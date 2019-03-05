City Office Is Poised To Profit

We believe that 2019 could be the year in which City Office become a prime-time REIT that’s poised to profit.

I’ll be the chef and walk you through the recipe for City Office, a small-cap REIT that has all of the ingredients of something special.

Oftentimes I have found that some of the best deals can be found with the stocks that are flying under the radar.

As many readers know, I’m not a huge fan of the office REIT sector because it’s just plain boring. Of course, many also know that there are terrific opportunities with owning shares in boring REITs, and one textbook example of that is Realty Income (O) – shares have returned more than 40% in 12 months.

I suppose the key to selecting boring REITs is to become a sleuth of sorts, by investigating the catalysts that drive shares, while the rest of the world is out snoozing. Oftentimes I have found that some of the best deals can be found with the stocks that are flying under the radar.

Another textbook example of that is Catchmark Timber (CTT), one of our top “Strong Buy” picks so far in 2019. To be fair, I’ll give credit to Michael Boyd, who assisted me with breaking down the catalysts for this small-cap timber REIT that has now delivered a whopping 36% year-to-date.

Because of its size (CTT’s market cap is less than $500 million) it was not getting the love of the other timber REITs, yet we carefully dissected the ingredients and the hard work paid off handsomely (thanks again Michael Boyd).

Today I want to open up another small-cap recipe and this one has “boring” ingredients that may even put you to sleep. However, I want to warn you in advance, this REIT is not a highl-coveted SWAN, and because of its size, investors must recognize the inherent risks related to price volatility.

So let’s get started, I’ll be the chef and walk you through the recipe for “City Office (CIO): A small-cap REIT that has all of the ingredients of something special.”

A Look Back in Time

I began covering City Office in June 2016 and in an article I explained, “Sometimes good things come in small sizes, but they don't always stick out like a sore thumb. I wish it was easy, but the facts are clear, you have to work hard to find the real gems.”

Then in May 2018 we decided to put City Office on our Strong Buy list, recognizing that there were catalysts supporting 25% returns over 12-18 months. Prior to May, we were concerned with the company’s elevated payout ratio, but in my article, I explained that I am seeing “more clarity as it relates to CIO’s dividend safety, and it appears that by Q4-18 the company will be able to cover its dividend from AFFO.”

Last week City Office pulled back more than 9% when the company announced Q4 2018 FFO per share of $.26 (declined from $.28 in Q3-18). Shares recovered a tad by the end of the week, representing a 4% decline from the company’s price prior to the earnings results.

We have been covering City Office closely, recognizing that the payout ratio was elevated and in November we added that “the dividend is expected to be fully covered in 2019 that alone should serve as a strong catalyst for price appreciation which will allow the REIT to accelerate its growth in the future, deleverage, and become a much safer high-yield dividend stock.”

The latest results were a bit disappointing to us, but there’s a reason…

Catalyst 1: Flurry of Acquisitions

Beginning in 2018 City Office had just raised equity, providing the company with sufficient dry powder to take advantage of opportunities in its markets. As the pipeline heated up, the company raised additional capital through its ATM program at a price that set a new bar for its best cost of equity capital to date. This in turn allowed City Office to exceed its target of $210 million to $240 million of acquisitions during 2018.

Despite the capital deployment being slower to start the year, City Office ultimately uncovered $260 million of acquisitions (the highest acquisition volume in any year of the company’s history).

In December City Office acquired Camelback Square in the Oldtown Scottsdale submarket of Phoenix for $53.2 million. This property has one of the best locations in the entire portfolio.

The Oldtown Scottsdale market is a dense and walkable pocket of mixed use properties that contains world-class amenities. It’s located directly across from Scottsdale Fashion Square, one of the highest grossing shopping centers in the U.S. and is currently undergoing a reported $200 million renovation.

Camelback Square: Source: CIO Investor Presentation

Camelback Square was 81% leased at year-end and in place rental rates are approximately 20% below the expected rates post renovation. This presents a tremendous opportunity to significantly increase cash flow.

To elevate rental rates and drive occupancy, City Office has planned a substantial renovation to add amenities, activate the courtyard and common areas, improve curb appeal in signage, and convert traditional office spaces into creative suites.

City Office expects that the stabilized yield on the renovated property will exceed 7%. This compares to the expected initial year one cap rate of approximately 5.1%, which uses the low in-place rents and occupancy, but conservatively assumes the full upfront renovation costs.

In December City Office also acquired Greenwood Boulevard in the Lake Mary submarket of Orlando, Fla., for $34.5 million, with an expected year one cap rate of 7.4%.

Greenwood Boulevard: Source: CIO Investor Presentation

Further in December, City Office completed the strategic acquisition of a 20-acre development site in northwest Denver for $5.1 million. Approximately half of the site is designated for office use and the other half is designated for mixed uses, including multifamily residential.

The acquisition of the office portion of the site benefits City Office through control of a potential competing site and it also offers upside through a potential build-to-suit development to capitalize on the strong office market demand in the Northwest Denver submarket.

