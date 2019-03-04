Alteryx: A Little SaaS Accounting Lesson

With the new ASC 606 accounting standard and the conservative 2019 revenue guidance from management, the forward EV/S is 13.5. I think shares are a buy.

This article tries to dig deeper into the accounting change and will show some of the hidden value in the SaaS business model.

Alteryx (AYX), the company revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, just reported another great earnings report in Q4 2018.

Since the company no longer qualified as an emerging growth company as of December 31, 2018, it had to adopt the accounting standard ASC 606 instead of ASC 605.

Since this accounting change will skew the comparables, and staying on top of growth trends is paramount for growth investors, it is important to take note of these changes to be able to make apple to apple comparisons in the future.

I will, therefore, try to dig deeper into the accounting change, first representing the ASC 605 numbers for the last quarter of 2018 for the sake of direct yoy comparison, and then will discuss the new ASC 606 standard to give investors a base to make future comparisons. While doing that we will also discover some of the virtues of the SaaS business model and look into next year's guidance.

Q4 Numbers According to ASC 605 (old standard)

As most Alteryx investors probably know, we already had a peek into headline numbers from Q4 preliminary results in January because of a change in Alteryx' accounting firm, with Deloitte replacing PwC. Looking at the just-released quarterly report with the seemingly complicated change from the accounting standard ASC 605 to ASC 606, I cannot blame PWC for leaving the ship. Obviously, I'm kidding. PWC left because they use Alteryx' products so much that they saw a conflict of interest if they continued auditing them. Basically, PWC chose to continue using their software rather than collect their fees, a very bullish sign in my view.

Alteryx exceeded its preliminary results by achieving revenue of $60.5 million in Q4, an increase of 56.7% yoy, beating their guidance by $3 million or 5.2%. Their international business was again very strong, growing 92% in Q4 and 96% on a full-year basis, and now accounts for 29% of total revenue.

The company ended 2018 with 4,696 customers, a 38% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017, adding 381 net new customers in Q4 2018, compared to 338 net new customers in Q4 2017. They now count 534 of the Global 2000 as their customers. In the conference call, Alteryx' management shared that customers with more than $1 million ARR (annual recurring revenue) more than doubled and transactions with greater than $500,000 in annual contract value tripled in 2018. Their dollar-based net revenue retention rate came in at 129%, which was down a bit both yoy and sequentially but still a very healthy number.

Non-GAAP gross profits came in at $54.5 million which means the company again achieved a top-in-class 90% non-GAAP gross margin, up almost 5 percentage points from the prior year quarter and basically flat from the previous two quarters.

The company slipped back into loss territory, with a non-GAAP operating loss of $1 million (in-line with guidance) and a non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million. With around break-even margins in Q4, they have considerably decreased their margins sequentially from the 9%-10% level, respectively. But taking full-year comparisons, the company is seeing operating leverage and a clear trend towards profitability: For example, their Non-GAAP operating margin has improved from -23% in 2016 to -5.5% in 2017 and -1% in 2018.

Alteryx managed to be cash flow positive with operating cash flow reaching $14.4 million in a typically strong seasonal Q4, yielding an operating cash flow margin of 23.8%. That's slightly down from the year-ago 32.4% operating cash flow margin in Q4 2017, and also the full-year operating cash flow margin has decreased slightly to 12.8% in 2018 from 14.4% in 2017. Still, the company ended 2018 with a much larger cash position of $426 million, compared to $194 million in 2017. Even though the company is clearly putting most of their resources into growth, they are already printing a healthy amount of cash.

Summing it up, I think investors can put a big fat green check under Alteryx' ASC 605 numbers and turn the page to a new chapter.

What ASC 606 (new standard) Is All About

First of all, it is important to note that Alteryx did not and will not change the way they do business or the way they structure deals. The change from ASC 605 to ASC 606 is purely an accounting change. Alteryx has published a presentation about the change to ASC 606 on their Investor Relations homepage. Here is a key slide from the presentation:

Source: Alteryx Investor Relations.

To understand these changes you have to dig a little deeper into Alteryx' typical subscription deal structure and the general relationship between revenue, deferred revenue, billings, and bookings:

Alteryx' subscription contract duration varies between one and three years with an average contract duration of two years. They typically bill their customers annually in advance which means that, for example, a customer signing a three-year contract worth $300k pays one year worth of subscription fees in advance at the beginning of every year. Billings are what your customers already paid you even if you haven’t provided your services yet ($100k), while bookings are basically the total contract value (TCV) for the subscription contract ($300k). Accounting rules state that billings can only be recognized as revenue when the service is actually provided, until then they are accounted as deferred revenue. That also means that the difference between bookings and billings ($200k in this example) shows up neither in the profit and loss statement nor in the balance sheet.

