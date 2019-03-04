MyoKardia (MYOK) CEO Tassos Gianakakos on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Michelle Corral

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for today's call. I'm Michelle Corral, MyoKardia's Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

Today, we will be combining two calls into one. We're going to provide a corporate update and review fourth quarter and year end financial results and we're going to discuss the six months PIONEER-OLE data being presented at the American College of Cardiology Meeting later this month.

Leading today's call is MyoKardia's CEO, Tassos Gianakakos. Tassos is joined by Bill Fairey, our recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. June Lee, MyoKardia's Chief Development Officer; Taylor Harris, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Marc Semigran, MyoKardia's Chief Medical Officer. A financial results press release was issued last week and is available on our website, along with reference slides detailing the 6-month PIONEER-OLE data.

As a reminder, the information discussed during this call will include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's view as of today, March 4, 2019.

I'd like to now hand the call over to our CEO. Tassos?

Tassos Gianakakos

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Between our fourth quarter and year end results and the important data released today, we've got a lot to cover. 2018 was our most important year of progress. We're addressing the world's number one killer and are making huge strides in establishing MyoKardia as the leading cardiovascular precision medicine company.

Innovation and new treatments are desperately needed in cardiovascular medicine, and MyoKardia's approach continued to deliver across our pipeline in 2018 and into this year. The data released today is the latest example of that, and we'll have three more clinical readouts from our portfolio this year.

The PIONEER-OLE data has now shown sustained safety and efficacy over 6 months in people with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or oHCM who are chronically symptomatic and functionally impaired. 10 out of 10 patients at 24 weeks responded to mavacamten, with 7 becoming symptom-free. These same people got better on mavacamten during our previous study and in the 6 to 18 months in between study, saw their disease come back despite being on currently available treatments.

Today's positive data give us a window on the results we expect from our pivotal study, EXPLORE, which are right around the corner. We're also seeing early evidence that mavacamten may be able to slow down or reverse the progressive decline that occurs with HCM, an extremely important finding we'll continue to watch, more and all of that later in the call from Marc and June.

MyoKardia has had an incredible opportunity to make a big difference in the lives of patients with diseases of the heart muscle. I can't emphasize that enough. An estimated 5 million to 6 million people in the U.S. suffer from diverse cardiac conditions that result in their heart being unable to pump in necessary amount of blood to the rest of the body, including to the brain and skeletal muscle.

We've become leaders in understanding the biology underpinning these conditions, identifying smaller, more homogeneous populations of patients and bringing forward targeted medicines that's designed to restore normal cardiac function.

In the 6 years since our founding, our research team has established a deep pipeline, including five internally discovered programs that we've disclosed, each targeting diseases of cardiac contractility.

Among our most valued capabilities is our translational research, in which the learnings from our lead candidates have directly informed the identification of the new and differentiated targets of disease and have opened up potentially groundbreaking areas of research. One such area is the treatment of diseases of diastolic dysfunction, conditions that affect roughly 3 million Americans and have eluded drug researchers for decades.

This cycle of learning across our current portfolio of five programs is really important to understand. It's a big part of how we've been able to efficiently generate such compelling and consistent results across our pipeline. Each set of scientific readouts from each program builds on the growing body of evidence across our pipeline.

Each new set of evidence increases the pace of innovation and the chance of success within and across our programs. The more data we see like today is the more confidence we gain in future studies in multiple indications for mavacamten, as well as for 491 and for our other programs.

The proof here is in our 2018 accomplishments where we started a total of 6 clinical trials, most notably advancing mavacamten into Phase III in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM.

We started our Phase II MAVERICK study looking at mavacamten in nonobstructive HCM, MYK-491 advanced from Phase I to Phase IIa in with patient’s reduced systolic function where the heart is unable to contract sufficiently. And this year, we'll advance our third candidate MYK-224 intended for the treatment of HCM into the clinic.

We've delivered three clinical programs in 6 years and are set up to continue this pace as we move our ACT-1 and LUS-1 programs into the clinic in the coming years. ACT-1 is a novel cardiac muscle activator for the treatment of genetic DCM. LUS-1, which was born out of observations from our mavacamten program, is the first known compound to specifically target impaired cardiac relaxation.

We plan to develop LUS-1 for targeted subgroups of patients with diseases of diastolic dysfunction that we can study efficiently, much like we've done with mavacamten in obstructive HCM and in nonobstructive HCM.

With global rights to our entire portfolio, we're able to closely coordinate how we develop our growing pipeline in line with our precision medicine strategy. We'll follow the science, define the indications for our clinical and preclinical pipeline and match each program with the patients subsegment most likely to see benefit.

In 2019, we'll deepen our platform, expand our portfolio of therapies and advance mavacamten closer to registration. We'll continue to build out a commercial organization in anticipation of bringing mavacamten to patients for the treatment of obstructive HCM under the leadership of Bill Fairey, our Chief Commercial Officer, who you will hear from a little later.

With that, we'll spend most of the remainder of today's call discussing today's mavacamten results and what it means for EXPLORER, for mavacamten's potential registration in obstructive HCM and for its ultimate adoption and use by cardiologists, if approved. In addition, we'll update on the progress of our EXPLORER trial, which remains on track to deliver top line results in the second half of 2020.

While we won't discuss these today, I'd like you to keep focused on these three additional readouts later this year. First, the Phase II MAVERICK results in nonobstructive HCM, the Phase II 491 results in patients with systolic dysfunction and the third, the 12 month results from the PIONEER-OLE study. We'll talk more about these as they get closer in upcoming meetings and calls.

So we're off to a great start here in 2019, which will set up an even more impactful 2020 as we quickly advance towards potential registration and launch of mavacamten in obstructive HCM.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Marc to review the 6 month PIONEER-OLE data in more detail.

Marc Semigran

Thank you, Tassos. Today, I'm excited to review the data from the PIONEER open-label extension study in conjunction with the lifting of the ACC embargo. HCM is a chronic progressive disease in which the heart is hypercontractile and that hypercontractility can result in numerous downstream effects on the heart muscle, including obstruction of the left ventricular outflow tract, or LVOT, and diastolic dysfunction.

In our Phase II PIONEER study, we established that mavacamten can reduce the excessive contractility that is the basis for HCM and reduce or eliminate obstruction. This led to a reduction in symptoms and improved the exercise and functional capacity in obstructive HCM patients and has in turn informed the trial design of our EXPLORER pivotal trial.

