Better Rates Help Global Ship Lease

Charter rates have started to improve again after a rough patch in the second half of last year.

Charter rates for containerships (the price to rent a whole ship) are going up again, following a rough patch from June last year until early this year. Supply was outstripping demand, which put pressure on rates. On top of the weak fundamentals, sentiment was also negative due to the ongoing trade war.

Source: Harper Petersen & Co.

However, life now seems to be better for owners of containerships -- such as Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), Danaos (NYSE:DAC), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Global Ship Lease, etc. -- as rates are picking up and the outlook for the trade war seems to be improving. So far, rates have mainly risen for the larger vessels (8,500 plus 6,500 TEUs), which is normal early in an upswing -- i.e., that the largest vessels move first. (Weekly rates are published by Harper Petersen & Co.)

The outlook for the container industry looks promising for 2019 and 2020. All industry research reports that I have found expect demand to outstrip demand in both 2019 and 2020. Below is a recently published demand/supply forecast from Hapaq-Lloyd (slide 6 in this deck), but the numbers from Clarksons and Global Ship Lease (slide 17 in this deck) seem similar.

Source: Hapaq-Lloyd

With improved fundamentals, it's likely that charter rates will continue to rise during 2019 and 2020, which will benefit shipowners.

So, how do we make money on this trend in the stock market? I think you will do well if you own any of the listed containership owners. I have myself invested in the company Global Ship Lease, which has recently done a transformational deal that is somewhat overlooked by the stock market.

Global Ship Lease owns 38 containerships of various sizes. Roughly half of these vessels have already been fixed for 2019, but 16 of the vessels will come from existing contracts during Q2-Q4 of this year. That will give the company good exposure to an improving market.

The stock price is currently not reflecting the fundamental values in the company. The company disclosed earlier this year that the net asset value (NAV) of the company is USD2.79 per share, which is significantly above the current share price. When you calculate the NAV, you take the book value of the assets and adjust these to current market values of the assets (the market for buying and selling containerships is fairly liquid).

Source: Global Ship Lease

The basis for these NAV calculations was the market values as of autumn of last year. As such, it has not been adjusted for recent weakness in the container market. However, I still believe that the market value is significantly above the stock price.

Perhaps more interesting, I believe there is a good probability of improved asset values in the coming couple of years as the market improves. The chart below shows the market value of a 10-year-old feeder vessel over the past 20 years.

Source: Clarksons Research

As can be seen in the chart below, current market values are quite low and there is a lot of upside if values move back to newbuilding parity. A vessel is normally depreciated over 25 years, but currently market values are significantly below this line. Hence, no rational shipowner would order a new vessel, as existing vessels can be bought cheap (newbuilding activity has also been low during the current downturn).

Source: Created using author's own calculations

Global Ship Lease had a book value per share of around USD4.5 at the end of 2017. This seems like a fairly good estimate for how high NAV can go if the market improves.

Source: Created using author's own calculations

Overall, I believe GSL is an attractive investment opportunity right now. The key catalyst for the share price will be a continued improvement in charter rates, which will then lead the way for higher asset values. There are a couple of good presentations on its website that offer more insight into GSL, such as the presentation from January 2019 (linked to above) and the one regarding its merger with Poseidon.

However, we also need to look a bit at the key risk factors, which in my view are the following:

Slowdown in global economic growth

Continued trade war

Increase in orders for new vessels

To conclude, I believe Global Ship Lease is an attractive investment opportunity for the next couple of years. Investors will have to look out for upcoming earnings releases from the company, updated NAV estimates, and follow the weekly development in Timecharter Rates from Harper Petersen & Co.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.