In February City Office acquired Canyon Park, a three-building campus in the Eastside/Bothell submarket of Seattle for $63 million at a 7.1% cap rate. Seattle is officially a new market for the company and the acquisition enhances the company’s existing set of attractive markets.

Canyon Park: Source: CIO Investor Presentation

Canyon Park is 100% leased to a leading publicly-traded biotech company, and the tenant is committing to a long-term location and is making its own significant capital improvements to the property. Their lease extends through 2028 and provides strong cash flow and 3% annual rent step ups.

City Office also is under contract to purchase a $32.5 million office property in Airport Way submarket of Portland, Ore. The property is well leased and features immediate access to the Portland CBD and Portland International Airport. The expected year one cap rate for this property is on the high end of its recent acquisitions at approximately 8%.

City Office has waived due diligence conditions and made a non-refundable deposit and expects to close on the property during the second quarter, subject to the assumption of an existing loan and customary closing conditions.

In total, City Offices average acquisition cap rate for 2018 was 6.8% (lower than the 7.3% historical average over the last five years). However, the quality of the portfolio is strong and cash flow should ramp up over the next 12-18 months.

Catalyst 2: High Leverage, Supported by AFFO Per Share Growth

City Office’s total debt net of deferred financing costs at Q4-18 was $645 million, with net debt-to-enterprise value at 54.7%. Using the consensus analyst estimate of NAV at year end, the net debt-to-enterprise value ratio was 48%.

Source: CIO Investor Presentation

At year end, the fixed rate debt represented 77% of total debt, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 5.8 years.

The good news is that City Office is still able to borrow relatively cheaply, and so 7.5% cap rates will still result in continued growth in AFFO/share for each new property purchased.

However, remember that the REIT’s leverage ratio is on the high side and in the future management probably wants to lower that leverage ratio by funding more growth with equity rather than debt. Also note that there are no near-term debt maturities, as viewed below:

Source: CIO Investor Presentation

City Office doesn’t have a credit rating yet (those cost between $200K and $500K per rating agency) but if it were to pay for that it would likely obtain a junk bond credit rating.

Fortunately, management has been laser-focused on locking in low long-term fixed rates on its bonds, which should protect it even in a rising interest rate environment.

But going forward the REIT will have to bring down those debt levels, which will likely become much easier once it fully covers its dividend with AFFO. That’s because today City Office is not just one of the most undervalued office REITs, it’s one of the most undervalued REITs period.

Catalyst 3: Management Muscle

As most know, I’m a big fan of internal management and City Office is just that (internally managed). Insiders own around 3%.

As referenced above, due to the relative size of the portfolio and the impact of significant leasing in any one quarter, City Office’s AFFO numbers continue to move from quarter to quarter. In Q4-18 the core FFO and AFFO per share metrics were both affected by a higher weighted average share count (as compared to the third quarter) while no shares were issued in the fourth quarter. The impact of the issuance of 3.4 million shares in Q3 2018 under the ATM program was only fully realized in a weighted average number in Q4.

City Office provided the following guidance assumptions for 2019:

Core FFO between $1.15 and $1.20 per share for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2019.

Based on the 2019 fully deployed core FFO expectations, the average dividend coverage on an AFFO basis will be close to 100%, depending on significant leasing transactions and capital projects in any one quarter.

City Office expects incremental and positive progress over 2018 results, with same-store cash NOI growth expected to be between 2% and 4% and year-end occupancy to be between 91% to 94%.

Source: CIO Investor Presentation

Using FAST Graph data, we constructed this AFFO per share chart that illustrates the forecasted (consensus) growth for City Office in 2019 and 2020. As you can see, the company is expected to cover its dividend in the back end of 2019 and for the full-year in 2020.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As I alluded to earlier, I consider office REITs “boring” because of their slow-growth attributes. However, the chart below provides some excitement to the City Office thesis:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

This Small Cap REIT Has All Of The Ingredients Of Something Special

Warren Buffett said, “your premium brand had better be delivering something special, or it's not going to get the business.” Although City Office has delivered unimpressive results in Q4-18, we recognize that the pullback represents an opportunity. The payout ratio should continue to improve as City Office begins to generate new rental proceeds and reduce leverage with property sales.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Last week, after the earnings call, I spoke with management and they were upbeat about 2019 and the record acquisitions. Oftentimes with a small-cap company, like City Office, shares become extraordinarily mis-priced, as viewed below:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

In conclusion: I have often stressed the risk associated with owning small-cap stocks, and I must remind readers that City Office is more volatile than most REITs. However, we consider the dividend safer today than five years ago, yet the market has responded with concern that the dividend is at a higher risk.

To be clear, growth is imminent for this small cap and our Strong Buy thesis is rooted in the argument that the dividend will be covered over the next 8 -12 months. Also, City Office is 100% focused on its core business and is not investing in other REITs (like UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) and Monmouth (NYSE:MNR)). I also admire City Office for internalizing management in the early innings.

Sometimes it takes months and even quarters for an investment thesis to play out, and we believe that 2019 could be the year in which City Office become a prime-time REIT that’s poised to profit.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.