As detailed in this morning's press release, mavacamten demonstrated statistically significant improvements in LVOT gradient as well as in several echo parameters that point to improvements in cardiac structure and function, coupled with an excellent safety profile. A slide deck containing the results that I'm about to walk through is available on our website, along with the link to the webcast of this call.

As a heart failure cardiologist, I'm excited to see two major themes emerge from the open-label extension results. First, when mavacamten, a therapy targeting the underlying abnormality of obstructive HCM is given to symptomatic patients in an individualized dose, LVOT gradient is eliminated and cardiac contractility remains normal for a sustained period of time. Patients feel better and with most becoming asymptomatic. Their symptoms of HCM go away.

Second, with mavacamten therapy, we are beginning to see cardiac structural and functional changes that reflect reversal of the adverse effects of the genetic mutations that lead to HCM.

We initiated PIONEER open-label extension in 2018. The interval between participation in the Phase II and the extension study ranged from 6 to 18 months. During that time, most patients reverted to treatments with beta-blockers in an attempt to manage their symptoms.

However, they all continued to have significant LVOT gradients and remained symptomatic, either New York Heart Association class II or III upon entry in the OLE, underscoring the inadequacy of the currently available medications and the need for new approaches to address this disease.

A total of 13 eligible patients enrolled in the PIONEER-OLE and that was all of the patients that were eligible. The data we will discuss today includes 24 safety - 24-week safety, efficacy, and biomarker data for 10 of the 13 patients and 12 week results for all 13 patients in the study. Patients enrolled in PIONEER-OLE were allowed to continue their background medications and indeed 12 of the 13 remain on beta-blockers.

Mavacamten was well tolerated and exhibited an excellent safety profile in the OLE study. There have been 6 adverse events reported as potentially related to study drug and all were transient and deemed mild or moderate AEs.

Of 34 total reported adverse events over 24 weeks, 13 were reported by one patient who had entered the PIONEER-OLE with ulcerative colitis and has subsequently been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma and this has been assessed as unrelated to mavacamten treatment.

The impressive reductions in gradient that we saw in the original PIONEER Phase II cohorts were replicated again in this study. LVOT gradient, a measure of the impact of the pressure caused by obstruction as blood exits the ventricle is well established in the literature and from our experience as a reliable biomarker of symptoms and function in obstructive HCM patients.

A reminder that a rest or provoked gradient greater than 50 millimeters of mercury is considered hemodynamically significant and the threshold for consideration of surgical intervention.

The mean LVOT gradient for patients in PIONEER-OLE at baseline was 67 millimeters of mercury at rest and 90 millimeters of mercury when provoked using the Valsalva maneuver.

In PIONEER-OLE, treatment with mavacamten resulted in a statistically significant reduction in provoked gradient to a mean of 24 millimeters of mercury at week 12 and of 21 millimeters of mercury at week 24. Furthermore, resting gradient for all 13 patients at 12 weeks was eliminated to below the 30 millimeter mercury level used to diagnose obstruction. This remained true for the 10 patients currently evaluable at 24 weeks.

Importantly, mavacamten achieved these results in reduction and elimination of LVOT obstruction, while preserving left ventricular ejection fraction well within the normal range. Ejection fractions remained consistently above 55% for the duration of the study and at all time points measured.

Our dose titration methodology is working. And when patients are optimally dosed with reducing gradients as the guiding principle, mavacamten is achieving the desired results safely.

It validates what we've learned in PIONEER Phase II about mavacamten's relatively broad therapeutic window and reinforces the approach to dosing that we are taking in the Phase III EXPLORER study.

So how are patients feeling? We measure this using New York Heart Association functional class, a widely used physician assessed qualitative score of heart failure symptoms. There are 4 NYHA classes ranging from asymptomatic or class I to debilitated by symptoms even at rest, class IV.

Class II is defined as mild symptoms such as shortness of breath during ordinary activity, while class III patients have a marked limitation in activity due to symptoms and are comfortable only at rest. NYHA class is a very practical tool for tracking how patients are feeling and the degree to which their symptoms are interfering in everyday life.

12 of the patients entered the OLE study with NYHA class II symptoms and 1 was class III. Of 10 patients evaluable at 24 weeks, 8 had improved by 1 class and 7 achieved class I status. To move to class I or asymptomatic of disease in 70% of patients is amazing for cardiologists to see.

Despite the potential variability in NYHA assessment, there is agreement among clinicians in classifying patients as New York Heart Association class I as the best of all of the 4 classes with an internal-observer consistency of greater than 80%.

Additionally, the discernible improvements were maintained across several visits, indicating that patients on mavacamten are consistently functioning better. We will keep watching for continued durability of mavacamten's efficacy and safety in the OLE with the 12-month data readout planned for presentation later this year.

The question of whether mavacamten may be able to remodel and restore normal function of the heart is something we are eagerly looking at. I'd like to take a moment to highlight data from three biomarkers that indicate that the hearts of these patients are getting closer to a normal state.

These three are namely NT-proBNP, a measure of cardiac wall stress, E/e' [ph] prime, a marker of filling pressure and diastolic function and left atrial volume, which is another measure of chronic pressure in the heart.

The typical obstructive HCM patient struggles with the too much pressure impairing the heart's ability to fill with sufficient volume to meet the body's needs. Each of these metrics may be helpful on their own, but I'm most encouraged by the concordance of the data in telling us the story of improvements to the heart structure with mavacamten treatments.

First, NT-proBNP. We know that elevated NT-proBNP is prognostic of the need for transplants or death in HCM patients. In one HCM study, patients with an NT-proBNP level of less than 310 picograms per mL had a 75% rate of heart failure, death or hospitalization, progression to end-stage disease and stroke as compared with patients with levels greater than or equal to 310.

PIONEER-OLE patients entered the study with a mean NT-proBNP level of about 1,800 picograms per mL despite 12 of the 13 taking the beta-blockers. During daily mavacamten treatments in the OLE, patients achieved reduction to a mean NT-proBNP level of 181 at week 12 and 170 at week 24. This change in NT-proBNP was statistically significant and is a striking clinical result.

Practically speaking, this dramatic drop in proBNP is another indicator of mavacamten's potent beneficial effects on the heart. And similar to what we observed across all the parameters discussed thus far, the consistency and duration of effect are worth noting.

