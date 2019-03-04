Broadridge: A Dominant FinTech Firm Hiding In Plain Sight

Looking for a backdoor Dividend Aristocrat that has put up 4x the returns of the S&P 500 over the past decade and which has a remarkably stable low-risk business? Meet Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR).

Broadridge has been an operating entity for more than 50 years, as it started processing brokerage transactions in 1962. Over the years, it grew as a financial services division within Automatic Data Processing (ADP). ADP spun off Broadridge in 2007, setting up what's been a tremendous opportunity for investors:

Data by YCharts

In the 1980s, Broadridge started with its proxy services - that is, helping shareholders participate in corporate democracy. This would become its primary line of business over time.

In 1994, the company launched its ProxyEdge digital service for this category. By 1999, Broadridge had established 90% market share within the field of proxy services. That number has only continued to grow over the years, as it now has 95% share and a 98% client retention rate:

Source: Corporate Website

Looking past just the proxy business, Broadridge keeps expanding its business by picking up more and more back office business for brokerage firms. As one Forbes columnist put it:

Broadridge thrives on handling administrative tasks that fall under headings like record keeping, billing, tax reporting, securities transfer, clearing, settlement and other necessary but mind-numbing chores that have little to do with the business goals of most brokerage houses.

This is a great sort of business to be in, as it is mission-critical but not a major cost center. Compared to the amount of revenues that brokerages generate, these sorts of clerical functions constitute a small part of overall expense but are vital to get right. This is a category of business where you can establish a large moat. Changing to a different service provider is unlikely to save enough money to offset the risk of reputation-damaging errors if these back-office functions stop working seamlessly.

Notably, more broadly outside of just the proxy market, most investment banks still handle much of these operations on their own. While Broadridge is the industry leader among third-party service providers, most of the market is still left to be taken as banks are still shifting away from handling these operations themselves.

Why Broadridge Has Corrected Lately

Data by YCharts

In recent years, Broadridge stock has traded steadily higher. However, 2018 finally represented a break in the trading pattern, with the stock losing a quarter of its value from peak to trough in the fall of last year. Some of that was due to market volatility, to be sure. However, BR stock hasn't bounced back strongly with the rest of the market so far in 2019; shares dipped again in February following the company's most recent earnings report.

That is a mistake however. Just read what CEO Tim Gokey had to say in discussing the most recent quarter on the latest conference call:

We recorded strong 7% growth in recurring revenue. We signed over $100 million in recurring sales, a new Q2 record. It sets us up very well for the year. And as Jim will describe, we are confirming our full year guidance. As we discussed in our last call, event-driven revenues declined significantly relative to a spike in the second quarter of 2018 leading to quarterly EPS that is below last year, but more than 40% above 24 months ago.

This is a classic example of looking at headline numbers versus details. The headline numbers for this most recent quarter seem bad at first glance. Revenues dropped more than 5% year-over-year along with EPS missing analyst expectations. However, this sort of thing can happen with a growth stock that has an unusually good quarter or year. In Broadridge's case, there was unusually strong proxy activity related to a few high-profile corporate activism battles in the prior year.

Analysts tend to model out that unusually strong growth as though it will continue for a time, the stock experiences an exponential spike - see Broadridge's 40% run in the first half of 2018 - and then there is a letdown when the company returns to its more standard long-term growth rate.

Once you get past the event-driven revenues from 2018, you see record new recurring sales and a healthy 7% growth rate along with 2019 guidance being maintained despite the apparent earnings miss. It's noteworthy that 2019 guidance was established in late 2017, and the company is sticking with it. The whole rally and then big correction in Broadridge stock last year occurred while the business' fundamentals remained the same. Thus, for anyone that looked at the stock last year and wanted to buy into its compelling story, the time to actually make your investment would be now.

The Next Big Thing

It'd be tempting to suggest that Broadridge will not deliver compelling returns going forward, even though it (and its corporate parent ADP) has consistently topped the market. After all, how much further room is there for growth in proxy services? The company already owns virtually all of the U.S. market and most of the overseas ones within its leading niche. Growth is unlikely to be particularly fast, especially as the number of listed public companies (in the U.S. at least) is shrinking.

However, there are two issues with that line of thinking. For one, the business will be stable, and likely to at least match the inflation rate. That, for a capital light business, is still fine. The company doesn't have to invest much to keep its proxy business humming along, thus it throws off a ton of free cash flow for buybacks, dividends, and acquisitions. Companies will still need to have shareholder votes, and as long as Broadridge essentially has a monopoly there, there will be plenty of free cash flow for shareholders.

Additionally, Broadridge is acquiring other financial service providers at a rapid clip. This is allowing it to move into more SaaS applications in various fields related to back office, mutual fund disclosures, and software solutions for wealth management among other applications. Arguably, the most exciting of this is Broadridge's efforts to make a software solution to automate much of the clerical work within the brokerage industry. The CEO described this on the latest conference call:

In wealth, we are building on a strong and growing $400 million business to again help our clients simplify and improve their front to back technology and operations. Our comprehensive set of individual solutions puts us in a strong position to do this and are engaging with UBS implement a single platform, looking applications across the front, middle, and back-offices is a game-changer for the market with positive reaction from others.

At this point, it's hard to handicap how much of the market Broadridge will end up controlling. However, UBS is a highly credible client, and Broadridge is making acquisitions left and right to shore up its capacities in this area. This line of product offerings, if even moderately successful, can create many years of aggressive revenue growth.

