Windstream's Reorganization Plan-What I Am Expecting

Because of a vulture hedge fund, Aurelius Capital Management, Windstream Holdings, Inc (WIN) was forced into filing for Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am not expecting any recovery for WIN shareholders under a reorganization plan-not even token payments for releases. Unsecured note holder's recovery will depend upon the amount determined under a reorganization plan for the value of "New Equity ", which will be the key contested issue during the bankruptcy process. The lease with Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) could be renegotiated on more favorable terms for Windstream. While investors are being hurt by the bankruptcy, the company is expected to exit Ch.11 with a much stronger viable capital structure than the current highly leveraged balance sheet.

Covenant Litigation Background

Many Seeking Alpha readers are already very familiar with these events, but for those new to WIN, I will give some background on why Windstream went bankrupt.

On February 15, Judge Jesse Furman ruled in favor of Aurelius Capital for a judgement of $310,459,959.10, plus interest from and after July 23, 2018. Aurelius asserted Windstream transferred assets to an REIT and leased them back, which violated a covenant of the 6 ⅜% 2023 notes. This is the covenant in the note indenture that Aurelius has asserted was breached:

Section 4.19. Sale and Leaseback Transactions. The Company shall not, and shall not permit any of its Restricted Subsidiaries to, enter into any Sale and Leaseback Transaction; provided that the Company or any Restricted Subsidiary thereof may enter into a Sale and Leaseback Transaction if: 1 the Company or such Restricted Subsidiary, as applicable, could have (a) Incurred Indebtedness in an amount equal to the Attributable Debt relating to such Sale and Leaseback Transaction pursuant to Section 4.09 and (b) incurred a Lien to secure such Indebtedness pursuant to Section 4.12 in which case such Indebtedness and Lien shall be deemed to have been so Incurred; 2 the gross cash proceeds of that Sale and Leaseback Transaction are at least equal to the Fair Market Value of the property that is the subject of that Sale and Leaseback Transaction; and 3 the transfer of assets in that Sale and Leaseback Transaction is permitted by, and the Company applies the proceeds of such transaction in compliance with, Section 4.10.

It is odd that when the actual transfer of assets took place, Aurelius was not even a holder of the notes. They only bought them after doing research on various companies and their respective indenture covenants. They bought enough of the notes to own a controlling position, over 25% of outstanding amount, to demand that the indenture trustee file suit for breach of a covenant. As per 6.01 of the indenture "If any other Event of Default occurs and is continuing with respect to Notes, the Trustee or the Holders of at least 25% in principal amount of the then outstanding Notes may declare all the Notes to be due and payable immediately by notice in writing to the Company specifying the Event of Default. Upon such declaration, the Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest (including Additional Interest), shall become due and payable immediately".

Windstream tied to issue additional notes that would dilute Aurelius' position to be below 25%, but in his decision, the judge ruled “the New Notes do not constitute Additional Notes under the Indenture”.

Aurelius according to reports also bought a large amount of credit default swaps hoping to make money of a potential default. Aurelius has done this in the past with Intelsat and other companies. Many Seeking Alpha readers will remember Aurelius was involved in the appalling treatment of certain groups of Peabody Energy (BTU) noteholders under their reorganization plan where a select group of hedge funds were able to participate in an extremely profitable new fundraising scheme, but others, including retail noteholders, were excluded.

Bankruptcy

In order to appeal the decision, a surety bond to cover the full amount of judgement must be posted. The company did not have much cash (according to CEO Thomas, they had only $6 million on the day of the filing) to continue day to day operations nor could it draw on it line of credit because of the cross default. They received a $1.5 billion out-of-court funding proposal, which required 100% of revolving lenders to support. Since they were not able to get 100% support and there were many other hurdles that needed to be overcome immediately, company decided that a Ch.11 was the best alternative.

It is interesting to note that the DIP financing is for 2 years and there are no milestones contained in the DIP agreement establishing a calendar that gives an indication of when a plan would be filed and confirmed. They have 120 days to file a plan, but I am expecting an extension. (Maximum exclusive period is 18 months). It seems, therefore, they are not expecting a quick exit from bankruptcy. No major operational changes are needed to exit Ch.11, but bankruptcy gives them the opportunity to greatly deleverage their balance sheet.

Since second lien holders are better organized with 80% of holdings participating in an ad hoc compared to only 50% of first lien holders participating in a first lien ad hoc group, 2lien holders could be in the driver's seat in creating a reorganization plan. Many of these 2lien holders participated in exchange offers under the investment approach of "loan to own".

Reorganization Plan

Windstream needs to greatly deleverage under a reorganization plan. It currently has a capital structure with a high 4.0-4.5 debt to EBITDA ratio. To reduce debt by about $2.4 billion, I am expecting a reorganization plan that follows this structure:

1) Reinstate/extend maturities of 1lien debt

Some of the 1lien debt, such as the 6.75%'28 and 8.625%'25 notes, is expected to be reinstated. The other 1lien debt could be renegotiated with longer maturities.

2) Equitize the $1.2 billion 2lien notes and rights

While secured debt holders can’t be forced to take equity under a reorganization plan, they often “loan to own”. 2lien holders will get stock in the “New Windstream” and their notes will be cancelled.

