UPRO Is Now Overbought. I'm Taking A Quarter Position Off The Table

Therefore, since UPRO is leveraged and inherently risky in nature, I am trimming a quarter of the position here in order to manage risk, which enables me to still have enough money on the table should a rally occur.

Other technical indicators are bearish, such as shares being up against the 200 day moving average, that compound the problem of an overbought RSI.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) has rallied from 2018 lows in dramatic fashion, but is now getting overbought. According to various popular technical indicators used by traders, such as the RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD signals, UPRO looks to be in prime position for a pullback.

Technical indicators are not the foremost authority for a stock or ETF, as fundamentals play a majority of the role in determining which direction a security moves.

Since the holdings of the S&P 500 are well-known, have a reputation for being fundamentally sound, and are operating in a strong global economy, this provides for an attractive investment backdrop in 2019.

However, because technicals usually dictate the short-term direction of stocks, it is important to be aware of them so that proper rebalancing of portfolios can take place.

As a result, investors who have been buying the recent dip in the market could consider trimming profits out of UPRO and rolling them into various high-yielding funds.

Using this strategy, investors should be able reduce volatility in their portfolios yet still have enough money remaining in the position to take advantage of a continued rally should it occur.

UPRO Overview

UPRO’s expense ratio of .92% is rather low considering the fact that it is leveraged. However, investing in leveraged ETFs can be risky since various instruments are used, such as options and derivatives, to accomplish these goals. Here is the official description of UPRO:

The investment seeks daily investment results- before fees and expenses- that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the S&P 500-® Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes- in combination- should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The index is a measure of large-cap U.S. stock market performance. The fund is non-diversified. Warning: Leveraged exchange-traded funds ETFS are designed to achieve their investment objective on a daily basis meaning that they are not designed to track the underlying index over an extended period of time. Leverage can increase volatility. Inverse ETFs attempt to deliver returns that are the opposite of the underlying index's returns. Typically, the longer you hold a Leveraged or Inverse ETF, the greater your potential loss. Accordingly, Leveraged and Inverse ETFs may not be suitable for investors who plan to hold positions for longer than one trading session. These products are designed for highly experienced traders who understand their risks, including the impact of daily compounding of leveraged investment returns, and who actively monitor their positions throughout the trading day. Please read the Prospectus carefully before making your final investment decision.

Now that we have established what UPRO does, a quick macro rundown is necessary before moving on to discussing the technical picture.

U.S. Economy Remains Strong

The U.S. economy has remained strong despite facing headwinds emanating from China in regards to trade tariffs.

President Trump continues to kick the can down the road and extend trade deadline talks. But, overall, relations between the U.S. and China seem to be progressing, and China stock markets are rallying in response. Higher economic activity in China bodes well for the multinational holdings of the S&P 500 who have more revenue exposure overseas.

Other positives are underpinning this bull market. Unemployment remains at all-time low levels, the pace of interest rates hikes should be slowing in 2019, and gas prices remain low. In addition, U.S. GDP readings came in at 2.6% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

A growth rate like this puts U.S. equities in the sweet spot, and is what is needed to fuel a continuation of the U.S. bull market (not too much GDP for rates to rise, and not too slow of GDP to cause a recession).

Clearly, investors are placing their bets accordingly in reaction to the bullish economic data seen and the market continues to rally, even with technical indicators flashing short-term warning signs.

Let's take a closer look at those technical indicators below in order to help determine what it means for equities in the coming weeks.

Technicals Neutral

As investors can see below, UPRO's RSI has become overbought at 70. This event usually indicates that underlying shares have gotten overheated. Source: E*TRADE

Sometimes, however, stocks that are overbought can stay overbought, as it can be viewed as a sign of strength that the security is moving up so fast in the first place. Clearly something must be going on (like trade tariff talks progressing, or rate hikes slowing). Consequently, an overbought RSI, for various reasons like these, can serve as a strong buying indicator for some momentum traders.

However, for a long term investor like me using leverage with UPRO, rebalancing by selling a quarter of the position is absolutely necessary so that the market doesn't fall while a larger position that is fully maxed out from the 2018 lows is exposed. It can wipe out an account, especially if another 20% correction occurs like in 2018.

There are other reasons to be worried about the market dying, as well. The RSI being overbought was only the beginning of the argument.

There is no question that there is momentum up in the market, as the rally from 2018 lows has been a strong "V" rally up from the bottom, and RSI's can remain overbought, as discussed above.

But, UPRO is also up against the 200 day moving average (seen in chart above), and the MACD looks like it is in danger of crossing to the downside. So, these bearish technical indicators, when combined with an overbought RSI, now start to show that the stars are possibly aligning for a pullback.

UPRO Max Timeframe Chart

Even though the bears have high ground on the bulls, it is important to remember that the trend is always your friend. The market is in a strong uptrend, and, again the RSI can remain overbought in the event of a catalyst, such as trade talks improving, or even political gridlock in anticipation for the 2020 election, which is usually positive for markets.

It is also important to note that UPRO has at least 20% up before old highs are reached. Equivalently, this should mean that 7% to 8% still remains in the single S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

This could push markets higher simply because many companies in the S&P 500 were not necessarily expensive at the 2018 highs (like Apple (AAPL), who's P/E multiple was under 15x, and Microsoft (MSFT), who had a higher P/E of around 21x, but had higher growth prospects), and so any level below those highs could be seen as a value to investors who were late to the party. Source: E*TRADE

Also, according to the RSI on a max timeframe chart above, there is still plenty of room to go before UPRO is overbought. This indication adds some credence to the bull case, and makes me reluctant to sell.

However, prudence is necessary, again, when dealing with higher risk, triple leveraged ETFs like UPRO. As the expression goes, no one ever went broke taking a profit.

There are other ways to reduce risk without necessarily selling shares. Another way to play an overbought UPRO is to sell some covered calls. Premiums are fetching high prices (up to $6 per contract at times) since the underlying shares continue to rally; and since technical indicators are lining up for a pullback, selling some calls for the end of this month or next makes some sense.

Of course, if the market were to rally past the 200 day moving average, selling calls could penalize you, as shares would be called away and upside is capped. But, investors would still book a handsome gain, and have the rest of their position to participate in another rally with.

Conclusion

The bears are getting their ducks in a row and could attempt to start a small market correction (3% to 5%) in the coming days if bulls cannot push past the headwinds currently facing them. After all, the RSI is overbought, shares are up against the 200 day moving average, and the MACD could be crossing to the downside.

Momentum is strong, however, and fighting the trend is never recommended. The U.S. economy is also growing, and interest rates remain low on a historical basis.

Therefore, I'd like to manage risk but still be able to take advantage of an uptrend should it occur. So, I will trim out a quarter of my position here in the high $40s, remain long with the rest of my shares, and look to rebalance again in the high $50s, or near all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.