Risks

The most important risk, at least as a long-term investor, is whether this business can be disrupted or not. There are always threats, from the technological end (remember blockchain enthusiasm?) through to the mundane, such as the SEC changing the amount of fees that Broadridge is allowed to charge for some of its services.

However, within the core proxy market, Broadridge seems to face a low level of business disruption risk anytime soon. Its service is indispensable to clients, doesn't have much direct cost to any particular customer, and there is little in the way of meaningful competition. On the wealth management side, there is clearly more competition, but Broadridge is a much smaller piece of the overall market, offering more upside as well. Additionally, Broadridge's ability to make numerous value-adding acquisitions over the years speaks well of its capacity to build this business out successfully.

To be clear, there is the risk that the company makes bad acquisitions and/or runs out of things to buy. Since 2014, according to the 10-K, the company has made at least 17 different deals to bring in new operating firms or assets from other companies. This is a high rate of deal-making. It must be said that most of these acquisitions are not particularly large in comparison with the core Broadridge proxy business. However, the usual disclaimer that comes with roll-up businesses having more operating and accounting risk should probably apply here as well.

One thing you don't have to worry about with this, unlikely most financials stocks, is a deep recession. Part of what makes Broadridge compelling is that it was close to immune to the Great Financial Crisis. In 2009, it reported revenues which declined just 3% while earnings only fell 5%. Even when times are tough, companies still have to communicate with their shareholders and effectively manage their back-office needs. This spending is difficult to cut, even during a depression within the financial services industry.

Thus, when looking at Broadridge stock, realize that you're getting the upside of financial services companies without the jarring downside risk if the stock market collapses again. Since the company's results aren't closely linked to returns, AUM, or other market-sensitive metrics, it is one of the most defensive options you can find that still gives you significant exposure to the growing lucrative FinTech market.

What's It Worth?

The problem with BR stock, at least for a lot of people, is that it always looks expensive. Even with the drop from $130 to $90 late last year, the stock only gave back a year's worth of gains. It is selling just under 20x forward earnings now, assuming the company earns $5.10 in 2019.

That said, I see 20 as a completely reasonable, if not slightly cheap P/E ratio for this sort of business. As Intrinsic Investing noted, businesses in this field tend to trade at a high 20s P/E ratio:

While we do not use the market valuation of peer companies in estimating the intrinsic value of our portfolio holdings, we do note that other technology-enabled business service companies such as ADP (which spun out Broadridge), Paychex, Fiserv, MasterCard, and Equifax have historically commanded PE multiples in the mid-to-high 20s. This is due to the dynamic described above where these companies typically generate very strong free cash flow from competitively insulated business models. In the past, the market seems to have regarded Broadridge as a low-value outsourcing business. But in recent years, Wall Street research has started to group the company with a high-value peer group of technology-enabled business service companies.

You are unlikely to find many tech businesses that sell for less than 20x earnings which generate huge free cash flow, and that are more than 90% recurring revenue based with nearly no customer losses on a year-to-year basis.

The company's capital allocation is also compelling. It sets, as a threshold, a 20% return on its capital from new acquisitions, running far ahead of what we investors can obtain on our money in most other places. It generously shares the rest of the capital it doesn't reinvest in the business back with us.

To start with, while the share buyback is substantially slower than in the financial crisis days, it is ongoing. Since 2012, Broadridge has shrunk its share count more than 5%, and continues buying back around 1% of the float each year. That's not a huge value driver, but it does incrementally help with earnings.

The more attractive capital return lever is the dividend. Now Broadridge is not a Dividend Aristocrat, as it was spun off in 2007, thus giving it just 12 years as a standalone operation. However, the company that spun it off, ADP, has been a long-standing Dividend Aristocrat with 44 years in a row of dividend hikes. Broadridge, for what it's worth, has also increased its dividend every year in a row since its public debut. Thus, I'd consider Broadridge to essentially be a Dividend Aristocrat, as it was birthed by one, and has carried on with the same consistency as its previous operator.

Broadridge's dividend has quintupled since the financial crisis. In 2018 alone, the company hiked its dividend by 33%. Combine that with the recent share price decline, and BR stock's yield is up from the low 1% range to 1.9% now. Of course, a 1.9% dividend yield today isn't going to be a huge income source - but it is quite nice coming from a company with a consistent history of double digit EPS growth and dividend increases. As a long-term growth and income play, Broadridge is a solid pick at present prices.

Just 12% annualized earnings growth - well below the company's 17% pace over the past five years - gets us to $10 in earnings in 2025, or a 10x PE ratio at today's price. Figure they double the dividend again in conjunction with earnings to maintain a steady payout ratio, and you have a 4% yield on cost as well.

While there could certainly be a cheaper price ahead for Broadridge stock in the near-term, over the long haul, it's hard to see much risk of permanent capital impairment. The company's core proxy business isn't going anywhere anytime soon. And given the attractive cash flow it throws off, there will be plenty of money for more dividends and buybacks going forward. Even in 2009, a most terrible year for Wall Street, Broadridge's results were nearly flat.

And on the upside, the wealth management operation and other new services represent significant drivers of further growth going forward. I don't have a firm forecast on how much additional value Broadridge will be able to create here. But with the core business so healthy, this represents a significant further option that could supercharge returns. With double-digit earnings growth ahead, starting at a 20x forward PE ratio, it's easy to see a path to sustained 12-15% total annual compounded returns on the stock as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.