CenturyLink Plunges On Disclosed Internal Material Weaknesses

CenturyLink investors that have held on have little patience at this point; late 10-K filings because of material weaknesses is yet another burden on them.

Left scratching your head on why CenturyLink (CTL) plunged yet again? Instead of more dividend-related shenanigans, shareholders now have to deal with news that internal controls are apparently weak. While the company does not expect a “material” change to its financial results that were disclosed as part of the Q4 earnings release, I don't think that is the point. The sell-off today has more to do with the market’s feelings that the Jeff Storey management team, once thought of as excellent, just does not have a proper handle on this business. Further, concerns over revenue recognition practices have a higher impact here as Wall Street continues to focus on the long term trajectory of this business. For value seeking shareholders, this is another nail in the sentiment coffin. For valuation multiples to expand back out to prior levels, senior leadership now has a long road ahead of it in restoring investor trust.

12b-25 Filing

The below text is from CenturyLink's Form 12b-25. I’ve italicized the relevant portions. Management, unfortunately in my view, decided not to issue a concurrent press release. That likely did not help selling pressure:

CenturyLink, Inc. (the “Company”) is filing this Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with respect to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 (the “Form 10-K”). The Company has determined that it is unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period provided by the applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission without unreasonable effort and expense. The principal reason for the delay is that recently identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition have created the need to conduct additional review and testing with respect to those processes prior to finalizing the assessment and the audits of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018 and of the Company’s financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018. Notwithstanding the Company’s inability to file the Form 10-K within the prescribed time period, the Company currently does not expect any material changes to the financial results disclosed in the Company’s earnings release dated February 13, 2019. The Company is working diligently along with its external auditor to complete its work processes and audit and expects to file the Form 10-K within the grace period prescribed by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Two issues are raised here. Number one, there are material weaknesses in the company’s revenue recording processes. Number two, the structure that the company is using for fair value measurement for the Level 3 Communications acquisition are not sufficient and/or correct. Each of these factors are both incredibly material to the bull thesis at CenturyLink. As mentioned, both professional investors and smaller ones alike have continued to focus on the trajectory of revenue growth at this firm. The lynchpin of the CenturyLink story is that revenue declines are manageable (low single digit declines) and that margins can continue to expand as low value contracts are allowed to roll off. Investors are now left questioning whether the data that they have used from prior filings is even correct despite management assurances that, at least at this point, nothing material will change.

As for the second issue, it was surprising to me to see issues with fair value measurement – something primarily used for impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets. After all, the company closed the Level 3 acquisition in November of 2017, months before the fiscal 2017 10-K filing. As far as we know, 2017 year end reporting closed without a hitch with the auditors. Given that, I would not have expected much change in company audit procedures over the past twelve months and as KPMG remains the hired auditor, this should have been business as unusual. It’s also interesting to see the Level 3 Communications called out explicitly. Today, CenturyLink tests for goodwill impairment on a reporting unit basis: Wholesale, Consumer Reporting, and Enterprise. All of these three units existed prior to the close of the Level 3 Communications acquisition. After the acquisition, relevant pieces of Level 3 were moved into each bucket where they best fit. It is likely that the auditors this year must have identified issues in how these assets were distributed to each reporting unit and, perhaps more importantly, what fair value was assigned to each bucket.

Takeaway

There are two sides to every investing coin: the numbers and market sentiment. Investors have to weigh both sides. CenturyLink – if we take the numbers at face value – has reported solid numbers since closing Level 3. However, a late 10-K filing, even if it ends up being an immaterial issue that is easily remedied with time, is another black mark on a management team that has completely broken the trust of a large portion of its investing base. The relative lack of selling after the dividend cut, despite a very heavy concentration of smaller investors that were predominantly interested in the company for income, was surprising. The fact that his group let management off the hook despite a walloping to their dividend checks was unusual.

Still, if Seeking Alpha comments are any indication, patience was hanging by a thread. This is the last thing the company needed and I expect more capitulation as investors throw up their hands in frustration at how this story continues to play out.

Tired of stepping on high-yield landmines in your portfolio? Investors have seen quite a few dividend cuts over the past year. Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep their portfolios generating income in safe, higher-yielding issues. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep-dive insight into companies, including facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.