Charlotte's Web: Cannabis Stock With Positive CFO And Net Income

Reporting sales of $48 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, 75% more than that in the same time period in 2017, Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) should attract growth investors. But, that’s not the most appealing factor here. The most interesting feature is that the company is also reporting positive CFO and positive net income, which value investors should also review. On the top of it, CWBHF recently received a massive amount of cash and should build more fixed assets in the near future. The market should be expecting both revenue growth and asset growth in 2019 and 2020. While the company does not seem cheap at 15x sales, it should be followed closely. Keep in mind that revenues are expected to grow and could reduce the EV/Forward sales ratio. Only the investors reviewing each quarterly report in the future may be able to get paid on this name.

Business

Incorporated in British Columbia and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, CWBHF focuses on the production and distribution of whole-plant hemp extract cannabidiol wellness products. Investors can have a look at some of the company’s products in the image below. Please note that CWBHF does not produce or sell medicinal or recreational marijuana or products derived therefrom.

Source: Company’s Website

The company runs an integrated business model with non-GMO hemp genetics on 300 acres of family farms. This setup is is very beneficial. The fact that CWBHF can review the entire production process and is also selling products should be appreciated. As a result, the company is able to monitor quality. That’s not all. CWBHF’s products are also manufactured in a FDA-registered facility. Not many cannabis producers can say so.

With regards to production, investment analysts should be expecting an increase in the amount of harvested hemp as compared to 2017 and 2018. The previous production growth seems to justify this thesis. Read the following words from a press release that Charlotte's Web distributed in January 2019:

“The company reported more than a 10 times growth in harvested hemp compared to its 2017 grow season. The high-quality 100% U.S.-grown hemp will be processed through proprietary extraction methods to create whole plant hemp extract that will be used in Charlotte's Web products for sale in 2019 and 2020.” Source: Press Release

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2018, the amount of cash is substantial and has increased quite a bit since December 2017. The company reported $79 million in cash, 1,024% more than that in December 2017. The total amount of assets increased as well in the same time period, from $19.4 million to $110.38 million. With these numbers in mind, it seems very clear that investors are providing money to the company at a fast pace. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

As of September 30, 2018, inventories were worth $14.3 million with raw materials worth $6.6 million and finished goods worth $1.87 million. The amount of inventories increased by 199% as compared to that on December 31, 2017. This is beneficial. If the company is able to sell these inventories, revenue should increase. Only those who studied the increase in inventory may be able to expect the revenue increase. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

The investors assessing the selling price of cannabis should appreciate the image below. The company expects to sell its inventory at an average of $13.47, which does not seem cheap. Other companies are selling their cannabis at a cheaper price.

Source: 10-Q

The list of liabilities does not seem worrying at all. With current liabilities of $11.29 million and non-current liabilities of $14.21 million, CWBHF seems to have cash in hand to pay these liabilities. In addition, the financial debt seems very small. The company reports notes payable worth only $0.023 million. The image below provides further details on the list of liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

Positive Net Income May Surprise Investors

Undoubtedly, the income statement is what investors should appreciate the most on this name. CWBHF reports both revenue growth and large gross profit margin. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported $48 million, 75% more than in the same time period in 2017. In addition, with only $10.9 million in cost of sales, the gross profit before adjustments of fair value of biological assets equals $37 million. It is quite beneficial.

The bottom line is also ideal. With general and administrative expenses of $14 million and sales and marketing expenses of $8.3 million, the operating income is equal to $11.6 million. With that, the net income equals $8.6 million, which should surprise many cannabis investors. They are used to seeing cannabis companies that lose money. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Value investors should also appreciate the company as it reported $1.5 million and $4.8 million of cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and nine months ended September 30, 2017 respectively. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-Q

Low Float

The equity structure is not that ideal. The company exhibits low float, equal to 16.44 million shares, 17% of the total amount of shares outstanding. It means that the stock price may exhibit a large amount of volatility, which investors should keep in mind. It is a risk. Large sums of money could be made or lost in a very short period of time.

Source: 10-Q

Valuation

Taking into account the total amount of shares, the options, broker warrants and warrants outstanding, the amount of shares seems to be 106 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Management’s Discussion

As of March 1, 2019, with 106 million shares at $14.49, the total market capitalization equals $1.535 billion. Adding debt of $0.023 million, the enterprise value equals $1.53502 billion.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported $48 million. With these figures in mind, assuming forward revenue of $100 million seems reasonable and the company trades at 15x forward sales.

As shown in the images below, CWBHF seems to be growing at a slower pace than competitors, but it reports a larger gross profit margin than some other peers:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

With these numbers in mind, the company does not seem expensive, but it is not undervalued either. It could trade higher, but it does not represent a buying opportunity at 15x forward sales. If it goes below 10x and the gross profit margin continues to be good, investors may buy shares, but not at current prices. The image below provides further details on the valuation of other competitors:

Source: Ycharts

Having said this about the valuation of the company’s growth, perhaps value investors may be more interested in CWBHF than growth investors. With positive CFO, growing revenues and cash in hand, the company may be seen as a hidden gem for such type of investors. Keep in mind that they should appreciate the future cash flows and the lack of financial debt quite a bit. Growth investors many times only look at revenue growth and gross profit margin.

Conclusion

With tons of cash, large revenue growth and a small amount of property, CWBHF seems to have a lot of potential. Investors recently provided a massive amount of cash, so the market should be expecting the company to build fixed assets and grow revenues in the future. Having mentioned this feature, the fact that the company reports positive CFO and positive net income is very beneficial. This fact should attract value investors.

With regards to valuation, CWBHF does not seem undervalued or overvalued. It trades at 15x forward sales with competitors trading at more than that. However, the revenue growth and the gross profit margin of CWBHF do not seem to justify higher valuations. The company seems a buy at below 10x, but not at the current price. Investors should follow the stock closely. Keep in mind that revenue growth may push the company’s EV/Sales ratio down in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.