Looking now at an echo measurement of diastolic function that we've talked about before known as E/e' [ph] prime. This is a noninvasive marker for left ventricular filling pressure. E/e' [ph] prime is defined as the ratio of early transmitral blood flow to peak mitral diastolic annular velocity. PIONEER-OLE patients treated with mavacamten achieved statistically significant reductions in E/e' prime [ph] from a baseline mean of 12.8 to values of 9.6 and 10.3 at weeks 12 and 24, respectively.

In my opinion, this finding is important and very consistent with our observations of a decrease in proBNP. It is also important to remember that an elevated LV filling pressure is what directly causes the cardinal symptom of heart failure, lung congestion.

Related to the cardiac functional improvements demonstrated by the decreases in proBNP and E/e' prime, we observed an improvement in cardiac structure, that was a decrease in left atrial volume.

The left atrium is a relatively thin cardiac chamber relative to the left ventricle and it readily enlarges when its pressure is elevated. It decreases in volume over a period of several weeks when the pressure is normalized. Left atrial size is like a pressure gauge for the heart, and like NT-proBNP, left atrial volume is a prognosticator of severe comorbidities.

In HCM patients in specific, left atrial enlargement is a powerful predictor of the onset of atrial fibrillation. The development of atrial fibrillation in HCM patients is a sentinel event predicting a diminished functional capacity and an increased risk of heart failure, stroke and mortality.

At both 12 and 24 weeks, we saw a statistically significant decrease in left atrial volumes in the open-label extension. Left atrial volume went from a baseline mean of 41 milliliters per meter squared down to a mean value of 31 at week 12 and 30 at week 24. I believe this is a very important finding that may have implications for the risk of development of atrial fibrillation in HCM patients.

A recent multi-center publication in circulation electrophysiology identified HCM patients with an LV volume of greater than 37 milliliters per meter squared as having a 2.7-fold greater 5-year risk of developing new onset AFib than those patients with smaller left atria.

Taken together, these changes in biomarkers of cardiac stress and pressure are telling us story of a heart muscle that may be moving gradually, but consistently closer to normal when treated with mavacamten.

This data will be presented at the upcoming American College of Cardiology on Sunday afternoon, March 17. I hope to see you there.

We are pleased to see the consistent, sustained and durable responses across so many important parameters. We were able to dose mavacamten safely and achieve the desired effect on the obstruction resulting in patients feeling better.

We're excited by the implications of these data. Despite the relatively small numbers, the statistical significance achieved and the consistency of results across so many parameters reinforce our confidence in EXPLORER.

My colleague, June Lee will now provide an update on our progress with EXPLORER.

June Lee

Thank you, Marc, and good morning, everybody. The results we're seeing with PIONEER-OLE continue to enhance our confidence in our Phase III EXPLORER study and the probability of a highly positive result.

When obstructive HCM patients are treated with mavacamten, the open-label extension data that Marc just discussed suggests that we can consistently and predictably achieve marked reduction in LVOT gradient while maintaining normal ejection fraction.

PIONEER-OLE is utilizing the dosing approach similar to our Phase III pivotal study and that makes us feel really good about what we're doing in EXPLORER and what we're likely to see in our pivotal registrational trial. These data also highlight the broad therapeutic index of mavacamten. While all of the resting gradients at 24 weeks were under 20 millimeters mercury, all of the EFs were above 50%. In fact, the average LV ejection fraction at 24 weeks was 68%.

In addition to the rather dramatic changes in the LVOT gradient and the preservation of EF, we observed reduction in New York Heart class to 1 in 7 out of 10 patients. Class 1 is characterized as asymptomatic and that's really meaningful.

Finally, we shared with you greater than 90% reduction in NT-proBNP from thousands to normal level. Taken together, the reduction in LVOT gradient, normal ejection fraction, correlated with reduction in NYHA classification, as well as reduction in the NT-proBNP to normal level, I have a great deal of confidence that exercise capacity is likely to improve. We know from studies in HCM, patients with lower New York Heart classes have higher peak VO2s.

Turning to our EXPLORER pivotal study, our primary endpoint in EXPLORER is a clinical responder analysis. The two definitions for clinical responses are as follows: increase in peak VO2 of greater than 1.5 milliliter per kilogram per minute and an improvement of New York Heart class by 1 or more, and then the second definition is increase in peak VO2 of greater than 3.0 milliliters per kilogram per minute and no worsening of New York Heart class.

Clinical responder status will be assessed after 30 weeks treatment period and meeting either definition qualifies a patient to be considered as clinical responder. Combining these two parameters in defining clinical response means we have a very objective and quantitative parameter in peak VO2, which measures function and a more subjective assessment in New York Heart Association classification, which assess patient's symptom.

Peak VO2 measures a patient's maximal exercise capacity, while New York Heart assess the patient in the setting of their normal daily living. So together, the two parameters are very complementary. And because they're complementary and have just different aspects of disease impact in HCM, we also believe that they serve as an internal consistency check for each other and help to keep placebo response levels lower than either one alone.

Our current EXPLORER study power calculation assumptions have built in 50% clinical response in the treated cohort with a 25% placebo rate. At this 25% difference between treated and placebo cohorts, we have 97% power for a p-value of 0.05.

So how do we get at -- get to our placebo rate? We see -- we received patient-level data for the placebo cohort of the LIBERTY study. LIBERTY study was much like EXPLORER, a multi-center, multinational study of approximately 200 HCM patients with C-PET assessments, including peak VO2 measurements.

Analysis of the patient-level data of placebo response along with close analysis of the placebo rates observed in previously conducted controlled studies using New York Heart classifications convince us that the placebo rate would be in the 15% to 22% range. Additional details of the prior calculations and assumptions are available on the slide deck accompanying this call.

How do we arrive at 50% responder rate in the mavacamten treatment cohort? In PIONEER, our proof-of-concept and dose-ranging study, we know that dosing was suboptimal in many patients.

Some patients in cohort A got too much and most patients in Cohort B did not get enough mavacamten. Even so when you apply the EXPLORER clinical responder definition, those response rates from PIONEER was 55% across the two cohorts.

For EXPLORER power calculation, we took a conservative approach and assumed 50% clinical response rate. But with optimized dosing approach in EXPLORER, which is working really well as demonstrated in the 24-week data shared from PIONEER-OLE, we anticipate the actual response rate may be more pronounced than the 50% -- 55% that was observed in PIONEER.

