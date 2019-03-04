Physicians Realty: Take Charge

Since this healthcare REIT scores well for durability, we maintain a strong conviction that DOC’s dividend is safe, and we forecast returns in the low double-digits for 2019 and 2020.

We forecast DOC to grow FAD by 5% in 2019, based upon +2% NOI growth, $300 million of acquisitions, and re-leasing the above-referenced El Paso hospital.

Since the IPO in 2013, DOC has improved the quality of the portfolio substantially through both acquisitions and dispositions, including the disposition of nearly half of the legacy IPO portfolio.

Thus far in 2019, Equity REITs have delivered strong returns, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is up 12.3% and shares in my New Money Portfolio have returned +22%.

While examining our "New Money Portfolio" (consisting of 30 REITs), we noticed the number of REITs we recommended as Strong Buys in December, now are "regular" Buys. This suggests many of these prized picks have become pricier, and, of course, our Strong Buy thesis is playing out nicely.

And what a difference a few weeks makes, in terms of price appreciation; and now that earnings season's over, it’s time for some block and tackling. That is, paying close attention to our picks, and making sure our capital allocation strategies are delivering results.

One tool we use to evaluate REITs within various property sectors, is a ratings model, which we used recently to examine all the healthcare REITs, scoring each company on a number of attributes, and heavily weighted on dividend safety.

This assessment model is an excellent way for us to examine the competitive advantages for a REIT and assign an overall “durability” rating to the company. And, as you might guess, the highest scoring REITs achieve the most durable performance scores.

Though many REITs have become more soundly valued, there are always outliers that deserve a closer look. One is Physicians Realty (DOC), and today, we'll examine the latest earnings results and recap our rating for the company.

Starting with the Pull Back

Last week, Physicians Realty (DOC) announced its Q4-18 and year-end results, and although the company mentioned a minor tenant issue, the market reflected a different sentiment, with a pullback of ~ 3.5%.

As you can see below, DOC shares have been trading well until now, and the company was our 15th best performer in our New Money Portfolio, shares returned 19% (prior to earnings last week).

The tenant in question is El Paso Surgical Center - and in December, DOC learned the operator of the hospital announced they were closing at the end of the year.

The hospital was very successful for many years and never missed a rent payment, but, surprisingly, it closed with only three weeks notice and hasn't yet paid its December 2018 rent. Most of the key physicians were both owners of the tenant, and, employees.

Fortunately, the physician tenants were quickly re-employed by a wholly- owned subsidiary of Sierra Providence, Tenet Healthcare's wholly-owned subsidiary in El Paso, which executed a new 10-year lease on the MOB (medical office building) facility at terms better than the existing lease.

DOC said it has “a number of national healthcare systems actively evaluating and interested in either leasing or purchasing the now vacant hospital.” DOC’s CEO, John Thomas said that it had “received and are evaluating offers to purchase and/or lease the facility and are confident it will have a new tenant in the facility in the near-term.”

While a disappointing surprise, Thomas said, “the strength of this location in the healthcare market and the physicians historically aligned with the facility will allow us to quickly address the situation.”

To be clear, the MOB quickly re-leased, and the remaining building was generating ~$3.2 million in annualized rent (less than 2% of rents). The long-term impact appears minimal but until DOC is able to finalize a new lease, it will experience a drag on FFO and FAD of approximately $800,000 per quarter.

The Business Model

As a public company (launched IPO on July 19, 2013), DOC exploded out of the gate, then closed on the $700 million Catholic Health Initiatives portfolio acquisition, and made new investments in 2016 (of $1.3 billion) and 2017 (nearly $1.4 billion).

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

DOC said that it expected 2018 would be a year to recycle capital and to place an extraordinary focus on operations, so investments were minimal. In Q4-18 it funded a $9.8 million mezzanine loan, which will generate a weighted average yield of 8.3%.

The company's full-year acquisitions were largely funded by the disposition of 34 non-core assets, with $220 million of proceeds used to acquire $252 million of Class A real estate, highlighted by the $82 million Northside Medical Midtown MOB. As DOC’s CFO, Jeff Theiler explains,

“It's common knowledge that 2018 was a very difficult year for external growth for medical office building REITs. Our cost of capital was constrained by our share price, which was much lower than warranted for the entire year.”

Since the IPO, DOC has improved the quality of the portfolio substantially through both acquisitions and dispositions, including the disposition of nearly half of the legacy IPO portfolio. Three years ago, 26% of the tenants were investment-grade rated, compared with 53% today, and 84% of the Top 10 tenancy is investment-grade rated.

