Tesla: Walls Are Closing In

Last week turned out to be another wild ride for shareholders of Tesla (TSLA). As many have been wondering why Tesla abruptly launched the $35,000 Model 3 last week, a few months before it was supposed to come, it would appear that sales so far in 2019 have not done well. The first batch of February estimates has come in, and as the table below shows, we have seen a huge falloff from Q4 2018 to the current period. In addition to the huge price cuts for all Tesla models, the company will make a late quarter cash grab.

(Source: InsideEvs monthly scorecard, seen here, and Tesla Motors Club Europe tracker, seen here. *January 2019 numbers exclude Spain.)

The first thing that will catch your eye is that Tesla is estimated to be down more than 24,000 units for the Model 3 in the US so far in Q1 vs. Q4. A small portion of that will be made up from Europe and China, but numbers from those two regions aren't flowing in dramatically quite yet. InsideEvs pegged Tesla's US Model 3 sales in December 2018 at more than 25,000, so will the company be able to report quarterly sequential unit sales growth? Even if it does, the reduction in US prices means lower average selling prices as well as lower margins, especially since those foreign deliveries likely don't earn as many credits for Tesla to sell. European demand seems to be almost non existent, since on the company's Norway page you can order a Model 3 for March estimated delivery. Given the fact that it takes 23 days just to ship the vehicles to Europe, not even counting production time or delivery from Belgium to Norway to the customer, it would likely mean current vehicles in transit are purely inventory units.

While some may not see the other side of this as important, Model S/X sales were a big driver of gross profits for Tesla. With the sales estimates we have so far foreshadowing less than 20,000 unit sales for Q1, it's not a surprise that Tesla will report a loss for the period. Major price cuts will definitely have an impact on margins across the board. The major question now is how big of a loss is it, and how much of that will be due to inventory write downs and other major charges taken. Also, how much of those one-time expenses will be non-cash, because Tesla started the period with a sizable working capital deficit.

On Friday, CNBC reported that Tesla did in fact make the $920 million repayment of its convertible bond, and all in cash since shares were well below the conversion price. Bulls will tell you that the company had plenty of cash to do so, but then answer this question. Why did Tesla twice push back the payment on a term loan that was supposed to mature in December 2018, but then moved to January 2019 and now April 2019? This debt has seen its interest rate rise considerably since it was originally made in March 2016 by SolarCity.

(Source: Tesla quarterly filings, seen here, and SolarCity ones, seen here)

That term loan has an unpaid principal balance of a little more than $180 million, so Tesla should easily be able to pay that back, right? Well, things get even stranger if you consider that at the current interest rate, 6.1% detailed in the latest 10-K filing, it means about $11 million in annual interest expenses, or nearly $1 million per month. The funny part is that the convertible bond paid back last week only had a 0.25% rate, so despite it being nearly a billion dollars, Tesla's annual coupon interest was just $2.3 million.

There are other signs that Tesla may be facing a cash crunch. Back in October, CEO Elon Musk said that within 3-6 months, the company would aim to cover all areas of North America with a service center. We are now roughly 4.5 months into that time frame, and still half of the states in the US do not have a service center. The number of locations on Tesla's site has barely increased, but for some reason twice the company listed a China location on its US page. The same can be said for superchargers, of which Musk promised to add roughly 12,000 stalls this year. Only about 500 stalls have been added so far this year, so will the number really surge after Supercharger 3.0 is unveiled, or will Tesla be looking to save on capex? After missing dramatically on supercharger growth promises in past years, Tesla has started this year at a pace not even matching last year's.

In the end, Tesla seems to be in a tough situation currently. With Model 3 demand not doing well, prices have been slashed for all models. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me to see Tesla cut its capital expenditures forecast for 2019 at some point in an effort to preserve cash. So was it really a surprise that Musk tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the Model Y unveil will be on March 14? That will be a great way to grab some much-needed cash before the quarter ends and a way to boost the customer deposits line on the balance sheet at a time where it was likely dropping.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.