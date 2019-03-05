Value Of TripAdvisor's Non-Hotel Business Suggests Hotel Is Trading For A Song

Given my Base case valuations of both segments, TRIP is worth at least $76 per share, a 47% premium to the current stock price.

Given my Base case valuation of the Non-Hotel business, the Hotel business has an implied value in the market of about $1.3 billion, which is insanely cheap.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) reported their fourth-quarter earnings a couple weeks ago. It was a good quarter characterized by accelerating growth in the Non-Hotel business, which grew 37.7% in the quarter, and surging profits in the Hotel business.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that TripAdvisor's two business segments should be valued separately. Non-Hotel is rapidly growing, heavily investing for growth, and has immature margins, while Hotel is on the cusp of returning to growth, has less investment spending going on, and has large and growing profits.

To value the Non-Hotel business, I start with the scenario analysis table in Exhibit 1. As you can see, the key variables I use are Non-Hotel shopper growth, Non-Hotel revenue per visitor growth, and incremental adjusted EBITDA margin. I use incremental margin, rather than margin, because the result is dynamic and dependent on revenue growth.

I run these variables through a discounted cash flow model. My Base case DCF is shown in Exhibit 2.

For those who follow TripAdvisor closely, you may wonder about my methodology for allocating stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, and capex between the two segments. TripAdvisor doesn't provide that breakdown, so I simplistically allocate stock-based comp and depreciation based on revenue mix. I assume capex equals depreciation over the long term. And I allocate 80% of amortization of intangibles to the Non-Hotel segment since most of it relates to historical acquisitions in that segment.

I apply a 10% discount rate and a 5.5% NOPAT yield in the terminal year. The result is a $5.2 billion valuation for the Non-Hotel segment.

Personally, I think many of the Base case assumptions are conservative, particularly around Non-Hotel shopper growth and Non-Hotel revenue per shopper. Why? Because the Experiences and Restaurants businesses are still in their infancy. Experiences is estimated by PhoCusWright to be a $180 billion market. TripAdvisor is the market leader with only about $250 million of revenue, so there is an absolutely massive runway ahead. And the restaurants business also has a huge runway. Culturally, Europe is behind the U.S. when it comes to booking tables online, but should catch up since it is a better user experience than calling restaurants.

Despite that, this is my current Base case. So what are the implications?

If the Non-Hotel segment is worth $5.2 billion, what does that suggest about the implied value of the Hotel business? Exhibit 3 walks through TripAdvisor's current market capitalization and enterprise value, and deducts my Base case Non-Hotel valuation in one column and 85% of the Non-Hotel valuation, as a more conservative take, in another column.

So the Hotel business appears to be priced in the market somewhere between $1.3 billion and $2.1 billion. This is a business with an unmatched content-driven brand and 145 million monthly unique hotel shoppers.

Exhibit 4 shows some Hotel financial metrics for last year and my estimates for this year, and the resulting multiples. For those who follow me, you may know my view about multiples--they are a crude shorthand valuation technique with innumerable blind spots that can mislead investors. Nevertheless, these multiples are so unusually low that I think they at least give us a sense that the market is probably undervaluing the Hotel business.

Whatever the Hotel business is worth, I would argue it is almost certainly worth a substantial premium to these figures. Typically, assets like this don't trade anywhere near multiples like these.

But multiples are shorthand. So what is the Hotel business really worth? Exhibit 5 shows my scenario analysis for the Hotel segment.

As you can see Hotel Shopper growth declines again next year. That's a combination of steeper declines in the first half, as management has indicated, and a recovery in the second half. I have revenue per hotel shopper ("RPS") growing 8% in my Base case, but I do wonder if that could be higher. RPS grew turned positive in the third-quarter last year, growing 4.7%, and then grew 14.3% in the fourth quarter. It does seem like there is some fundamental momentum on this metric, which is being driven by TripAdvisor sending more leads and higher-quality leads to its OTA and hotel partners. Those leads have a higher propensity to book, which causes the OTAs to pay more for them. That's driving RPS higher, and I think that should continue. But I don't want to assume double-digit RPS growth this year or in the future, so I assume it grows 8% and decelerates to 4% growth in 2020 and lower from there.

Display and subscription might grow 6%, which is a combination of higher subscription growth and probably declining display revenue, which is being caused by a long-term mix shift towards mobile, which has less screen real estate to show display ads. The Other Hotel business is being starved of capital and operated for cash, so steep declines there should continue.