ASC 605 (old standard):

Now, as we see in the slide above, the question when the service is actually provided is a matter of interpretation which can vary according to the used accounting standard. Under ASC 605 (old standard) Alteryx was accounting their revenues "ratably over the life of the contract". So, when they got their $100k upfront payment for one year at the beginning of a quarter, they were only allowed to account three months worth of that payment as revenue ($25k), the other nine months ($75k) went to deferred revenue and were subsequently recognized as revenue in the following quarters.

Let's go back to my hypothetical example where Alteryx signed a three-year contract worth $300k at the beginning of the year. In this case they have:

$25k of revenue for the first quarter (shown in the profit and loss statement and on the passive side of the balance sheet),

$75k of deferred revenue (shown on the passive side of the balance sheet),

$100k billings which is the money they have in the bank (shown as cash on the active side of the balance sheet), and

$300k bookings which are the TCV (this metric does not show in the profit and loss statement nor in the balance sheet!).

This is my understanding of accounting under ASC 605 in a simplified manner:

Source: Author's table.

ASC 606 (new standard):

The big change coming with ASC 606 is that the company will recognize 35%-40% of the TCV upfront upon signing as revenue, plus the remaining 60%-65% of the TCV ratably over the lifetime of the contract. Thus, the revenue recognized at the signing of the contract will be much larger than under ASC 605.

Let's take the example from above and assume a revenue recognition of 35% of the TCV upfront and 65% recognized over the lifetime of the contract. The company will account:

$121.25k in revenue for the first quarter (which is calculated as 35% of TCV plus three months ratable revenue of the remaining 65% of TCV; see calculation below),

no deferred revenue since the amount of revenue recognized surpasses the amount of billings ($121.25k > $100k),

$100k billings which is the money they have in the bank (same as above),

$21.25k of "contract assets" (new metric) which represents the unbilled amounts for which revenue recognized exceeds billings,

$178.75k of "unrecognized remaining performance obligations" (new metric) which is the difference between TCV and recognized revenue (according to my understanding this metric is not shown on the balance sheet), and

$300k bookings which are the TCV (same as above).

This is my understanding of accounting under ASC 606 in a simplified manner:

Source: Author's table.

If we compare the two examples above over the duration of the contract lifetime we see the following revenue recognition:

Source: Author's table.

As you can see, the difference between the two accounting standards is that under the new ASC 606-standard revenue will be recognized more up-front and the subsequent recognition in the remaining quarters will be significantly lower (in this case 35% lower because, of course, 35% of the TCV was already accounted upfront). Also, deferred revenue will be much lower under the new accounting standard going forward.

In the following graph you can see the way revenue, billings (invoicing), and deferred revenues will develop over the contract lifetime under ASC 606 (although this example is a bit different than mine since Alteryx assumes the contract signing in the middle of the year which makes it a bit more complicated in my view):

Source: Alteryx Investor Relations.

Also worth mentioning is that under ASC 606 the company's expense model will closely track the new revenue recognition model, which should lead to no material changes in gross margins from my understanding. However, the company actually reported 92% non-GAAP gross margins under ASC 606 as opposed to 90% non-GAAP gross margins under ASC 605 for the full-year 2018. I won't complain about that.

Furthermore, Alteryx will report dollar-based net expansion rate (a metric based on annual contract value or ACV) instead of their previously reported dollar base net revenue retention rate (based on GAAP revenue) going forward. For Q4 2018 the dollar-based net expansion rate was 132%.

Accounting Change Takeaway

I know this last part was a bit long-winded and technical. I don't blame you if you switched off for a bit. But here comes a very important point that should make you rethink how you look at the valuation of SaaS businesses in general:

Alteryx 2018 revenue just went up to $254 million from $204 million and their GAAP EPS went from $-0.29 to $0.43 because of a mere accounting change. If you like to value them, like most investors do, according to an EV/S multiple, their TTM valuation just dropped from 22.9 to 18.4.

But the thing is, nothing changed from a business perspective. These numbers represent the same customers, the same contracts, the same cash flows. The takeaway here is that while accounting numbers are the basis for every investor decision they don't always accurately show the economic value created by a business. It pays off to look beyond the surface of accounting numbers.

I think the new accounting standard, ASC 606, is painting a more accurate picture of the revenues generated going forward but still, the example above shows that not all of the economic value created in a SaaS business is shown in the financial statements immediately because of prevailing accounting rules.

If you add to that fact that Alteryx' subscription software is extremely sticky, will very likely be continually renewed, and customers spend around 30% more with them every year on average while new customers continue flocking in at a fast pace, I hope you start to understand the underlying value of this business that is not entirely visible at first glance.

A Look At ASC 606 Numbers And Guidance

The company published their historic ASC 606 financials for Q1 to Q4 of 2018 which should be used going forward to have an apple to apple comparison with 2019 numbers:

Source: Alteryx Investor Relations.

More important, though, is a look into the future. Alteryx released the following guidance for Q1 2019 and the full-year 2019:

Q1 2019 revenue of $72 million (up 43%) and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $5 million, and

for the full-year 2019 revenue of $350 million (up 38%) and non-GAAP income from operations of $35 million.

