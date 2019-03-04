The Importance Of The U.S. Dollar And The U.S. Trade Gap

Furthermore, the "market" seems to want to sustain a strong dollar, given the weak economies elsewhere in the world, and this will continue to contribute to continuing future deficits.

He has achieved neither a weak dollar, nor a changed tariff situation and, consequently, the US trade deficit continues to climb, reaching a new high in 2018.

President Trump has wanted a weak dollar and a stronger tariff stance to reduce the trade deficit of the United States.

President Trump stated in January 2017 that he wanted a weak U.S. dollar.

The primary reason Mr. Trump wanted a weak U.S. dollar was to reduce the country’s trade balance.

In January 2017, it took about $1.07 to purchase one Euro. (It took just above $1.04 to buy a Euro in December 2016, just after the election.)

By the end of January 2018, the dollar had fallen to the point that it took $1.25 to buy a Euro.

The value of the U.S. dollar has fallen sine the middle of April last year.

This morning, the price of a Euro had declined to just above $1.13.

The basic reason for the increase in the value of the dollar since last April has been the strength of the U.S. economy relative to other countries in the world, something that was achieved due to the tax cuts that took place in the U.S. in December 2017.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve continued to raise its policy rate of interest through 2018 making U.S. rates relatively higher than in other developed countries in the world.

Speaking of economic growth, we just received the information that the U.S. economy grew by 2.9 percent in 2018 from all of 2017.

This was a good result although the Trump goal of 3.0 percent was not reached because the trade deficit in the United States took away 0.2 percent of the economic growth.

The trade deficit was “up” in 2018, to $914 billion from a level of $859 in 2017.

Actually, the 2018 number was a record, topping the trade deficit figure for 2006 of $905 billion.

According to Josh Zumbrun in the Wall Street Journal, the trade deficit is now about 16 percent higher than it was in January 2017 when Mr. Trump took office.

Also, according to Mr. Zumbrun, “A separate Commerce Department report, focusing just on merchandise trade, showed the deficit in goods widening by 10 percent in December from a year earlier.”

It is my impression that market participants would like to see the value of the dollar strengthen even more. I have written a series of posts over the past six or seven months explaining why the tendency in the market is for the value of the U.S. dollar to get stronger. Here is the latest.

In terms of relative economic performance, U.S. economic growth will still continue to exceed that of other countries. Even Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, has recently spoken to the fact that U.S. monetary policy, going forward, needed to take account of the slowing down of economic growth in other developed nations.

In other words, these other developed nations are not going to see their currencies strengthen due to rising economic strength. So, even if U.S. growth moderates in the next year or so, it is still expected that it will continue to show stronger growth than the other developed nations.

This situation may result in the U.S. policy rate rising more slowly, or, not at all, but this will not help other currencies to get stronger relative to the U.S. dollar.

At one time it was thought that the Trump stance on tariffs might help the U.S. balance of trade.

Many analysts, however, are now contending that the resulting tariffs deals may leave the U.S. trade balance little changed.

Consequently, other types of actions might be necessary for Mr. Trump to achieve his goal of reducing or eliminating the U.S. trade deficits during his time in office.

A country’s currency is the key variable in determining a country’s trade balance.

If the currency remains strong, this will continue to make imports into a country look relatively more desirable than the country’s goods look to other countries.

A strong currency tends to underwrite a trade deficit.

In the current situation, Mr. Trump’s desire to achieve a weaker U.S. currency does not seem to be in the works. The other deals in Mr. Trump’s portfolio of policies seem incapable of ending the trade deficits.

And, given the state of the world, I don’t see the Federal Reserve doing anything that will reverse the trend of the dollar’s value.

The conclusion is that the economic growth of the U.S. economy is not going to be strengthened by a reduction in the U.S. trade deficit any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.