As for margins, TripAdvisor's business has very high underlying incremental margins. TripAdvisor gets paid for every click over to its partners, and one incremental click doesn't cost the company much. So I think incremental adjusted EBITDA margins can easily be 50% over the long-term.

Here is my Base case Hotel DCF with those assumptions flowing through.

As you can see, this values the Hotel business at about $4.7 billion. If anything, I think this is conservative because I have revenues only growing 4.0% over the long-term. Inflation alone is probably half that, so real revenue growth is extremely low. Management has several opportunities to grow revenue faster starting in the second-half of this year after it laps the impact of the performance marketing cutbacks. At that point, hotel shoppers and downstream clicks should both be growing and RPS should also be growing. So 4.0% long-term revenue growth seems conservative to me. Regardless, this is my Base case. And for those who insist on relying on multiples, $4.7 billion is 13.4x and 12.0x 2018 and 2019 estimated adjusted EBITDA, respectively, and a 3.9% NOPAT yield on this year's number.

So what's TripAdvisor worth overall? Exhibit 7 shows my valuation summary.

The total enterprise value is self-explanatory. Cash is cash, and I include cash from options assumed exercised (and add them to the share count). As you can see, this methodology values TRIP at $76 per share in my Base case, $56 in my Bear case, and $102 in my Bull case. With the stock having declined from $63 since my last report to just below $52, it is now trading at a very attractive price relative to my Base case appraisal of value. It's also cheaper than even my Bear case appraisal. Typically, things turn out very well when the stocks I look at trade below my Bear case valuations.

What's Next

I think things could get pretty interesting towards the end of this year if the Hotel business returns to revenue and profit growth. Profits are already growing like gangbusters there, but revenue growth has been elusive. Given the segment will be lapping the huge declines in performance marketing spending in the second-half, the negative drag on hotel shopper growth should fade away. So if hotel shoppers return to growth--or even just stabilize--while RPS is growing, that's a solid formula for Hotel revenue growth. With both segments growing revenues again, I would think the market might get a little more excited about the stock. The question would change from "When is the Hotel segment going to stop declining?" to "How fast could Hotel segment revenues grow next year?"

I'm not a catalyst-driven investor, but management plans to realign its segment reporting and provide more disclosures about its business soon. Usually, there's only one reason to do that--it's going to reveal things that the market interprets as bullish. I don't know exactly what the enhanced disclosures could be, but I have some ideas. It may be breaking down Hotel profits by revenue line item, so it would show profits from click-based and transaction revenue, profits from display and subscription, and so on. That would reveal that the display and subscription profit margins are sky-high. Or, management could break out Experiences and Restaurants from the declining Rentals unit. That would reveal accelerating growth in those two businesses.

I have to ask myself why they want to disclose more. This part is speculative, but I think I might know. CEO Steve Kaufer was given an enormous incentive-laden compensation package near the end of 2017 that is primarily dependent on the performance of TRIP from then until the end of 2020. I wrote in detail about that package here. This is admittedly speculative, but it is not unheard of for a business to reveal enhanced disclosures about its business that the market interprets bullishly. Think about it. Generally, companies want to present their business in the best possible light. Why would a company reveal enhanced disclosures that the market would interpret bearishly? It wouldn't. Apple (AAPL) even stopped reporting iPhone unit sales because they are now going in the wrong direction.

I think either of the two ideas I mentioned in the previous paragraph would probably be perceived bullishly. The precedent for this that immediately comes to mind is when Amazon (AMZN) broke out AWS as a segment in early 2015. Previously, the market did not know whether the segment was unprofitable, breakeven, or profitable, and the disclosures showed it was significantly profitable even while in heavy investment mode. Amazon's stock has been on a tear ever since. Obviously, I'm not suggesting TRIP is going to be a 5-bagger over the next four years like AMZN has been since then. But enhanced disclosures that the market likes would probably not be a bad thing for the CEO's equity-linked compensation package.

Conclusion

TripAdvisor's Non-Hotel business is on fire and is very valuable. So valuable that the implied value of the Hotel business is far too cheap. Overall, I think the stock is worth at least $76 per share, a 47% premium to its current price. In addition, the Hotel business returning to revenue growth towards the end of this year, and the upcoming enhanced disclosures, could improve sentiment towards TRIP.

