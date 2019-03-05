Assured Guaranty Is The Quiet Compounder

Assured Guaranty (AGO) is a chronically undervalued, but extremely well-managed bond insurance company, with the potential to see a 50% increase in its stock over the next three years. The biggest liability in the company is a $3.512 billion unearned premium reserve, which should generate ample earned premiums for years to come. The nearly $11 billion investment portfolio should continue to generate annual investment income in excess of total operating and interest costs, fostering further capital growth. I believe that it is very possible that the company’s Puerto Rico reserves net of recoveries end up being conservative, but I certainly don’t expect a major increase to reserves, which is the implication in the market price of the stock. Investors looking to acquire the common stock of a business with a large margin of safety and attractive growth prospects, would do well to own some AGO in their portfolios.

Source: AGO 4th Quarter 2018 Operating Supplement

2018 was an outstanding year for Assured Guaranty (AGO). One of the highlights was that the company was able to increase the present value of new business production (PVP), to the highest level in ten years. The $663MM of PVP was bolstered by the Syncora (OTCPK:SYCRF) reinsurance transaction, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 129%. PVP increases future revenues, while also diversifying the company across different credits. In the Syncora deal, AGO provided capital relief via reinsuring substantially all of Syncora Guarantee Inc.’s $12 billion insured portfolio. As consideration for this service, Syncora paid AGO $363MM in cash and assigned $48MM of present value installment revenue to Assured Guaranty.

Assured Guaranty has been consolidating the industry since the Financial Crisis with acquisitions and other unique deals such as this. Legacy competitors, MBIA (MBI) and Ambac (AMBC), both have large municipal insurance portfolios that could be good fits for reinsurance. Both companies are no longer writing new insurance business, so it could be beneficial to obtain capital relief, to pursue alternative options such as paying off debt etc. While there is no guaranty that deals will be made, AGO is the most logical counterparty and has a track record of success in executing these transactions.

Outside of the $391MM in PVP generated through the SYCRF reinsurance transaction, AGO produced $272MM of PVP in rather difficult business conditions, as interest rates are still quite low by historical standards, and credit spreads were flat. New issuance in U.S. public finance was down materially as a result of the tax law changes, with the restrictions on advance refundings making a big difference. AGO continued its leadership with a 57% share of insured volume. International infrastructure finance produced $44MM of PVP, excluding the impact of the Syncora deal. This is an important division in that it provides diversification, and foreign markets are starting to realize once again the benefits that bond insurance can have, paving the way for attractive growth prospects.

AGO generated 4th quarter operating income of $92MM. Net earned premiums of $125MM were down from $178MM, largely due to a decline in premium accelerations from refundings, which will be a continued theme. For 2018, the company produced operating income of $482MM, down from $661MM in 2017. In 2017, the company benefited from significant reinsurance commutation gains, R&W settlements, and the MBIA-UK acquisitions. Loss and LAE was down dramatically in 2018, and I’d expect to see continued low losses in 2019, as Puerto Rico’s restructuring hopefully will be mostly resolved. The structured finance portfolio has decreased dramatically to $9.9 billion, with much of it covered by rep and warranty agreements, so it is very unlikely to be a material headwind moving forward.

Source: AGO 4th Quarter Equity Presentation

Over the last nine years, AGO has seen rapid amortization in its insured portfolio from a peak of $646.9 billion in September 30th, of 2009, to $241.8 billion on December 31,2018. Despite this reduction in risk, AGO has retained a relatively flat level of claims paying resources, mostly via its $11 billion investment portfolio. As of the end of the 4th quarter of 2018, AGO’s ratio of net par outstanding/claims paying resources was 20:1, down from 51:1 in 2009.

This amortization frees up capital for management to utilize to increase value. In 2018, AGO returned $71MM in dividends to shareholders, and the Board just approved a 12.5% increase to $0.18 per share quarterly. The bigger part of capital management has been stock buybacks, and in 2018, the company repurchased 13.2MM shares at an average price of $37.76. Through the first two months of 2019, AGO has bought back another 1.2MM shares for $48MM. Since 2013, the company has returned $2.8 billion to shareholders, resulting in a 49% reduction in total shares outstanding. These buybacks have enhanced operating shareholders’ equity by $15 per share, and over $27 to adjusted book value per share. Accretive stock buybacks also increase earnings per share and returns on equity.

AGO generated $398MM in investment income in 2018. Remember, that the company has paid out a significant amount of Puerto Rico claims without getting any recovery yet on most of it, so we should see an influx of cash when we finally see a greater resolution. The $54MM spread between investment income and operating+ interest expenses, leads to capital growth. I’d be interested to know of any insurance companies that have grown book value per share at a faster rate than AGO. GAAP book value per share stood at $18.76 in 2009 and has grown to $63.23 at the end of 2018. These gains were achieved despite major loss reserves to cover Puerto Rico.