You can also see in the power calculation detail shared in the slides accompanying this call that in scenarios where differences between placebo and treatment arms are 30% or higher, EXPLORER is strongly powered at 99%. As Tassos mentioned, the EXPLORER study is going well, and the level of engagement of our investigators is reflective of their enthusiasm.

A primary focus of our study team is to ensure high-quality execution. We're doing that with a great deal of work and attention to training and monitoring the study sites on all the study procedures, in particular those related to important endpoints like peak VO2, New York Heart. The team is unreserved in our commitment to conducting EXPLORER to ensure high-quality execution and high-quality data.

Enrollment in EXPLORER continues to track well and with the increased confidence we and the investigators now have in how we're dosing and what mavacamten is doing in these patients supported by the PIONEER-OLE 24-week data, we're really looking forward to sharing what we hope will be a positive top line data in the second half of 2020. We look also forward to announcing last patient in later this year. Tassos?

Tassos Gianakakos

Thank you, June. So the key message to take away from Marc and June is that the data from PIONEER-OLE gives us further confidence in a successful EXPLORER result and our studies to support the registration of mavacamten for obstructive HCM and in mavacamten's potential to be a transformative therapy once introduced.

So let's look at what we've got. We've highly encouraging insights into mavacamten safety and efficacy using similar dosing over a similar treatment period to EXPLORER. We have an energized and engaged clinical community.

We have a thoroughly and thoughtfully constructed primary endpoint designed to capture efficacy across both function and symptoms. We have a powerful statistical analysis plan in place, all of which further increase our confidence in the success of EXPLORER.

The dramatic reduction in left atrial size and an NT-proBNP and the improvements in diastolic parameters further suggest the potential for mavacamten to slow or reverse disease progression. It's a remarkable finding and bodes well for MAVERICK in nonobstructed HCM later this year.

Today, with full enrollment of EXPLORER in sight, Phase III results are on the corner and substantial room for improvement over currently available medications, we feel great about the opportunity for mavacamten's adoption.

So accordingly, we started laying the foundation for a cross-functional pre-commercial and launch team to set the stage for successful introduction of mavacamten.

In 2018, MyoKardia's senior leadership team was expanded with the addition of Cynthia Ladd, our General Counsel; and Taylor Harris, our CFO, who both have significant commercial experience. Recently, we've welcomed to the team Jay Edelberg as our new Senior Vice President of Clinical development and Bill Fairey as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Jay joins us from Sanofi where he led global cardiovascular development and spearheaded the Praluent program through approval and launch. Jay also oversaw the clinical development and global project teams involved in the MyoKardia partnership.

Bill's past roles as president of Actelion Pharmaceuticals, U.S. and leading Actelion Canada and Australia, Asia Pacific are worth noting. Among his accomplishments at Actelion were the approvals and launch of three important therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a disease area with some parallels to HCM. In addition to helping us build a great company, his global perspective and experience successfully introducing first-of-their-kind medicines in new categories will be key as we launch mavacamten. So given the importance of his position, I want Bill to say a few words about why he joined and his vision for our prelaunch commercial efforts.

William Fairey

Thank you, Tassos, for that kind introduction, and good morning to all of you on this call. I'm thrilled to be part of the MyoKardia team and feel fortunate to have joined this organization at such an exciting time.

MyoKardia was attractive to me for many reasons. First, its business model. The fact that the company conducts its own basic research, runs its own clinical development and has made the commitments to commercialize its own products was important to me. And based on my previous experience, I know this model can create significant and sustainable value for all stakeholders.

I was also, of course, attracted by the science. The mission and focus on our precision medicine strategy, addressing the underlying root cause of these cardiomyopathies has led to the discovery and development of very innovative and novel compounds. This is inspiring.

The lead asset, mavacamten, is quite compelling, a first-in-class compound, it could be the first targeted medicine approved for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. I think we've got a terrific opportunity here to help many of the patients that suffer from that condition.

The HCM landscape, from my perspective, is underdeveloped, with just a fraction of these patients properly diagnosed and treated, and they have very few treatment options with that. I believe we can help.

So I saw a great fit between my experience and interest and the company's mission, its objectives and its stage of development. We're well positioned as we transition from an R&D company to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical enterprise.

And though I've only been on board for a little over a month, I'm grateful for the collaboration that I have already experienced as we work together to develop the company's commercial capabilities and prepare MyoKardia for a very successful launch of mavacamten.

With those objectives in mind, my priorities going forward are pretty straight forward: to gain a firm understanding of heart failure with a priority focus on HCM; to meet with the important stakeholders in our community, the KOLs, the payers, and the patient advocates, to build a highly competent commercial team, and importantly to develop and begin implementing the market-shaping life cycle management and commercialization strategy for mavacamten.

My team will also partner with our translational research organization led by Bob McDowell and Marc Semigran and our clinical development team led by June Lee. Together, we will evaluate the potential indications for the other assets in our pipeline.

So I've got a bit of work on my hands, but I can tell you it's energizing and quite meaningful work. I look forward to getting to know all of you and providing updates on our progress over the coming months.

I'll now hand it over to Taylor who is going to provide you with a summary of our current financial position.

Taylor Harris

Thanks, Bill. I'll start with a few highlights from our full year 2018 results, which we released last week.

Total revenue for the year was $33.6 million and total operating expenses were $107.2 million, which was net of $23 million of reimbursement credits from Sanofi. Details of the breakdown between R&D and G&A by quarter and full year are available in our financial results press release.

We ended the year on strong financial footing with $395 million in cash and investments, which we anticipate will provide runway into late 2020, past the expected top line data from EXPLORER.

With our collaboration agreement with Sanofi set to conclude at the end of the first quarter, I'll make a few comments related to impact on our financials going forward. First, we've now consolidated all commercial rights within our portfolio on a global basis. The only ongoing obligation to Sanofi is a royalty on U.S. sales for mavacamten and MYK-224, which starts at 5% and goes to 10% depending on sales volume.

Second, Sanofi no longer holds any shares in MyoKardia, having exited their 0.2 million share or 10.4% position in a successful single transaction during February. From that, we're pleased to welcome a number of new investors to the MyoKardia shareholder base, and we're grateful to our existing shareholders who participated as well.

In 2019, we're not expecting to recognize any revenue from Sanofi as we have now finished recognizing our deferred revenue balance related to the collaboration agreement.

