Five9: A Beautiful Growth Stock

Unsurprisingly, the shares are fairly fully valued, but we still see significant upside.

The company has multiple levers to keep the growth going for years to come, and it is enjoying strong operational leverage boosting cash flow and profitability.

The company is a leader in the field of cloud contact centers and the shift to the cloud is still in the early innings.

It was some time ago that we flagged the shares of Five9 (FIVN) as an interesting opportunity when they were falling (here) and then when they produced very good Q2 2018 results (here).

The company is a leader in the market for cloud customer contact centers, a market which is still in the early innings of moving to the cloud. The company had a very good fourth quarter, exceeding expectations by quite a bit.

Revenue was nearly 9% higher than expectations and Q4 Non-GAAP EPS ($0.23) beat expectations by $0.09. Here is the longer-term perspective:

Data by YCharts

Or, from the earnings deck:

You see that the company has been doing well. It guides revenue growth at 16% every year and every year it way exceeds that growth:

Data by YCharts

In 2018, growth is accelerating, recurring revenues are 93% of overall revenues, and the business model has a lot of leverage as well. The company enjoyed its first GAAP profitable quarter in its history. It's no wonder the share price has been doing well:

Growth

Can the growth continue, we think it will and there are quite a few drivers:

The shift to the cloud is still in the early innings

Larger and larger deals

Add on business, more seats

New products, up-selling

Mid market

International expansion

AI

While contact centers are a mature market, cloud contact centers are relatively new (Q4CC):

in one recent survey of 100 contact center buyers, 88% of them said that they were very or somewhat interested in the cloud contact center for their next upgrade.

The company is more focused on the enterprise segment, in which it is very successful as they hired sales people with experience selling to enterprise ahead of the curve, as management discussed (Q4CC):

the enterprise segment will continue to drive our growth, with only 10% to 15% of the market transition to the cloud, we are just in the second innings. Our enterprise business grew to 77% of LTM revenue. Our enterprise subscription business grew at 36% on an LTM basis and importantly customers over $1 million in ARR represent one of the fastest growing parts of our business.

The company has a large ecosystem and a host of partners, which influenced over 55% of the deals closed in Q4. The deals are getting ever larger and companies are adding seats as well as product, resulting in a dollar net retention rate of 103%, up from 101% in Q3.

Their mid-market segment, customers with 50-500 seats, is also growing nicely albeit at a considerably slower pace, even if it accelerated to above 10% growth in Q4.

This is yet another market the company could tap for additional growth; it's just 23% of their business today.

International sales, which make up less than 10% of the company's revenues, is another potential growth area. Here too, there are lots of gains to be made still and growth is accelerating.

It's competitive position seems to be very good as it's again one of few leaders in Gartner's Quadrant for Contact Centers as a Service,

The company has been adding product steadily, a cloud platform makes that easier. The company website provides a nice overview. It's one of the reasons why the dollar net expansion rate moved up a notch this quarter (from 101% to 103% sequentially). And they have been pretty aggressive (Q4CC):

we’ve been pretty aggressively extending the number of offers that we have to our customers, including WFO, WFM, quality management, dash-boarding, extended reporting offers, et cetera.

AI

AI is of course driven by big data, and it's here where the cloud offers advantages, from Q4CC:

Five9 has access to the best experience data, because we have what customers are actually saying in real time. As an indication of the volumes of data, we have got more than 5 billion minutes of customer conversations recorded and moving across our platform each year.

At present, converting that speech to text, necessary to serve as input for machine learning, is still expensive (roughly $0.01 per minute), although open source solutions are already at the level of computing required (but management is still evaluating solutions here).

While the technology is already good enough, the rise of conversational interfaces on computers will drive the cost down further to near zero, which is when the company could start monetizing its data trove.

Management argues that there will be little immediate revenue from AI; this is something a little further out even though they are assembling an impressive team of experts as it is clearly a direction the market is taking. The most immediate prospects where AI could be put to work are:

Interactive voice assistance

Producing business insight

Making agents more productive

Guidance

From the Q4CC:

For 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $298.5 million to $301.5 million. GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $22.1 million to $19.1 million, or $0.36 to $0.31 per basic share. Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $36.8 million to $39.8 million or $0.38 to $0.62 per diluted share.

The company experiences some seasonality with revenue growth most pronounced in the second half of the year, particularly Q4, so it's not surprising that they guide the upcoming Q1 as basically flat sequentially with non-GAAP EPS at $0.11-$0.13.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The company achieved its intermediate margin targets one year ahead of time:

OpEx grew only 10% in 2018 showing increasing leverage in the business model, and there are lots of ways to enhance margins further:

Continued revenue growth causing operational leverage.

Offloading lower margin services, like systems integration work, to partners

Moving to the public cloud

At present, all the applications are hosted on the company's own servers but here is what management noted (Q4CC):

we’ve seen other companies that have moved, other public SaaS companies that have moved from their own data centers to public cloud and there has been noted improvements in gross margins.

Management seems to be considering moving to the public cloud, which would save them a ton of CapEx and hassle, but the requirements are rather strict (Q4CC):

We run a real-time SaaS business which is unlike most SaaS businesses that don’t actually deal with live voice and – live voice, which has a different impact in terms of the cost model. So, we’re looking at it.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow has been steadily increasing; this is a pretty impressive graph (Q4CC):

Our operating cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $38.6 million, the year-over-year improvement of $27.5 million. We are optimistic about our potential for continuing cash generation given our long-term model and substantially NOLs and our low DSO. Capital expanding in the fourth quarter was $5.7 million, essentially all of which were paid for in cash.

They also have a healthy balance sheet:

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, the market has been recognizing what has been going on with the company. The company has a 2019 sales multiple of 10, which is pretty steep. From SA:

Analyst estimate 2019 (non-GAAP) EPS at $0.66 and 2020 EPS at $0.81, needless to say the stock is also rather expensive on an earnings basis.

Conclusion

Things are going really well for the company and it seems to have multiple levers to keep the good times rolling.

We do believe the shares are fairly fully valued at the moment and see little room for multiple expansion so you'd be buying the growth of the company and the operational leverage, with the risk of a disappointing quarter.

That is still nothing to sniff about, especially as management has a habit of being very conservative with its guidance. For those for whom the valuation is still a major hurdle, consider writing puts or waiting for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.