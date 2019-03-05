Toronto-Dominion Bank: Deteriorating Credit Quality And Rising Dividends

The business is very much intact but a more cautious outlook for 2019 has temporarily stopped the stock's rally.

Canadian banks are a big part of my ever-growing dividend growth portfolio and earnings for the most recent quarter have impressed me across the board.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), as the one with the strongest presence in the U.S. from Canada's Big Five - the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - grew EPS by 1% and its top-line by 6.6% during Q1 of FY2019.

Source: Toronto Dominion Bank, Miami

Following the dividend raise and a slight post-earnings drop, the stock remains attractively valued at around 13 times earnings and a healthy 3.9% yield.

What is going on at Toronto-Dominion Bank?

TD's latest earnings missed EPS by C$0.15 and beat on the top-line by $C250M following 6.6% revenue growth and thereby hitting C$10B in quarterly revenue for the second time overall and consecutively. The big earnings miss can be predominantly attributed to its Wholesale Banking division where net income of C$278M in Q1 2018 turned into a net loss of C$17M a year later. This is turn is driven by lower revenues due to challenging market conditions as equity and credit markets showed lots of erratic movements in the December quarter fueled by more hawkish tones from the U.S. Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions related to the trade war.

While you would expect such an environment to create a lot of trading as it offers great long-term opportunities for investors, it appears that for professional investors and traders such erratic movements are basically untradeable and thus client activity considerably slowed down. For 2019, with markets behaving more in line with historic patterns, the net loss can and should quickly turn around. TD's CFO said:

Revenue declined sharply as volatile markets made trading conditions difficult and kept clients on the sidelines.

Factoring in steady conditions the overall quarterly revenue result in Q1 2019 would have been around $10.3B and thus reflect a 10% Y/Y revenue increase, very much in line with the Q4 of FY2018 result that saw 9.2% growth.

In TD's largest segment, Canadian Retail, things looked much better. Net income grew 6% Y/Y on an adjusted basis with revenue increasing 8%. More than 50% of quarterly revenue stems from this segment and thus the level of growth set in this division is always the benchmark for overall growth. The only downside in the results here is a 15% increase in provision for credit losses, albeit in absolute terms of C$40M, it is nothing to be concerned about.

What's the deal with these provisions for credit losses?

Generally, with housing markets in metropolitan areas around the world being inflated following a decade of cheap money and ultra-low interest rates, credit volumes have grown and banks have generated strong income. Particularly in Canada where house prices have exploded in Toronto and Vancouver this means that a lot of purchases are purely speculative in nature, i.e. that buyers expect property prices to go up so that, despite a big mortgage they have to take on in order to finance that purchase, their net equity increases. However, when house prices head down and/or interest rates go up, buyers can be quickly confronted with a situation of negative equity combined with rising mortgage payments in case they have opted for variable interest rates.

A double-digit rise in PCL, although from a low level, is always something to monitor. Generally, it shows that credit quality is deteriorating in Canada, not only for TD but also for the other Canadian banks, which either missed EPS expectations or only marginally beat them, with the exception of BMO that beat by a healthy C$0.06.

According to management this elevated level of provisions is largely a result of the holiday spending season leading to typical seasonality in cards and automobile. The CFO added to this that:

In Canada, bankruptcies are up a little bit and we do see a little bit of rise in delinquency in our retail cards in the U.S. None of them would rise to the level of being of particular concern for us.

While this sounds plausible for now the risk of PCL gaining more attention as the housing market in Canada's overhyped Vancouver and Toronto metropolitan areas is cooling down. In January home sales plummeted 40% with prices dropping between 4 and 9%. Falling home prices and rising mortgage rates exert a double negative impact on the purchasing power of prospective home buyers. This cooldown is healthy and, given how hot the market has become ,does not even represent a dent in the development; however, such a development can quickly accelerate, and quite frankly, it has to, given that the affordability in this market has deteriorated substantially.

TD's U.S. Retail segment delivered a very strong quarter once again with net income soaring 25% driven largely by TD Ameritrade. Contrary to wholesale banking where volatile market conditions led to reduced client activity, the opposite was true for TD Ameritrade which benefited strongly from increased trading volumes. The equity investment into TD Ameritrade is reaping very strong benefits for TD and continues to strengthen its strong market position in the U.S. Similarly to Canadian Retail PCL also rose double digits but this was mainly attributable to the power and utilities sector and thus not driven by holiday season spending, although that contradicts the earnings slide provided by TD.

Source: TD Earnings Slides Q1 2019

However, regardless of what is exactly driving this increase across the business segments, it is a trend to be carefully monitored. Overall, provisions for credit losses across all segments hit C$850M and rose by C$157M over the prior year.

What's in store for dividend investors?

Right now, the company boasts a 3.9% yield and has been growing its dividend by 11% annually over the last 25 years. The latest raise came in Q1 2019 and boosted the dividend by 10%. Backed by its predictable business model, the company is targeting a payout range between 40-50% as it currently has positioned itself at the lower end of that range with a current payout ratio in the low 40% range. So the bank is well-positioned for further dividend growth in the future.

Investor takeaway

The bank continues to perform and reward dividend investors with growth within its targeted range of 7-10% growth. While the most recent quarter was adversely affected by difficult and volatile market conditions, rising PCL levels need to be monitored carefully.

One quarter is certainly not sufficient to pinpoint if the double-digit increase in PCL levels is largely driven by seasonality or already reflects sustained and increased stress on credit quality. Given the stock's strong rally from its December low of around $48 to its current level of $57, the stock could face some downside now. Any bigger drop combined with the recent dividend increase could quickly push the forward yield above 4% at which time I will be a happy buyer again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, BNS, RY, CM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.