And lastly, we expect our operating expenses to ramp in 2019 as we advance our pipeline into later stages of development and build the organization to support multiple programs and to prepare for commercialization.

Reimbursement from Sanofi will wind down through the first half of the year and after that, we will no longer recognize credits to our reported R&D expense.

We hit our first major milestone here in 2019 with today's release of 6-month PIONEER-OLE data. And later this year, we'll be reporting data from 2 Phase II studies, advancing a third program into the clinic and wrapping up enrollment in our pivotal study for mavacamten.

It's a busy time at MyoKardia, but we're well resourced to accomplish all of these goals, and we thank all of our shareholders for partnering with us in this effort.

So with that, I'd now like to open up the call to questions. As a reminder, here with me and Tassos are Bill Fairey, Dr. June Lee and Dr. Marc Semigran.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Martin Auster with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Martin Auster

Hey, everyone. Thanks for taking the question. Congratulations on the update today.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Marty.

Martin Auster

Yeah. I have a question for you. I know it's earlier days for EXPLORER, but I was curious if you have an expectation for how the baseline characteristics of those patients might look relative to the PIONEER patients and then maybe -- to extrapolate on that, maybe if you could comment on how you think the improvements in functional -- functional improvements such as VO2 and NYHA functional class might differ in a more or less kind of afflicted population? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Marty. So on your second half of your question, I'll let Marc Semigran jump in and address that. On the first half, the baseline characteristics we expect to be very similar. So I think it's one of the powerful things in looking at today's data release in that we expect the profiles of these patients to be similar. We're looking at a similar treatment period. We are now looking at a similar dosing approach for these folks.

So we're feeling really good given the data we've seen here today around complete alleviation of the obstruction with preservation of the ejection fraction over the sustained period of time and highlighting also the improvements in symptoms and the potential for disease modification from these three important biomarker changes.

So the fact that everybody is responding and we've got this concordance of data over this long period of time for us is really encouraging. So from a baseline standpoint, from a study design standpoint or at least from a study duration and dosing perspective, we're expecting a lot of consistency between the two studies. Marc?

Marc Semigran

Yes. Hi, Marty. Good morning. When you ask about the difference, for example, say in peak VO2, among the different NYHA classes in HCM, it's quite interesting that 2 previous studies have looked at this, one from the U.K. by Sharma and colleagues and another from Spain by Valenzuela and colleagues, both about 110 patients.

And what they found was that each of the New York Heart Association classes 1 through 4 differ from the preceding one by about 4 to 6 milliliters per kilo per minute in the average peak VO2. So given that relationship whether you're going from 2 to 1 or 3 to 2 or twice that 3 to 1, I think that there's going to be potentially robust changes in peak VO2. Now the studies I mentioned did not look at change in New York Heart Association class, but just reflect the characteristics of those classes.

So I think that if this EXPLORER study population differs even slightly from PIONEER in terms of severity of disease, that increments in New York Heart Association class will still reveal themselves as pretty significant increments in peak VO2.

Martin Auster

Thanks for that perspective, Marc. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Anupam Rama with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Anupam Rama

Hey, guys. Thanks so much for taking the question and congrats on the update. Maybe I could follow up on the last question just a little bit. We know that EXPLORER is using this primary endpoint using peak VO2 and NYHA and then looking at the LIBERTY study placebo arm, you saw that and you guys highlighted that 17% of patients had this greater than 1.5 milliliter per kg per minute improvement and then there is improvement in MLHFQ, but perhaps you can remind us the rigor of measuring NYHA versus MLHFQ assessments and any similarities and differences worth noting? Thanks so much.

Tassos Gianakakos

Sure. Hi, Anupam. So just to take a step back, everything we're seeing in the OLE really points us to a robust response in peak VO2. Some of the information that Marc just shared with you support that and plus what we're seeing here is you're getting rid of the obstruction while you're preserving the ejection fraction or the heart's ability to contract and you're improving diastolic relaxation.

So all of that is really kind of finding potentially a maximum kind of threshold for the increase in oxygenated blood volume being ejected from the heart and that directly relates to improvements in peak VO2. So we're really feeling great about that.

In terms of the specific LIBERTY study and New York Heart versus the Minnesota Living with Cardiomyopathy, I'll hand it over to Marc to maybe give you a comment around the nature of the two and the potential similarities and differences in measurement.

Marc Semigran

Yes. Good morning, Anupam. They're fairly similar, though MLHFQ was designed by J. Cohen and colleagues at the University of Minnesota really to be more heart failure specific, while NYHA is divided into four classes, as I mentioned earlier.

Minnesota Living with Heart Failure scores are -- there was -- you can have a score between, I believe it's about 30 and 60. And it's divided up into separate domains of function, exercise function, activities of daily living, social interactions.

So MLHFQ is similar but perhaps more heart failure specific in stratifying patients. I think at the end of the day in terms of overall correlation with things like exercise capacity, peak VO2, they're fairly similar.

Tassos Gianakakos

And Anupam, if I can ask June here just to maybe walk through a little bit of how the statistical plan and how we've modeled here have really taken into account robustly for any potential variability in these measurements.

June Lee

Yes. So you - in the accompanying slides, you can see some details on how the placebo calculation was done. So looking at individual level through that from the placebo cohort in LIBERTY, you can see that there is about 22% of patients who fall on either side plus 1.5% or greater or minus 1.5% or greater in peak VO2 from beginning of the study to the end of the study.

Now we also then extrapolated Minnesota Heart to New York Heart class and looked at which of these patients would have actually translated or extrapolated to a one heart class difference in New York Heart and came up with somewhere between -- when you combine those two things together, somewhere between 17% to 22% placebo rate.

In addition, we looked at New York Heart class and what the placebo rate looks like in well-controlled studies of heart failure. And what we saw there was about a third in New York Heart class can have one class changes within placebo.

So even if there is a complete overlap of the patients who have New York Heart class changes by one class along with the 22%, the maximum you would end up with is 22%. But probably a good bit lower than that. So that's sort of the basis for our placebo assumptions.

Anupam Rama

Got it. Really helpful, guys. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ritu Baral with Cowen. Your line is open.

Ritu Baral

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. My first question has to do with the Slide 10, left atrial volume data from the OLE. Can you talk about the variability of that reading in atrial volume?

And is this indicative of actual tissue remodeling rather than tissue function? I mean, is this correlated to potential reduction in wall thickness and echotexture? And I have a follow-up on mavacamten.

