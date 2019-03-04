March Outlook For Editas Medicine

Fundamentals in company progress and technical analysis both suggest EDIT could be in for a bullish run in the coming weeks and months.

Last week was positive for EDIT and other biotech competitors, but will the boost last or will EDIT keep sliding?

The stock price of EDITAS Medicine Inc, (EDIT) has taken a recent upswing in prices, after a period of consolidation which saw price action clearly looking for direction. EDIT had suffered in the latter half of 2018 after hitting highs of $44 per share in the early part of 2018. What can we expect of EDIT as we enter into the third month of the year?

Fundamental Outlook

Editas Medicine Inc released its 4th quarter and full year results on February 28, 2019, which showed a reduction in the net loss from $0.84 per share in Q4 2017 to $0.52 per share in Q4 2018. This represents an improvement in the earnings numbers for Q4 2018 year-on-year.

We previously shared a few reasons for EDIT investors to remain optimistic in the long-term, with Editas suffering a bit from slow growth and competitor news—it still has the strength of its collaborations and patents and intellectual property.

Furthermore, the company has made tremendous progress in the development of its genome editing drugs. One major development has been the approval given by the FDA to EDIT 101, the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND). Initial patient dosing is planned for the second half of 2019. The FDA’s IND acceptance enabled EDITAS Medicine to get a milestone payment of $25 million from Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited (Allergan), another company which is in alliance with EDITAS Medicine in its genome-editing projects.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart of EDIT shows that price action has not shown any real pattern in the last two months, save for the bounce of price off the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement line. After forming a hammer on the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, the weekly candle took off from this point and has closed the week at the $23.64.

EDIT Weekly Chart: March 2, 2019

As it is, the retracement levels on the Fibonacci retracement tool will serve as the reference points for support and resistance going forward. This is further highlighted on the daily chart below, where we see that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level is the next possible pit stop for price action (point marked 3 on the chart).

EDIT Daily Chart: March 2, 2019

This price level ($25.15) is an area where price had previously found resistance at point 1, and had also acted as a support at various points in September and October 2018 as that area did a role reversal. We can also see that this is the same picture on the weekly chart, where the weekly candle that closed on Friday March 1 closed just short of this price level.

Here are the possible trade scenarios heading into the new week.

Trade Scenario 1

The price action looks set to attain the 61.8% Fibonacci price level of $25.15. This could happen as early as Tuesday/Wednesday. Below this level, the 78.6% Fibonacci price level of $19.82 continues to hold firm. If prices attain the $25.15, this area is expected to resist further upside movement, with the possibility of several tests as the days go by. If this price level holds firm as a resistance, we could see short term profit taking which could send prices downward to re-test the $19.82 support. Longer term price movement may then see prices trading within the range formed by the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels, acting as the ceiling and floor of the price ranges respectively.

Trade Scenario 2

It is also possible that the new week may open with strong buying pressure on EDIT, which may possibly push price above the 61.8% Fibonacci level. For this price move to be confirmed to be a breakout, we need to see an increase in buying volumes as well as a close above the $25.15 level by at least a 3% penetration. If this move occurs, then the door will be open for price to head to the 50% retracement price level of $28.90. This scenario will therefore depend on price breaking the $25.15 level.

Market Sentiment:

The long term, mid-term and short term outlook of EDIT is:

Long Term – bullish

Mid-term – neutral

Short term – bullish

Disclaimer

Please note: this analysis was done on the weekly and daily chart, so the price moves described above may take some time to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time frame charts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.