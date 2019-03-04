American Tower Corporation (AMT) Presents at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference (Transcript)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference March 4, 2019 11:35 AM ET

Igor Khislavsky - Senior Director, IR

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Frank Louthan

All right, good morning. My name is Frank Louthan, I'm the senior wireline analyst here at Raymond James. Most of you know, Ric that covers American. He had a family issue and wasn't able to be here, so I'm filling in for the presentation. We're very pleased again have American Tower back with us at the Raymond James conference. We've got Igor Khislavsky. Igor is going to do the presentation for us. He's going to run through a couple of slides, do a few questions. And then, we're going to do an interactive audience poll if we can get the technology to work at this time. For folks, we'll put website up and a code, you can put in if you're interested. We'll do that towards the end, and then use that as some feedback for some questions. I'll turn to Igor, and we'll get going.

Igor Khislavsky

Hey thanks, Frank. Thanks everybody for joining us this morning. I'm going to run through a real quick intro and then we can get back into the more interesting stuff on the Q&A side.

So at the highest level, American Tower provides mission critical infrastructure for today's wireless networks. And as you all know, what's happened over the last decade plus, globally, but especially in the U.S., is mobile has transformed all manner of industries. And as you can see in this chart, mobile connected devices have grown tremendously. The monthly traffic per device has grown tremendously. And as a result, the total volume of mobile traffic has also grown tremendously already and is expected to continue to grow overtime.

So for us, what that has meant is really great growth that we've been able to sustain for years and years. Because fundamentally as more mobile data traverses these networks, people need more and more equipment on our towers. So going quickly and looking at the way that we benefit from this, this is a very elementary slide, but essentially, when we add tenants to our towers and more equipment goes up on these sites.

We're able to transform the economics at that site from a single tenant tower which is still pretty good, but then you got the two and three tenants and you substantially increase your operating margins because this is a fixed cost model, where we have a one tenant on the site, two tenants, three tenants hopefully four five, fundamentally your cost profile doesn't really change. But you're adding tremendous amount of incremental revenue that's flowing straight through into the cash flow on.

We've been able to do this not only in the U.S. but on a global basis. So today, we're in 17 different markets. We have 5,000 plus employees, and we have a total of about 171,000 communication sites. You asked obviously is a core to the story, but we've also expanded into India, several markets in Africa, we've got couple of European markets, and Latin America as well.

And as you can see on this slide, we're broadly diversified in terms of communication sites in terms of revenue and in terms of operating profit. But at the end of the day, the U.S. still drives the vast majority, at least the majority of our revenues as well as our operating profit and in turn our cash flows. And the U.S. has been a great market, we've benefited from all of you guys using more and more devices, so watch more and more YouTube videos and Netflix and everything else. So, please go ahead and keep on doing all that.

And then, I just wanted to highlight quickly the track record that we've been able to deliver. As you can see over the last decade, we've grown property revenue, EBITDA as well as consolidated FFO in the mid teens on a percentage basis on average annually, sustained over a decade. At the same time, we're growing our return on invested capital over 11%. And finally, we instituted dividends given that we are real estate trust, real estate investment trust, rather. And since 2012, we've grown that dividend at 23% per year on average.

So the question is. How do you continue this trajectory? And the way that we think we can try to do that just through our stand and deliver strategy which we introduced last year, so essentially a 10-year plan. There are four broad components to this strategy; number one, driving operational efficiency, improving internal processes, making sure that we are best-in-class with respect to cycle times, customer service, and various other things within the business.

Number two, continue to grow our portfolio and capabilities, obviously, we've grown from roughly 20,000 powers back in 2007 to 170,000 today. The aim over the next decade is to continue to selectively grow the business through those acquisitions and new builds throughout our portfolio.

Third is the focus on innovation. We have a great core business on a tower sites. We're looking to leverage those assets for new applications while at the same time evaluating other complementary asset classes that share some of the same characteristics to enhance our future growth.

And then finally, enhancing our industry leadership. We're trying to continue to lead the industry from an innovation perspective. We're trying to continue to lead the industry from an efficiency perspective. And I think at the highest level one of the key missions that we have at American Tower is to enhance the access to broadband on a global basis particularly for underserved populations. We’re obviously in a lot of emerging markets, and I think beyond the attractive returns that we expect to generate there, we're also delivering or helping to deliver broadband to populations that really would have had it otherwise. And that remains an important facet for us as well.

So with that, we can launch in the Q&A.

Q - Frank Louthan

Why don't we start a bit with 5G, a lot of buzz here, we had Mobile World Congress last week, lot of conversation. So talk to us about, what is 5G mean for AMT? And what's kind of the trajectory for you guys?