Tassos Gianakakos

Sure. So I'm going to let Marc take this question, but really exciting to see the reductions in sizes, and this is something that we have seen in genetic animal models that we've treated over time that mavacamten does actually regress the disease in terms of the level of hypertrophy and reducing the degree of fibrosis.

So this is something we're really excited to keep our eye on is, can we get the heart's anatomy back to normal and the left atria, as Marc's about to tell you, is really, really important prognosticator of downstream atrial fibrillation, which, I think, we all know is a severely additional burden on an already burdensome disease.

Marc Semigran

Yes. Hi, Ritu. There is a fair amount of variability across the patients in left atrial size and you're correct to observe that from the slide. On the other hand, the fact that we were able to achieve statistical significance with such a small number of patients really does indicate that when each patient is compared to themselves, there was a progressive decrease in left atrial volume in virtually all of them.

The second question that you asked about the relationship between left atrial size and left atrial function is a good one. It's hard to measure left atrial function, there are some fairly sophisticated techniques for doing that. But just like the ventricle, when the chamber itself enlarges, it's under increased wall stress and the function generally decreases.

So although you can measure things like left atrial ejection fraction, for example, it's been shown in very specific research studies observing that, that as the atrium dilates, its function decreases.

Ritu Baral

Got it. So you think this is more a corollary of function rather than remodeling?

Marc Semigran

I think it's indeed related to a corollary of functions, but I think it is remodeling. I mean, there is -- there are structural changes that have to occur to allow the chamber to enlarge, and I think that we're seeing some reversal of those.

Ritu Baral

Got it. Which brings me to my next question, which is the data that we might expect from your MAVA-OLE study because I think you are looking at a subgroup of patients there for remodeling. Any time lines for when we might see that data or other key data that could emerge from that study?

Tassos Gianakakos

The study referring to, Ritu, is the MAVA-LTE study, so for folks listening, the patients who are on the EXPLORER study as well as the patients in the MAVERICK study have the opportunity to roll into the MAVA-LTE study, which is a controlled study looking at the long-term impact of mavacamten therapy on these patients.

Exciting in that study is a cardiac MRI substudy, which really gives us a lot more resolution to look at what's happening at the cellular level in terms of potential disease modification, what's happening with left ventricular mass, looking at fibrosis and also looking at some of the measurements that we are talking about today with maybe a hair more precision that's afforded by the MRI. We haven't discussed at all when some of that data might be made available, but we'll plan on doing that in the months to come.

Ritu Baral

Got it. If I could squeeze one last question in. Can you go over where you are with Europe and the HCM indication? Obviously, Sanofi would probably lead the charge there. But how does the EMA look at EXPLORER and the larger program trials?

Tassos Gianakakos

We're continuing to interact with the European regulators in getting clarity on the -- how to approach both registering the therapy in Europe, where, by the way, the disease is just as prevalent, the standard of care has just as many gaps as we see here and the need for mavacamten is just as substantial.

So we're working on thinking through marrying the regulatory strategy as well with the appropriate way to properly commercially introduce the therapy and the right level of evidence generation that we want to have at the time of launch.

I will say this, we're in Europe, and in fact, the EXPLORER study is engaging the leading cardiomyopathy centers in Europe. So we're really getting to know the European patients flow as well as the European investigators.

In terms of more clarity on timing and our approach, we're working all of that into our thoughts about commercialization outside the U.S. and we'll say more about that in the months to come.

Ritu Baral

Got it. Thanks for taking the question.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Ritu.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeff Hung with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Jeff Hung

Thanks for taking my questions. And congratulations on the data. For LVOT Cohort B and the NT-proBNP, to what you attribute the difference between PIONEER and PIONEER-OLE in terms of a greater reduction in the open-label extension? Is this due to the baseline severity or beta-blockers?

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, first let me - maybe as Marc is collecting some thoughts on the question, the numbers in terms of comparisons we have to keep in mind are low and the baseline characteristics of these measurements can vary from patient to patient.

But keep in mind too, I mean, I think the level of reduction that we're seeing here relative to Cohort B in PIONEER-HCM, the previous Phase II study, we know that we did not get enough drug to therapy in that study.

So I think, Jeff, despite the small numbers here, part of the effect that you're referring to, we feel is due to the fact that we're properly dosing these patients, and we're seeing that in our measurements of all of the other important clinical measures that we've talked about today.

May be most notably and obvious, the elimination of the obstruction, which in the previous study, we still had a residual obstruction in the vast majority of those patients. Marc, anything to add to that?

Marc Semigran

Really not. Jeff, really it's all about getting the right doses to the patients on an individualized basis. What we've learned from the combination of Cohort A and Cohort B was what's the concentration that's needed to get rid of gradients without over-affecting left ventricular ejection fraction. We've found that out. We're using it in the OLE and hence it's effect -- it's more universally effective.

Jeff Hung

Great. And then how do you think the long-term results would be impacted by different dosing adjustment schedule beyond week 6, like in EXPLORER at weeks 8 and 14?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yeah, I think on that, Jeff, the approach in the EXPLORER is very consistent. And because we knew these patients and had more history with them from their previous Phase II studies, we were comfortable with a single adjustment to get them to what we have determined to be the optimal concentration range. So we only need to do it once.

In the EXPLORER study, we don't have that history with these patients, so we're stepping through it in two stages, as you're referring to, but ultimately going to get us to the same place and doing it in a way that, I think, really emphasizes two things: safety, we're starting with the 5-milligram dose and adjusting up, and if you do need 15 milligrams, that will happen over two adjustments, and the second is how we expect this to take place if mavacamten is approved in the real world. This is how we understand clinicians are going to use the therapy. We'll start everybody on 5 and then we'll inch them up by 5-milligram increments when they come back into an echo if they do have a residual obstruction.

So we don't think the end is going to be any different. Really, the goal is to get folks into this optimal zone of exposure of drug in the cardiac muscle to see these types of results that we share with you today.

Jeff Hung

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jim Birchenough

Hi, guys. Congrats on the updated results. A few questions. I apologize as I've missed it in the prepared comments, but how many of the 13 patients met the EXPLORER definition of response?

Tassos Gianakakos

So on this one, Jim, hard for us to answer that because we haven't measured peak VO2. But all of the data that we've outlined here today really leads to peak VO2 having been robustly improved in these patients were we to measure it. So we can't answer that specifically given the responder analysis does have an element of peak VO2.

