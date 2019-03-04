NetApp: Headed Toward Cloud Nine

Utilizing technology effectively is essential for corporations cutting costs, providing efficiencies via automation, improving interactions with the customer, and opening up new business opportunities. Corporations that provide products and services that help businesses meet one or more of these objectives are also often attractive investment opportunities. NetApp (NTAP) is one such company. NetApp operates in the ever-expanding area of cloud computing. Many businesses are still making the transition from on-premise solutions to cloud computing as the importance of data increases for corporations. Many companies are not yet fully harnessing the data they have collected in terms of identifying customer needs and business opportunities and automating processes.

The Datacenter Shift

IT departments around the world have made a dramatic shift over the last decade. Instead of building up company datacenters to be run by the IT department, businesses are increasingly moving to the cloud. One of the main drivers of this shift includes the desire to utilize the best technology run by specialists. Both the movement of corporations to the cloud and the growth of data are still in the early stages. International Data Corporation conducted a study in 2018 to determine how organizations use and manage data in the hybrid/multi-cloud setup. The study was based on a survey of 500 data executives who were either using or evaluating data services for hybrid cloud.

The organizations included in the study had about 19 petabytes (1015 bytes) of data stored and reported an approximate 37% annual rate of data growth. This size of data and growth thereof explains the need for corporations to look to the cloud. Not every company can or needs to have its own datacenter expertise thanks to cloud services. The corporations surveyed were running about half of their workloads in hybrid cloud and are planning for this number to increase to 62% within two years. Hybrid cloud, a specialty for NetApp, uses a combination of on-premises cloud and public cloud allowing data and applications to be shared between them. Transitioning to the cloud helps companies use the enormous amount of information in their organization providing new insights that were previously hidden.

Depth and Strength of NetApp’s Offerings

NetApp provides a full range of hybrid cloud data services to seamlessly manage applications and data across cloud and on-premises environments. NetApp’s broad array of product offerings are in the areas of Cloud Data Services, Data Storage Systems, Converged Systems, Data Infrastructure Management, Data Backup and Recovery, Data Security, Data Storage Systems, All-Flash Storage, Hybrid Flash Storage, and AI. The company also offers an equally long list of solutions such as solutions to integrate cloud data services and accelerate workloads and analytics. NetApp’s products and services are valued across a diverse list of industries including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, media, and energy.

The image below shows the key players in the worldwide data services for hybrid cloud market. Note that NetApp shows up in all four of the broad solution areas: Protection, Security and Compliance, Integration and Orchestration, and Data Location Optimization. The image also shows that the growth potential of the cloud computing industry has made it immensely competitive and rapidly evolving. We highlight a couple of NetApp’s key differentiators.

NetApp differentiates itself from competitors through a combination of technology, partnerships (Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS), and its vision to be the leader in delivering integrated and consistent data services for the hybrid cloud. NetApp utilizes a data fabric that connects different clouds. Corporations often desire solutions that involve a combination of private, public, or hybrid environments. Data Fabric integrates data management across cloud and on-premise servers. The company’s integrated data management services and applications allow for data visibility and insights, data access and control, and data protection and security.

One of the most important offerings related to cloud computing is Protection Data Services. This is an area where NetApp gets high marks as evidenced in last year’s IDC report. Consider the software as a service (SAAS) backup solutions offered by NetApp as one example. SaaS is a software licensing and delivery model in which software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted. NetApp’s SaaS Backup for Microsoft 365 service enables businesses to protect their Office 365 data in the event of accidental deletion, data corruption, or from malicious intent. This type of SaaS backup service offers an attractive value proposition to customers. They allow for improved backup and restore operations, save costs, and enhance data protection and security. Importantly, cloud backup supports data compression, encryption, and transformation of cold data (storage of inactive data often retained for business or compliance purposes on a long term basis) in public cloud.

NetApp was also selected as a key player in Data Localization Optimization Data Services in the IDC study. This area deals with the need to optimize data location in order to achieve the seemingly conflicting goals of reducing cost while increasing data availability and reliability. NetApp scores high in this important area thanks to its product Cloud Insights, which is a cloud infrastructure monitoring tool. It allows monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing resources in public clouds and private data centers. It provides real value to corporations reducing cloud infrastructure costs by identifying abandoned and unused resources and rightsizing workloads to their optimized performance and cost tier.

Financials & Valuation

NetApp has reported positive net income and free cash flow for over a decade. This kind of stability is what makes for a safe dividend with a current payout ratio of 30%. NetApp shares currently offer a 2.42% dividend yield easily beating the yield of the S&P500 of 1.88%. Less impressive are some of the growth figures. Sales growth was a modest 1.6% on a quarter over quarter basis while EPS declined substantially. Sales over the last five years are about flat while earnings grew at an impressive 19.8% annually on average. These figures are one reason we think there is substantial value in the shares. NetApp is still in the early stages of a turnaround and the current price does not factor in the earnings growth potential for the years ahead.

Performing a discounted cash flow valuation also shows there is room for potential upside in the shares. We used a five year DCF model with a discount rate of 10% and a PE in year five of 17, which is the current PE ratio and well below the company’s five-year average PE. The model assumed that the dividend grew at the same rate as earnings but did not assume any share buybacks. Using the current share price of $66.22, and the trailing twelve month EPS of $3.86, the model indicates that NetApp is trading at a 28% discount to its intrinsic value if we assume an annual average EPS growth rate of 15%. The company grew earnings at an annual average of 19.8% over the last five years. In order for the model to show that the current price fairly values the company, we would need to adjust the annual EPS growth down to below 8%. We think NetApp should easily exceed this growth rate given the value of its services to corporate customers and the essential need of businesses to fully harness their data.

We provide a subset of key financial metrics below. The use of debt versus equity diminishes the insight provided from the return on equity figure, making the gross and net profit margins more useful figures.

Final Thoughts

NetApp has successfully partnered with the three leading providers of on-demand cloud computing platforms. NetApp’s cloud data services allow customers of Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services to fuel business growth via cloud based developments, run workloads faster and cheaper, and automate data analytics at a rapid pace. The emerging importance of data, analytics, and machine learning to corporations ensures that demand for the cloud will see continued growth in the years ahead. For many companies yet to make the transition, moving to the cloud provides the necessary scalability to expand in a cost effective manner. It does not make sense for every business to become a data center expert losing focus of its own mission. Instead, benefits are more likely to be realized by leveraging the expertise and cutting edge technology available from NetApp’s cloud partners. NetApp is poised to benefit from the continuation of this trend by offering flexibility and making the transition easier and more effective. NetApp has also shown impressive cash flow generation with impressive profitability metrics. We think the current share price offers new investors an attractive entry point.

