs throughout the other divisions as well. Nevertheless, Marmaxx had growth among all geographies that it operates. Apparel and home businesses were the standouts.

HomeGoods comps were up 5% for the quarter and 4% for the year. Higher merchandise margins were more than offset by freight costs and expenses related to distribution centers. Segment margins declined 50 basis points, but below what management had expected.

TJX Canada had same-store-sales growth of 4% for the quarter. This increase is especially impressive when you factor in that this division grew 7% during the fourth quarter of the previous year. For the year, this division had same-store-sales growth of 4% compared to 5% in the prior year. This was the one division of TJX Company that saw a lower same-store-sales growth rate than it did in fiscal 2018. Segment margins declined 200 basis points to 12.7% due to higher wages and lower merchandise margins.

Same-store-sales for TJX International for the quarter and year grew 5% and 3%, respectively. Margins declined 50 basis points for 7.3%. Higher compensation and negative currency translation more than offset higher margins for merchandise.

Overall, foreign exchange was a 2% headwind to earnings-per-share for the company. A bright spot for the company was that almost every division saw higher merchandise margins. Despite the headwinds of currency exchange, wage increases and higher freight cost, TJX Companies showed solid top and bottom line growth in both the quarter and year.

TJX Companies produced $3 billion in free cash flow during fiscal 2019. Between share repurchases and dividends (more on that below), the company returned $3.4 billion of capital to shareholders during the year.

While retailers like L Brands (LB), JCPenny (JCP), Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and Kohl’s (KSS) are closing stores in order to grow sales, TJX companies is expanding aggressively. The company opened a net 236 stores around the globe in fiscal 2019 and now has 4,306 stores worldwide. Total square footage grew 4% to 116.2 million square feet during the year. In the U.S., the company added a net 29 T.J. Maxx stores while opening 82 new HomeGoods stores. International expansion took place primary in the T.J. Maxx division, with a net 27 new stores in Europe and 6 new stores in Australia.

TJX Companies expects earnings-per-share in the range of $2.55 to $2.60 for fiscal year 2020. At the midpoint, this would represent 6.6% growth from the previous year. This is solid growth even with higher freight costs and store wages negatively impacting earnings by an expected 4% during the fiscal year. The company expect comparable store sales growth of 2% to 3% in fiscal 2020.

Dividend History

TJX Companies is one retailer that is performing quite well. TJX Companies’ business model, ability to grow same-store-sales for more than two decades and increase its store count are just a few of the reasons I like the stock. TJX Companies dividend growth history is exactly the kind of track record I am looking for when choosing to invest in a company.

According to the U.S. Dividend Champions dataset, the company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 22.6% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 21.9% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 21.6% per year over the past 10 years.

Dividend growth has been very consistent over the past decade. Usually companies that start off showing high rates of dividend growth are able to do so because their dividends are starting at a low figure. Eventually, this growth subsides and the increases becomes lower. This hasn’t been the case with TJX Companies.

The company announced plans to increase its dividend 18% for the June payment. This would give TJX Companies 23 years of dividend growth, meaning that the company is just two years away from becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. Over this period of time, the dividend has grown by an average rate of 22% per year. TJX Companies is easily one of the most consistent dividend growers that I follow.

Based off of the company’s expected dividend increase, TJX Companies offers an annualized dividend of $0.92 per share. Using the company’s forecast for earnings-per-share for the current fiscal year, the dividend payout ratio is 35.7%. According to Value Line, the company’s average dividend payout ratio over the past five and 10 year periods is 27.8% and 23.2%, respectively. While the dividend payout ratio is slightly above the company’s historical figures, it is still relatively low. This leaves the company plenty of room to offer dividend increases in the future.

Shares of TJX Companies offers a dividend yield of 1.8% when at the comment. For context, the stock’s 10-year average dividend yield is 1.4%. The average yield of the S&P 500 is 1.9%.

While investors in search of income may pass on TJX Companies, I like that the company has increased its dividend at a very high rate for a very long time. Though the next increase will be slightly below its long term average, the raise is still in the high double-digits. I would be happy to add such a stock to our portfolio, provided the price was right.

My Valuation for TJX Companies.

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I also use the stock’s expected earnings-per-share for the current year to determine a current price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio. I then compare this to the stock’s five-year average P/E from F.A.S.T. Graphs. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target.

For a company with more than 10 years of dividend growth, like TJX Companies, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value. I am willing to do this because these types of companies have managed to raise their dividends through a variety of different economic conditions. This type of strength is what I want in our portfolio in the event of a recession.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.77% 22 21.90% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 1 / A++ 20.2 20.6 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $60 $55.80 $45 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $51.20 $48.24 Under $55

Before making an investment decision, I consult Value Line for their safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for strength for reassurance that the company is on fairly sound financial footing. Value Line gives TJX Companies a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the highest ratings a company can receive in either category.

Using the Friday’s closing price of $52.02 and EPS guidance for fiscal 2020 of $2.58, shares of TJX Companies trade with a P/E ratio of 20.2. The stock’s five-year average P/E ratio according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 20.6. Shares are currently 2.2% undervalued compared to their five-year average valuation.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $60, which would offer investors a 15.3% return from the current share price. CFRA’s fair value estimate is $55.80, which means shares are trading at a 7.3% discount to this fair value estimate.

Morningstar is the least bullish of the sources that I use, with a fair value estimate of $45. This means that shares of TJX Companies are 13.5% overvalued as of the most recent close.

Value Engine has a one-year price target for shares of $51.20. The stock is currently trading at a 1.6% premium to this price target. Value Engine’s fair value estimate is $48.24, meaning shares are 7.3% overvalued to this estimate.

Average these figures out and I find fair value to be $52. The stock has gained 17.6% year-to-date, but I find that it is fairly valued at the moment. I would pay up to $55 a share to acquire what I feel is a business that is performing very well in a tough retail landscape.

Conclusion

TJX Companies produced a very solid quarter and full year. Revenue, earnings-per-share and same-store-sales all demonstrated strength within the quarter and full year. Though the company does have some headwinds, I am impressed with TJX Companies’ ability to thrive at a time that many other retailers are struggling and closing stores. Fiscal 2020 should see further gains for the company.

As a dividend growth investor, I am equally impressed with the company’s long track record of dividend growth. TJX Companies has compounded its dividend growth at a rate of more than 20% for the last 23 years. Even at this rate, the dividend payout ratio is under 36%. While some might scoff at the low yield, it’s the dividend growth that has me wanting to purchase TJX Companies.

While we don’t yet own shares of the company, TJX Companies is very high on my watch list and is a stock I would like to purchase this year.

What are your thoughts on TJX Companies? Is there a retailer you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.