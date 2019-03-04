L Brands - Still No Recovery In Sight

The Columbus OH based clothing retailer L Brands (LB) is by far one of the most depressing stocks I am covering. At least, that's the current situation. Unfortunately, after the most recent fourth quarter endings, there are still no signs that the holding company of brands like Victoria's Secret is about to deliver capital gains for its shareholders on the midterm. On the contrary, it is even likely that the stock is getting more pressured as consumer sentiment is starting to accelerate its slowing pace.

The Struggle Continues

A few months ago, I wrote that L Brands was a risky stock in what was back then, a relatively strong business environment for apparel retailers. Back then, sales growth was at 6%. Unfortunately, this has slowed down to 1% with sales totaling $4.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is perfectly in line with expectations but the slowest quarter since Q3 of 2017. We clearly see that the growth trend at L Brands has ended.

Unfortunately, comparable sales were quite bad. Victoria's Secret saw a 3% comps decline in the fourth quarter which is 1 point worse than the 2% decline on a full year basis. Bath & Body works reported a 12% comps increase on Q4 and 11% in the full year. Note that these numbers include both store and direct sales. L Brands total comps growth came in at 3% in Q4 and 3% on a full year basis.

Stores only reported a 1% comps decline on both a Q4 and full-year level. This decline was solely caused by a 7% comps decline among Victoria's Secret stores in the fourth quarter. The results of these numbers are that L Brands is going to close 53 Victoria's Secret stores this year.

That said, it is quite worrisome to see that sales are declining given that sales strength has been one of the only bull cases recently. The graph below shows the devastating trend from operating margins despite sales being in a strong uptrend - until this point.

This brings me to another important point: industry weakness. Since 2018, I am discussing the possibilities of a consumer slow-down after a steady expansion since 2012. The University of Michigan consumer confidence index below shows that this is happening indeed. 4 of the past 5 months had contracting sentiment with February growth going below -5%.

According to L Brands comments from the most recent earnings call, there are still a lot of tremendous opportunities in the apparel industry. However, management mainly talks about fashion trends rather than the risks of consumer weakness. Personally, I cannot blame them because we are still in the early phases of the slow-down.

In terms of recent developments, pricing pressure, commoditization, I mean, at the end of the day it comes back to the merchandise. If the merchandise is special, unique, reflects fashion, has newness, has technical benefit, there are terrific opportunities in the category. So we feel very good about the category.

Another indicator that shows the risks of peak consumer sentiment quite good is the comparison between disposable income growth and personal interest payments. The current situation is something we typically see at the end of a consumer cycle when leverage is higher than at points where the consumer starts to gain momentum. The declining University of Michigan consumer confidence numbers perfectly support this.

Moreover, for the full year of 2019, the company expects EPS to come in between $2.20 and $2.60 versus adjusted EPS of $2.82 in the full year of 2018. These conservative numbers could still be too high in case consumer confidence starts to decline further.

And even with a stock price being close to a multi-year low, I cannot say that we are dealing with a bargain here. The company still has a lot of issues and I do not think that a focus on fashion trends is going to be the breakthrough investors are hoping for.

All things considered, I am still staying very far away from this stock. The risk/reward continues to be terrible as there is currently no solid bull case to justify a long position.