Igor Khislavsky

Sure. So, 5G certainly been talked about quite a bit. For us I think long-term, it's going to clearly be a net positive. In the near term I think it's a little bit nuance, right. Most of the activity that we're seeing today continues to be on the 4G side of things. And as a tower business, I think the key thing to remember is whether you're deploying 4G or 5G or 6G for that matter. The thing that's really going to drive incremental business for us is the deployment of incremental spectrum bands that go along with those technologies.

You saw were 4G deployments for you had a number of different bands deployed. We clearly benefited from that. I think you're going to see the same thing with 5G overtime. There have been a number of market participants who talked about rolling out new spectrum bands, 600 megahertz, 2.5 gigahertz. So, as that spectrum gets deployed, equipment that's utilizing that spectrum gets placed on our towers incrementally and that's where we benefit.

So, I think 4G is really the key for us today. Our view is that 4G will continue to serve as the primary network for most of us for quite some time. But that's going to be enhanced with 5G applications over time, especially when you get into new types of use cases for 5G. We're still probably a couple years away, obviously, but edge computing, autonomous driving could be eventually a component of the AR -- cases.

So at the highest level, that incremental connective is what we think will drive our business going forward.

Frank Louthan

All right. So, specific to some of the spectrum deployments that are going on the U.S. is quite a few of them going on right now. Let's talk a bit about some of the things that are going. We've got AT&T FirstNet and Sprint with their tri-band. And as you mentioned, the 600 that T-Mobile is doing and Dish make a noise by the Internet of Things. Talk to us about those different deployments and how you're benefiting from it?

Igor Khislavsky

Sure. So, I'm going to stay away from carrier specific commentary.

Frank Louthan

Oh, come on.

Igor Khislavsky

You have to try, so I don't blame you. But in general again the fact that all of these things are being deployed simultaneously are resulting in the elevated growths that you're seeing from us. In Q4 of '18, we got 60% organic tenant billings growth in the U.S. which was the highest since 2014. A good chunk of that is attributable to the fact that you have all these deployments going on at the same time.

And I think what's encouraging for us as we look out into 2019 and beyond is that, these are all multi-year initiatives. A couple other things that you alluded to the carriers have been explicit and saying that they're roughly a third of the way through them. And I think the other kind of larger component underlying all of this is mobile data usage fundamentally in the U.S. is growing at 30% to 40% per year.

So to account for that increase in usage, as it continues to build upon itself, the carriers have to infamously invest in these networks. And to incrementally invest, they're going to be touching our towers, adding equipment, adding new spectrum bands, and in combination all of those things really drive our growth.

Frank Louthan

So with that, let's talk about with these with these deployments, new spectrum deployments, what types of equipments involved? And is this more amendment activity or new co-location? How should we think about it?

Igor Khislavsky

Sure. So, in 2018, roughly two thirds of the equipment going up on our towers were in the form of amendments and basically what that means is rather than a wholly new installation on the site, a carrier will go back to an existing installation and add more stuff so to speak. That includes new antennas, that includes remote radio heads, all of that is coming onto the tower. And I think as we see more and more spectrum bands being deployed, our expectation is you'll continue to see a really good stream of amendment revenue.

In addition to that over time, as these networks do of more and more data, they need to get denser, meaning, you're going to have to have more and more sites within that network in that in our view will lead also to pretty strong co-location trends where rather than just adding on a couple antennas or remote radio head to an existing tower, the carriers will actually add equipment to a tower where they don't currently have equipment today.

At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter for us whether it's amendment based or co-location base, what matters is the total volume of equipment that's being added to our site. And over the last couple of years certainly in 2018 and we expect in 2019, it's been a tremendous amount, which has led to the solid growth rates that you’ve seen.

Frank Louthan

So to follow up on that, it's been a lot of conversation about new spectrum you mentioned and you know the FCC working on some new mid-band spectrum and so forth. What does that mean for you guys? With that, what's really needed at the towers? And what sort of the timing of that?

Igor Khislavsky

Sure, I think a lot of the new spectrums that's has been talked about in association with 5G is actually very interesting for us. Obviously, you have 600 megahertz which is starting to be deployed that in and of itself is interesting because the lower the spectrum bands all ops equal, the bigger the antenna size and for us that's obviously good thing. The other thing that’s been talked about now is things like 2.5 gigahertz spectrum, the C-band, which is 3.7, the 4.2 gig also quite interesting.