Assured Guaranty continues to rapidly grow its intrinsic value per share, ending 2018 with a record non-GAAP adjusted book value per share of $86.06, which was up 11% YoY. Shareholders’ equity per share and non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity per share also both reached their highest levels ever, at $63.23 and $61.17, respectively. With 103.7MM shares outstanding and a recent price of $43.60, AGO has a market capitalization of $4.521 billion. Astoundingly, this is approximately a $4.4 billion discount to the non-GAAP adjusted shareholders’ equity of $8.922, and over a $2 billion discount to the non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity. It is very difficult to justify this type of a discount, as the situation in Puerto Rico is becoming a little more visible, and the legal victories continue to mount.

There are always going to be municipalities that come under pressure, as politicians try to win votes with spending and benefits. States such as New Jersey and Illinois, clearly have pension issues that will have to be resolved. Painful decisions will be made, but the reality is that most municipalities need affordable access to capital markets. There is no panacea of debt relief to escape that reality. The capital of Connecticut, Hartford, recently ran into trouble but the state realized that the cheapest resolution was to back the city up financially, rather than increasing the cost of debt finance throughout the state.

Puerto Rico has been made out to be a victim, but the perpetrator has not been accurately identified. They have a government that is absurdly corrupt and inefficient. They have bestowed high paying jobs to political allies, while providing lucrative contracts to tiny government-friendly companies, without any realistic process of getting the best cost or value. Sadly, the Oversight Board has continued to aid and abet these disastrous policies. We still don’t have audited financials for the last several years, which is simply pathetic.

I believe the Promesa legislation was reasonable in many respects, but everything else has been set up against creditors. Judge Swain has been disastrous, hence her being overturned five times thus far by the Appeals Court. The Oversight Board consists of a variety of people that have benefited from Puerto Rico’s corruption, and bureaucrats without any skin in the game. Despite all this adversity, the strength of the legal protections present in the bonds has rightfully emerged as a very real factor, as it has in previous municipal restructurings. I believe that we should see continued progress and I’m hopeful to see most of these credits resolved in 2019, or early 2020 at the latest.

On February 12th, 2019, the plan of adjustment for the sales tax financing agency known as COFINA was implemented, producing $6 billion in debt relief for the island and settling nearly 25% of Puerto Rico’s total bonded debt outstanding. Assured insured $273MM of net par on the subordinated COFINA debt and recovered close to 60%, while the senior bonds recovered 93%. This should bode exceptionally well for the GO debt, which has the highest constitutional and legal protections. According to the Puerto Rico constitution, all available resources must be applied to paying the G.O. bond debt, before any other government expenses are paid. The Oversight Board has continued to its path of intransigence by attempting to nullify approximately $6 billion of GO debt, including $369MM that AGO insures, claiming that these bonds were issued in excess of a constitutional debt limit, despite the Commonwealth's’s repeated legal representations to the contrary. I believe this is another negotiating tactic to try to gain leverage, but I don’t think it will be very successful, as their argument would not hold up in court.

Puerto Rico’s economy has performed very well in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which may have surprised the Oversight Board, but it is not uncommon after natural disasters to see rapid growth as money flows in during the rebuild. Puerto Rico has billions of dollars sitting in bank accounts that could be used to pay debt, yet the Oversight Board has not provided for any debt service payments in its fiscal plans. Deals have been made to resolve PREPA on several occasions, only to be blocked by the Oversight Board. Soon a court will rule on whether a receiver can be appointed to right that ship, that is the perfect example of bureaucratic mismanagement, corruption and incompetence. The HTA bonds have significant revenues that, in my opinion, have been illegally clawed back, as the only acceptable reason legally would have been to pay GO debt, which obviously hasn’t been happening. I believe recoveries will be above 50% on them and I think losses will be a lot lower than that on PREPA. PRASA and MFA continue to pay their debt service, as they have the revenues for it.

On February 15th, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled in favor of AGO and Aurelius, holding that the Oversight Board is unconstitutional because the appointments process mandated by Promesa violates the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The appeals court has given President Trump and the Senate 90 days to validate the current OB or to reconstitute a new board. It is tough to imagine a worse board than this as far as respecting creditors rights, so I view this as a very positive development. Remarkably, this is the fifth time the First Circuit has overturned a decision of the Title III Court. That stat and the $1.5 billion this joke of an Oversight Board dedicates to legal and financial advisors, should tell you all you need to know about what an absurd process this has been. Thankfully we live in a country with the rule of law, so appeals courts and potentially Scotus are there when things go truly backwards.

Even with Puerto Rico defaulting on nearly all of its debt, below investment grade par has declined by $5 billion over the last four years. Once the nearly $5 billion of PR debt is dealt with, BIG par outstanding could fall to $5 billion or less. One must imagine that the ratings agencies would at least have to consider upgrading the company’s insurance subsidiaries credit ratings in that scenario. It also could potentially clear the path for even larger stock buybacks than the $500MM per year goal of management. I believe AGO should trade around its operating shareholders’ equity per share, which should be above $65 by the end of this year. That still would represent a major discount to its non-GAAP adjusted book value per share, which should be above $100 two years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO, AMBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long Puerto Rico debt since December 2017.