Making A 180-Degree Turn On Maxwell Technologies

Now I'm reversing course based on very little upside left and increased risk on the Tesla side.

Nearly a month ago I wrote an article suggesting to go long Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) which was being acquired by Tesla (TSLA). In a nutshell, I liked that trade idea because

This is a very savvy acquisition. Tesla is trading equity for cash, acquiring technology that can give its competitors a headache and it will allow Tesla to tout its proprietary and advanced battery technology. This is helpful in the PR wars with the detestable short sellers. The transaction adds an interesting dimension to the Tesla trade.

I now think you should get out of Maxwell if you are in there. There are three reasons for me changing my mind and reversing my position:

I'm increasingly worried there's a real possibility Tesla will not be solvent until closing.

A lot of small factors combined to decrease the likelihood this will close.

Maxwell actually appreciated a fair bit and there is not much upside left (but still a lot of downside).

Solvency

Tesla just paid its converts in cash. Given its reported cash and equivalent balances exceeding $3 billion, it should have been able to pay these off easily. However, the company is suddenly making very peculiar moves:

Offering a very low priced model at $35K (likely broadens demand but margins are likely low if not negative).

Shutting down stores (at least some sales will be lost).

Lowering prices (at least some revenue is lost, potentially a lot of profit is lost)

Not surprisingly CEO Elon Musk says Q1 will not be a profitable one.

I don't think these strategic choices are in line with that of a growth company. It's fine if you don't make a profit as you are scaling up. The market is fine with that, there are countless examples. It's what Tesla did for the longest time itself. The path to success is to keep doing that. If Tesla sales start falling and it starts scrounging for pennies (which it is doing by shutting down stores and laying off people again) I don't see it scaling. I think I say it in every Tesla articles I write: They just have to raise money. If they raise money (which is the right solution) I'd probably end my short position. But for some reason, they are not raising money and it is starting to look really dangerous.

Small factors

Musk may have violated his settlement with the SEC. They are seeking contempt charges. This doesn't have a direct impact but these sort of distractions aren't helpful and they hurt your reputation with the SEC.

Tesla's general counsel left which is not a great sign in itself but it doesn't help with closing deals.

Maxwell shareholders are looking to kill the deal through a lawsuit. This isn't that unusual but they call it an unfair price and an unfair process. I don't have a lot of sympathy for the unfair price argument but unfair process I can understand. I'm not a lawyer but the deal looked very rushed to me from the outset. I don't have great insight on how likely this is to succeed but it's another small crack. It all adds up to me not liking my original idea anymore.

Upside vs downside

In my original long Maxwell article, I wrote that I'm short Tesla already and:

...The trade I really like here is to buy Maxwell Technologies. The spread isn't that great with Maxwell having jumped to $4.59, it trades at only a 3.4% discount to the variable final deal price that should be around ~$4.75 worth of Tesla shares. I still think that 3.4% spread is attractive because of two primary reasons 1) the companies are pushing to close this deal lightning quick. Reading the deal prospectus what really jumped out at me is how they are doing everything in their power to close the deal as fast as possible. If it closes within three months that's still a 12%-plus annualized return. A quick deal also limits the potential for things to go awry. 2) Potential for a competing offer. If you re-read one of the paragraphs I quoted above from Maxwell's earnings call it said: We are in advanced discussions with some major OEM players for our dry battery electrode technology

Meanwhile, Tesla went down 6% and Maxwell appreciated 2.8%:

There's virtually no upside left.

With the passing of time, it's also increasingly unlikely another bidder comes in.

Finally, there's also a provision that limits the consideration if Tesla shares decline in value:

if Tesla's stock dives below $245.90 the consideration is limited to 0.0193 Tesla shares per Maxwell share. If Tesla dives substantially below this number the deal is quite disadvantageous.

Recently Tesla is trading down and the news is particularly alarming. It's no longer a stretch to see it dive below $250 on short notice.

Conclusion

I'm going short Maxwell instead of long because I'm increasingly less confident Tesla will be able to close this, both for solvency reasons and small things that have me uneasy. With virtually no upside left and 33% of downside, it's time to get out or reverse course.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA, MXWL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.