3) Raise additional cash via new stock rights offer

In order to raise cash to pay administrative claims, including $13 million 503(b)(9) vendor claims and legal/advisory expenses, there could be a right offering. The rights offer would be open for 2lien holders, but the big question is if the rights offer would be open to unsecured noteholders and if so, how much. (Caution note: retail noteholders are often not allowed to participate in these types of rights offers because they are often open to only "qualified investors" or even more restrictive, "qualified institutions".)

4) $1.1 Billion unsecured debt-new equity and/or rights

How much, if any thing, unsecured noteholders get as recovery depends upon the valuation of the equity received by 2lien holders. If the value of the equity is less than approximately $1.2 billion, 2lien holders would be getting less than full recovery, which means, in theory, unsecured noteholders are not entitled to receive any recovery. (BTW- Most bankruptcy courts do not consider the potential profits from rights offers, including special terms/fees for backstopping, when determining recoveries for a creditor class.)

Taking a very simple approach and assuming the 1lien debt amount remains the same amount of $3.251 billion and equity is valued at 2lien's claim value of $1.217 billion, the enterprise value would $4.468 billion. (These figures do not include unpaid interest claims nor current nominal cash amount.) Windstream is worth more than $4.468 billion. The key question for unsecured noteholders is how much more. (I plan to write an article on the possible estimated plan enterprise value/plan equity value after Windstream files their latest financial report.)

It will interesting to see if the "Plan Enterprise Value" is set by using the figures from a financial consultant or if it will be set by negotiations with various stakeholders. Often unsecured claims holders get a better deal using negotiated numbers.

The current unsecured notes will be cancelled when the plan becomes effective.

5) Current WIN shares cancelled

Unless there is “gifting” from a higher priority class, I think WIN shareholders will get no recovery and that they will not receive any payment for releases. The current WIN shares will be cancelled-worthless. There is just too much debt that has a higher priority for shareholders to receive anything.

Source: Docket 27 Declaration of Tony Thomas

Official Unsecured Creditor Committee

The U.S. Trustee will appoint an Official Unsecured Creditors Committee under section 1102(a)(1) soon. Usually these committees have 5-9 members that include vendors, representatives of bond indenture trustees, holders of unsecured debt, and holders of judgement claims.

It will be interesting to see if a representative from Aurelius Capital is appointed. Aurelius $310 million judgement is an unsecured claim, which they may only get a small percentage recovery. Most of their profits on their scheme is from buying credit default swaps on the notes.

The UCC and the ad hoc 2lien group will argue over the Plan Enterprise Value. I expect the UCC to assert that the large NOLs need factored into valuations in an attempt to get a higher valuation. (According to the Thomas Declaration, Windstream had about $3.4 billion NOLs, but a footnote stated that $1.5 billion of that amount is unlikely to be able to be utilized because prior ownership changes under section 382.)

Uniti Lease-Accept or Reject?

Windstream can accept or reject their current lease with Uniti. It seems that part of the agreement includes nonresidential real property, which under section 365(d) restricts the time period to accept/reject a nonresidential lease-60 days unless extended by the court. While it is unlikely they will reject it, Windstream could use this right as a leverage in any negotiations to improve the terms of the contract, but they need to renegotiate fairly quickly because of section 365(b). The lease was for annual amount of $654 million with a 0.5% annual escalation starting last year.

There has been some talk that there could be litigation asserting fraudulent conveyance for the original transaction. Under Delaware law, where Windstream is incorporated, allows up to 4 years after the transfer was made to start a case of fraudulent conveyance. There is not much time to assert fraudulent conveyance because the transfer occurred on March 26, 2015. In addition, Judge Drain seems unwilling to make controversial rulings. He is the same judge handling the Sears Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy case.

There are has been some talk of equitable subordination litigation, but it is very difficult to prove and would require large legal expenses. I also don’t expect Judge Drain would be open to ruling in favor of equitable subordination. From my experience with him, he does not like to make waves. Therefore, I don’t expect an equitable subordination case will be pursued.

Investors-Going Forward

Unlike some other bankruptcy cases where there are frequent hearings and critical court filings that cause dramatic price changes in securities, this bankruptcy case is not expected to have a dramatic event every few days, which gives investors the opportunity to invest in unsecured bankruptcy debt and not just trade it.

There are some events that could impact prices. Within the next 2-3 weeks the U.S.Trustee will appoint members of the UCC. Some type of announcement or court filing could happen regarding the Uniti lease before the 60 day period ends. I find it unlikely, there could be some type of filing for litigation over fraudulent transfer, equitable subordination, or appeal of the Aurelius decision. The real event is the filing of the disclosure statement and reorganization plan, which could be many months from now.

Conclusion

WIN shareholders may receive no recovery under a reorganization plan and recoveries for unsecured noteholders will depend upon the result of the battle between the UCC and 2lien noteholders. Given the current prices of the unsecured notes, further analysis may make these notes an interesting investment for “qualified” investors. Non-qualified retail investors need to be aware that if there is a rights offer, they may not be able to participate

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WIN UNSECURED NOTES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.