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

Note: Catholic Health Initiatives (rated Baa1 by Moody’s) and Dignity Health (rated A2 by Moody’s) completed their merger and re-branded under the new name, Common Spirit Health, effective February 1st. Here’s a snapshot of DOC’s investment grade tenancy:

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

One of the most important factors in accessing the quality of an MOB is the health system affiliation, credit quality to tenant, age of the building, occupancy, market share as a tenant, average remaining lease term, size of the building, and the client services and mix of services in the facility. Around 85% of DOC’s growth space is on campus and/or affiliated with a healthcare system.

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

As you can see above, DOC has 115 single-tenant MOBs, which represents over 36% of its portfolio. The company’s disciplined approach to investments continues to improve portfolio metrics, narrowing the gap with competitors at an aggressive pace. For example, DOC has just 3.5% of leases expiring through 2022 (peer average is 10.5%).

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

Also, DOC has the best overall portfolio of medical office facilities in the U.S. As of Q4-18, approximately 96% of the company’s 13.6 million square feet is leased (the highest in the peer group), with 90% of the space on campus or affiliated with a healthcare system, and an average lease term of 7.9 years.

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

An Improved Balance Sheet

DOC’s balance sheet remains strong, with less than $77 million of debt maturing over the next four years, all of which are existing mortgages with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1%. The company’s net debt to adjusted EBITDAR is 5.6x, and debt to total capitalization is less than 34%, providing lots of flexibility.

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

Although DOC is rated BBB- by S&P (and Moody’s equivalent), the company could easily justify a rating of BBB or BBB+. DOC has less than $80 million of debt maturing over the next three years, all of which are existing mortgages with an average interest rate of 4.5%.

Source: DOC Investor Presentation

We expect DOC to acquire between $200 million to $400 million in 2019 - and now that the company’s cost of capital is attractive, it has the cost of capital to execute. Also, DOC’s smaller footprint (compared to peers HTA and VTR) can move the needle making external growth more attractive.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q4-18, DOC generated funds from operations (or FFO) of $49.9 million, or $0.27 per share, and normalized FFO was $49.9 million, or $0.27 per share. The company’s normalized funds available for distribution (or FAD) was $44.7 million, or $0.24 per share, representing an increase of $1.2 million after adjusting for the Q3-18 one-time benefit from the lease termination fee.

For the full year of 2018, DOC generated FFO of $1.08 per share, an increase of $0.04 over 2017, and FAD of $0.94 per share, an increase of $0.01 over 2017. This represents the fifth consecutive year of per share FAD growth, a 38% increase overall, from 2014's $0.68 per share return.

Source: FAST Graph

We forecast DOC to grow FAD by 5% in 2019, based upon +2% NOI (net operating income) growth, $300 million of acquisitions, and re-leasing the above-referenced El Paso hospital. As noted above, DOC has longer-term leases, and this means the company is less-constrained to fund cap-ex costs (compared with the peers).

Also, DOC has a good record of retention (excluding the El Paso outlier) and 90% of the leasing activity in 2018 contained an average rent escalator of 2.5% or greater. Thus, DOC has strong internal and external drivers that should put the company on track for 4% to 5% growth in 2019 and 2020.

Take Charge!

Now as I mentioned above, we just finished ratings for all of the healthcare REITs and we will be updating all the property sectors over the next few weeks (as we prepare for "bracketology" - my REIT version of March Madness). Here’s a snapshot of the Healthcare REIT ratings:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, DOC compares favorably, with a score of 3.055 (the 6th best out of 17 REITs). Now let’s take a closer look at DOC and the peers based on dividend yield:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, DOC is yielding 5.2% - and we find that attractive, especially when you compare the company’s overall rating and continued reduction in the payout ratio (now 85% based on FFO as viewed below):

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Now let’s examine DOC and the peers, based on P/FFO:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, DOC trades at 16.2x P/FFO, below HTA (17.0x) and HR (19.3x). Meanwhile, DOC is also trading at a 20% discount to the company’s trailing 5-year P/FFO valuation (the second lowest of all REITs).

Recognizing that we have a BUY (no longer a Strong Buy rating) on DOC, we believe there’s now enhanced opportunity to capitalize on the recent pullback. Given our durability score of 3.055, we have a strong conviction that DOC’s dividend is safe, and we forecast returns in the low double-digits for 2019 and 2020. Needless to say, now is the time to take charge!

Source: FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.