But we are seeing 8 out of 10 of these patients have 1 unit change in New York Heart Association functional class. So at least that half of the responder analysis you're looking at 80% hitting it.

Jim Birchenough

And then just is there anything that you're seeing in patients that have better responses versus less robust responses that might inform what patients to optimally enroll in the EXPLORER study, or are there certain features that define a less robust response?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes. I think in the data that we're seeing here, Jim, the responses are pretty consistently robust. So these are patients that they look to be doing really well on the drug. So with 10 and 13 patients' worth of data, our longest duration here for a patient has been just about 10 months or a little bit over.

We're not really seeing anything obvious to inform that, which reassures us that the inclusion/exclusion criteria in EXPLORER are the right ones.

Taylor Harris

Yes, Jim, it's Taylor. I would just add to echo that. So every single patient had a reduction in provoked gradient below 50, every single patient had a reduction in resting gradient below 30, I think below 20, actually, and every single patient had an ejection fraction maintained above 55%. So it was really consistent.

Marc Semigran

Right. And I just would add that all of these patients met EXPLORER entry criteria at the time of entry into the OLE.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just one final question on the potential remodeling effect in left atrial volume. Can you say, Marc, if the baseline AFib rate is such and the patient numbers sufficient in EXPLORER and the expected effect size just translating left atrial volume to reduce the AFib risk, when you put that altogether, do you think we could see a reduction in AFib risk in EXPLORER or is it just not a big enough study to show that?

Marc Semigran

Well, I mean, in terms of the reduction in AFib risk, I mean, that's where factors like this left atrial volume we'll be looking at carefully in EXPLORER. In terms of an actual reduction in atrial fibrillation burden, yes, we'll look at that too, but there's going to be a high variability in the patients coming in and their initial AFib burden, and we may not be powered enough to see that.

Jim Birchenough

And just one final, from a regulatory standpoint, when might you get some clarity from EMA on adequacy of EXPLORER or additional work that might be required for approval in Europe? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Jim, we continue to get clarity in our interactions with EMA. I think we'll likely update publicly as we move down closer to EXPLORER results and marrying that with a clear view on our strategy for introducing the therapy in those markets. So stay tuned for that.

Jim Birchenough

Thanks for taking the questions.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Jim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tazeen Ahmad with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Tazeen Ahmad

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I think all my questions on today's data have been pretty much answered. So just looking ahead, you do have plans for non-obstructive data later this year. Based on the updated data that you've seen from obstructive, can you talk about any potential read throughs that we should expect? And can you remind us of what data you intend on presenting later this year?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes. Thanks, Tazeen. So thinking specifically about the MAVERICK data coming in the second half of this year and just separately, the other Phase II data that we're excited to share later in the year is from patients in our Phase II study of MYK-491, which is designed for a disease where the heart doesn't contract enough, quite the opposite of what's happening here in HCM.

But in terms of MAVERICK, mavacamten, as you may recall, was designed to target the underlying hypercontractility that drives all of the clinical consequences of HCM, whether it's obstructed or nonobstructed. And so we're differently encouraged by what we're seeing today for potential read through in non-obstructive for a number of different reasons, may be most notably, the improvements in the diastolic parameters, especially E/e' prime, which is a surrogate for filling pressure, that really bodes well for the non-obstructive HCM patient whose disease burden is primarily driven by that component of disease, the reduction in diastolic relaxation and compliance.

So yes, the data continues to give us a lot of confidence in MAVERICK and our overall path forward for nonobstructed HCM and the fact that we're seeing all of these biomarkers in concordance tells us that we have more reason to believe we're getting at the underlying drivers of the disease, and that's really exciting for us in nonobstructed HCM.

So a successful MAVERICK study, which at its core really is like PIONEER, a dose-ranging and safety study, which shows a few things, we demonstrate safety tolerability, it would identify the proper dosing for future studies, and we look for trends towards improvements in symptoms and function as well as improvements in diastolic parameters.

And so the measurements that we've talked about here today are measurements we expect to share with you in the second half of the year, things like E/e' prime, New York Heart Association classification, ejection fraction, NT-proBNP, et cetera.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. Thanks. And then for 491, once you present that data, would you be considering looking for other partnerships for that program just given the size of the potential opportunity?

Tassos Gianakakos

So the data so far of 491 is super compelling, and we're on track and excited about the second half MAD data, which we really want to have in hand to be able to understand where the optimal potential is for 491. Program's back under our control, and so we're we busy and have been busy re-evaluating the future directions here.

Just to reiterate something you're alluding to here, there are approximately 3 million Americans who suffer from systolic dysfunction, and we believe that's a group that's comprised by several distinct subgroups. So we do feel that there are a number of potential indications that 491 can provide potential benefit, and we're hopeful that the upcoming data is going to further support that.

Our precision approach calls for identifying smaller patient subsets for the development of our therapy. So we do believe that those opportunities could exist for 491 with a targeted development path, and so we really want to make sure we understand that, and that's going to end up framing out how we think about partnering and whether this is a therapy we want to move forward on our own and we want to share a little bit more about that as we got closer to data release later in the year.

I will say though in parallel, we've been evaluating partnership opportunities that have come to us, 491 has the potential to be a best-in-class agent for a large population, as you referenced. So it is possible that the partnership opportunity could be the best way to maximize the value of 491. And of course, we've got ACT-1 that maybe end up being a better suited therapy for precision development. So stay tuned on this. We're evaluating all of that, and we'll have some sharper focus on this later in the year.

Tazeen Ahmad

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mohit Bansal with Citi. Your line is open.

Mohit Bansal

Thank you for taking my question. Very good morning. I know it is super early in your report [ph] One question on peak VO2 and then I have a follow-up. So can you confirm that you didn't measure it just yet, and you will have more clarity on peak VO2 at a later time point, maybe at ACC when you present the data?

Tassos Gianakakos

Hi, Mohit. Yes, peak VO2 is not part of this protocol. Just that we -- really, this protocol in this study, we wanted to get it up and running very quickly and make it relatively straightforward for patients who were in PIONEER who experienced really a positive effect of PIONEER. We wanted to get them back on study drug.

So some of them have been off drug for 6 to 18 months, and it was really driven out of our sense of obligation to the sites and to the patients to keep them back on therapy. So we tried to keep it as lean as possible. And so there is no plans right now to have peak VO2 in the current protocol for PIONEER-OLE.

