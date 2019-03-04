Emerson Electric: Looking Very Strong Financially

When researching stocks and primarily companies which pay a dividend, there are so many metrics one can use to formulate an actual idea. This is what makes investing different for everyone. Depending on one's risk tolerance, for example, one can go for "proven" dividend payers or swing for the fences with an unproven stock with a cracking valuation.

One such company which is definitely a proven dividend paying company is Emerson Electric Co. (EMR). The firm has increased its payout now for 62 years straight and its yield is presently 2.88%. Presently, the stock trades with a sales multiple of 2.4 and a book multiple of 5.1. Although these numbers may look attractive, they still are higher than the averages in the industry which are 1.8 and 4.1, respectively.

This stands to reason though. Reputable proven stocks such as Emerson Electric rarely sell on the cheap. Just look at the consistency of the firm's gross margin metric. This key metric (which usually illustrates whether the stock has a competitive advantage in the market place) presently comes in at just under 43%. This is the highest this metric has been for over a decade.

The problem with growing margins is that they usually are accompanied by an above-average valuation. Would we be interested in buying Emerson up here at more than $68 a share? Not at its present valuation, but Emerson firmly remains on our watch list for the following reasons.

Sustained elevated gross margins means there's a prolonged need for the company's products and services. The automation side of the business for example works off an installed base of more than $100 billion. Emerson's installed equipment is invariably crucial for the companies involved so downtime for them must be avoided at all costs. The competitive advantage Emerson enjoys on this side of the business is the elevated potential switching costs involved for customers. The equipment is "tied in" in a big way to the customer. We have seen the same paradigm across multiple sectors when significant product has already been installed. Cisco (CSCO) for example due to the quantity of equipment it has installed for decades has been able to take advantage of the exact same paradigm. Installed equipment gets "taken" as the standard which means there are far less personnel who can properly service the equipment. This is probably Emerson's strongest competitive advantage as it bulletproofs the firm's future cash-flows to a large degree.

Over the past four quarters, Emerson has reported $2.3 billion in net income which on the cash flow statement has resulted in just under $2.1 billion in free cash flow. The latter figure easily covers the $1.22 billion which was paid out in dividends over the same time frame. This gives us a payout ratio of around 58%. This number is in the sweet spot of what we look for. Companies which keep their pay-out ratios from rising usually have inflated retained earnings, but Emerson has been consistent in increasing that dividend as well as bringing down the amount of shares outstanding. In fact, the payout ratio at present is below the five-year average which speaks volumes for the strength of the dividend.

Payout ratios can remain attractive if the balance sheet is maintained conservatively. Currently, Emerson reports a debt to equity ratio of 0.32 which is the best level this key metric has been at over the past decade. Besides the reported $8.2 billion in equity, Emerson has consistently increased the amount of Treasury stock on its balance sheet. Treasury stock is basically shares that have been repurchased by management but have yet to be retired. We like to see a lot of Treasury stock on the balance sheet as it's a testament to the firm's potent free cash flow generation. Remember, these shares could easily be re-issued by management in the future if the need were to rise. Therefore even with a ultra low debt to equity ratio of 0.32, in real terms, we believe Emerson's balance sheet is in better condition considering the negative effect of the firm's treasury stock (now closing in on $15 billion). A balance sheet gaining in strength should over time lead to stronger dividend growth.

To sum up, our investing formula is basically investing in fundamentally sound companies at the right valuation. We like what we see with respect to how Emerson's key financials are trending. Now we just want the market to cooperate and bring this stock down to a price that we would be comfortable buying.

----------------------------------- Get access to our portfolio here -----------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.