Chesapeake Energy Corporation: The Thesis Is Playing Out

At face value, 4Q18 results still showed negative FCF, but the tide is turning and the market’s reaction indicates that that is being understood.

The integration of WildHorse Resource Development is going well and will drive the increasing mix of oil production (as a percentage of total production volume).

On February 27, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) announced 4Q18 and full-year results. The stock finished up over 10% for the day and has continued to climb in the trading days that followed, indicating that investors are pleased with what they saw. It has been about a month since our previous article in mid-January was published, so we wanted to provide an update to see how things are playing out.

Just to recap briefly, on slide 6 of the January 2019 presentation, we can see the drivers of the massive turnaround taking place at CHK. The first driver is that total oil production will increase (both in absolute terms, and as a percentage of overall production volume). The second driver is that this shift to larger oil production, coupled with synergies from the recent merger with WildHorse (now referred to as the Brazos Valley segment) and operational efficiencies, will lead to oil price-neutral margin improvements in adjusted EBITDA. This will then lead to increased FCF, which will be used to deleverage.

Source: CHK January 2019 investor presentation

For the full year 2018, they reported oil production of 90 mbbls/d, which was a bit higher than the target of 80 mbbls/d. The guidance for 2019 is for 119 mbbls/d, which is a bit lower than the previous 2019 target of 127.5 mbbls/d. But in absolute terms, it still represents 32% yoy growth, and adjusted for asset sales, the growth is 50%.

Source: CHK 4Q18 press release, Elle Investments

As a percentage of overall production volume, 2018 oil production mix came in a bit low at 17%, but they exited the year at 21%, which is a bit higher than the target of 19%. 2019 oil production mix guidance is for 24% (right under the target of 25%), but by the end of the year, they expect to be at 26%.

Source: CHK 4Q18 press release, Elle Investments

With respect to adjusted EBITDA ($/boe), 2018 results were $12.81/boe, which is a big improvement over 2017, and above the 2018 target. Guidance for 2019 is a bit below the target, but one thing to keep an eye on is how the metric improves throughout the year. For 4Q18, the adjusted EBITDA was $13.43/boe, which is higher than the reported amount for all of 2018. As 2019 progresses, we should see this number continue to rise.

Source: CHK 4Q18 press release

CHK’s ability to meet these 2020 targets for increased oil production and adjusted EBITDA depends largely on the integration of the Brazos Valley segment. As shown in slide 8 of the 4Q18 earnings slides, the production mix in this newly acquired acreage is 73% oil, which is much higher than some of their other drilling sites. From the 4Q18 press release, we can see that things are off to a good start:

"We are off to a fast start in 2019. With the integration of the Brazos Valley asset into Chesapeake fully underway, we are already seeing a significant amount of cost savings to be captured and strong performance from the asset. The Brazos Valley asset had very strong 2018 fourth quarter performance, with production, capital expenditures and cash flow better than we had originally projected at the time of the acquisition announcement.”

Source: CHK 4Q18 presentation

Also integral to the increased oil production target is the Powder River Basin (PRB) drilling site. As you can see from slide 9 of the 4Q18 earnings slide, the oil mix in this location is 45%, which is also higher than some of the other acreages. Management also made clear in the 4Q18 press release how important the PRB will be for meeting the increased oil production guidance:

“Our oil focus will be fully evident in 2019, as annual net oil volumes from the PRB are expected to more than double compared to 2018 and as we begin a robust drilling program on our Brazos Valley asset, while also attacking the base production in all our operating areas with full-field optimization and downtime reduction programs.”

Source: CHK 4Q18 presentation

Let’s move on to our estimates. To calculate our PT, we make use of the following items from CHK’s 2019 guidance.

Source: CHK 4Q18 press release, Elle Investments

One of the valid points that some commentators have noted regarding CHK’s financials is that adjusted net income does not represent true cash flow ( this article explains it well). The past few years have seen huge write-downs of the assets on their balance sheet, which have led to very low depreciation and amortization (DA) charges relative to the capex that is needed to maintain production. For 2018, DA was $1.1BM, but capex was more than double at about $2.4B. For 2019, capex guidance is basically the same at $2.4B. For our model, then, we chose to use the capex figure rather than DA, since it more closely represents the cash outflows taking place (and over time, DA tends to match the capex from prior periods).

Source: CHK 4Q18 press release

To determine what interest payment to model, we make use of management’s guidance. They expect to produce 179 mmboe for 2019, and give interest expense guidance of $3.30/boe. This equates to $591M in interest expense for 2019. (Note: Slide 16 of the 4Q18 presentation shows the debt maturity profile for CHK. Using the given WACD of 6.7% and the balance of $8,400M of outstanding notes gives an annual interest expense of $563M, which is in the range of what we calculate from the guidance).

Source: CHK 4Q18 press release, Elle Investments

As far as tax treatment goes, CHK continues to retain a very large amount of NOL carryforwards, and so will not be a material cash taxpayer for quite some time (As of December 31, 2018, they had $10.1B of federal NOLs and $10.7B of state NOLs. See page 89 of the 2018 10-K.).

As you can see below, CHK will still be FCF negative for 2019 based on adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.6B, capex guidance of $2.4B, and our interest expense calculated amount of $591M. But 2020 looks much better. If they hit their 2020 targets of 160 mbbl/d, 30% oil production mix, and adjusted EBITDA of $19/boe, that would give us $616M of real earnings available to common shareholders.

As of close on March 1, the market cap stood at $5,060M, giving us a 2020 forward P/E of 8.2. But since we do not see anywhere near the level of risk that the current depressed valuation seems to imply, and further efficiencies are likely in the future, we think using a target P/E of 12 seems fair. This would give us a PT of $4.57/share, or 46% upside.

Source: CHK 4Q18 press release, Elle Investments

Again, we want to reiterate that CHK does not show ‘true’ earnings yet because of the temporary discrepancy between DA and capex. But the assumptions for increased oil production and adjusted EBITDA seem very believable to us given the early results we have seen thus far. The market’s reaction after 4Q18 results would seem to agree.

In another quarter or two, we believe that it will become even more clear that management’s 2020 targets are within reach. Since stock-prices are forward-looking, at that point it may be too late to benefit from the rise in share price. We remain positive on CHK, and still think it’s a good time to invest.