Mohit Bansal

Got it. Very helpful. And then second question is for William, congrats on joining the team. So now that you have worked so much on Actelion, my question is can you just help us understand the similarities you see in PAH market versus this market as it is developing? And what can be done to help payers understand the value of the medicine as well as the doctors here? Thank you.

William Fairey

Good morning. Thanks for the question. There are a lot of similarities, I think, between what I'm learning around the HCM marketplace and what I experienced as we developed the market for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

I think that it's a much - one dissimilarity is, this is a much larger market with close to 400,000 patients treated with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and only a fifth of them being treated. It's in the order of magnitude larger than the PAH market, but there are some similarities. I think my sense here is that this market, the patients are underdiagnosed and undertreated. There is, I think, a lack of awareness from the payers for sure. We did some payer research that seem to suggest that there is a lot of education that we can be doing with the payers around the importance of treating HCM.

And then the advocacy community, we met with some patient advocates last week as a matter of fact, and it was striking to me that even though HCM has been known for quite some time, many, many patients are still being misdiagnosed, seeing 4 or 5 or 6 doctors before they're getting an accurate diagnosis. And even when they're getting an accurate diagnosis, they're getting misleading information about what they can do about and how the disease should be treated.

So I think this is a -- I call this more or less a nascent market. I think the company, MyoKardia, has a terrific opportunity to improve the education of all the stakeholders, the HCPs, the payers and the patient community.

Mohit Bansal

Helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alethia Young with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks so much for taking the question. This is Eileen on for Alethia. I don't know if you could comment on some of the dosing trends that you saw on this update either by baseline characteristics or responses that you saw that could help us think about dosing and responses broadly in ongoing trials?

Taylor Harris

Sure. This is Taylor. I'll give you just a little bit of information on that. So we had 4 patients in the study that stayed on the 5-milligram dose, I think 6 went up to 10 and 3 at 15, that was about the expected distribution. We also got to where we expected on a concentration and exposure perspective.

So really the dosing played out as we had modeled as we had expected and at those appropriate doses for each patient, that's what generated the consistency of response that we've talked about before in terms of gradient reduction, EF preservation and then all the favorable biomarker changes. So it -- really the answer here -- the point here is, get the patients to the right dose and they respond.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much.

Taylor Harris

Thanks, Eileen.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Farmer with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

George Farmer

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I want to follow up on the last question about dose titration. Do you think patient dosing will change over time or once they hit the particular level, they're going to stay there throughout? And are you correlating this with PK measurements, both in the open label and all the patients and maybe unpractical in the EXPLORER trial, but at least in some of them to figure -- to get a better handle on dose titration?

Tassos Gianakakos

Hi, George, it's good to talk to you, and thanks for your question. And the answer to the second half of your question is, yes, we are measuring blood levels in the OLE, and we will be doing that as well. We are doing that in the EXPLORER study. So we will be able to look at levels of drug and compare those at those time points on the measurements that we're taking.

But in terms of what we might think about seeing and dosing over chronic exposures in the long run, it's an interesting question and the one that we're focused on, and we're set up in our programs to look at. And I think the one scenario that we have our eye on is if we do see positive remodeling, and particularly for the obstructed patients where there might be a need for, let's say, a little bit more drug, this is all, by the way, hypothetical, but we've got our eye on it, there might be a scenario where you might need to reduce the dose or it might make sense to reduce the dose to a maintenance level, if we're actually seeing positive remodeling in the heart.

I will say in animals where we've seen long duration of exposures, we haven't necessarily seen the need to do this. But if we were to see it, one, it would be a fantastic driver for dose reduction and something that would probably be only scenario we would see that might require that type of a reduction in dose to a maintenance dose.

George Farmer

Okay, great. And then one more just kind of a broad question, what do you think it drives the shift in NYHA criteria in placebo patients? Is that -- is there something going on there, and how should we think about that when handicapping EXPLORER success?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes, I'll let Marc address that from a clinician and, let's say, a field point of view, but I will say that in our EXPLORER study, we are really focused, as June alluded to, to maintaining a consistent framework for class I, class II, class III, and class IV. We also know, and we've alluded to this in today's conversation, that class I has a lot more consistency, as you might imagine, and we're seeing a lot of asymptomatic class I, so that's encouraging to see as well.

But as it relates between class II and class III, we're doing a lot of things in the field with our investigators in the studies to ensure that we're consistently looking at how to discriminate between those two.

And those types of things have been shown in clinical studies with New York Heart Association to reduce the variability and drive consistency, but Marc, if you add a bit from your perspective?

Marc Semigran

Sure. There is variability in NYHA class because it is a somewhat subjective assessment by the clinician after discussing with the patients their level of symptoms and how they may or may not interfere with the activities of daily living, but that's why in the definition of a responder for EXPLORER, we included the criterion that you have to have a peak VO2 improvement as well.

And if you improve one or greater New York Heart Association classes, you still have to have that improvements of 1.5 milliliters per kilo per minute in peak VO2 and that 1.5, I think, is consistently above what we've seen placebo patients being able to do.

George Farmer

Great. Thanks very much and congregations.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, George.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Tassos Gianakakos for closing remarks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Shannon. Well, it's an incredibly vital time for our organization, and we're driving towards commercialization of our first product, and we're advancing the rest of our portfolio in precision segments of cardiac muscle diseases. We look forward to sharing in the second half of this year Phase II data, both from MAVERICK as well from 491 and to share with you 12-month data from the PIONEER open-label extension, which we talked about here today. The consistent and compelling data from our mavacamten and PIONEER studies and the well-considered design of the EXPLORER trial fuel our growing confidence in the potential for mavacamten. We've got a track record of executing against our objectives across our entire portfolio and have accomplished a huge amount in the 6 years since our formation. This a great time for MyoKardia.

We are motivated and committed to our goal of bringing forth the first treatment specifically targeting the underlying driver of HCM and to leverage our experience with mavacamten, to address additional precision indications of diseases and systolic and diastolic dysfunction through our robust R&D capabilities and our growing portfolio of programs.

So we expect another strong year of progress here in 2019, a strong year of execution and growing momentum and look forward to keeping you updated along the way. As always, we are very grateful to the patients who participate in our studies, the investigators whose mission we share and to our dedicated employees who are responsible for all of our achievements. Thanks to everybody for your time today and for your continued support of MyoKardia and our mission.

