Why I'm Short Cronos Despite Altria's Investment

Moreover, due to its relatively meager provincial sales agreements, I forecast that CRON's revenues will continue to lag its peers.

I believe that the move is overdone as relative valuations have become extreme.

As those who follow me know, I'm short Tilray (TLRY) from quite a bit higher for reasons elucidated in this article. Today I'd like to explain why I'm now also short a second stock in the marijuana space: Cronos Group (CRON).

CRON's stock price surge began in earnest on December 7, 2018 when Altria (MO) announced that it was making a $C2.4B investment in CRON (or $1.8B US), paying a price of $C16.25 (or $12.25 US) which represented a nice premium to the stock price at the time. Since then the stock has almost doubled the MO price tag which I think is an overdone move, as I explain below.

Shares Outstanding

The first reason I think the stock has risen too far is because many data sources don't yet reflect the number of CRON shares that will be outstanding after the MO transaction is complete (the transaction was overwhelmingly confirmed by shareholders on February 24th 2019 and will formally close at the end of March).

For example here's the info from the SA key data tab:

Here's the actual updated data, taking into account the MO investment and also listing potential dilution, both from the MO warrants and from previously outstanding options and warrants:

Note that with the 324M shares outstanding, the company's true market cap (with CRON trading at $21.71 US) is $7.05B. Note also that there are 52 million shares in potential dilution outstanding from previously existing options and warrants as well as the Ginko agreement. In contrast to the potential dilution from the MO deal, these earlier derivatives and shares won't bring any material cash into CRON's coffers when they are issued.

Relative Valuations

Let's now look at a few select peers to see how their valuations compare to CRON's. I've chosen Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Aphria (APHA), Hexo (HEXO) and Canntrust (OTC:CTST) as representative peers.

To begin with here's a six month chart of these names which shows that CRON has tripled the performance of the next best performer in the group (HEXO):

Next, let's consider sales. This is my least favorite metric, since all of these companies are growing rapidly with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada, and moreover the data is from different periods, but it still illustrates that CRON doesn't have any revenue advantage over the others, if anything it's the smallest revenue generator among them.

(source)

A metric I prefer is production capacity as a function of EV. Here are tables of EV's and production capacities based on my review of the investor presentations and SA key data for each company. In these tables, CRON's cash position includes the MO investment and an adjustment for quarterly cash burn.

(source corporate presentations, Seeking Alpha key data and author's compilation)

This data suggests that CRON has usurped the title of most overvalued marijuana stock from TLRY!

Sales Agreements

Another strike against CRON is that it doesn't have the type of sales agreements across the Canadian provinces that even its smaller competitors do.

For example, here are two slides discussing distribution for CRON's two brands taken from the most recent investor presentation (with my highlights):

(source)

(source)

For Peace Naturals, there is only distribution to medical consumers, and with OGBC, while it distributes to two of the largest provinces, there are no quantities given.

By contrast, here's a slide from the most recent APHA corporate presentation indicating sales agreements with all provinces and the Yukon, as well as medical distribution through Shoppers Drug Mart. The slide also lists total sales of over 8,700 kg.

(source)

And here's a similar slide from HEXO which shows substantial penetration into the retail market:

(source)

The takeaway is that CRON is unlikely to match even its smaller competitors' revenues any time soon.

International Presence

I'm not going to work through a comparison of CRON's international potential relative to its peers, since it really has no advantages in this regard. But for anyone interested, please peruse my earlier TLRY article for some useful context in this regard.

Conclusion

The Altria investment in CRON was a boon for CRON and its balance sheet. However, the investment valued CRON at $16.25 Canadian or about $12.25 US. Since the time of the investment, CRON's stock price has increased to almost double the MO valuation, and more than tripled the stock price appreciation of its peers. The stock now sports the highest valuation metrics in the space, having managed to exceed even TLRY's elevated valuations. Moreover the company's sales and sales agreements are less impressive than any of its peers suggesting that its revenues will continue to lag its competitors.

Taking all of this together, I'm short the stock with an ultimate price target set by the MO investment (i.e. under $13 US).

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRON, TLRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.