Since the table above only includes GAAP numbers, investors will most likely have to wait for the actual 2019 quarterly reports to get a Non-GAAP comparison on expense and profit metrics. While profitability is obviously the most important aspect of an investment in the long-term, in Alteryx' case, it should not be the primary focus of investors (other than recognizing that their business model lends itself to great operating leverage in the future).

If you want to take a closer look at the profitability outlook, though, I would greatly recommend this excellent article from WCM Equity Research. Spoiler alert: Alteryx has great business economics with the value per customer surpassing the cost of the customer by a wide margin (and this margin will increase over time). Their high profitability outlook is currently still masked by high marketing spending which is necessary to increase the customer base as quickly as possible and maximize long-term absolute dollar profitability.

But back to revenue guidance: Alteryx, like so many of its high-growth SaaS-peers, has a track record of giving conservative guidance and consistently beating and raising their own estimations, both on a quarterly and a yearly basis:

Source: Author's tables. Data (based on ASC 605) from Alteryx' Earnings Press Releases.

Although past performance is never a guarantee of future results, I think shareholders can be reasonably confident that Alteryx will continue to play the beat and raise game going forward – until proven otherwise. I think it's possible that the company will beat their Q1 guidance by about 5% which should put them slightly above a 50% growth rate again. Using an average rate of full-year guidance raises of 2%, the company would get to $380 million revenue in 2019 for 49.6% yoy-growth.

Apart from their past beat & raise performance, the recent earnings conference call should also reassure investors that Alteryx is still early on in its journey and has many years of high growth in front of it. CEO Dean Stoecker maintained that the company is not seeing much direct competition to their end-to-end data analytics platform. The standard programme in use for citizen data scientists remains Microsoft Excel (MSFT) and the standard for trained statisticians remains SAS. While Alteryx does compete directly with Excel in some cases, they are mostly complementary to them. From my understanding, the company is really creating a market that hasn't been there before. Stoecker believes that although at the moment some sectors front-run on advanced data analytics in terms of adoption, at the end of the day, the whole world will have to adopt advanced data analytics. Alteryx, which is already a recognized brand in the field, is poised to take advantage of that.

Valuation And Closing Thoughts

As already mentioned, due to Alteryx' accounting change Alteryx' TTM EV/S ratio dropped a bit recently. Nevertheless, shares are still expensive on a trailing basis and on the upper part of their (short) historic valuation range:

Data by YCharts

However, there are two reasons this rather high valuation should not scare you away from buying their shares: Firstly, as I already tried to argue, the value created by a SaaS business is not shown entirely in its financial statements. Secondly, this is a 4.9 billion market cap company with $254 million TTM revenue that claims to have a TAM of more than $49 billion (and expanding).

Source: Alteryx Investor Presentation Q3 2018

In other words, there is still a ton of growth for this company ahead and by being the first-mover and industry leader in its niche, Alteryx is in pole-position to grow for a long time towards their TAM. At a 50% growth rate, it's not unreasonable to expect the company to grow into its valuation quickly. On a forward basis (using 67 million shares outstanding as of guidance and the current share price of $74) the EV/S ratio already drops to 13.5 using the company's conservative $350 million revenue guidance. If we use a more bullish estimation of $380 million in 2019 revenue, the forward EV/S is 12.5 which is not that much for a company with this growth profile in my opinion.

It's understandable to be uneasy about investing in a bearly profitable high valuation multiple company at what could be the end of the market cycle. But you have to look below the surface here. Alteryx' revenue comes almost entirely from subscriptions which are usually locked in for one to three years in advance. Even in a recession, their customers will have to continue using Alteryx because they solve their most complex and important data problems while bringing them tangible time and cost savings. Due to the new accounting standard ASC 606, which paints a more accurate picture of Alteryx' business, they are already profitable on a GAAP-basis in 2018, but much of their profitability potential is still camouflaged by very aggressive sales and marketing spending. At gross margins above 90% (!) and with customer lifetime values that greatly exceed the costs to acquire and maintain customers over time, this business has the potential to become a money printing machine. They have been cash flow positive since 2017, have $426 million in cash on their balance sheet, and their only debt is $200 million of convertible senior notes due in 2023. I feel confident that Alteryx' business will thrive in any economic environment.

At the same time, you have to be aware that this is not a buy-and-forget investment. This company is still very small and could become subject to competitive pressures at any time which could change the investment thesis. Also, the stock, while I argued that it is not too overvalued, is still valued on the expectation of exceptional business performance. It will be punished by the market for any small misstep. Lastly, as the saying goes "growth covers a lot of sins", so you can not ignore the possibility that there could be problems within the company that investors (and even management) are not aware of at the moment.

Having said that, from today's perspective Alteryx business is firing on all cylinders and has only surprised investors positively since their IPO. While you could argue that today is not the best opportunity – timing wise – to buy shares, with high-growth companies like Alteryx buying today is usually a better strategy than waiting on a price drop tomorrow. I rate them as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.