And as you go up in these spectrum bands, the higher the band again all ops equal, the lower the propagation distance. So what you end up having to do is to cover the same area with 2.5 gig versus 600, for example, you're going to have to have a significant number of sites in excess of what the 600 footprint would be as compared to what you're going to have to do for 2.5. And you know, I think overtime in combination with 5G to the extent that you see a lot of this mid-band spectrum, we call it sub-6 gigahertz spectrum being rolled out.

You're going to need more sites. You're going to need more equipment times more towers and that should translate incrementally into incremental growth for us. That will take a while I think 2.5 gig is out there. The C-band is still in process of being freed up. So, we wouldn't expect to see that for probably at least a couple of years, but that's another element of the growth drivers that we see in the future to help continue the growth trends that we’ve had.

Frank Louthan

So, talk about that with relation to 5G and carrier CapEx budget, what is your expectation for what the carrier CapEx budgets will do is with 5G?

Igor Khislavsky

Right, so the last few years, we've been right in that $30 billion range on an industry basis in the U.S. Tough to say whether or not you'll see an inflection point when 5G really gets going, but our expectation is that you're very unlikely to see a deceleration right. So that 30 billion range see to us like a pretty descent number to think about. And within that range, we've obviously been able to drive some pretty good growth that remains the expectation going forward.

Frank Louthan

Okay. So talk to us a little bit about some other opportunities there are others and there's small cells and fiber and DAS systems and towers between all the sort of products that they're in the industry? Talk to us about the opportunities that Americans Tower sees for those products?

Igor Khislavsky

Right, so our core business remains the macro tower, if you will. That's the focus of the Company that's where the vast majority of our assets reside. And I think, historically, that's where the best returns have been generated. With that said, we do have a DAS business not only in the U.S. but also globally. Most of those installations have been on the indoor sites. So malls, casinos, convention centers areas where you have real estate exclusivity and from a return perspective, our indoor desk bills have generated returns very similar to macro tower.

So we expect the continued investment that side of our business. It comprises probably 3% of U.S. revenues, so not huge, but a really nice business with a great return profile. With respect to outdoor small sales and fiber to the U.S., we've been a little bit less aggressive than some of our peers in large part because when we run the numbers and input all of the modeling assumptions into our 10 year DCF, which we use for all of our investment valuation, we arrive that overall returns that don't quite hit where we need them to hit.

And for that reason, we chosen with a deploy our capital elsewhere international macro, international desk and to some extent some international fiber assets were review those selective investments as being able to generate significantly higher returns than what you see in the U.S. Specifically, we're talking some fiber assets we picked up last year and Mexico, also some in Brazil and a small asset in South Africa.

And the differences in our view, a couple different things; number one, these fiber assets are located primarily in dense urban areas in these markets. And unlike in the U.S. where the vast majority of our portfolio is suburban and rural, we actually have urban and dense urban sites on a macro side in these places. Additionally, very few of those sites are connected to fiber today. And as you transition from a 3G environment in Brazil, for example, to 4G that fiber backhaul component of all these networks becomes infamously more critical.

So the immediate opportunity for us is to really take those fiber assets and bring those assets directly to our towers to make them more attractive for 4G co-location. In addition to that, I think the longer term opportunity that again doesn't necessarily exist in U.S. in our view, in the same way is to utilize some of the other infrastructure that we have bought with these deals which are fiber polls in urban areas as potential sources of small sale densification.

So, we picked up about 50,000 or 60,000 fiber poles in Mexico as part of a transaction. And we basically have a scaled portfolio of locations that has fiber has ready access to power. And when the time comes, we can then market that to the tenants in the marketplace and say, look, here's a an excel spreadsheet of 50,000, 60,000 latitudes and longitudes, you've got five where you've got ready access to power, let us know what you want to do from a small cell perspective.

And that skilled real estate opportunity doesn't really exist in the U.S. in our view, there's also more in the way of fiber competition already, there's more fiber in the ground in the U.S. So I think that's kind of the rationale for pursuing some of these investments in Latin America and to some extent in Africa in not doing the same thing in the U.S. We think we can generate better returns internationally on fiber that what we can do here.

Frank Louthan

Let's expand that on the international, get a question or two on that and then we'll jump to our interactive polling after that, if folks want to go to the site there will have a question up in a second. So India, big market for you guys, a lot of carrier consolidation, they're the kind of accelerating. So when will grow some sort of net organic cash revenue growth kind of return to what to sort of robust growth that it was?

Igor Khislavsky

Sure, we think that happens in 2020 going forward. '19 will be in our view sort of the high point of the churn in the market basically, all of the churn events have already occurred. And 2019 will be a year in which the financial impacts of those churn events flow into our results. For that reason, obviously, we're going to have to see a decline in revenue on an organic basis in India in 2019. We think by the time 2020 rolls around, you get that close at least very close to a more normalized growth trajectory in India, which historically has been high single, low double digit organic growth.

At the end of the day, India is still primarily 2G market today. To get a 4G, our view is you need a tremendous amount of incremental density to be built into the network. And for that to happen, or 75,000 or so towers in that market in our view will have a tremendous amount of incremental equipment added to them, which should result in the robust growth that you're referencing. So, we're -- at this point, we're through the worst of it, we believe that's going to flow into 2019, from a churn perspective. And then once we get to the latter parts of 2019 into 2020, we expect much more normalized environment.

Frank Louthan

And then one last question and we will jump to our poll here. So look at the Sprint T-Mobile merger, big topic, talk to us about your exposure there from timing and percentage of site leasing revenue?

Igor Khislavsky

Sure. So if you were to look at the sites in our portfolio that have both Sprint and T-Mobile at tenants and you assume that half of that revenue goes away, you're talking about roughly 3% to 4% of our total company revenues that are theoretically at risk. The remaining term on that is roughly three years at this point. So you're talking late 2021 before any of those sites churn off. I think it's interesting because historically, what we've seen is, when you add all the net impacts of these types of mergers together, you factor in the churn potential, you factor in perhaps some of the elevated investment that accompanies them.

They tended to be net neutral to positive for us and we view this potential transaction in a similar manner. You may have a year to where you have some elevated churn rate in theory, but you're also presumably going to have a couple of years as Sprint and T-Mobile have talked publicly about elevated investment in the marketplace. So, those two things in many ways could potentially cancel themselves out. And then the question becomes from a market structure perspective, just having three large players actually boost CapEx spending over the long term where they're all on a more level playing field.

Having said all that, we'll see what happens. I think for us at the end of the day, we're agnostic and slightly positive on the transaction, but we'll see what happens.

Frank Louthan

Frank Louthan

All right, great. In case you want to activate this, so let's see if this works here. So, if anybody wants to vote here, it's time to take your quick poll here. One of the top use cases for 5G, you can select any of that apply there?

We're working, okay, technical difficulties in the last time. So…

Igor Khislavsky

Real time?

Frank Louthan

It's a race. Yes, it's real time. So, look all these appeared good, in general, as Ric always say, good for towers, but you know Internet of Things have been pretty popular in kind of our -- in kind of where the other votes or any. Ignor, if you have any thoughts on how some of these indeed do or don't impact you, but…

Igor Khislavsky

Yes, I mean I think it's early, right. It's hard to envision a scenario where these things don't help us in some way, eventually. Quantifying it is tough at this point, but I do think that the common threat to all of this is that you need incremental connectivity to support all of these things. And some of that conductivity is likely to be provided about other sources. I think when you talk about autonomous vehicles, for example, a lot of that logic is going to be in the car in all likelihood, but there may be some tower components there as well. I think we certainly have the sites and the locations to meaningfully participate in a lot of this, but very difficult to say exactly how and what way we do this.

Frank Louthan

Alright, next question. So when the 5G become noticeable? Some guessed 2019, 2023, 2019, 2020, 2021, we're ranking here, they're moving around on us. 2021 it seems to be pretty popular so far. That makes, that how you think that makes sense to you or to you or do you think is pushed it well beyond '21 or?

Igor Khislavsky

Yes, I think in broad stroke, that's probably in the ballpark. The standard setting process for 5G actually isn't complete yet, little bit important. So, I do think once you see some 5G handsets in the marketplace, once you obviously see those standards being set. It will be a probably a fairly rapid deployment. So, that 2021 number seems like it's probably in the ballpark. But our view is that over the next five to 10 years, if not longer, 4G is still going to be the underlying foundation of most mobile networks. And you're going to have five stacked on top of them. But 2021 seems reasonable to start seeing some meaningful deployments of it.

Frank Louthan

All right, Chase [ph], next question. 5g on the CapEx questions with the audience thinks here, does 5G make U.S. wireless CapEx go up roughly flat or go down, so general consensus is up, okay. As the guy covering the carriers, I'm not sure that it necessarily goes up. I think they get offset by a lot on the wireline side and it shifts, but it'll definitely be an increasing overtime. It'll be an increasing percentage, but I think that's because -- is there another question.

All right, great. Got time real quickly, we've got questions in the audience. And then we get down to the breakout session. Anybody have a real quick they want to ask or no.

Frank Louthan

All right, great, that’s it. Well, thank you very much. Really appreciate you being here to join us now for the breakout session, if you'd like and we'll go from there. Thanks.